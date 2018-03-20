Tuesday March 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
Climber folks let out a big length of rope and jump off the top, then taking a big swing back and forth. Search on youtube, you’d find videos.
One guy didn’t measure right and his rope was longer than the length that results in a successful swing. Unfortunate outcome, that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!
James Woods is awesome 🙂
LikeLike
LOL: Salon Reports Millennials Aren’t Saving For Retirement, “They Don’t Think Capitalism Will Exist By Then”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/lol-salon-reports-millennials-arent-saving-retirement-dont-think-capitalism-will-exist/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
… I came back to post the photo from the article, it’s perfect
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since it’s pretty quiet — all things considered — as we wait for the OIG, I have a question I’ve not seen answered (or posed): Do we have any reason to suspect they gathered a bunch of crap on Pence, too? They seem to relish this type of work and, hey, everybody’s already activated, so what’s few hundred additional unmaskings or a second dossier.
Thought came to me randomly when I saw a pic of Ryan and thought, “Oh, yeah, I forgot that this putz is 3rd in line.”
LikeLike