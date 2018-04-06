Report: President Trump Will Skip Self-Congratulatory White House Corespondent Awards Dinner…

President Trump will not be attending the White House Media Awards event again this year. According to Reuters:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, who has feuded with several media personalities and organizations, will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Association annual black-tie dinner for the second straight year, the president of the group said on Friday.
[…] “The White House has informed us that the president does not plan to participate in this year’s dinner but that he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment,” Margaret Talev, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said. (link)
Hillary can sit in for him! lol
Yeah, because she seems to have a hard enough time standing
Smart move Mr. President. I support you 100%.
I’m not surprised by this at all. POTUS is a man of the people!
THIS is why I love VSG President Donald J. Trump! ( I like the sound of that)
He doesn’t need Hollywood theatrics to prove his points. He just lets the accomplishments speak for themselves.
Good. Kill it off. He has already made it irrelevant by not showing up last year. Ha, ha, ha!
I wouldn’t attend either
Good! Why would he want to attend that wankeratti stroke-fest.
Good move, Mr. President!
They don’t deserve the honor of your presence.
Good choice by our President Trump. Most of those louts deserve to be banned from the White House anyway.
Winners Are Not Losers. 😁
Sorry if O/T but just saw this news and wanted to share:
The DOJ is allowing the House committee and Senate Intel to view the FISA warrant!
Nunes received the letter today!
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4433422/4-6-18-Boyd-Letter-to-Nunes.pdf
Z
I
N
G
There are many other people much more deserving of President Trump’s time and attention.
