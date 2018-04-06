Report: President Trump Will Skip Self-Congratulatory White House Corespondent Awards Dinner…

Posted on April 6, 2018 by

President Trump will not be attending the White House Media Awards event again this year.  According to Reuters:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, who has feuded with several media personalities and organizations, will not attend the White House Correspondents’ Association annual black-tie dinner for the second straight year, the president of the group said on Friday.

[…]  “The White House has informed us that the president does not plan to participate in this year’s dinner but that he will actively encourage members of the executive branch to attend and join us as we celebrate the First Amendment,” Margaret Talev, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said.  (link)

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Report: President Trump Will Skip Self-Congratulatory White House Corespondent Awards Dinner…

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Hillary can sit in for him! lol

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Smart move Mr. President. I support you 100%.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I’m not surprised by this at all. POTUS is a man of the people!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Mark (charcoal) Thimesch says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    THIS is why I love VSG President Donald J. Trump! ( I like the sound of that)

    He doesn’t need Hollywood theatrics to prove his points. He just lets the accomplishments speak for themselves.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Good. Kill it off. He has already made it irrelevant by not showing up last year. Ha, ha, ha!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. AH_C says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    I wouldn’t attend either

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Good! Why would he want to attend that wankeratti stroke-fest.

    Good move, Mr. President!
    They don’t deserve the honor of your presence.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. RICHARD CANARY says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Good choice by our President Trump. Most of those louts deserve to be banned from the White House anyway.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Landslide says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Winners Are Not Losers. 😁

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Stormyeyes says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Sorry if O/T but just saw this news and wanted to share:

    The DOJ is allowing the House committee and Senate Intel to view the FISA warrant!
    Nunes received the letter today!

    https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4433422/4-6-18-Boyd-Letter-to-Nunes.pdf

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Everywhereguy says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Z
    I
    N
    G

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. quintrillion says:
    April 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    There are many other people much more deserving of President Trump’s time and attention.

    Like

    Reply

