Three Marines Hospitalized After Suspicious Letter Opened on Joint Base Myer-Henderson…

According to recent reports up to eleven marines from Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Arlington Virginia have suffered from mysterious symptoms after opening a suspicious letter within the administration building on base.

Fox 10 is reporting three marines were taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment for sore throats and a nosebleed. A Hazmat team was immediately called and is working on the scene.

Responding fire department officials report 11 people came into contact with the suspicious letter. Details developing.

  1. FofBW says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Praying for them.

    I was stationed there in 1970 before going on Embassy Security Guard Duty.

    Semper Fi!!

  2. Running Fast says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    I know a lot of people may not agree with Alex Jones but he was just saying this yesterday on his program. The globalists are losing and will start striking Federal facilities and that attacks will start to ratchet up as they lose more.

  3. Golden Advice says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I’m praying for all of you fine Marines.
    This boils my blood!

  4. Gil says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I winder if there is any connection to the letter sent to Don Jr.

  5. Pam says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    It’s disgusting when this happens to anyone but especially to our men and women in uniform. I will certainly be praying for them.

  6. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Many prayers for a full recovery for these Marines.

  7. New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    God help us.

    Dear Lord, Hear the prayers of Your people, show Your Mighty Strength for all the world to see and give you glory, Honor and Praise.

    Thank You, God! Jesus, I trust in You.

  8. RWI schweitzer says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    We are all praying for them hope it was not Hillary or some other dumb ass trying to screw the United States.

  9. GB Bari says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Pray these people are all ok. Seems like some are working hard to keep the focus away from the progress of the FISA investigation, away from scrutiny on the Florida incident, and away from the “revelation” of the significance of the nationwide Obama-Holder “pay-schools-to-not-apprehend-juvenile-criminals” program. So many scandals have emerged from Obama’s reign of terror on the American society and its Constitution, it’s hard to track them all.

  10. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Hope these folks get well quickly so they can personally find those responsible.
    Too many of these “letters” lately to be mere coincidence.

  11. Zach (@symsense) says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    wonder if the target was the marines for any specific reason… such as allegiance to Trump… Kelly, Mattis, etc.

    • Jenny R. says:
      February 27, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Joint Base Henderson/Ft. Myers isn’t just USMC…it’s the base of operations for 3rd IR U.S. Army, Old Guard…and base mission is to support the Dept. of Homeland Security, particularly, to defend the nation’s capitol. Plus of course support the military staff, retired veterans, and family members…but their actual job is as listed. Besides housing most of the honor guard details.
      So, I think this was targeting any and all military involved with providing that mission…at least, that’s the impression I got when I read about which base it was, and that the NSA was targeted the same day as the school shooting in FL.
      Somebody’s making threats to our security organizations; somebody’s not happy.

  12. Turranos says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Prayers for their quick recovery have been sent. God Bless them.

  14. bkeyser says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Semper Fi Marines.

    That was my last duty station. Though it was just Henderson Hall then.

  15. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    God bless the United States Marine Corps 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸 God bless these injured Marines and their brothers in arms and worried families and friends. In God we Trust💖🇺🇸💖

  16. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Praying for them too! Terrible thing to have this happen. Whoever did this will be in a heap of trouble, and that just from the Marines.

  17. Tired Mom says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Prayers for our people in uniform. And for goodness sake, DO NOT turn this over to the FBI to investigate, or we’ll never find the culprits.

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    This is just plain terrible. I have had a fear of this type of thing happening for a while now. I remember some time back that someone broke into a biohazard facility in Texas and stole hazardous materials. I had wondered if it would re-appear again. I had not heard anything on the incident again. It makes you wonder.

  19. missilemom says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    How the hell does this happen? Gets through first stage and then distributed. I totally toss anything I don’t recognize sender.

  20. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Breaking: Possible Chemical Attack, 11 People Treated for Nose Bleeds, Burning Sensations after Suspicious Letter Opened at VA Base

    February 27, 2018 by Jim Hoft 65 Comments

    ‘At least 11 people were treated for nose bleeds and burning sensations after a suspicious letter was opened at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon.’

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-possible-chemical-attack-11-people-treated-nose-bleeds-burning-sensations-suspicious-letter-opened-va-base/

    Prayers for all.

  21. jbrickley says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Sounds like some highly toxic chemical likely in ultra fine powered form to cause the burning and the nose bleed across 11 people. I hope it was just a nasty irritant and not something far worse.

    Bit worried about that missing CDC doc who just up and disappeared. Left his house locked, keys, wallet, cell phone, car in the garage and his dog behind. Family had to drive many miles to do a check and found him completely gone without a trace. No new information either.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Yes, I saw that about the CDC worker who disappeared. Very weird indeed.
      What is scary is that the powdered substance can be released in the ventilation system which would cause havoc. It is a form of terrorism that I have been concerned about the possibility of it occurring for a long time.

    • wondering999 says:
      February 27, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      The CDC doctor, Timothy Cunningham. And the windows in Dr. Cunningham’s residence were open, which was also unusual for him. I am praying for Dr. Cunningham and his family also.

      The rumor was that Dr. Cunningham had voice dissatisfaction with this year’s flu vaccine since nine of his patients had died of flu even though vaccinated? And the doctor had told a neighbor’s wife to delete his phone number from her call list? Don’t know if this rumor is true or not — but people should be able to speak our minds in the U.S.A. without fear of violence

  22. NC Nana says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Dear God please restore the health of these Marines and protect all those who have stepped forward to help them recover.

    Please protect the people who have the task of cleaning the powder from the office.

    Please bless their families, friends, fellow Maries, and others who love them with the comfort of your presence and support during this time of terrorism.

    In Jesus precious name. Amen

  23. fleporeblog says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Knowing how much our President loves the men and women in the Armed Forces as well as those that have served, this must really hurt him.

    I am praying for all the Marines that were effected as well as for our President who loves this country and each and every single one of us!

  24. filia.aurea says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Whoever screwed with our loyal USMC is going to rue the day. There’ll be no trouble, the sickos that perpetrated harm on these Brothers will get dispatched double time for their ultimate Judgment. Stupid – perhaps, suicidal, absolutely.

  25. Beigun says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Could this be the DPRK? News tonight DPRK is connected to Syria chemical weapons…and Kim did his step brother in with sarin. Whoever did it will be hammered.

  26. donny says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Crazy things for sure, hope every marine is okay. I am reposting from previous thread. I’m new here Treepers. A question please. What do you guys think? Should we sometimes go on fake-media threads (not ‘newest’ but tag onto a ‘Top’) and throw in a grenade and credit the Tree House? I’m in a listening mode.

  27. Blaze says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    I remember how difficult it was to catch the Unibomber the painstaking effort he took not to get caught mailing those bombs, its amazing he did get caught. Well then like an idiot he wrote the manifesto which his brother easily tied to him. If it wasn’t for the manifesto then who knows how long he could have gone on.

  28. Gil says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    “A law enforcement official said field tests for the letter all came back negative for any harmful substance, but the FBI is transporting it tonight to its lab in Quantico for further analysis.

    A corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel all exhibited symptoms of a burning sensation on their hands and face.
    The law enforcement official said the text of the letter contained derogatory, at time unintelligible and ranting language, and was addressed to a commanding officer at the base. Investigators are still determining what relationship, if any, the sender had with the base.”

    http://www.kvia.com/news/us-world/11-ill-after-suspicious-letter-arrives-at-military-base/708566239

