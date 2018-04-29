Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews James Kallstrom…

You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.
A disgusted former FBI Deputy Director, James Kallstrom, appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the nonsense and James Comey’s insufferable conduct. Mr. Kallstrom also discusses the bigger picture and the corruption within the intelligence apparatus.
He should come out of retirement and fix this crap. Like a bulldozer!
I love how he describes the events of the past 2 years as a three act play (that is not a comedy). Kallstrom is very powerful here. A truth speaker with guts to speak in public, Kallstrom is calm in his demeanor in describing the proper role of the FBI and that Clapper, Brennan and Comey darn well knew what they were doing.
DanO64- We the U S voters must fix this mess, at every city, state, federal election event. Starting now.
Thank goodness for Maria’s show on Sundays and during the week. She has been stellar about covering this.
And I love how she remains feminine always.
Vive la difference!
Act III is where they go for the ultimate insurance policy. The conspiracy would always have that as the last option to save their asses. Anyone doubt that?
Yes I doubt it because that won’t save their asses.
Unfortunately I disagree, almost every single one would look the other way with only token protests at best.
But we wouldn’t. Can you imagine millions of armed patriots marching on Washington? And by the same token, the military wouldn’t turn a blind eye either. If they hurt President Trump, they can count on a war that they won’t win. There are way too many of us. And we won’t give up our guns.
Act 3. Camp Delta. This is a job for USMC. Not Willy Nilly.
Yes Howie. It is almost time to bring in the Marines
I think it prudent not to assume there is 12D underwater ping pong being played. I look at what I see at this time and place. Plan for the worst hope for the best in this mess. I have seen zero credible evidence for the 12D Ping Pong Game. Jus the opposite. If it develops I will say OH GOOD. I do not have any rose colored glasses. I do not see how this Big Bust comes down all at once and all is well. It does not work thataways. Plus Ultra.
“Plan for the worst, hope for the best”
That has always been an excellent policy, one that has personally carried me through difficult times.
Excellent 3act tragedy analogy by Mr. Kallstom, who would know. He was once an integral part of the (former) respectable agency.
When this crap bursts wide open, I expect the fallout to be further reaching than anyone of us expects.
Unreal.
No I believe that is the problem… it has become much larger/more extensive than anyone realized or even could begin to contemplate.
There are entirely too many threads to this entire conspiracy to even begin to keep complete track of half of what is happening. The biggest issue that there have been 40-50 times more sealed indictments handed down in Federal Districts across the US in the past 6 months than the avg for the last 10 years…
Yearly there are approx 1000-1200/yr… 100/month –
6 months – 600 is normal –
Previous 6 months – 24,800… just under 25,000 sealed indictments.
If something crazy is not going on then someone must explain the number of sealed indictments in PACER… research the DOJ and find out the avg number of sealed indictments yearly.
Semper FI..
As a fellow retired military MAN ( 1stSgt, A.F.) I respectfully request that before we send in the United States Marine we be allowed to BOMB THE LIVING SHIT out of them first.
Thank you in advance for your positive consideration.
Consider it done
Thank you all for your service.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
yw
Hey…”Swing with the Wing”……We are in this together….I’ll call in the strikes…😎
How do we bomb an embedded enemy masquerading as an advocate for the women, children, and the tired, poor, and oppressed?
TO ANY DISCHARGED MILITARY AND ALL MILITARY IN RETIRED STATUS…Our Country is Calling maybe calling us…Standing By the Clarion Call!!!
God Bless and Pray for PDJT and family!!!
Amen 🙏
Pray unceasingly 🇺🇸
Yes….we are locked and loaded….Ready at a moments notice…seriously…
We all took an Oath that does not expire…to the death..
Act III is where the hero bests his ignominious enemies …
Brennan’s tweet Friday was threatening. Would he not get a visit from the Secret Service? I know that sounds lame, but that was really threatening in my world.
He should but would it happen and would we ever know about it if it did
A hunch: he has been under surveillance for quite some time.
Precisely!
I like listening to James Kallstrom’s opinions and insights to the FBI and the players we’ve been seeing. I agree with him wholeheartedly today and what he said too.
It has really got to anger him at different levels than us because he worked hard for the FBI, and our country. He knows first hand there are good people there, he was one of them.
And yes, thank goodness for our President Trump, no matter all of the blockades, underhandedness, corruption and criminals, he is succeeding in making this country great again. Imagine if the majority of that was not in his way and where we would be right now. Still though, I know of no other president who has traveled his path and have overcome so much and succeeded in so much. Not all, but certainly an amazing amount.
Be well and have a Blessed Sunday,
Ma’iingankwe
Well stated, thank you.
Can we nuke em’ all yet!
“An Islamist, Communist and a traitor walk into a bar…..
That’s one scary looking dude. Nightmare inducing scary.
Peter Hastings would agree with that…. but he is dead.
Do you mean Michael Hastings, the journalist who died (was killed) in a mysterious one car accident after trying to expose the unconstitutional surveillance going on in the 0bama administration?
I’m tellin ya, he looks like the devil incarnate. He’s a very, very scary man. If we don’t take him down, we’ll rue the day.
Knowing what we now know, are you really afraid of him, or any of these asshats?
Cold fury would describe my emotion. I want a serious peice of these seditious punks. If convicted, I volunteer for their execution.
When you walk in dangerous game country, you carry appropriate caliber weapons and make sure you know how to act if confronted. If you are prepared, you control the situation and can terminate the danger.
That is where we need to be; deliberately calculating, resolved to wipe out these enemies of our republic, and commanding the executive branch of our government to act to do so, or else.
I have confidence that the executive is firmly on our side and is executing on the republic’s behalf.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
If no one else, he must be charged with Sedition.
Check out his eyes/ satan quantum
leaps into Brennan when he speaks.
He’s not scary!!! Facing a viet cong with a machete’ or going in under fire in Bosnia or picking our way through IED’s…that’s scary!!!
When people put on a face such as this, they’re having a psychological episode of SELF-WORTH!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly…people like him are not scary….they just need a punch in the mouth…..
Oh…make that face at me….oh I’m so scared…..”Smack”….he’d be cryin in the corner
eageldriver is correct….there are many scary things in the world….many…but Brennan is not one of them…he’s a punk….
Evil speaks for itself.
And his ugly mugg says it all.
Psychopath.
Where is the documentation of his conversion to a Muslim? Did he give rationale? I cannot fathom a true western Christian or even atheist converting to Mohammedanism.
I guess Kallstrom stopped drinking the Kool Aid when he retired.
Remember, he was one covering up for what really happened to TWA flight 800, blown out of the sky off Long Island NY, back in 1996.
(Eye witnesses who saw a missile take down the plane were told by fed investigators that they didn’t really see what they saw with their own eyes. )
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
very
Be careful you don’t cross the fanatics latest darling. I remind you of the rabid adulation that was heaped on Comey and Mueller.
In Watergate there was an underlying crime and probable cause. This scheme is a different animal. It is true it is an traitorous enemy coup against the US Constitution. All of us. Not just our good president. It shall not stand. Do whatever it takes to put it down and defeat the enemy Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree…..totally
Ablefox/Howie makes an important distinction here. Reading it made me think a bit. We are all so outraged by what has happened that we tend to discuss it in terms of what a huge scandal it is “Watergate on Steroids” and the like. Certainly true.
But all of us and the talking heads and the pundits would do well to focus in on this issue. Watergate was a scandal, yes, but at the heart of it was a crime. It was a law enforcement matter with legal resolution (many of the Nixon Admin went to jail) and political consequences (Nixon resigned).
What we have here is a horse of a different color. This is a scandal, sure, and underlying the scandal are crimes that we are all eagerly waiting to see resolved legally. But underpinning the crimes and the scandal is surely sedition or treason, is it not? I know I have read people say, “No it can’t be treason because we’re not at war.”
But we weren’t at war until Japan bombed us at Pearl Harbor. And what is a coup if not a war because it is overthrowing the duly elected head of our government? And aren’t the Oaths taken to protect us from enemies foreign and domestic?
If we stay stuck on comparing the size of the scandal or comparing it to Watergate, we are ignoring the need to make the critical distinction. Just a thought.
Sorry, that was too long and rambling. Howie said it better in fewer words. What I really wanted to expand on is the need to start explaining to the public this is a different situation and will require a different method of dealing with it than the typical legal system resolution. This may require military intervention in one way or another. To protect us from domestic enemies (and for all we know, foreign ones behind them).
Sylvia, your words were clear and concise.
You, Howie and Treepers with greater knowledge than I help educate those willing to put in the time to learn.
Thank you.
And their minders were ‘elected’ by vast numbers of citizens of a different stripe. These citizens are cheering this on. This is getting bumpy up there. Around here everything is great. Economy going good. People having fun, enjoying the weather. Up there and on the Boob Tube it is just…. Plus Ultra. Trump Trump Trump Trump!
Ya got it….It is legalized treason. The framers never imagined we would let it get this bad. Treason requires ‘violence’. This is a new one. From within. Domestic enemy. Ahhhh Dunno. For sure these are domestic enemy of the Constitution. Three if by government?
“A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves”
Edward R. Murrow
Problem for the traitors is, we are woke!
I have sat on two different Court – Martial cases and I’m pretty knowledgeable when it comes to the pros and cons of the Tribunal concept. Nothing in the Constitution prevents the President from enacting one IMO.
Boils down to this: Does it required a Congressional ACT of War?
Best interview of all Sunday shows. Says Comey has lost his mind. Calls Clinton Email investigation a sham and kindergarten investigation. Implicates Great Britain and John Brennan. Calls unmasking the biggest tragedy. Attacks Rod Rosenstein and says can’t figure it why he is still there.
All of this in less than 5 minutes!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
The question begs to be asked. Does someone with his experience and intelligence assume 12d chess moves are being played out or would he find that theory utterly ridiculous?
Door number two please.
If you think Sundance is peddling “utterly ridiculous” theories, Howie, why do you post here? There are PLENTY of places that will enjoy your own higher-quality of snarc and pot-stirring.
Albertus, let him speak, he is merely challenging us and that’s always a good thing.
Gets more people to engage.
Bottom line is we’re all in this together.
Most importantly, we TRUST President Trump.
I have no doubt we are unaware of all the plans made and carried out.
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
Who assigned you to me? Brock? His are not ‘theories’ as you claim. He is putting down evidence, sourced, cited, an tied up in a big bow, for all to see.. Now go make your own post of a hypothesis. This is a rag tag band of misfits unless ya have not noticed. That is why it works. What do ya think about the search warrant for Weenies emails? Or have you even paid any attention. Oct. 30. Maybe ya oughta read it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW the way this works is ya take SD’s lead an run with it.
He was referring to last administration I think.
I appreciate him calling it a cabal… a conspiracy… left unsaid, a coup and treason. I don’t know what to make of Q’s postings… I’d like to believe there is justice to be metered like we’ve not seen in 100 years or more…
That Kalstrom has clear eyes about what this conspiracy represented/represents, tells me he’s not the only one of former FBI or current FBI of the same mindset and clarity. This is/was banana-republic stuff. And that the DEMOCRAT party is 100% on board with out and out corruption… and lies.. for political power is beneath contempt. How can any of us EVER trust Democrats in national power again? How?
If there is no political reckoning…. if there is no purge and restoration of the rule of law, then I don’t know. I’d like to believe Q, and even Scott Adams, that we’re on the verge of a golden time,.. but man, oh man, the system is under duress like it hasn’t been since the civil war, and this time, one side doesn’t just want out… it wants it all… by hook or by crook.. and not to “save the Union”… they want power and the dissolution of America as founded and dilute the citizens who don’t agree with millions who know nothing of America except a place to get money and graft and easy street.
That probably only 10-20% of the country is following all of this is to be kept in mind.
LikeLiked by 9 people
sorry so long! Whew! I couldn’t stop! heh.
Your post needed to be said. I agree 100%+
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Knowing what we now know, are you really afraid of him, or any of these asshats?
Cold fury would describe my emotion. I want a serious peice of these seditious punks. If convicted, I volunteer for their execution.
When you walk in dangerous game country, you carry appropriate caliber weapons and make sure you know how to act if confronted. If you are prepared, you control the situation and can terminate the danger.
That is where we need to be; deliberately calculating, resolved to wipe out these enemies of our republic, and commanding the executive branch of our government to act to do so, or else.
I have confidence that the executive is firmly on our side and is executing on the republic’s behalf.
Trump either fixes it, or the patriots will right these wrongs.
I’m extremely confident Trump knows the mission, and is cunningly shaping the battlefield for the reckoning.
One way or another, these bastards are going down. Either way, it will echo in history for the next 1000 years.
President Trump knows the mission.
He was duly elected at this time for this purpose.
I have no doubt.
I like how she keeps asking the most important question….as of yet not answered..will there be accountability anywhere for this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Pot, meet kettle!
LOL, Howie you make me laugh. Thank you, I needed it today. It’s been a bad day
Kallstrom went straight to the points, one of which targeted Rosenstein. Hard to take back truth that the sunlight has outed. ‘Tragedy and the Sham.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Another one.
I bet there’s an NDA and he can’t do it. Because he may be following the rules, it does not make him a bad person.
AMERICA 1st – Forever
I wonder, Is it still couth to warm up the plank?
Warm it up…thought maybe they would take Sunday off…dawg…throw them overboard..
They is so many unknown posters now with all the notoriety I don’t know?
Yes, there are a lot of newbies and I’m sure you can triple that number for the number of new lurkers
I agree with Bryan Alexander. Lead by example Mr. Kallstrom and tell the truth. Time to clear your conscience. The 236 poor souls who were on that airplane and their families deserve justice and charity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Obviously not if he just said all of this on national tv.
That could have been laser lights. Heathrow Airport has had a number of similar incidents along with police intervention. Crazy weirdos do thus sort of lawlessness should be charged.
The Possums Flop. Whining he does not think it is right for A NEW ADMINISTRATION, ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE OF THE USA to prosecute the outgoing administration but, he does not seem to have a problem with the old administration prosecuting and trying to destroy the new one. To him it don’t mean nothin’. When the administration is changed by the people the existing agencies change their mission to the new presidents policies. This is the breakdown. Nuke them all til’ they glow in the dark or lose this here constitutional republic. Something’ jus ain’t right here folks.
Your right,grammatical composition is not your strong point.
And you contribute nothing…
So… Bless Your Heart…
Now go away….
Ironic that Possum’s belief is IDENTICAL to Dershowitz?
AD insists to this day that no crimes exist– therefore, any response by VSGPDJT to prosecute the criminality will be interpreted as 100% political! AD lectures all who will listen that good ethics require VSGPDJT as the incoming administration to wave at the outgoing and just soldier on.
Unfortunately, AD can’t admit that while VSGPDJT/incoming soldiers on, the prior Administration and its rent-a-cabal keeps launching torpedoes and terrorist strikes because they fight to the death!
Are AD and Possum deaf, dumb and blind or just dumb?
NUKE ‘EM ALL is indeed highly appropriate.
What they do up there when it all go south is create ‘a commission’ to study it for years an never come to a conclusion.
The only course of action now is direct and violent. They are starting to water this down and using every single individual they have ever used in their conspiracies and plans over the decades..
There comes a point when the time passes as such that the planning / situation becomes
too large to execute properly. When this happens they begin to perform and talk like Sessions did today in the video from his Congressional appearance.
As he said in the video……they won’t be punished as criminals…but there will be “disciplinary action…in the classical style…Willy Nilly…..
Ah what the hell is that?…Watch the video…Sessions and Congress were having a love fest…All they talked about was what a great job they were doing……They hit all the talking points…pointing out everything that was done..
Then watered it down to a point where it is like ….well Ok…it is almost over…good job…next topic.
No….we must demand their heads….start….start with Comey and work the way up…you start hanging them it creates impetus/..momentum that will be self feeding…
If we stick with this mess we have now….it will implode….think about all the lawyers who are involved now and will be….”Think about the Lawyers involved”
I have said this many many times today…go to the Presidential thread and look at the video with Sessions……jaw dropping….
We must nuke them now…..how to start….De-Classify everything…we got docs out there but everything is redacted…”Oh hey…we gave you the Doc’s”…worthless
Nuke em…burn it down…we have enough evidence to send them all to jail…even Obama and Hillary….they are trying to get everyone off with “disciplinary action” no crimes…
Nuke em…Nuke the bastards….
I have to watch the video. If Sessions said that, he needs to be fired
I think it prudent to look at their actual words and the written record. Apply these facts to the situation. I am still waiting for Possum. I did not like him from the start for some reason seemed the reluctant warrior to me with ulterior motives. This gut feeling still persists. JMO
Gunny ya think like me. I jaw dropped at that ‘testimony’. Dem half have a beatin’. or they will be back. The District of Probable Cause is so corrupt. Change from DC to DPC an ya got it. We need Willey Nilly and Wooley Bulley. Special Agents…not DOJ but Secret Service. people take me too serious I am jus an old misfit. been around from the git go of GZ an see so many similar things here. SD will take it down in time. he always does and haz never missed yet in the end. About a year is the time lag from CTH to it coming down. Ha cain’t do it all by himself. Gotta have other inputs to add to the stew.
Gunny…get this…SD will crack up.
President Trunp is on record saying he will not prosecute past Presidents due to his respect for the office and he did not want to set a precedent. However, that was pretty early in his campaign and things may have changed. Treason is treason no matter who participates.
Kallstrom is under no illusion that Rosenstein is anything but a black hat.
About time somebody pointed out that much demonstrated fact on Nation Wide TV NEWS!
Hooray for him, and Maria for having him on.
Please President Trump, go on the offensive and take these traitors out. The country can’t take much more of the lies and innuendo, the false flag ops, and the deceit. You know who the enemy is and who needs to be brought to justice. If Obama is implicated so be it. Bring all of your power to bear and end this treason and sedition. If no one is held accountable then we indeed are really living in a banana republic. Our country can’t survive if justice is no longer being served.
btw, beyond the ‘debate’ over whether comey leaked, and whether he leaked classified information, there is a final issue:
interference by a private citizen into an ongoing investigation…arguably, comey’s actions provoking a Special Counsel constitutes obstruction of justice..or worse
could comey claim whistle blower status? doubtful
and of course, there is still the legal issue of whether the entire appointment of the SC was illegal, in that it was based on a lie…if RR had been forced to reveal the Comey memos at the time in question, there is no way he would have been allowed to appoint an SC–they do not suffice
This is really incredible if you think about it.
The Regular American Patriots have done “The Soap Box” with the Internet for two decades now and have gotten many Patriot Orgs started. Did the TEA Party thing.
Many tried the “Jury Box” when the Lib/Progs tried to run a non-‘natural born Citizen’ as Prez, but got shut out for “Lack of Standing”? Citizen/Voters, many Veterans, even Candidates, can’t get a court trial on a Constitutional question?
So we took to the “Ballot Box” and elected a non-politician that has done more good for America and Americans than all the Pols since Reagan, and there is an organized ‘Soft Coup’ to remove him; or at the least stop him from from doing things the People elected him to do, like secure the Border, and prosecute the guilty in the Federal Govt.
So, what’s left? We either get the “Jury Box” back for this terrible Malfeasance and Treason, or the only thing left for us is the “Ammo Box”.
Ugly to have even think it, but what is left? They won’t obey the Constitution, now they won’t even obey the current Laws, ‘They’ put in place. So, …what else is left as a remedy?
The remedy is Nuremberg – type public trials. Trials and a reckoning the left will claim and shreak , with their buddies the MSM, is a Hilter or Mussolini -style fascist purge of political opposition. Great hay will be made; Federal judges will get involved, foreign governments will protest at the U.N., etc. A little more than half the country will have no idea what is going on or will be rooting for the Democrats because of what they hear on the news and at school. Yes…. at school.
The rift will be fully sunlighted. The left, .. the Democrats… simply don’t believe in the rule of law… the Constitution, as written… that they, as a party and the last administration willfully abused the power of the Government to ensure a Democrat victory and cover up abuses, and in losing, went about a major coup attempt. You cannot bridge a gap and talk law and order when one side doesn’t accept judgement or accountability.
I don’t know what will come. The rift is there and it’s bad. We are not of common sense or outlook on the future. What would cure this mess is exactly what will cause the most severe and visceral reaction on the progressives…. like a 12 year old caught in a lie on top of 12 other lies… that none can be reconciled… the child, like the left, has a choice.. admit, ask forgiveness and try to grow from it… or double down, scream and accuse or deflect and refuse ANY judgement or punishment and decry the authority of the one calling them on it.
Kallstrom is right on Comey. To me, Comey’s July 5, 2016 Press Conference was a pure whitewash of Hillary. So when I learned from news articles in Sept. 2016 that the FBI supposedly gave immunity to a bunch of Hillary’s subordinates, my first thoughts were: 1) it had to be the DOJ, not the FBI, because the FBI does not have the power to hand out immunities; and 2) why would the FBI grant immunity to five subordinates unless they were revealing evidence that would nail the higher up (Hillary)?
What I didn’t know until today was that Comey’s minions (and’or their attorneys) handed out the “Immunity Candy” on June 10, 2016, as this article asserts: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/10/03/fbi-agreed-to-destroy-immunized-clinton-aides-laptops-sources-say.html
That means that Comey handed out the immunity candy AFTER he already decided to exonerate Hillary, as evidenced by the May 2016 Draft Exoneration Memo. QUESTION: what DOJ justification is there for granting immunity to subordinates when they are going to exonerate Hillary?
Under DOJ Regulations (US Attorneys Manual, Section 9-23.210), a grant of immunity requires approval by the Attorney General based on submission of a written memo that sets forth among other things, the witness’s “relative culpability in connection with the offense or offenses being investigated or prosecuted, and his or her criminal history….” How could Comey’s folks (or their DOJ Attorney partners”) have described Mills’s “relative culpability” for a particular offense when the Bureau did NOT believe any crime had been committed?
CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER….
“2) why would the FBI grant immunity”?
Because they are all in it together. They were guilty of many things, and desperately needed the Empress Hillary to inherit the reins of power. Control over the DoJ and the FBI.
And even if they did get busted, Presidential Pardons for the loyal servants.
My point is that there is a record somewhere of how someone got authority from someone to offer Cheryl Mills, etc. immunity. Did they comply with the regulations? Were there lies in the immunity request? As in: we are seriously looking at a crime, when they already knew they were giving Hillary (and her five little minions) a pass?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You guys know that Sessions is free to take full control now? Right? You do know that. Watch next week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know Dan…I hope your are right..about watch next week…but every week we all say the same thing…
Next week….next week…
I sincerely hope you are correct..
Waiting…
Interesting that POTUS has not yet responded with a tweet back to Brennan. Remember when Brennan launched that ‘when your vile…. blah blah’ about a month ago. Now, he’s ramped it up even further with the ‘stay tuned’ stuff…. Usually, POTUS would have responded to something like this? Why not?
Me thinks a few things:
1. Brennan is a lunatic. He’s an embittered evil lunatic. When POTUS called him out just before or right after inauguration for behaving like a “Nazi”, Brennan’s demon began wretching within and he lost all control and can’t put the bitter pill back in the bottle. POTUS doesn’t give a hoot about this modern day Rumplestiltskin throwing a fit over in the corner.
2. Brennan knows he’s screwed legally over illegal spying and unmasking. His best defense it to make this political…. getting into a public spat with POTUS calling him out on Twitter is what Brennan wants so he can later claim his looming indictment is political.
Probably a combination of both.
I wrote both of my Senators, two Republicans btw…. not that that really means anything, and told them they need to recant their vote to confirm this vapid unprofessional creep when they did so when O was POTUS. Crickets.
Lots of itchy trigger fingers in fly over country!!!
