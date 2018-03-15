March 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #420

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Can someone explain why our GOP Senators aren’t doing the nuclear option now that we’re in the second year of this? They did it before. Pence best get to work.
Because their loyalties are to the establishment lobbyists and globalist donors who largely fund their campaigns. They’re bought and paid for, a fact that they’d been able to pretty much hide until Trump got elected. If he’s done nothing else, he’s forced the RINOs to reveal who they really are and who they actually serve. And they hate Trump for this. This is why so many are leaving politics this year.
I think if you change the context and not think of democraps and repubs because t hey don’t exist. It’s Uniparty vs. PDJT and we the people. Their sole purpose is the destruction of our President and Country.
They used the nuclear option on some people, what’s up with the rest? What about Pence? Doesn’t he preside over the Senate and why isn’t he pushing these through?
Mitch has the power to invoke the “nuclear option” but he won’t do it because of his deep state “resistance” allegiance and his not being up for re-election until 2020, a point in time at which he likely hopes the President will have been run out of office.
It is arguable that the President’s two most powerful enemies are Ryan and McConnell, and their respective power bases are sufficiently strong to overcome any efforts the President exerts to displace them..
Dems are so stupid, they’ll come out fighting against this.
Make a federal law (trumps state law): any entity/person who prohibits by law or ordinance (no firearms on premises) the free exercise of 2nd Amdmt by a citizen in good standing shall be strictly liable for injury suffered by citizen when inflicted by another who violates the same law/ordinance.
Thus, if the café owner prohibits weapons and a customer is injured on the property, café owns the liability 100%, because the victim was disarmed by the owner.
If a County/State prohibits carrying of a weapon and a citizen is injured by another wielding a prohibited weapon, the County/State is strictly liable, because the citizen was forcibly disarmed under penalty of misdemeanor of felony possession if he carried.
It’s mandatory vulnerability. Crime rates are made up of innocents being injured by weapon-armed criminals. Every injury sustained by an unarmed citizen would require a severe remittance from the jurisdiction. That would bankrupt any entity anywhere…the only recourse would be to disavow a prohibition of 2nd Amdmnt exercise and avoid the liability.
This is a fantastic idea. Can some Treepers get it to where it needs to be heard?
First time i remember sundance didn’t post between daily threads. Praying all is well
Not sure what you mean.
I counted eight posts between the 14 March and 15 March daily threads.
Did I miss something?
Browser is reading from cache. Clear that and you will see the other posts.
That A$$ *has* to know he cannot win. *If* he does it, he’s got to be doing it just to split the ticket.
Ditto on any other RINOs who may throw their hats into the ring. Just McMuffin goons.
Flake and Kasich, what a team there. Kasich also has delusions of grandeur, as a third party, though, “to unite the people”.
Yeah. Hickenlooper of CO and Kasich were talking about running together on a third party, D and R united ticket. They’ll probably spend so much time arguing about who gets to head the ticket that they’ll miss the deadline to file for the ballot.
I absolutely despise Kasich, he has a lot of nerve. He is my governor but I didn’t know how bad of a globalist bleeding heart liberal he was until summer ’16. He also was with Obama that summer or fall to help pass the TPP. I had hoped with his term limit up and failure in the Presidential primaries we would see the last of him. But like Mitt Romney, he keeps coming back.
As some late night “comic” host said about Donald J. Trump when he announced his candidacy, “I want you to run. DO IT!”. Almost. Actually, I want him to disappear.
John Oliver.
I’ll add these two Navy pilots and their families to my prayers tonight.
I wonder what went wrong? Corrupted chips/airplane parts from China?
Clockboy’s Lawsuit against Irving TX ISD dismissed. Thank goodness, sanity reigns:
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/irving/2018/03/14/clockboy-ahmed-mohamed-lawsuit-irving-isd-city-dismissed
This story deserves its own column by Sundance. The “homemade digital clock” was no such thing!! It was an off-the-shelf clock intentionally taken apart and wired up to look like a bomb.
Taquiya at work.
It was always set-up for a shake-down. They hoped to win millions in “unspecified damages.” But hey, it’s really just an infidel tax, right? Sorry, Ahmed and dad. Your See Something, Say Something, Get Sued game is not one that Texas is going to play. DENIED. Case dismissed!
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2015/10/clock-boy-ahmeds-dad-incident-will-spread-islam-in-america
Our favorite islamist/feminist (SIC) Linda Sarsour piled on in Sept 2015:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/sep/16/ahmed-mohamed-clock-bigotry-american-muslims
Last for the night: Obama played same role as he did for the “beer summit” ‘I don;t know the facts, but the police acted stupidly” (SIC) and then feted the family at the White House, just like he did for Bergdahl family.
3 strikes and you;re OUT — beer summit after professor falsely accused cops, clock boy and then Bergdahl. It was a true honor NOT to be invited to Obama’s White House!!!
God bless our President Trump! And the USA🇺🇸!
Before the superstious get started about “ides of March,” know your history.
In the later Imperial period, the Ides began a week of pagan rites and revels celebrating statues called Cybele (fat mother) and Attis (castrated male…or at least the priests were eunuchs.)
It fell on the first full moon in their 3rd month called March, (but we currently are under a waning crescent so our 15th March doesn’t qualify anyway.)
If you are Christian, as most here are, you know better than indulge in this superstitious garbage.
GOD BLESS THESE FAMILIES!!
How Trump gets so many great things done despite having to drag a bunch of crying, screaming, kicking brats is beyond me. On the other hand maybe it is a blessing. This way Trump waters and feeds the elephants while the brats are preoccupied stomping on piss-ants.
Fake news, and some not so fake news, is suddenly full of reports that Trump is close to firing Kelly, McMaster and Sessions.
Twitter is of course full of the usual “these are Sun Tzu distractions, 27-D chess” theories.
I’m rooting for lots of “YOU’RE FIRED” over the next few days.
It appears that Huff & Puff Gowdy has gone rogue regarding Russian interference in the election to hurt the Hildabeast.
It gets him on TV, that’s why he does it.
Damned if Gowdy doesn’t and damned if Gowdy does.
I applaud Rep. Gowdy’s efforts. Learning the criminal FBI McCabe was sacking the Clinton investigation(s) into Benghazi gives more reason to stand up & cheer Gowdy on!
(It was McCabe who finger-nabbed the animal known as, Khattala, 5 years after the fact, who was sitting in his usual outdoor cafe, bragging, he wasn’t hard to find, to the news reporters, who found him enjoying his daily hot tea. How did Khattala avoid the war tribunal court at Guantanamo?)
Two days left in the week. We are right at the mid-month inflection point. 47 hours, 15 minutes until the McCabe “you’re fired” go/no-go. Lots of movement already this week, excellent additions to top staff, several very well done speeches. So, I’m hoping that PDJT drops a few more bombs on the Uniparty. Why not? They’re all freaking out anyway. And, while we’re at it, maybe some IG action, some indictments, a perp walk or two. Something……bigly and ugly…..call it an early Christmas present for the faithful. It’s getting increasingly difficult, day after day, waiting for the napalm strike or a MOAB or the neutron bomb that will give us a day (or a week, or a month) of STFU out of Schiff, Schumer, Tapper, Navarro, Kristol, Joy, Joy, Ellison, Joe, Mika, Maggie, and all the other little demented, pathetic, syphilletic and pustulating elves in the forest.
Here endeth my wish; so endeth the rant.
I think something big is coming.
I can feel it too….
“Could be…
Who knows…
There’s something due any day…
I will know right away
As soon as it shows…’
“Dead Weight”: Trump May Dump Sessions And McMaster, Replace Them With Pruitt And Bolton; Carson Also In Jeopardy”
Make it so. Now we’re getting hot.
Just a quick washdown to get rid of the “neo con permanent war” virus and I’m happy.
Ask yourself WHY the enemedia want this so bad……
Ok, I give up. Why? More churn = more chaos (as they will perceive it) = more to report on? West Wing as Game of Thrones, which is far more interesting to report on than Uniparty, Deep State, FISA abuse, and the multiplicity of Democrat treasonous crimes?
Bolton?!
Please no. It is still just a rumor. Doesn’t have to actually happen.
Yes I read somewhere he’s being considered for a role now Tillerson is out
The rumor I don’t like is Kelly out, and Mulvaney in. Kelly seems beyond solid, so why replace him? And Mulvaney is beyond solid. I think it would be bad if he leaves CFPB before he finishes “re-decorating” that cesspool.
It’s disinformation. Kelly & Sessions aren’t going anywhere. Schulkin is definitely out, McMaster possibly as well.
That’s what I think. I can’t imagine getting rid of Kelly and I’m trusting SD’s assessment of Sessions (for now). That VA jagoff has got to go. First, he’s an Obama holdover, so I can’t fathom why he’s still there. And, second, he’s not fixing the place fast enough, while flying his stupid wife to Europe on taxpayer funded vacations. He needs to do something about Carson; he and his wife playing house with a $31,000 table. And, finally, DeVos. She thinks the way I/we do, but we’re not going to reform the DoE and challenge the NEA with her as a mouthpiece. Her performance on 60 Minutes – ambush or not – was awful. Fire and replace them all and keep the press on the heels chasing their tails with righteous indignation.
Trump knows all along who he’s gonna fire. It’s a smokescreen. You can tell the difference between MAGA soldiers and Uni-Traitors. Kelly is loyal. Sessions is loyal. Stephen Miller is too. Pompeo is loyal. Same with Nielsen. Same with Trump’s entire economic team.
Trump had some reason for not firing Schulkin immediately. I’ve heard terrible things about McMaster for a year. Devos is loyal to the President, but I don’t know why she hasn’t done ANYTHING major at DOE.
Trust in Trump, regardless. He always has a master plan.
“The rumor I don’t like is Kelly out, and Mulvaney in. Kelly seems beyond solid, so why replace him? And Mulvaney is beyond solid. I think it would be bad if he leaves CFPB before he finishes “re-decorating” that cesspool.”
Kelley is good but assumes he is some general, not some pissant Cheep of Staff!. Mulvaney is busting his ass to do “more than expected”
Plain-speaking 4-star Marine generals get a lot of slack in my book. Would you prefer the return of Reince?
Kelly as CIA deputy director of operations would be good!, but only if new CIA director Lt. Gen M. Flynn can keep him toeing the line; not off somewhere else! I wish for to much again.
It might be interesting to see what Kelly could/would do heading up the VA. 😁
IIITTTTSSSSS TIIIIMMME!! FIRED INTHIS CORNER WEIGHING IN AT THE WEIGHT OF A ELF ITS STEALTH JEFF SESSIONS YOU ARE FIRED
disregard previous comment. just not sure what to think about sessions sometimes.
Trump is excited about something. He knows something big is around the corner. Watch the news carefully.
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/03/14/trump-signals-major-political-offensive-as-he-solidifies-his-control-over-government/
JOHN NOLTE. Do you recognize the name?
While some of you have dismissed Breitbart, John Nolte is their preeminent writer who consistently delivers. He frames the issues of the day in a way that is thought-provoking and fresh. If you thought you had a handle on conservatism, his approach will often open a new door.
For those of you who have been put off by some of the never-trumpy articles and writers at Breitbart, I highly recommend you keep an eye out for Nolte’s articles. Always worth reading!
So if the Dems and RINOs try to block PDJTs cia pick, as deputy director, won’t she be in charge anyway?
Recess appointments. Play hardball with Congress.
I believe the RINOs in the senate voted to prevent that. But still…does it matter? As deputy director she’ll be in charge anyway. No?
Some leaks are real and news are fake. PTrump knows how to play fake msm and keep them distracting. The fake msm has no time talking what PTrump would like to do. If they talk means bad for PTrump.
I am reminded of the movie ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ where the question was who murdered the guy on the train. Hercule Poirot found that everybody killed the guy. Now the question is, “Who is guilty of multiple felonies re: BO and his minions?” The answer is everybody is guilty of multiple felonies! The DOJ IG report is going to be epic!!!
BTW, the AG needs to do nothing in the firing of that punk McCabe – he is fired unless the AG steps in to prevent it. Fired and then indicted – YES!!
MAGA
The real reason Tillerson was fired as SoS was he did not move on the Clinton emails SoS was slowwalking… is too much a politician/establishment… Judicial Watch has been stating this over and over.
If you listen to Pompeo on the Benghazi Hearings, he is like a dog with a bone. Pompeo WILL indict Clinton! Never would have happened w/ Tillerson.
Representative Mike Pompeo Questions Hillary Clinton
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c455623…
Does SoS have the power to indict?
Of course not. Never that simple. All roads lead back to Sessions (if he’s allowed to act) and Rosen-douche. So, no, DoJ has to be involved and willing.
Meant to pose the question under phoenixrising’s comment above stating that Pompeii will indict HRC. It was ‘news to me’ that SoS could do that.
Sorry, I didn’t mean that he would literally indict… should have been clear. I meant he will get the emails; he will be able to explain clearly how Clinton had server at State set up so that she could sell info, which she did. (It’s late, I should be in bed!)
Okay, thanks. I was a little surprised by you saying that.
Democrats party would go by hand picked without primary and trained to lie according to district. Obama, Silicon Valley and corporate globalist are not stupid.
Mark Steyn recently interviewed that young Teaching Assistant from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada who was grilled and threatened by her professors and advisors for showing a short video clip of Jordan Peterson when discussing pronouns with her students. It’s 50 minutes of interesting conversation. She seems like a nice, rational Canadian who was unfairly targeted for abuse by her SJW colleagues. I posted it in the Open Topic thread if you are interested in watching.
So about the PA-18 contest last night. Consider that if just one out of each hundred voters who voted for the republican had convinced one other person to vote likewise, that would have led to over a thousand more votes and a GOP victory. If we want to help our President, we have to just get out of our comfort zones a bit and do simple things like the above. We lost a race that we didn’t have to lose, assuming any outstanding ballots don’t swing the result.
I am curious how, if correct, a district that supposedly has 50,000 more registered dems didn’t even see them field a candidate against the previous GOP congressman? Sexual infidelity costs us another seat.
to me, it is some of those stupid steel workers who betray the president. They get what they want and then vote for the Dems.
These people need to be slapped.
Older video from Stefan Molyneux (2015) about gun control. IMHO worth checking out as he does a good job digging into the numbers to dispel much of the popular narratives being pushed as well as trying to pinpoint possible causes for the ‘gun violence’ based on analysis of data.
~25 min
New York Times Archives, 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.
Secret recordings reveal the FBI could have stopped the WTC disaster.
https://www.nytimes.com/1993/10/31/nyregion/bomb-informer-s-tapes-give-rare-glimpse-of-fbi-dealings.html?pagewanted=all
So I heard on the news a bit ago that Larry Kudlow is replacing both of Gary Cohn’s former roles as Director of the National Economic Council and also as Chief Economic Adviser.
They are also saying based on Pres. Trump’s words the other day, he will be replacing more, “I’m close to getting the cabinet that I want”.
Read Sundance’s article on Kudlow… another smokescreen move by our very stable genius POTUS
Okay, so we saw that Paul Ryan’s pac mailed out fliers to Democrats and Conservatives re: Lamb. Well, caught these comments from Paul Ryan about Lamb’s apparent win:
“Speaking to reporters Wednesday, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) played down Lamb’s showing on the grounds that he ran as a conservative Democrat. Unmentioned by the speaker: Lamb campaigned against the tax plan.
“We need to execute, we need to get our message, we need to make sure that our candidates aren’t massively out-raised and outspent on TV as was the case between these two candidates,” Ryan added.”
No thanks to you, Paul Ryan, in ensuring that he ran “as a conservative Democrat”!
I can’t even tell you Kaco how po’d I am at this time…This has got to stop but how?
Hillary, Podesta and DNC’s Circle of Emails
https://clinton.media.mit.edu/
About 3000 schools participated in walk out. Some were middle school age. However, to put it into perspective there are about 140,000 schools in America (about 40,000 are high school). To watch the news one would think it was everyone, everywhere. It wasn’t.
Also,
A conservative teacher who didn’t think the walk out was a good idea, held a classroom discussion on the school gun violence issue with students afterwards. He said the majority thought it was a mental health issue not a gun issue. It has also been reported by several conservative radio personalities that teens have been contacting them by the hundreds about feeling pressure to participate in the walk out….and being angry it has turned into an anti gun and anti NRA political issue. They know it is more than that.
Something else to remember about millennials and gen Z:
———
“Respondents aged 18-29 are the least likely in the country to support a renewed ban on assault weapons, at 49 percent, a fact that has helped drive nationwide support down to a record low. Pew’s data suggest that those falling in the youngest age range have dropped the furthest in support for “gun control” since 2000 (when the alternative is presented as “gun rights”). And when the question concerns the National Rifle Association’s top legislative priority, concealed carry, millennials appear to lead the country. According to Gallup’s version of the question in 2004, the notion that concealed guns made for safer spaces polled at 25 percent; 11 years later, it registered at 55 percent nationally. The greatest support came from those ages 18-29, at 66 percent, a full 10 points greater than the next highest scoring demographic.”
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/10/12/are-millennials-moving-right-on-guns-215703
Did everyone change handles tonight, and I missed the memo?
