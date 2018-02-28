Hope Hicks Leaving White House….

The New York Times is reporting Ms. Hope Hicks is resigning from her role as White House Communications Director to seek opportunities in the private sector.
This doesn’t come as a surprise considering 29-year-old Ms. Hicks was/is romantically involved with Rob Porter, the embattled White House Staff Secretary who was swamped in a controversy of accusations of abuse against him by former spouses earlier this month.
Hope Hicks was initially candidate Donald Trump’s personal aide, and one of a very small group organized within the initial presidential campaign headed by Cory Lewandowski.
Together with Lewandowski, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino Jr., Michael Cohen, Michael Glassner, Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner were the team who powered through the political machine to win the GOP nomination and later the presidency.
According to the Times: “Ms. Hicks had been considering leaving for several months. She told colleagues that she had accomplished what she felt she could with a job that made her one of the most powerful people in Washington, and that there would never be a perfect moment to leave, according to White House aides.” Her exact departure date is unknown.
(NYT) […] “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Mr. Trump said. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”
As communications director, Ms. Hicks worked to stabilize, to some extent, a fractious press department of about 40 people who were often at odds with one another in 2017. She maintained one of the lowest public profiles of anyone to ever hold the job, declining to sit for interviews or appear at the White House briefing room podium. That mystique added to the outsize attention she received.
“I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope: She is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years,” said John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff. “She became a trusted adviser and counselor, and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the president’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.” (Link)
The coup is almost complete, last one standing is the President. John Kelly clears the way to bring back his team’s man…Josh Earnest.
Fear you are right oldskool. They are taking out Trump’s team one by one
“I am sure we will be work together again in the future…” -Donald J. Trump referring to Hope Hicks.
Like the campaign for 2020…maybe…wink wink.
WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND WE LOVE YOU HOPE! THANK YOU FOR HELPING ELECT OUR MAGNIFICENT PRESIDENT! WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOUR SUPERB SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY AND MOVEMENT!
I wonder if she was asked to go…like Gorka…to spread the word…
Never doubt that there are those in the private sector trying to dangle carrots to entice away President Trump’s most effective staff. It’s a tough job and they work on both sides to try to ruin their lives and then offer a way out.
This is the way I look at it. No one expected the bitterness and Trump Derangement Syndrome to go on after he was was elected. I am 64 and have never seen a President nor his team treated the way our POTUS is treated. Hope has been there now a year. She is 29 and her life is not her own. She can’t move in any direction without the scrutiny of the MSM, Rabid libs etc. Every move questioned, every look, every word. I wonder how many death threats she has received. Maybe she just decided that after a year, it was time to take her life back.
I agree.
I will say this – Hope Hicks has an awesome future in front of her. She will go far, no doubt.
Really??? No one expected this with communists ensconsed in almost every department, in control of the mass media, and much of the social media. They might call themselves otherwise, but make no mistake, their policies are of the totalitarian variety. That President Trump and his assistants have been able to Win so many battles, still amazes me.
Remain strong, alert, stout of heart, and keep ready for the bloody fights ahead. There are trillions of $$$ at stake for the globalists and there is marxist triumph for the communists. Neither will win. We are too many and too engaged. Sundance has been leading the way, along with many other faithful leaders on the internet.
With respect, Kaste668, your “awakening” is just what President Trump needs. And lots of Americans just like you; you haven’t looked around and seen the devastation attempted against Americans and the American Republic. Including the worst — economic devastation.
There have been many of us cringing and crying and investigating and screaming and whatever else we could do for the last 8 years to wake people up to the vast dangers. Much of it insidious; much of it plain sight — but it is hard for Americans to imagine that any American would act like this.
The more Americans awake, the more Americans shocked, the better the outcome will be.
Maybe having to testify was the straw for her. It might have been for me.
RSBN feed live now.
I hope POTUS can hold on to this guy for the next seven years.
“A lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinion of sheep.”
Someone who is a hyena has recently been using this inappropriately, but it applies more to Hope than anyone else.
You Go Girl!
https://www.davidhyner.com/a-lion-doesnt-concern-himself-with-the-opinions-of-sheep/
Mueller’s crew grilled her for nine hours! She was dating Porter and perhaps still could be. She’s had about enough of the insanity from the media. She can still go do whatever she likes.
Not Mueller, the committee… big diff
Senate and House INtel Committees AND Mueller——she did them all.
The DS MSM are attacking DJT’s close family to hurt him. We had Stormy to hurt Melania, Porter to hurt Hope, the questions to Ivanka about her father and now Jared’s clearance. I hope DJT is taking names because the DS MSM deserve no mercy.
She’s gone to make her millions and won’t have to put up with all the BS from every aggrieved person in the world. Who among us wouldn’t leave as well. She’s a rock star and I wish her well.
First thing that came to mind is that Trump is getting an all new communications team.
I wish Hope Hicks luck, but i’m not affected by this at all.
I really wish Mooch would come back.
That guy is built for the job.
I like the Mooch but, IMO, he is far too much of a loose cannon.
Mooch can be rehabilitated. As Hope Hicks showed, the Director of Communications does not have to be in front of the camera. Being there was Mooch’s downfall. If he avoided it, and had others do the camera time, Mooch would be a killer assassin to the FAKE NEWS organizations.
I liked Mooch as well. He uncovered Reince & Bannon in s very unorthodox way, but they ended up gone!
POTUS announces he is running for re-election. He says in the quote above “ I am sure we will work together again in the future.” Perhaps she will be working in a new capacity away from the White House and the madness. Best wishes, Hope! Well done and well played.
I know it is painted by the Media of every departure being “chaos, the beginning of the end…” But as someone working in the private sector and a little in the armed forces, I admit I like it. The churn is real outside bureaucracy and academia, people move on. I wish the best for her and thank her for her aid to the President and his agenda. MAGA marches on.
God bless you Miss Hicks. Thanks for your service.
Wish her he best of luck.
I’m miss the Mooch as well. He was on a show a couple of weeks ago, and he was asked “I hear there are rumors you might be headed back to the WH?”
He played coy.
#LetTrumpBeTrump
Just heard Hannity say he (mooch) was ‘up next’.
I suppose that when one is in the close orbit of the Trumpet, as President, they are perhaps pushed to extend the envelope, and succeed beyond what was thought possible. For some, they reach the upper limits of their capabilities and get released, or tap out. Others may decide that they’ve experienced the ‘magic’ and prefer to move on, perhaps to something less intense. And everything in between.
Straight ahead, Hope!
It’s the boyfriend…
It’s up to her, but I’m hoping she’ll join Trump’s reelection staff.
She looks like Brooke Shields, speaks like Grace Kelly and holds up under pressure like Winston Churchill. If I was a stripper single gent I’d do all I could to persuade her to have dinner with me.
God bless amazing Americans like Hope!
