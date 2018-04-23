Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:15pm EST Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Monday April 23rd, 2018. Anticipated start time 1:15pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Advertisements
Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Monday April 23rd, 2018. Anticipated start time 1:15pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Rock Em Sock Em Robots time…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here you go:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are the heart emojis on this site.
LikeLike
< 3 (with no space between) ❤
LikeLike
IMO, these briefings could easily be once, maybe twice a week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maximum practical transparency. The Press Sec’y can’t help if the press ask idiotic questions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As we wait for the WHORES to push their narrative, Americans are waking up BIGLY about the MSM. Especially among Republicans and just as importantly Independents!
From the article linked above:
Voter distrust in political news has hit a new high since the previous record measured last June, with less than one-third still finding it trustworthy.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds 54% of likely voters in the U.S. now say they do not trust political news. That’s up from last June’s previous high of 46% and is fueled by skepticism and distrust from significant majorities of Republicans and unaffiliated voters.
Sixty-seven percent (67%) of Republicans and 58% of unaffiliated voters say “No” when asked whether they “trust the political news you are getting?” Only 38% of Democrats agree with the majority, while 45% still say they trust the political news they’re getting and another 17% are not sure.
Only 9% of Republicans are not sure whether they trust the political news the media is covering.
Interestingly, men (35%) are slightly more likely than women (29%) to trust political news, though men are also more likely to identify as being a Republican. Distrust is broadly shared among all age groups, including just 31% of 18-39 year olds, 32% of 40-64 year olds and 30% of those 65 years-old or older.
The survey of 1,000 likely voters in the U.S. was conducted on April 18-19, 2018 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Anybody remember Dirty Laundry?
Got the bubble headed bleach blonde…comes onstage 5
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of my faves back in the day!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never saw the video before because I could probably count the hours that I have watched MTV in my life using both hands. It sure provides a powerful addition to the lyrics. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You had me at MEDIA WHORES.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Voter distrust in political news has hit a new high since the previous record measured last June, with less than one-third still finding it trustworthy.”
Don’t trust politacal news??
I don’t generally trust even basic news from the msm. Everything is political to the losers and they have to twist each headline and story to their aroma-of-crap-soup -of-the-day outlook.
They under-report crime based on race, religion and poitical party. They can’t even report crime rates properly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Same with the weather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because MSM politicized the weather as global-cooling/global-warming/we’re-all-gonna-die-and-it’s-all-our-fault…unless we waste MULTIBILLIONS for the politician pockets.
Global WEATHER and extreme climate might do us all in someday, if God chooses it, but fake-science-fear-mongering-money-spending-lies ain’t gonna SAVE Americans nor the earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since the WHORES are asking about North Korea and what our President will do, I am sharing this thread here:
LikeLiked by 4 people
SCOTT PRUITT ISN’T GOING ANYWHERE WHORES!
LikeLiked by 8 people
You know how much DAMAGE Pruitt is doing to their JUNK science at the EPA … by how hard they’re all trying to ELIMINATE Pruitt. I suspect he is the ONLY cabinet member to be receiving serious DEATH threats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President is playing along but everything has already been decided! North Korea lost all their nuclear scientists on October 10, 2017. The “earthquake” was not an earthquake. We used Kinetic Energy “Rods From God” to take them out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is no proof of this happening, only speculation by Thomas Wictor. It is entirely possible that the tunnels collapsed because of their (NK) own activities… I doubt we will ever know what actually happened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better that way to be honest! There are some things better that we don’t know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice, no one is asking about “Wendy” Wasserman and the Pakistani Mystery Man?
Funny, how they all want to focus on policy today…
LikeLiked by 5 people
They are too concerned with PDJT’s use of the word “breeding” in a tweet. Presstitutes/whores every one of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Which only amplifies their extreme focus on PT’s tweets! Fishy, huh?
He sure does know how to trigger April!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Extreme SELECTIVE focus….
LikeLike
And THEIR extreme focus on cultural bigotry
LikeLike
Maybe the 4am journo-list update broadcast really scared the pure s*1t outta them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet! 😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one asked directly about the Nunes comments during his interview with Maria Bartiromo yesterday morning either. And even though Sarah had a chance at the end to work it in, she cleverly (and correctly IMHO) didn’t even allude to that ticking bomb.
Memo to MSM and their pimps: Just because you don’t report something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. You’ll all be standing around with your thumbs in your asses when the Big Ugly gets real and gets ugly. Then what? Losers!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April and Brian on their usual antagonistic interpretations of what POTUS meant by “breeding”… which obviously meant the criminality!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sanders shared in her initial statement that POTUS commends Shaw for wrestling the gun from the killer at the Waffle House in Antioch, TN.
Shaw had more guts, fortitude and character than the armed, trained police in Florida when children’s lives were at stake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Antioch, TN has been in the national news a number of times in just the last several years. This weekend’s murderer (he is not a “shooter” as one can “shoot” for sport or hunting and not be a murderer), the murder who killed multiple people in a church, the guy who went to a theater with the intent to kill, the Shot & arrested man in DC who had guns and just a few weeks ago the school walk out that turned violent and they had to have a “redo” of the walkout.
There is a high rate of crime in Antioch and many more murders than nationally reported. Just significant to me that Antioch makes the national news so often. Many other small towns within the same distance to Nashville and towns within a short distance of Antioch, NONE of which have a crime rate like Antioch or make the national news for horrible crimes.
We lived there until after the ’16 primary here in TN. We lived there for 5 yrs, had 2 shootings in our apartment complex in just the last months of living there and multiple murders within a short distance. Sad. Moved to the country. Many here are just as broke, just as many are working pay check to pay check (sadly, so do we!) but crime is minimal in our small town.
Antioch is a mess!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tennessee Drug Threat Assessment
https://www.justice.gov/archive/ndic/pubs1/1017/overview.htm
Tennessee is a transit area for drugs–particularly cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine–destined for other states.
https://patch.com/tennessee/antioch-south-nashville/flow-chart-using-drug-dealers-busted-nashville-police
LikeLike
Accosta asks if POTUS will pardon Cohen, saying that Sanders didn’t “close the door” on that possibility when asked earlier.
Sanders reply: Hard to close the door on something that hasn’t happened.
Good point! She consistently refuses to get ahead of the actions and decisions of POTUS as he is the one to make the calls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The so-called Press still trying to make hay out of MY President’s use of the term “breeding” as it applies to Mexifornians. Is there a reporter from the Daily Kos in the WH briefing room?
TRIGGER WARNING! Dailykos link:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018/4/19/1758347/-What-the-Frack-does-Trump-mean-by-breeding-concept-a-new-linguistic-puzzle-or-is-it
Guess what Presstitutes! Mexicans, esp. of the illegal variety … have the HIGHEST birth rate in America … next to Muzlims. Look it up … then you won’t have to ask stupid questions.
http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2012/11/29/race-ethnicity-and-national-origin/
Among all racial and ethnic groups, Hispanics have the highest birth rates—80 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age, compared with 64 for blacks, 59 for whites and 56 for Asians. The high Hispanic rate is explained in part by the high share of Hispanic women who are foreign born
LikeLiked by 1 person
As already mentioned, many questions on the term “breeding ground” from a tweet last week.
Saying a place is a breeding ground for particular animals does imply that is where they mate/breed. But saying something is a breeding ground for X is a common expression and does not mean that the people there have big families/give birth to large number of children. It just means that X has all of the ingredients to grow X problem particularly well as shown by X being a prominent/big issue at the location or within that culture or whatever it was pointed out.
I think they full well know this but try to gin up controversy, actually look for it and manufacture it whenever and wherever they can. This is intellectually dishonest and ridiculous. Just silly of them and harmful to the populations that they insinuating that about. Some will actually believe this and it will shape their understanding of President Trump for the negative, perpetuate the victim mentality and bring more divisiveness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April re “Breeding” tweet
Sanders reply: “I am not going to begin to think what you think…” – she refused to address or even go there about racist, divisive assumptions or reading of the tweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is the tweet in question…
LikeLike
He meant sanctuary cities breed crime, or allow crime to breed. The press is so dumb.
LikeLike
Kinda like stagnant water breeds mosquitoes or stagnant presstitude April breeds race baiting questions.
LikeLike
Maybe it would be fun if Sarah, after all the questions by the press, closed all her briefings with a question to the press. Today’s question could have been — ” I notice that ya’ll are focused on the meaning of some of President Trumps tweets. Who do you think he was referring to as the Mystery Pakistan Man and what do you know about him? And why are you not searching for answers and sharing your “investigative reporting” about him with the American people?”
Bonus question– Have any of you ever received information or a story from GPS Fusion? Have any of you ever been in a strip joint? If so, did you pay to get in?
(Yeah, I know, they are all more than just a single question, but that is how the presstitudes operate.)
Sure wish the constitution included freedom from the press as well !
LikeLike