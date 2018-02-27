Three Marines Hospitalized After Suspicious Letter Opened on Joint Base Myer-Henderson…

According to recent reports up to eleven marines from Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington Virginia have suffered from mysterious symptoms after opening a suspicious letter within the administration building on base.
Fox 10 is reporting three marines were taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment for sore throats and a nosebleed. A Hazmat team was immediately called and is working on the scene.
Responding fire department officials report 11 people came into contact with the suspicious letter. Details developing.
Praying for them.
I was stationed there in 1970 before going on Embassy Security Guard Duty.
Semper Fi!!
Thank You for your sevice FofBW
I will join you in prayer .
same.
When did they join Ft. Meyer with Henderson Hall? I used to live just down the block from Henderson Hall.
Which, of course, is just around the corner from FT. Meyer.
Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) 2005 action.
Makes sense since they are so close to each other. When I was pregnant and had an appointment at Radar Clinic at Ft. Myer, I would walk through the Marine base into Ft. Myer.
Probably long after I left.
Me too, considering I got out in 1979.
Semper Fi
I took a year off from the IG to work on the BRAC 2005 commission and it was thought that there was too much duplication of effort when bases were co-located or closely nearby, so common functions such as security and law enforcement were consolidated under the service with the largest presence…the result is a “Joint Base” followed by old names with the first name indicating which service has the primary role. So, for example, when similar functions at Fort Lewis and McChord AFB were combined, the Army took the lead and, voila, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The opposite happened in Alaska where Elmendorf and Richardson were combined and the Air Force was given the lead, so JB Elmendorf-Richardson was the result. I wasn’t necessarily fond of the re-naming idea, but I was only one vote, so I lost.
In any event, Fort Myer is in Virginia and Henderson Hall is in DC – my guess is that since Marines are involved, the incident took place in DC rather than VA. (BTW, Fort McNair is down the street from Henderson Hall, but was not included as part of the BRAC renaming, go figure)
Hmmmm…..my memory must be off then because I remember Henderson Hall being 3 or 4 blocks down the road from my house in Arlington, a Marine base a block down my road (Orme Street) the other direction (with a fence between Henderson Hall and the base). Fort McNair is in DC. SMH – it has been too long for me to keep it all straight….Hmmmm…..Henderson Hall is in VA, according to the following – perhaps what I thought was a separate Marine base was actually part of Henderson Hall. In any case, thanks very much for the explanation.
https://militarybases.com/virginia/henderson-hall/
Praying for our Marines.
Semper Fi
I know a lot of people may not agree with Alex Jones but he was just saying this yesterday on his program. The globalists are losing and will start striking Federal facilities and that attacks will start to ratchet up as they lose more.
Wow … They just picked a fight with the USMC.
They really are stupid.
They picked a fight with Trump, Kelly, Mattis, and the Marines.
Bad move.
They picked a fight with all of us, and with God’s blessing we will end it one day.
That day must come within the next 7 years, preferably midway at the latest. Actual Patriots across America must begin replacing psychotic PAYtriots in massive numbers in any office at all that can be held by them.
Breitbart stated WAR, we should all be manning our stations.
And, thousands upon thousands of other Marines. Once a Marine always a Marine.
A Band of Brothers
Semper Fi
This Zoomie will be right beside you, Gunny.
I’m praying for all of you fine Marines.
This boils my blood!
I winder if there is any connection to the letter sent to Don Jr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No telling, but Don’s letter just contained cornstarch, and this one sounds actually toxic.
Nuts love sending letters like this. Could be household cleaners or something else. In an age when boxes are supposedly screened for everything illicit, you wonder what kind of security the usps needs to take for national security.
Sore throats and nosebleeds among those exposed are very foreboding. Symptoms of anthrax poisoning or some other noxious substance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Especially such quick symptoms.
Agree. That reaction from merely opening letters Not liking this.
I used to work in an analytical laboratory doing trace residue analysis for pesticides. Brodifacoum is a rodenticide and pretty nasty stuff. One of the symptoms is nosebleeds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brodifacoum
Thanks, I was wondering what kinds of chemicals cold do that.
Gil
Have they even found out who sent that to Don Jr?
Not to my knowledge but they wouldnt release info if they did, in case its tied to a group of people.
It’s disgusting when this happens to anyone but especially to our men and women in uniform. I will certainly be praying for them.
Many prayers for a full recovery for these Marines.
God help us.
Dear Lord, Hear the prayers of Your people, show Your Mighty Strength for all the world to see and give you glory, Honor and Praise.
Thank You, God! Jesus, I trust in You.
Amen
We are all praying for them hope it was not Hillary or some other dumb ass trying to screw the United States.
Pray these people are all ok. Seems like some are working hard to keep the focus away from the progress of the FISA investigation, away from scrutiny on the Florida incident, and away from the “revelation” of the significance of the nationwide Obama-Holder “pay-schools-to-not-apprehend-juvenile-criminals” program. So many scandals have emerged from Obama’s reign of terror on the American society and its Constitution, it’s hard to track them all.
Hope these folks get well quickly so they can personally find those responsible.
Too many of these “letters” lately to be mere coincidence.
wonder if the target was the marines for any specific reason… such as allegiance to Trump… Kelly, Mattis, etc.
Joint Base Henderson/Ft. Myers isn’t just USMC…it’s the base of operations for 3rd IR U.S. Army, Old Guard…and base mission is to support the Dept. of Homeland Security, particularly, to defend the nation’s capitol. Plus of course support the military staff, retired veterans, and family members…but their actual job is as listed. Besides housing most of the honor guard details.
So, I think this was targeting any and all military involved with providing that mission…at least, that’s the impression I got when I read about which base it was, and that the NSA was targeted the same day as the school shooting in FL.
Somebody’s making threats to our security organizations; somebody’s not happy.
Prayers for their quick recovery have been sent. God Bless them.
Praying for all.
👍
Semper Fi Marines.
That was my last duty station. Though it was just Henderson Hall then.
God bless the United States Marine Corps 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 God bless these injured Marines and their brothers in arms and worried families and friends. In God we Trust💖🇺🇸💖
Praying for them too! Terrible thing to have this happen. Whoever did this will be in a heap of trouble, and that just from the Marines.
Prayers for our people in uniform. And for goodness sake, DO NOT turn this over to the FBI to investigate, or we’ll never find the culprits.
Tired mom….that was my first thought, just what you don’t need is the FIB digging around in affairs…I have zero faith in them.
This is just plain terrible. I have had a fear of this type of thing happening for a while now. I remember some time back that someone broke into a biohazard facility in Texas and stole hazardous materials. I had wondered if it would re-appear again. I had not heard anything on the incident again. It makes you wonder.
How the hell does this happen? Gets through first stage and then distributed. I totally toss anything I don’t recognize sender.
Breaking: Possible Chemical Attack, 11 People Treated for Nose Bleeds, Burning Sensations after Suspicious Letter Opened at VA Base
February 27, 2018 by Jim Hoft 65 Comments
‘At least 11 people were treated for nose bleeds and burning sensations after a suspicious letter was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.’
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-possible-chemical-attack-11-people-treated-nose-bleeds-burning-sensations-suspicious-letter-opened-va-base/
Prayers for all.
Sounds like some highly toxic chemical likely in ultra fine powered form to cause the burning and the nose bleed across 11 people. I hope it was just a nasty irritant and not something far worse.
Bit worried about that missing CDC doc who just up and disappeared. Left his house locked, keys, wallet, cell phone, car in the garage and his dog behind. Family had to drive many miles to do a check and found him completely gone without a trace. No new information either.
Yes, I saw that about the CDC worker who disappeared. Very weird indeed.
What is scary is that the powdered substance can be released in the ventilation system which would cause havoc. It is a form of terrorism that I have been concerned about the possibility of it occurring for a long time.
The CDC doctor, Timothy Cunningham. And the windows in Dr. Cunningham’s residence were open, which was also unusual for him. I am praying for Dr. Cunningham and his family also.
The rumor was that Dr. Cunningham had voice dissatisfaction with this year’s flu vaccine since nine of his patients had died of flu even though vaccinated? And the doctor had told a neighbor’s wife to delete his phone number from her call list? Don’t know if this rumor is true or not — but people should be able to speak our minds in the U.S.A. without fear of violence
Dear God please restore the health of these Marines and protect all those who have stepped forward to help them recover.
Please protect the people who have the task of cleaning the powder from the office.
Please bless their families, friends, fellow Maries, and others who love them with the comfort of your presence and support during this time of terrorism.
In Jesus precious name. Amen
Knowing how much our President loves the men and women in the Armed Forces as well as those that have served, this must really hurt him.
I am praying for all the Marines that were effected as well as for our President who loves this country and each and every single one of us!
Amen and Amen
Whoever screwed with our loyal USMC is going to rue the day. There’ll be no trouble, the sickos that perpetrated harm on these Brothers will get dispatched double time for their ultimate Judgment. Stupid – perhaps, suicidal, absolutely.
Could this be the DPRK? News tonight DPRK is connected to Syria chemical weapons…and Kim did his step brother in with sarin. Whoever did it will be hammered.
And a convoy of chemical weapons from Iraq to Syria were said to have occurred before we took out Saddam.
Crazy things for sure, hope every marine is okay. I am reposting from previous thread. I’m new here Treepers. A question please. What do you guys think? Should we sometimes go on fake-media threads (not ‘newest’ but tag onto a ‘Top’) and throw in a grenade and credit the Tree House? I’m in a listening mode.
I remember how difficult it was to catch the Unibomber the painstaking effort he took not to get caught mailing those bombs, its amazing he did get caught. Well then like an idiot he wrote the manifesto which his brother easily tied to him. If it wasn’t for the manifesto then who knows how long he could have gone on.
“A law enforcement official said field tests for the letter all came back negative for any harmful substance, but the FBI is transporting it tonight to its lab in Quantico for further analysis.
A corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel all exhibited symptoms of a burning sensation on their hands and face.
The law enforcement official said the text of the letter contained derogatory, at time unintelligible and ranting language, and was addressed to a commanding officer at the base. Investigators are still determining what relationship, if any, the sender had with the base.”
http://www.kvia.com/news/us-world/11-ill-after-suspicious-letter-arrives-at-military-base/708566239
