Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday May 11th, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Fox Livestream Link
Last time she has to endure it this week…
Sarah, if they ask about Special Counsel please mention President’s outside Legal Team and one of the following: the fact Mueller was FBI Director who went to Moscow to deliver Uranium…An FBI Director on foreign soil to deliver uranium? Or Mueller was FBI Director during 911… Or Mueller let many men suffer in jail though he knew they were innocent… Or ASK DID MUELLER GIVE COMEY IMMUNITY???
Watching FNC and there is a Chyron mentioning that lawmakers are looking at a plan B to save Mueller’s investigation. Plan B? Oh yeah, abort the Special Council and maybe we can get back to running the country. :).
It’s amazing how they (the Dems and NeverTrumpers) won’t give VSGPDJT any credit for bringing home the 3 hostages. Hell, even the NYT disses Secretary Pompeo for being thousands of miles away when VSGPDJT announced he was pulling out of the PBHO CASH FOR Nukes Iran deal ..
How in the world can they do that if McConnell doesn’t bring it to the floor? What are they going to do, bring in another special counsel? If it’s judge Nappyhead then it’s not worth listening to. He’s paid opposition.
Remember it was Gorbachev who got credit for detente.
“psst hey Ronnie demand I tear down that wall. This way you get some credit for detente.”
actual topic for the day on MSM: low level WH aide commenting on McCain’s imminent death
todays talking points Brought to you by the war room in Obama Bizarro WH–thanks Ben, Val and the rest of you crazy kids..
Yes, all over CNN this AM, how dare the President to not come out immediately to fire this person. Why, why, why, it is just like Charlottesville, typical behavior, blah, blah, blah
P.S. are the custodians at the WH considered “staffers”.
As usual, the W.H. Press Corps will focus on the W.H. Aide’s comment and not about lowering drug prices, bringing NoKo hostages home, the booming economy or the Iran conflict.
The MSM makes all sorts of crude, hateful comments about President Trump, Melania, Barron and all of the rest of his family. They trash the Trump voters all of the time. How dare anyone make a rude remark about Songbird McCain who trashes President Trump all of the time.
We played fair, we waited our turn and we took infinite abuse from the Globalists. We won the election. They lost. They still think they are going to take America back for the Globalists.
I don’t care what they think or what they say anymore at all.
I never want to see these people in power again. We were very blessed to have survived them.
Whether they are hung, imprisoned, tortured or exiled to the moon, I have as much sympathy for them as they have had for us. That would be NONE.
God Bless President Trump.
God Bless America
MAGA
I agree Elizabeth. I do not care about the so called comment and hope the person is not fired. What bothers me is someone leaked it. Find the leaker and fire that person. John McCain has been nasty to all of us and said we could go to hell if we didn’t like him giving FBI the dossier. He is nasty to Sarah Palin and I say enough of the Palin bashing from anyone. No one should yield to that anti American McCain. He should just go die in peace and leave us out of it.
This Alex Azar is awesome…he is the Mick Mulvaney of health…..unbelievably smart and totally classy.
Ha, Ha, W.H. Prestitutes cut off at the knees by Sarah’s answer to “not validate a leak of an internal staff meeting”. And yet they continue to ask the same stupid question.
And now we have Shep Smith on FoxNews making a bigger thing out of the W.H. Aide’s comment than even CNN did.
That “press corps” is a national embarrassment but I’m glad they are highlighted each week. Their inane questions and constant probing into absolutely nothing but what used to be known as gossip would be laughable if they were not missing so much important material for this nation. I pray our President has a plan to drain that particular swamp as he fills that room with actual journalist who will ask hard and cogent questions. This nation deserves that after this last interlude which really boiled over with the Arkansas Trash in our White House in the ’90s.
Seriously, I can’t even watch these anymore, the most disrespectful P.O.S. there is. Trump should toss the whole bunch and make them start over. THAT’S how you stop that shit
But Whoopi can say Trump needs to be water boarded
Today’s press corps (and the left) have inspired in me the ability to appreciate my mortality.
Sarah, I feel for ya having to deal with these MSM douchebags. I made the mistake of turning on my OTA antenna yesterday to see what the MSM was talking about. They were analyzing DJT’s signature and how big and straight it was. Off goes the OTA.
Paraphrasing Alex, “there are more important healthcare items than gender reassignment coverage”.
