Three Marines Hospitalized After Suspicious Letter Opened on Joint Base Myer-Henderson…

According to recent reports up to eleven marines from Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington Virginia have suffered from mysterious symptoms after opening a suspicious letter within the administration building on base.

Fox 10 is reporting three marines were taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment for sore throats and a nosebleed. A Hazmat team was immediately called and is working on the scene.

Responding fire department officials report 11 people came into contact with the suspicious letter. Details developing.

An envelope containing an unknown substance was received, today,

aboard Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. Personnel in the affected building took immediate preventative measures by evacuating the building. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018

Base officials are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and @FBI. Several

Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident. No additional details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) February 27, 2018

Officials: 11 people fall ill after suspicious letter opened at Ft. Myer in Arlington. https://t.co/ApSq0ItthX pic.twitter.com/9QZtqENm8P — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) February 28, 2018

