February 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #405

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

132 Responses to February 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #405

  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  lida rose says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Dear Lord,
    Please protect President Trump,
    And his Family,
    And his Cabinet,
    And all the White Hats.

    Dear Lord,
    Please let us save our Country.

    Reply
  Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    There is more to Gen Z than CNN shows you. Further north in NJ…..

    Excerpt:

    Timothy Locke, an AP history teacher, was placed on administrative leave after voicing his concerns over security at Cherry Hill High School East. Locke said a similar shooting could take place at the school and said two police officers are not armed on campus…

    …..On Tuesday, the students marched along a nearby street and around the school track to support Locke. ”

    Source:
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/timothy-locke-new-jersey-cherry-hill-high-school-east-teacher-suspended-students-protest/#ampshare=https://www.cbsnews.com/news/timothy-locke-new-jersey-cherry-hill-high-school-east-teacher-suspended-students-protest/

    Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      February 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

      So happy to see this. In N.J. no less.

      People are always kinda amazed at how “woke” so many of the younger generation are now.

      But then you think about how extreme/insane/twisted the Left has become>>>> it’s SO.BAD. that it wakes people up!

      Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      February 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Generation Z has and will continue to be the DEATH 💀 of the Democrat Party! They put our President over the top in the Battleground States in 2016. The great news is that millions more will be able to vote for the first time in 2020!

      From my post linked above:

      Generation Z, while liberal on social issues, are conservative about money, scarred by the Great Recession under which they grew up.

      Keystone College political professor Jeffrey Brauer found that 78 percent identify with liberals on social issues, but a larger 83 percent identify as moderate to conservative on money issues.

      And, he said, in 2016, their first presidential election, they helped dilute the youth vote for Hillary Clinton by 7 points from what President Obama received in 2012.

      Swing state changes from 2012 to 2016 were more dramatic — and impactful. “In Florida, the Democratic margin of victory for the youth vote from 2012 to 2016 dropped 16 points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, it was 20 points. These dramatic declines helped give Republican Donald Trump a win in each of these states, pushing him over the top in the Electoral College,” he found.

      Reply
      Harry Lime says:
        February 28, 2018 at 1:57 am

        Hilary’s personality alone could dilute the vote in any demographic by double digits. If the Dems keep running candidates like her we should be in pretty good shape.

        Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    ugh. Repubs lost two special elections tonite. Both FLIPPED districts Red to Blue and both by a TINY amount of votes.

    Really wish that Rs would begin to understand that Dem voters are *highly* motivated right now to vote.

    And that is getting *worse* as they now have 39 seats they’ve won, *many* flipped from R to D, which only adds to their motivation.

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Here’s New Hampshire. Again, flipped R to D.

    Reply
    Gil says:
      February 28, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Were the R candidates poor choices? My inner cynic thinks bad Rs will be run intentionally to prevent MAGA. But thats a bit more tinfoil than I should be. Rs seem to be losing these special elections regularly.

      Reply
      sunnydaze says:
        February 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

        Think it’s just motivation. The losses are always by a small amount of votes.

        The Dems are determined and very motivated by their wins, as they naturally would be.

        Myself? I would prefer to see them demoralized by their losses.

        But that requires our side to VOTE.

        Where the local Repub Party organizers are in all this mess, I don’t know.

        Reply
        Gil says:
          February 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

          Just thinking about elections here in CA in a few months makes me ill. I vote, every time since I turned 18 but people are so apathetic. I drop info when I can but not usually in hostile territory. I dont understand why in those districts people are willing to lose. Where are the Trump voters?

          Reply
      Keebler AC says:
        February 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

        Probably major turn out needed to overcome voter fraud. Coming soon see Tucker Carlson‘s tweet below.

        Reply
        sunnydaze says:
          February 28, 2018 at 12:57 am

          I think we should quit blaming it on voter fraud.

          When you lose by less than 100 votes, maybe you could have won, had everyone voted.

          Trump won a lot of these flipped districts. Some by large percentages.

          But many of those voters were ex-Dems and previous non-voters who will NOT be voting in “smaller” elections.

          So Repubs cannot become complacent and think “Well Trump won by 12% here, we’re safe”…..

          Reply
          Keebler AC says:
            February 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

            PDT had major turnout. Nothing short of it is needed I’m sorry to say because voter fraud is a constant when a win is by such small numbers – it is easy to do.

            Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:32 am

    If Repub voters don’t get off their butts and vote, it won’t matter if every Governor of every state is a Republican. Hard to accomplish much when your whole legislature is Democrat.

    ALL of these elections have been won by a tiny amount of votes.

    https://www.vox.com/2018/2/27/17060358/new-hampshire-special-election-results

    Reply
  COS Patriot says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Why has everyone here forgotten that the IG office committed to release 1.2 million documents to the DOJ, and in turn, release them to the Congressional Committees back on January 15, 2018?

    Sessions should already have all the OIG docs he needs. So why’s he say he’s waiting on the IG still? Why does he say there *will* be an investigation? What’s he been doing the last 5 weeks?

    Watch here for yourself.

    Chairman Bob Goodlatte notes the following:

    I thank you for the documents that were provided to us yesterday. There are, as you know, many, many more. I think 1.2 million documents that the Inspector General has. We have a commitment from the assistant Attorney General, Mr. Boyd [Office of Legislative Affairs] to provide those by January 15, [2018].

    Reply
    Sayit2016 says:
      February 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Maybe because there are 27 on going investigations…..

      Reply
      COS Patriot says:
        February 28, 2018 at 1:17 am

        27 investigations for leaking to the media? That’s like a traffic ticket. It happens all the time in DC. As one former swamp dweller said, leaks are a way of life there. Even encouraged and sanctioned by leaders. Why you think Comey had no fear admitting he leaked? Its never prosecuted unless you become the target of a witchhunt.

        In the meantime a seditious gang illegally spied on our president based on known lies. They’re now trying to frame him and destroy him. You tell me where the focus should be.

        The IG report everyone’s waiting on is nothing but a semi annual summary report he releases every 6 months to the public. Sessions already has the 1.2 million docs. WTH is going on?

        Reply
    NebraskaFilly says:
      February 28, 2018 at 2:20 am

      And here we go again with the Sessions bashing. *sigh*

      Reply
  Keebler AC says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Reply
    joeknuckles says:
      February 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

      That’s the key. They are not embarrassed because they have no shame. You see, communists believe that the end justifies the means, so they can do whatever they want.

      Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      February 28, 2018 at 1:22 am

      The LeftStreamMedia covered up all those scandals…and still are.

      Easy to be “not embarrassed” if you’re not being held accountable.

      Reply
    suejeanne1 says:
      February 28, 2018 at 2:11 am

      I can’t help but think that there was some “drama” in the aftermath of the horrific murder of Colleen Hufford – perhaps warning had been received by the FBI about Alton Nolen but nothing was done – Mrs. Hufford was killed by Alton Nolen on the afternoon of September 24, 2014 –

      but all the next day, the news focused on the surprise resignation of AG Eric Holder and that was all they had time to talk about like it was really imminent and awesome – he finally stepped down on April 27, 2015 when Loretta Lynch became AG.

      Is there some “white hat” FBI agent out there who knows what happened behind the scenes in the Obama White House?

      There are already so many other confirmed tragedies and scandals of the Obama Administration as Keebler above has listed –

      I keep bringing this up, although I confess it is speculation on my part – but I do not believe that justice has been served in the case of Colleen Hufford.

      Question: is it possible for citizens to sue the federal government for negligent homicide if there was a warning received – which, if heeded, would have prevented the death of a loved one?

      Reply
  Keebler AC says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:38 am

    At 8:30am, you can go to the link below to find out what adjustment was made to the 4th Quarter GDP which is currently sitting at 2.6%. If the adjustment brings the 4th Quarter to 3.0% or higher, our President can rightfully state that his administration in his first year in office was able to achieve what hasn’t happened since 2004. Three Consecutive Quarters of 3% or higher GDP.

    My educated guess is that the 4th Quarter will be revised to 3.2%. Keep in mind the final revision occurs on March 28th.

    https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/GDP/GDPnewsrelease.htm

    Reply
  Keebler AC says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Reply
  joeknuckles says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Everybody needs to understand that communists are determined to take this country over and will eventually succeed if good people don’t wake the hell up. We need to stop mincing words and do whatever it takes to get through to people.

    Reply
    Marygrace Powers says:
      February 28, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Right jk. Fight fire with fire. Nothing is off limits
      to the communists/ we should act accordingly.

      One of the best lessons PDJT taught us –
      If attacked you hit back 1000 times harder.

      Reply
    brh82 says:
      February 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

      JoeKnuckles, I don’t think there is a soul on this blog who doesn’t understand what’s at stake and doesn’t do everything in THEIR power to fight the good fight. But if you have some idea how to better “do what it takes” to get through to people, let’s hear it.

      Reply
  Keebler AC says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Reply
    brh82 says:
      February 28, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Elder Lansing is a patriot who propagandizes for POTUS a ton, on Twitter. if you are on Twitter, please look him up and give him a Follow.

      Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Thankyou to Kentucky Republicans for voting today:

    Reply
  Sayit2016 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

    ( Crawls up in the tree house and sits… shoulders slumped…. heavy sigh…. : / )

    Ok….I have a confession to make (and it is only Tuesday…ugh )  It is said confession is good for the soul.   I consider myself to be a pretty even-handed person.  I also consider myself pragmatic. I was raised by two unbelievably amazing parents. I am educated, I am well read. I know how to communicate effectively.

    So…. can anyone tell me why on  Gods green earth, I completely came unglued and tore into Mika calling her a name  that apparently was NOT offensive in 1230 AD, ( yes, I actually looked it up )  but is clearly, without question  highly offensive today by any standard and  actually posted it ?

    That was before I realized there was no edit button.  

    There is no way to come back from this. Now it is there for all of eternity.  ( Lord please come soon– tomorrow is good for me !) ) .  

    I found her comments so dang offensive…so much for women ” supporting women”. 

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5442257/Mika-Brzezinski-calls-Melania-Ivanka-Trump-utter-joke.html?offset=477&max=100&jumpTo=comment-287654805#comment-287654805

    How can I make this right ?

    Reply
  rsmith1776 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I understand optimism, positive thinking, and support.

    President Trump deserves and HAS all of that from all of us, amply.

    What I’d like some fellow treepers to consider is to stop accusing any dissenting, critical, doubtful, or productively out of the box contributing voice of being trolls, defeatists, cowardly and the like.

    NOW it is the time – of course, not to be unduly negative or pessimistic – to assess reality AS IS, including the worrying AS A SIGNAL, if minor (for now!) Dim victories . . . and to consider what needs to be done to help President Trump in his MAGA endeavor.

    I would especially point fingers, yes, point fingers, not to the occasional TCTH critic but to the many high-placed Republicans who ARE NOT DOING THEIR JOB. (Based on present evidence, I am not sure, but I definitely do not feel that A. G. Sessions does *not* fit in there.)

    It is simply not normal, it is not acceptable to have the President be his own and only attack dog, while also being attacked and criticized not only by the corrupt media and Dims, but also by the likes of Ryan, McConnell, Romney (not to mention Dying Traitor McStain) and many others.

    No, I do not believe Jeff Sessions is doing enough. (I wish I will be proven wrong, soon! Please! Time is not on our side!!)

    I definitely do not believe that even our VP, Hon. Mike Pence, is doing enough.

    Please, Mr. Vice President, try to find something nice to say about the President without ALWAYS mentioning “broad shoulders”, looking half-convinced, a hapless prisoner of half-baked clichés. We don’t compare you with crooks like Biden or senile harpies like Pelosi, but with what Donald Trump’s VP NEEDS to be.

    I said my piece. No matter what some will say about me – ultimately me being some anonymous nobody, who is looking forward to vote Republican on Every Single Opportunity, local / state / national level – consider the ISSUES at stake and whether, while negative thinking can devolve in undue defeatism, positive thinking cannot be also corrupted into wishful, somnolent illusions.

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Reply
  Streak 264 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

    A professor at the center of the Russia investigation has disappeared from radar and has not responded to friends, colleagues, journalists, or even his fiancée for several months.

    https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joseph-mifsud-george-papadopoulos-disappears/2018/02/27/id/845813/

    Like

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    What an absolutely incredible painting!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Reply
  MAGA_Berserker says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I swung by Bombard’s Body Language, and it is gone.
    This interview with Mandy B seems really important, and may dissapear quite soon.
    Googles wages war on conrvatives:

    Reply
  Trumpcovfefe says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

    I see these flip as jeff session fault. He is too weak. I vote jeff session to be the worst cabinet member in trump admin. I am puzzle why you all still protect jeff session.

    Reply
    dallasdan says:
      February 28, 2018 at 2:00 am

      My confidence in Sessions is on the margin. What keeps me from bashing him is my certainty that the President is a brilliant strategist. The wheels of justice seem to be moving at glacial speed, but that is because the ice is so thick. The DOJ IG report and immediate consequences therefrom will be the big reveal on Sessions.

      Reply
  nwtex says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Man armed with AR-15 stops knife-wielding neighbor’s attack
    February 27, 2018

    (video interview) —>

    Dave Thomas saw the suspect attack another person inside his apartment building in Oswego Township on Monday. Thomas said he went inside and got his rifle before ordering the suspect to stop.

    “I poked my head out the door. There was a pool of blood, blood was everywhere in the hall. There was still a confrontation going on, there were about three or four people involved at this point,” Thomas told the station. “So I ran back into my house and grabbed my AR-15. I grabbed the AR-15 over my handgun — bigger gun, I think a little more of an intimidation factor. Definitely played a part in him actually stopping.”

    The suspect briefly got away, but Thomas was able to help hold him until police arrived.

    He says the AR-15 is his “weapon of choice for home protection” and claims this was an example of a good guy with an AR-15 stopping a bad guy with a knife.

    Police say Thomas has a valid firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry permit

    http://myfox8.com/2018/02/27/man-armed-with-ar-15-stops-knife-wielding-neighbors-attack/

    Reply
  joeknuckles says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Has the governor of Florida removed that batshit crazy sheriff yet? The guy is an absolute lunatic. Apparently, he’s been out of control for a long time.

    Reply
  Trumpcovfefe says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

    With all the flip, what is ronna doing?

    Reply
  WSB says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Bear with me…from the Daily Caller yesterday:

    Just read an account of the Awan Brothers history and a few passages popped up. Tin foil hat back on: this is about the handling of the Alvi Awan case. The wife who was allowed to leave our country with more money than allowed. She finally returned and turned herself in.

    However, there a few really odd connecting details in this very badly written article:

    “Though the findings place the case squarely into the category of political cyber-crimes that have otherwise been high-profile priorities, the lead FBI agent assigned to the Awan case was a first-year agent, and not from one of the FBI’s big-guns divisions. The charges brought by prosecutors are so minor that Awan’s own lawyer speculated they could be a “placeholder” for future charges.
    Server logs of government computers backed up the OIG’s findings. Yet six months after the initial charges, no additional counts have been brought, raising the question of whether the DOJ is seriously investigating the potential national security breach.”

    [snip]

    “Ron Hosko, the FBI’s former assistant director, said the agent on the case is “getting marginalized on the thing, he doesn’t have the bigger picture.” He said the facts in the case plainly call for the resources of both the FBI’s counterintelligence division and the public corruption unit. Peter Strzok, who sought to close down the investigation into Clinton’s emails before the intelligence community IG found classified materials, and who repeatedly voiced his support for Democrats, was deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division.”

    [why is this snippet in this article? Why is Peter Strzok named for no reason other than he is still head of the Counter-Intelligence Division?]

    Next:

    “Alvi returned to the U.S. in October to be arraigned, leading GOP Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona to speculate Alvi had some reason to believe she would never face serious charges. When it came time for the dual citizen to turn herself in and surrender her passports, Alvi shook her head “no” to say she didn’t have a Pakistani passport. After whispered discussion with her attorney, she clarified that she had a Pakistani passport but hadn’t brought it. The court requested Alvi have her Pakistani passport mailed to authorities if she could. Prosecutors not only didn’t ask for jail, they didn’t request a GPS monitor. Awan has a GPS, but Judge Tanya Chutkan — who was also the judge in the Fusion GPS case until she recused herself — said she is inclined to have the device removed, given the nature of the current charges.

    [OK…why is Trent Franks mentioned here? He resigned supposedly because of inappropriate behavior…or did he?]

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/report-gop-rep-trent-franks-to-resign-possibly-over-inappropriate-behavior

    And catch this from above:

    “Awan has a GPS, but Judge Tanya Chutkan — who was also the judge in the Fusion GPS case until she recused herself — said she is inclined to have the device removed, given the nature of the current charges.”

    Tanya Chutkan is the Jamaican-born, Obama-appointed judge who was taken off the GPS case, but somehow she was also on the Alvi Awan case? Reports were that she recused herself. Was she?

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/27/hina-alvi-imran-awan-leave-the-country/

    Thisa article is dated 2/27/18 and mentions Trent Franks, Peter Strzok and Tanya Chutkan in one spot.

    Anyone have an idea why?

    Reply
  LM says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

    I am tired but will do my best to be coherent and maintain a train of thought.

    Obama’s secret speech has been partially leaked and apparently it was in support of banning free speech and only allowing the narrative that comes from the MSM. Remember how they went after Rush and Fox and now Alex Jones, Drudge, and Jerome Corsi.

    Think what you want about any of these conservative media sites, they help support the President and we need them. We need to support everyone that supports President Trump. IMO, If Obama is allowed to maintain power we will, in fact, lose our remaining freedoms.

    We also need to be electrified in our approach to the upcoming elections. Please, if the President endorses someone, even if they have been less that perfect in the past, help him and support them also.

    We need to keep all the support around the President we can.
    🙏

    Reply
  joeknuckles says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Regarding the cowardly deputies that would not enter the building, I feel very strongly that if you need to risk your life for a kid’s life, you have a sacred duty to do so. The older you are, the greater the duty. You have lived your life, the kids have not.
    Most people would be willing to rush into that building. I can’t imagine how an armed LEO could not go in.

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Backfire in Oakland against the Mayor who warned that ICE was showing up.

    ICE never came, illegals and their supporters are pi$$ed.

    YAY!!!!!! Love this stuff!

    http://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/02/27/backlash-oakland-mayor-slammed-crying-wolf-ice-raids-fail-happen/

    Reply
  kinthenorthwest says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:36 am

    The video says so much about the Broward Sheriffs hiding outside of building

    EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: At Active Shooter Training, Broward Sheriff Israel Instructs People to ‘Run and Hide’; Says Department is ‘A Defensive’ Unit that Doesn’t ‘Attack’
    https://truepundit.com/exclusive-video-active-shooter-training-broward-sheriff-israel-instructs-people-run-hide-says-department-defensive-unit-doesnt-attack/

    Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      February 28, 2018 at 1:57 am

      In other words…he is saying “You’re on your own.”

      What do we need them for, then?
      To arrest the people committing crimes? …Nope, they don’t do that.
      To come to our aid when we are being attacked? …Nope, they don’t do that either.

      To tell us to “Run and Hide”? …Duh, we can figure that one out for ourselves.

      What is this Broward County Sheriff’s Dept good for?

      Reply
  Marygrace Powers says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:41 am

    FLASHBACK: DONALD TRUMP STOPS BAT-WIELDING ATTACKER IN NYC
    In little-known incident, Trump stopped armed robbery in 1991

    Adan Salazar | Infowars.com – FEBRUARY 27, 2018 274 Comments

    “This report is seeing renewed interest in the wake of the president’s comments claiming he would have ran into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School two weeks ago to confront an armed gunman:

    “You know I really believe – you don’t know until you’re tested – but I think I, I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon. And I think most of the people in this room would have done that too. But the way they performed was really a disgrace.”

    https://www.infowars.com/flashback-donald-trump-stops-bat-wielding-attacker-in-nyc/

    Reply
    nwtex says:
      February 28, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Donald Trump reportedly stopped a bat-wielding attacker in 1991
      February 27, 2018

      (Originally published by the Daily News on November 20, 1991. This story was written by James Rosen.)

      When he saw “a big guy with a big bat” bashing another fellow, Donald Trump did what any self-respecting billionaire would do: He ordered his driver to pull over.

      “I’m not looking to play this thing up,” Trump said yesterday. “I’m surprised you found out about it.”

      Witnesses said Trump, with Marla Maples tugging at his arm to try to stop him, leaped from his black stretch limousine Monday evening during the assault on Ninth Ave. near 45th St.

      “Someone in the car looked over and said, ‘Gee, look at that, it’s a mugging,’ ” Trump said. “I said to my driver to stop the car because it was brutal-looking.”

      Trump was at first reluctant to discuss his daredevil deed, but then he warmed to the task.

      “The guy with the bat looked at me, and I said, “Look, you’ve gotta stop this. Put down the bat,”‘ Trump said. “I guess he recognized me because he said, ‘Mr. Trump, I didn’t do anything wrong.’ I said, ‘How could you not do anything wrong when you’re whacking a guy with a bat?’ Then he ran away.”
      […]

      Kathleen Romeo, a 16-year-old student at St. Michael’s Academy in Manhattan, said cries of “There’s Trump!” went through the crowd of onlookers.

      “A lot of people were surprised that he got out to see what was happening,” Romeo said, adding that the bat-wielder ran off just before Trump actually appeared, and that Trump, “just looked around and went back into his limo.”

      But another witness, who asked not to be identified, said. “There was a guy with a bat, hitting a guy over the head, and Trump yelled, ‘Put that bat down. What are you doing?’ The guy dropped the bat, came over and started talking to him.”
      […]

      Trump said he left the site only after he saw a man who appeared to be a doctor treating the victim and heard that an ambulance was on its way.

      Police said the attack was not reported to police.

      The incident may have been a karmic sequel to the Oct. 31 mugging of Trump’s mother, whose attacker was chased and caught by bread deliveryman.

      http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/donald-trump-reportedly-stopped-bat-wielding-attacker-1991-article-1.3845008

      Reply
      nwtex says:
        February 28, 2018 at 2:13 am

        Oh, boy. Dang, another example of why I just scan here and there and then it’s in one ear and out the other. Everywhere you turn there is “misinformation”. Why even bother spending one’s time reading and/or listening. ugh.

        Reply
        nwtex says:
          February 28, 2018 at 2:16 am

          hmmmm 😉

          Mahatma Kane Jeeves
          🇺🇸@GoldStuart
          16 hours ago

          🔥James, Those of us who greatly admire your Investigative Reporting work, Witticism and your on-air Broadcasting Talent are very interested to know what are your Future Career plans?🔥@RealDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @Scavino45 @PressSec @Scaramucci @AppSame @WeSupport45 #MAGA

          ~~~~
          James Rosen‏Verified account @JamesRosenTV
          Replying to @GoldStuart @NYDailyNews and

          Stay tuned!
          7:54 AM – 27 Feb 2018

          Reply
  DemsRTheRealRacists says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Nick Fuentes did a good report on CPAC

    What a champion. Nothing but respect for his height!

    Reply
  Linda says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Things that make you go hmmm…

    Reply
    wheatietoo says:
      February 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Not sure that’s really Nellie Ohr.

      Some are saying it’s his Grandmother…others saying it’s his Aunt.

      Reply
  Troublemaker10 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 1:57 am

    Reply
  MAGA_Berserker says:
    February 28, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Please excuse me for going full rant. I read the tea leave as a bigger storm approaching.

    During the Primary, we were scared, but saw hope. And we fought hard, and won.
    During the General, more joined us and we fought harder, and won.
    Leading up to Inauguration, they tried to take down our champion. We fought hard, and won.

    Just speaking for myself, after the long series of battles, it was so nice to refocus on the very important work I am doing that has nothing to do with politics. During the months since, I have worked my butt off, preparing for the new roaring 20’s of MAGA and the return of US manufacturing. All the while, keeping one weary suspicious eye back on The Last Refuge.

    But, I have read, heard and watched a few things in the last two weeks that are slamming me back to the reality that we have not won yet, and the battle still rages on at least as fierce as before.

    Evil is not taking a break to focus on personal matters and issues, evil is doubling down, because for evil, it is an existential battle, and evil is losing, ATM.

    I would bet that most of the brightest and most vocal TCTH posters/warriors abhore politics and have much greater pursuits they prefer to pursue. Note the recent absence of some of our fierces Treepers like Bluto, Katherine and others. Some like Flep and Wolf still are fighting, but our ranks are severely diminished and becoming complacent.

    I guess this is a call to arms. Mandy B put out a “Call to Arms” 2 days ago. I just noticed it tonight.

    This IS and EXISTENTIAL battle. One side is going to lose, as in Exterminated. The libprogtards are the useful idiot footsoldiers of some evil that has no intention of being exterminated.

    I soooo hate writing this. But, the reality is, we are getting complacent while the battle continues on deceptively quiet fields. We need to stay vigilant. Hunt them down. Eradicate them!

    Take-away: tomorrow, I am going to make an extrodinarily large donation to our General Sundance in hopes of getting Sundance fired up again. I hope others will join me in this. And we treepers have to reconcile with the fact that the battle is unfinished. The enemies are refortifying, and quietly advancing. We must each contribute what we can, procedure the battle until the evil is diminished to a manageable irritation. We are not there yet. This is a long slog.

    /rant off. But, meet at the Millhouse at midnight, be heavily armed, and ready to fight for country!!!! I hope I am still sane. Wish this was just a bad dream, but unfortunately, I think this is still our battle…

    Reply
    • MAGA_Berserker says:
      February 28, 2018 at 2:20 am

      I would be remiss not to acknowledge that lots of Treepers are still fighting hard, tonights research and post show that. My rant is directed to those who fought hard along side us, I KNOW are still lurking here, and are, as SunnyDaze said above “going on with their life.”. No insult meant to anyone, only respect. But coupled with recognition that the battle is not finished…

      Reply
  44. joeknuckles says:
    February 28, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Saw that clip of the crowd at the CNN fake town hall scream and drown out Rubio whe he was trying to answer the question from the little commie reminded me of something:

    Reply
  45. maiingankwe says:
    February 28, 2018 at 2:23 am

    I saw a clip of the Laura Ingram show, which I believe was from last night (26th). She showed the memo that was leaked to her and verified by a second source to be true. It was a memo sent out to their employees to stand with the sheriff and not let the media attack him. As she said, forget about investigating the truth, it’s much more important to protect this idiot. My words, not hers, but same meaning. I believe he also told Jake Tapper he was amazing, as in himself and how great of a leader he is. This little man is seriously delusional.

    His delusion is proven when he had five or six of his deputie’s vehicles have his picture plastered on the sides of them. Yes, his picture covered the whole back door and then some. I don’t remember exactly what these cars were used for, but I believe he filled them with people who either worked for his campaign or heavily contributed to it. I guess some of the citizens were not too happy to see their tax dollars going for his picture plastered on the cars. They saw it as another campaign ploy. This too was shown on the Laura Ingram show.

    Who ever heard of plastering the picture of a sheriff on their police cars? Or whatever you want to call them. This man is full of himself and thinks he can do whatever he wants without any reprucussions. He’s right to a point as well. He’s done everything his puppet masters have asked of him, so why the heck not?

    How many other little sheriffs do we have like this in our towns across America? It’s scary as all get to me.

    Reply
  46. wheatietoo says:
    February 28, 2018 at 2:25 am

    This is so outrageous.

    .
    This is in-your-face, encouraging and abetting Vote Fraud.

    Reply

