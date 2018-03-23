March 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #428

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

42 Responses to March 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #428

  1. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Trump Retweet:

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. sunnydaze says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Zuckerburg flat out and freely admits that he is not interested in Free Speech. I think we can reasonably assume that to him an “informed community” means : informed of Lefty/Dem/Globalist Talking Points.

    ….” it’s a tradeoff between free speech and free expression and safety and having an informed community…”

    http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/03/22/revealed-mark-zuckerberg-wants-to-trade-free-speech-for-safety-and-having-an-informed-community/

  8. citizen817 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. Stormyeyes says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Some of our $$ wasted:

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    John Bolton’s intervirew on Kennedy after being appointed National Security Advisor.

    Pt 1

    Pt 2

  11. sunnydaze says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Adam Schiff is freaking out over the addition of Joe DiGenova to Trump Admin. (!!!!)

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/adam-schiff-hits-panic-button-over-trumps-incoming-natsec-advisor-john-bolton-believes-obamas-fbi-conspired-to-frame-trump/

  12. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Don’t get me wrong Mr. President, I love your decision-making most of the time. It’s just this Bolton thing…

  13. sunnydaze says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    It’s springtime in CA. and BLM’s back! They shutdown I-5 tonite in Sacramento, then went to a King’s BB game and shut that down too.

    Way to go! This will win more hearts and minds, for sure!

    http://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article206473869.html

  14. wheatietoo says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Breaking…

    The Senate just passed the Omnibus Spending Bill.
    Ugh.
    65 voted ‘for’ it.

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 23, 2018 at 12:44 am

      I’m seeing that now. Sh*t, they couldn’t WAIT to pass this thing.

      Wasn’t expecting it til tomorrow nite at earliest.

      We REALLY need to change the way these bills are done. Too much crap in one Bill. Mandatory to read the whole thing before voting on it (HELLO), etc etc.

      Disgusting.

      • sunnydaze says:
        March 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

        The individual Yea/Nay votes will be on GovTrack soon.

      • Kenji says:
        March 23, 2018 at 12:48 am

        Well … it DOES require a signature from the POTUS? So … ?

      • wheatietoo says:
        March 23, 2018 at 12:49 am

        They wanted to get out of town.
        The House members already left!

        Ah well…at least our President got the money to rebuild our Military.
        That’s a good thing.

        As I have been saying, Pres Trump can opt to ‘not spend’ this whole amount…and be very frugal with it.

        And I think it’s bullsh*t about there being “restrictions” on building the Wall.
        This is not a Budget.

        The President is free to move money around and spend it on whatever he wants to.
        Or…not spend it.

        • sunnydaze says:
          March 23, 2018 at 12:54 am

          Oh you’re right. They wanted a longer weekend.

          Man that is soooo disgusting. These people are complete and utter crooks.

          And we pay them and they’re NOT in jail!

        • sunnydaze says:
          March 23, 2018 at 12:59 am

          Alright, as long as Trump can spend the money…or NOT spend the $$ as he wants, I’m OK.

          Can he take more out for the Wall? Move $$ around that way?

          Because I really didn’t think that was possible.

          I mean if he can move that 210 million or whatever it is for “Democracy Instruction in Europe” over to the Wall,etc., then fine.

          Frankly, I doubt that is possible.

    • FL_GUY says:
      March 23, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I look upon this spending bill as their last meal before the hammers start dropping. LOL

  15. scott467 says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Sundance, your term “Uni-Party” is breaking out into close-to-mainstream!

    The top headline over at Gateway Pundit right now is:

    RYAN-PELOSI UNIPARTY Easily Passes Record $1.3 Trillion Omnibus That Spits in Face of GOP Voters
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/ryan-pelosi-uniparty-easily-passes-record-1-3-trillion-omnibus-that-spits-in-face-of-gop-voters/

    When that term becomes widely known and understood, there won’t be any darkness for these cockroaches to hide in anymore.

  16. lida rose says:
    March 23, 2018 at 12:47 am

    God Bless and Protect President Trump
    And his Family
    And his Cabinet
    And all the White Hats

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us.

