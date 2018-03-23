March 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #428

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I’d sure love to see him tweet out a compilation of Gropin’ Joe’s greatest hits, ending with Sessions slapping the pervs hand off his little granddaughter.
Funny Uncle Joe exhibits ALL the signs of being a serial paedophile… creepy and dangerous.
Mark Steyn had some pretty funny commentary on this tonite on Tucker. It’s coming up soon on repeat I think.
And (in my best Chris Farley voice) … d’ya remember when all the really smart political analysts said that drawing those huge crowds to Trump Rallys wouldn’t translate into votes … yeahhhh … that was awwwwwesome!
Heard Chris Farley voice and saw that happy face and goofy smile.
Thanks Kenjii
Trump Retweet:
That’s CUTE!!!!
During the snow storm yesterday!!!!!!
Best wishes, Mr. President and our First Lady!
Can’t believe it’s still snowing up there!
They look much happier than most of the peeps I know who are living up that way right now. (!)
Zuckerburg flat out and freely admits that he is not interested in Free Speech. I think we can reasonably assume that to him an “informed community” means : informed of Lefty/Dem/Globalist Talking Points.
….” it’s a tradeoff between free speech and free expression and safety and having an informed community…”
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/22/revealed-mark-zuckerberg-wants-to-trade-free-speech-for-safety-and-having-an-informed-community/
There is no trade off for free speech. Period.
Exactly.
Talk about a can of worms. Sheesh.
Prime example: EUROPE.
Some of our $$ wasted:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe it would be a good idea if Rand Paul wrote the next budget. He sure knows where the waste is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
John Bolton’s intervirew on Kennedy after being appointed National Security Advisor.
Pt 1
Pt 2
Adam Schiff is freaking out over the addition of Joe DiGenova to Trump Admin. (!!!!)
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/adam-schiff-hits-panic-button-over-trumps-incoming-natsec-advisor-john-bolton-believes-obamas-fbi-conspired-to-frame-trump/
Anyone taking bets that Schieff has his name on one of those treason indictments?
Should’ve said “Joe DiGenova AND John Bolton”.
Poor Adam…….a double whammy.
He probably thinks the creative writing major was super-qualified.
Schiff’s 15 minutes are up with the shutting down of the House Intel Committee’s Russia investigation.
Judgment Day is coming for the coupists.
They should dread the hiring of DiGenova. Because DiGenova can help the whole nation learn the truth about the “conspiracy theory.”
Every day, we gain a little more ground. Still miles to go, but things are starting to line up.
Heaven won’t be helping Schiffty unless he crosses over from the Dark Side.
Don’t get me wrong Mr. President, I love your decision-making most of the time. It’s just this Bolton thing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too funny…!
It’s springtime in CA. and BLM’s back! They shutdown I-5 tonite in Sacramento, then went to a King’s BB game and shut that down too.
Way to go! This will win more hearts and minds, for sure!
http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article206473869.html
It’s been raining so much over the past few days … I hope their hoodies are waterproof … along with their bandanas
Breaking…
The Senate just passed the Omnibus Spending Bill.
Ugh.
65 voted ‘for’ it.
I’m seeing that now. Sh*t, they couldn’t WAIT to pass this thing.
Wasn’t expecting it til tomorrow nite at earliest.
We REALLY need to change the way these bills are done. Too much crap in one Bill. Mandatory to read the whole thing before voting on it (HELLO), etc etc.
Disgusting.
The individual Yea/Nay votes will be on GovTrack soon.
Well … it DOES require a signature from the POTUS? So … ?
They wanted to get out of town.
The House members already left!
Ah well…at least our President got the money to rebuild our Military.
That’s a good thing.
As I have been saying, Pres Trump can opt to ‘not spend’ this whole amount…and be very frugal with it.
And I think it’s bullsh*t about there being “restrictions” on building the Wall.
This is not a Budget.
The President is free to move money around and spend it on whatever he wants to.
Or…not spend it.
Oh you’re right. They wanted a longer weekend.
Man that is soooo disgusting. These people are complete and utter crooks.
And we pay them and they’re NOT in jail!
Alright, as long as Trump can spend the money…or NOT spend the $$ as he wants, I’m OK.
Can he take more out for the Wall? Move $$ around that way?
Because I really didn’t think that was possible.
I mean if he can move that 210 million or whatever it is for “Democracy Instruction in Europe” over to the Wall,etc., then fine.
Frankly, I doubt that is possible.
I look upon this spending bill as their last meal before the hammers start dropping. LOL
Sundance, your term “Uni-Party” is breaking out into close-to-mainstream!
The top headline over at Gateway Pundit right now is:
RYAN-PELOSI UNIPARTY Easily Passes Record $1.3 Trillion Omnibus That Spits in Face of GOP Voters
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/ryan-pelosi-uniparty-easily-passes-record-1-3-trillion-omnibus-that-spits-in-face-of-gop-voters/
When that term becomes widely known and understood, there won’t be any darkness for these cockroaches to hide in anymore.
Quite distressing
God Bless and Protect President Trump
And his Family
And his Cabinet
And all the White Hats
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.
