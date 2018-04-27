Friday April 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Thank you God, thank you our Lord and Savior💖💖💖
Thank you President Trump, First Lady Melania & The First Family 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
You have delivered us, and keep delivering us…the Stars & the Heavens bear Witness, Amen💖💖💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
A divertisment…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now you’re talkin…….love me some beach volleyball……grrrr
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where I’m from:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dream…
LikeLiked by 5 people
May your dreams come true…
LikeLiked by 3 people
“When You Wish Upon A Star” – sung by Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Never forget what this man has sacrificed for his country. He rode in on a white horse (or shall we say, Trump Force One) to save our country from the globalist grifters. We love you, President Donald J. Trump:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, That President Trump of ours did love to make those entrances.
I remembered when we were at the Costa Mesa, Calif, rally waiting for Candidate Trump to arrive and what did he do? His Trump airplane went off course and circled around us twice as if he was waving at us! We all looked up and started cheering loudly and waving back at him.Then they got back on their flight track to Orange County (John Wayne) Airport which was 2 miles away–What a night that was for all of us.
Thank you, Lord, for President Trump. Keep him safe at all time….along with his family , cabinet and all supporters all around the country. In Jesus’ Name….Amen
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s give a big ‘Shout Out ‘ to history teacher Mr. Greg Pittman at MSD High School for his courageous attack upon student Kyle Kashuv . Apparently Mr. Pittman equates Kyle’s being an honors student taking time to receive professional instruction in learning to safely handle and shoot a firearm with incipiently being “another Hitler” as he stated to his class. This occurred after Pittman was directed not to contact Mr. Kashuv on social media . You can send your congratulations to him @GregPittman 1957
LikeLiked by 1 person
How NBC’s $69 Million Bet On Megyn Kelly Completely Backfired
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-26/how-nbcs-69-million-bet-megyn-kelly-completely-backfired
LikeLike
From CNN: “Meeting with DAG was about coordinating investigation,” Strzok wrote. “Burr happy, Warner conveyed he wanted special counsel, said DAG said he took that under advisement. Thats it.”
More evidence Senate Intel Committee is DIRTY
LikeLike
Her birthday was yesterday, but I say we continue the celebrations🙂 with more beautiful images
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always, remember you can click on the arrow in the middle right of the image to view more images in the series
LikeLike