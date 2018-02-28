Hope Hicks Leaving White House….

The New York Times is reporting Ms. Hope Hicks is resigning from her role as White House Communications Director to seek opportunities in the private sector.

This doesn’t come as a surprise considering 29-year-old Ms. Hicks was/is romantically involved with Rob Porter, the embattled White House Staff Secretary who was swamped in a controversy of accusations of abuse against him by former spouses earlier this month.

Hope Hicks was initially candidate Donald Trump’s personal aide, and one of a very small group organized within the initial presidential campaign headed by Cory Lewandowski.

Together with Lewandowski, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino Jr., Michael Cohen, Michael Glassner, Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner were the team who powered through the political machine to win the GOP nomination and later the presidency.

According to the Times: “Ms. Hicks had been considering leaving for several months. She told colleagues that she had accomplished what she felt she could with a job that made her one of the most powerful people in Washington, and that there would never be a perfect moment to leave, according to White House aides.” Her exact departure date is unknown.

(NYT) […] “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” Mr. Trump said. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.” As communications director, Ms. Hicks worked to stabilize, to some extent, a fractious press department of about 40 people who were often at odds with one another in 2017. She maintained one of the lowest public profiles of anyone to ever hold the job, declining to sit for interviews or appear at the White House briefing room podium. That mystique added to the outsize attention she received. “I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope: She is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years,” said John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff. “She became a trusted adviser and counselor, and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the president’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.” (Link)

