May 2nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #468

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 10 people
Citizen, you make me smile every day I view the Preseidential thread, with your faithful placing of PT’s latest tweets – thank you and please keep it up 😉👍😚
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
On your marks!
Get set!
GO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
How do we conservatives counter all of the censoring taking place in social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook? Couple that with corp media and our message will have a very hard time breaking through the fake news, uniparty controlled narrative.
Congress should act to make sure all politics are treated equally but that is the very mission of Facebook and Twitter – to treat us unequally. They are trying to make up for being the venues through which the uniparty lost control of the narrative in ’16. What do we do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is we have to go to Gab and dump Fakebook. Hit Fakebook and Twitter in their man purses. The right let them get big enough to hang us. At some point we have to risk our messages from getting out it all to make them hurt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, we didn’t let them get big, we helped them get big.
LikeLike
So true!
LikeLike
Pretty Jane: Maybe Trump will find some time to break up the media concentration!
LikeLike
Is there a working replacement for facebook out there?
LikeLike
Going to Gab will stop our message from getting out. Talking just to other conservatives isn’t really as helpful as flipping Dems or Independents
LikeLiked by 2 people
So all conservatives leave and try to break their power?
LikeLike
I closed my FB account last month and never tune in to or read fake news outlets. Deprive them of their viewership.
LikeLike
Why use those platforms? Try the telephone. Or a letter and stamp.
LikeLike
These methods are not as effective. If President Trump had only mail campaign letters/postcards and made phone calls (and, yes, his campaign made Lots of phone calls!😉) he would have been as effective in getting his message out.
Calling friends and family on the phone is Not the same as posting videos, memes and quotes re the news of the day.
LikeLike
So true, WSB!!
THE OLE “Grin and Grip” (😁 & 🤝) still works, too!!
LikeLike
Why use them? Because they are today’s town square, today’s town store in which everyone gathers. They are our way of counterpoint the fake news, media controlled narrative and actually breaking through their power.
The Uniparty knows that Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were key in ’16 and they are working hard to make sure they are not used by conservatives to win in ’18.
I notice many “news” outlets have stopped their comments section or turn off or greatly “monitor”/edit/filter comments if a story is Negative toward conservatives. They don’t let comments through that would show their spin is disputed and that many aren’t buying their narrative. The comments section was another place that they were shown to be fake news. Many readers disagree or post opposite info/talking points.
They are positioning for a very repressive election. How do we counter?
LikeLike
A slow buraurocratic death? Report every leftist post you see. Block MSM pages from your wall. Mark ads as inappropriate. Create costs for them.
Uninstall and unlike any 3rd party pages that may be asking for your profile. Deny them their metrics. Don’t allow them to profit from your data. Restrict your privacy on your posts.
Stop using the cloud to share your life for free. You are worth more than that. Pictures, surveys on your habits, affiliated impulse buying. This is how FB actually makes it’s money.
LikeLike
Thank God FL. Repubs did well today. Thanks for voting, Trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 9 people
39 is mid state, East of Tampa, South west of Orlando.
LikeLike
22, wow hoping it’s because she’s a hard worker. Know nothing about her or her campaign, but I bet she did so well because she got out there and gave people a reason to vote rather than campaign based on I deserve to win and really do nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine if she is a really good State rep?!
Great advert for Repub. “youngsters”.
C.J. Pearson is next….hehe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is where I part company with all media personalities.
Bin Laden was dead before this date, and by Gorka giving credence to this lie only shows his purposeful narrative to spell the same damn crap he so eloquently attempts to dispel the smoke he enjoys – it makes him money.
Think… how many Fox or ‘true conservative’ pundits still say “It was a Russian hack”….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allegedly.. OBL died May 2, 2011…
International date line
May 1, 2011 In the US.
Allegedly..
LikeLike
Benazir Bhutto, the first woman leader of a Muslim nation in modern history. In an October 2007 interview Pakistan’s Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto gave British media figure David Frost and claimed that Osama was “murdered years ago.”
.
She was murdered in less than three weeks.
LikeLike
I do wonder… there were a lot of reports about his being dead in a cave previous to his been killed while hiding in plain sight for what, years…then all we ever saw was some shroud being cast into the sea out of respect for crazy Apocalyptic muslims….
I dunno….seems like a convenient tale.
LikeLike
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/may/02/sea-burial-osama-bin-laden
FTA..
Mohammed al-Qubaisi, Dubai’s grand mufti, said of Bin Laden’s burial: “They can say they buried him at sea, but they cannot say they did it according to Islam. Sea burials are permissible for Muslims in extraordinary circumstances. This is not one of them.”
Abdul-Sattar al-Janabi, who preaches at Baghdad’s Abu Hanifa mosque, said: “What was done by the Americans is forbidden by Islam and might provoke some Muslims.
“It is not acceptable and it is almost a crime to throw the body of a Muslim man into the sea. The body of Bin Laden should have been handed over to his family to look for a country to bury him.”
LikeLike
And my replies to the nutty mufti is, live by the sword, die by the sword and revenge, is a dish best served cold!
LikeLike
I’ve never read a story where the liar was killed. It’s only the truth that gets one killed.
LikeLike
Was that all “She” said??
LikeLike
One does not have to elude the truth.
LikeLike
http://www.pravdareport.com/world/asia/15-01-2008/103426-benazir_bhutto_osama-0/
Intetesting article!
TY, MW
LikeLike
Gorka and Bannon no longer work in the White House. Gorka made a rather public tweet of his feet on the counter at a Washington Redskins football game a few weeks after our President made his famous comments… Gorka is for Gorka and the powers that pay him to speak. He is not employed or behooved to We the People.
LikeLike
Imagine the conversations Trump had with Macron and Merkel about Iran.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahahahaha
LikeLike
Fairfax, VA. City Council. Yes! People are starting to understand that City Council is an important election! Keep it up, Trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Says the non published “writer” who somehow became an expert on national security for the fly paper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love the way Trump supporters are just ignoring the deranged Dems in the comments now.
Lots of Dems replying to that tweet, but they’re mainly on “ignore”.
One guy responded with facts- which is the best way to go, IMO.
No insults, just facts or ignore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Personally like getting into it with deranged Demoncrats.
All one has to do is bombard them with facts. Next thing, TDS kicks in..and all they are left with are derogatory comments…Fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facts are good. But most people just used to say “You’re wrong! You don’t know what you’re talking about!”.
Totally useless. If you’re gonna interact with these numbnuts, give ’em some information.
LikeLike
I call it loathsome.
LikeLike
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/showdown-builds-between-comey-house-just-what-did-fbi-director-say-about-michael-flynn
LikeLiked by 3 people
For everyone still thinking that Robert Mueller might NOT be a venemous snake waiting to corner his prey….please read the following.
Silverglate: How Robert Mueller Tried To Entrap Me
https://news.wgbh.org/2017/10/17/silverglate-how-robert-mueller-tried-entrap-me
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks Ad Rem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ad Rem is flying the flag at full mast…
Molon labe
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ouchie… the girl done spoke !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add another page to Rep. Gohmert’s 48 page Robert Mueller Unmasked report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best line: “Don’t confuse me with the facts; my mind is made up.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the reminder, I remember reading this awhile back. It is a good read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There doesn’t seem to be a beginning or end, does there?! I, personally, feel exhausted from it all. Not that I don’t still pray…I just kinda wish something huge would happen. Sometime soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember reading that story People don’t change that much – these snakes have proven they’re all about power at any cost.
I believe what I see and remember what I’ve seen before. They just can’t stand that an upstart got elected by We The People instead of someone chosen by them. I’ll never forget what they did to Sarah Palin – an honest governor who put the corrupt bastards out of business in Alaska. No way would they allow her a foothold in D.C.
All I can do is wait and see and pray.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve decided something today…the left and the media will never let up. We’ve had years of phony scandals about trump and anyone on his team. The will dig, lie, twist anything to make a story. They will ruin lives, slander and defame as well as bankrupt Trump supporters due to legal fees, phony lawsuits etc… I thought at some point they will settle down, realize the law of diminishing returns. I was wrong. They will not stop. Facts and fairness are irrelevant to them.
The miracle is he won. We have a tax cut. Isis is on the run. Obamacare is weakened. North Korea is denuclearizing. TPP is dead. The Pais accord is dead. Regulations are cut. Mick Mulvaney is in charge of the dems pet agency. The list could go on and on.
The media and Trumps enemies are not relevant so it doesn’t matter what they do It only matters what Trump does… and he’s is changing the world.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Think a LOT of Trump supporters are coming around to exactly this realization, mormon.
And that’s why they’ve put unhinged Dem commenters on IGNORE on websites, Twitter, etc.
It’s a shame that the Lying Media fed- and still feeds – them lies and that they are too ignorant or hate-filled to discover/consider the truth. But it is what it is.
And Trump just keeps on winning for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The best course is / has already been said. Anything negative the media states about our President assume immediately it is a lie.
The only truth comes from our President. And furthermore assume most of what Congress says is false.
Sundance and our President will tell us the truth. Forget the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, Gunny, and have since the start.
It’s been So.Clear. what they’re all up to ever since that 1st Repub Debate way back when.
Takedown Attempt right out of the gate!
LikeLike
Yesterday’s news about the leaked questions, the latest scam, had me so pissed off about how corrupted the system has become I wanted to see the hangings begin immediately. This just the day after I responded to a similar comment in which I was counseling patience. Never seen anything like this in my life. There are now two Americas, much like before the Civil War.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today, for the second time, Herr Mueller got a continuance on the sentencing of Gen. Flynn. Some people think Mueller is trying to pull a fast one but I believe Herr Mueller is scared to be in front of the new judge. Let me explain my reasoning.
As we know, the original judge, “Rudy”, that was rubber stamping everything, no matter how questionable, Herr Mueller was doing got thrown off the case. All indications suggest it was not a voluntary withdrawal. This happened almost immediately after Gen. Flynn was coerced, likely through threat of bankruptcy, to plead guilty to something he did not do. With Herr Mueller, the truth has NEVER mattered. He has a decades long history of lies and unlawful prosecutions.
So, the new judge assigned to the case is an anti-government corruption judge. Because the Gen. Flynn plea deal was with that particular court, Herr Mueller was stuck with this judge for that plea deal.
Knowing he was facing an honest judge for the first time in his “investigation, the first thing Mueller did was transfer the Manafort persecution to a “bought” judge in another jurisdiction. Another tactic he used was going to the corrupt city of NY to further his agenda with corrupt FBI and Fed prosecutors.
But, Herr Mueller is stuck with the new judge for Gen. Flynn. So, immediately, the new judge demands all the evidence for his personal review in addition to telling Herr Mueller to turn over ALL evidence to Gen. Flynn’s attorney. Herr Mueller’s tactic is to immediately make up an excuse for the first continuance, which I understand is standard practice to grant for literally any reason.
What Herr Mueller is trying to avoid is being questioned in court by the judge with the court reporter documenting every thing that comes out of his mouth. The judge will ask him questions that Herr Mueller will not want to answer on the record. But refusing to answer is contempt of court. Herr Mueller’s only other option is to lie on the record. Both would finish Herr Mueller so he will continue to try to delay. But it’s been my experience that you get two continuances and when you asked for the third, it’s over.
Herr Mueller’s actions since the judge change clearly demonstrates to me that he is a criminal. Why should he fear an impartial judge over seeing the “investigation” and the new judge has clearly demonstrated over the years that he is impartial and does NOT like government corruption. Why would Herr Mueller immediately judge shop to continue to persecute Manafort in a district that is not even relevant? Why would Herr Mueller bring the corruption of NYC with another bought judge into the “investigation”?
The answer is simple. Mueller is a career criminal who has abused the law and his power since his days as a Fed Prosecutor. He knows he has broken the law in every step of this so-called “investigation”. Mueller should have been prosecuted years ago after it was discovered he intentionally sent men to death row for a crime he knew they did not commit by withholding evidence. Instead he was rewarded with FBI Director.
I would love to see the new judge grill Mueller with the court reporter documenting everything. For instance: Mr. Mueller, is it true that the FBI agents agreed that Gen. Flynn did not lie? Mr. Mueller, it has been demonstrated that McCabe altered interview evidence of Gen. Flynn to make it look like he lied. Why then, Mr. Mueller did you continue to persecute Gen. Flynn until he had no money to defend himself forcing a plea deal? Mr. Mueller, tell me how many times you have consulted with Fusion GPS or any of their employees? Mr. Mueller, has Hilliary Clinton or anyone associated with her been in contact with you or any of your “investigators”? The judge can put Herr Mueller in the hot seat for a change and he knows it. That is why he is running from appearing in court to be questioned by an anti-corruption judge, not that he has some master plan other than using different bought judges to continue to attack President Trump. I hope these other judges picked by Herr Mueller are also removed from his cases and replaced with honest ones.
By extension, Rosenstein is enabling the criminal activity of Mueller. Both of them not only need to go, THEY need to be prosecuted. Congress is right about Rosenstein. But he doesn’t just need to be fired, HE needs to be prosecuted along with Mueller and most of the people he hired. Rosenstein’s behavior in front of Congress has clearly demonstrated that he does not need to be the Deputy AG. He is an embarrassment to the DOJ and the entire USA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well put Fl_Guy.
LikeLike
FL_Guy: Thanks for sharing your thoughts! Only time will tell who Mueller really is! He certainly is a bastard!
Sort of reminds me of someone complaining to FDR about a US ambassador to South America being a bastard! FDR replied yes he is a bastard but he is our bastard! Maybe Mueller will be Trump’s bastard?? Right now I really don’t know who’s side Mueller is on!
LikeLike
Nice….well put…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Daily Caller trashing Kanye with LIES. He said, basically, “if you feel you’re still enslaved, that’s your *choice* to be so – slavery ended in this country 150 years ago.”
Daily Caller lies and says he thinks we never had slavery in the U.S.
Trash website.
Notice the title of the article “Kanye says slavery *was* a choice”. Should’ve said , “Kanye said “slavery IS a choice”. But that would’ve ruined the Daily Caller’s lie.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/01/kanye-west-slavery-was-a-choice/
LikeLike
Here’s Kanye’s quote re. 400 years:
….” “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. We’re mentally in prison…”
Unless D.C. writer Benny Johnson thinks we had slavery in the “U.S.” from 1460’s to 1860’s. Hmmmm….maybe Benny Johnson really IS that stupid!
LikeLike
I was impressed with what Kanye said on TMZ I must say.
LikeLike
Funny how the leftists never attacked Bob Marley or others who have made the same point.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It turns out the biggest, dirtiest crime family in the world is Comey’s FBI “family”.
LikeLike
Another victory in CA.!!!! San Jacinto, inland between L.A. and San Diego!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice!! How many does that make?
LikeLike
I’ve lost count!
You’d have to go to Scott’s twitter and add ’em up. (!)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Speaking of IGNORING the Media and braindead Democrats. Here’s Kanye:
…” “Don’t try to ‘whacko-Jacko’ me for saying that, because that’s what the media is trying to do, they’re attacking me with these smoke screens that I am not going to fall for,” West said.
West took to Twitter on Tuesday to tweet a segment from his TMZ interview in which he declared how we will no longer be “controlled by the media.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/05/01/kanye-west-fake-news-media-like-torture-porn-losers/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
ANOTHER letter to DOJ, this one from the Goodlatte & Gowdy committees specifically requesting information about Comey’s ‘friend’ Richman. It is pretty clear Mr. Richman is going to start having legal problems.
https://judiciary.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/050118_Richman-Letter.pdf
LikeLike
Hysterical! Love our Sarah.
LikeLike