February 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #389

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Rand Paul Rips DC for ‘Wasting Money’ on ‘Ridiculous Items’ — Including $700k on Interpreting Neil Armstrong Moon Speech
“I can give you a quick example of some of the stuff we spend money on: We spent $700,000 last year studying what Neil Armstrong said when he landed on the moon,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis. “You remember, he said, ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ Well, some idiot in government took $700,000 of taxpayer money and wanted to know whether he said, ‘One small step for man’ or,’One small step for a man.’ So that’s the kind of stuff your government is spending money on.”
Paul called for an audit of the Pentagon before Congress hands over more money.
“Before we give them more money, make them account for the money they’re already spending,” he stated.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/02/11/rand-paul-rips-dc-wasting-money-ridiculous-items-including-700k-interpreting-neil-armstrong-moon-speech/
Get Mulvaney on the job.
There are days I wish there was a way to cut off the flow of money to the cesspit that is D.C..
Only problem is that they will come at us with guns drawn to take all our belongings by force. To make it worse they would turn around and give it to illegals anyway.
Multi-Expletives!!!!!
well said, TY tazz!
we also spent another 700k to study if birds were more likely to have risky sex while high on cocaine.. or something like that… i wonder how much of the 700k was spent on cocaine???
There is just so many thing so inherently wrong with that it makes me ill to contemplate.
Where’s my damn shovel when I need it
The sickening part is those 2 items are just a drop in the bucket.
After a couple of days on cocaine the birds stopped wanting sex and just want more cocaine. Seems cocaine doesn’t care if you snore or want to spend the night.
The question is; Was all the cocaine used on the birds? Did someone have to teach the birds how to use it?
Talk about flyin high…wait…use the coke to feather my nest…wait…😎
I would have interpreted the dickens out of the Moon speech and brought it in for less than $690.000. For that I would throw in a CD with Neil Armstrong’s famous words recited by Paul Reubens so you can listen time and again while you back out of the driveway or park your car.
Not feeling like winning.
Feels overwhelming at times. Like where will it ever end? Sometimes it is just best to stop the talking in your mind. It’s called your “internal dialog”
We talk to ourselves incessantly in our minds. The past, the future, what we are going to say to someone, which is almost never the same as what we thought in our heads.
Once we stop talking to ourselves, then our spirit can then talk to us, Think of the times when you tried to tell someone something but they would just not shut up. This is what your spirit has to deal with, if you cannot stop your mind from talking.
“When you stop the internal dialog, anything is possible. Even your most far fetched schemes are attainable.
possible ARKANCIDE in russian plane crash folks .. lots of the victims are connected to uranium 1. some were possibly set to testify.. oh yeah one was set to testify on dirty dossier as well. hillary and obama covering thier tracks? pray for victims and their families..
Not verified as far as I can tell. This is the Anon Q post stuff. I would suspect if a Rostrom executive was killed in the unfortunate crash, then it will be released. And, what is the source for the supposition that he was ‘set to testify’ on U-1. As a Russian citizen he cannot be compelled. Like the Snowdon defector, Russia has no extradition treaty with the US.
Caveat Emptor.
Sundance’s article on Priestap is top of page at zeroHedge
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-11/russiagate-delusion-dies-who-bill-priestap
This is 4th or 5th time a portion of or article has been posted there… Congrats Sundance…
You’re shared everywhere!
once again sundance brings us tommorows news today..
youngsters are on it also:
CTH was cited 4x on the first two “HOT” pages of The_Donald today.
I can’t wait til this Priestap thing blows open. Feel like I’m sitting on the edge of my seat.
I want to watch the whole d*mn thing on C-span. Blow by blow.
Things are heating up. It’s now spreading to CIA.
Oh, please let that creep be taken down…
Is been on Burning Platform for the last couple of days, too. There is a hunger out there for good information on this subject. This is the best place to get it. And there is no second place.
sundance’s reputation has become synonymous
with perfection/accuracy regarding facts/truth that
others do not hesitate to use this valuable source.
Who else lays it out with such precision? No one.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us
he is called potus. geotus. the blue collar bilionaire. the god emperror trump. the orange one. the vsg. the very stable genius. the winner. the dealmaker .the donald. the boss . TRUMP.. our president. the man who made america great again. Trump if you are listening we love you.!!!
A million likes to both of these comments!❤️😊
Good, hope this monster gets ground up slowly in the wheels of justice and later rots in hell for the rest of eternity:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/chairman-nunes-investigate-ex-cia-director-john-brennan-role-promoting-hillarys-phony-dossier-brennan-may-perjured/
Which Monster? Brennan or Clinton, or both? 😉
Well actually meant Brennan but punishment could apply to both.
Sperry hitting pay dirt. Bout time. I’m sure Gowdy is smiling.
This is a very big deal.
I am convinced that Brennan fabricated the attacks on state electoral resources and that DHS provided the semi-duped witness. THAT was how they created the suspicions that the rest of the plot would feed into. The whole thing was designed, at a minimum, to get leverage over Trump, and then us.
Not exactly working out as planned.
Sick . Sick .Sick . Law an order MUST BE restored if our Republic is to be rescued from the clutches of the leftists . Funny . Bolshevism became Communism . Communism became socialism . Socialism became Progessivism . Progressivism became Globalusm . Educate , educate, educate . It’s our only hope to change the future .
But, can “they” be trapped, or eventually convicted? They seem mostly to be putting distance between themselves and the crime.
Do not like hearing about this…..No one seems to be talking about this too much
https://www.yahoo.com/news/israel-warns-over-irans-presence-syria-air-strikes-155202407.html
There is lots of discussion, just not here. It is, I surmise, now in the territory of an undeclared war. Israel has said clearly, that they do not make redlines lightly, but this is one. Iran is operating in Syria, a forward base. It directly threatens Israel.
Well, this may sadly be the distraction, or one of them the Globalists wanted. Seems all too convenient. Now many items. Plane crash, threat of war.
But back on topic, seems the Syria situation has been set up for a while. Set up for war, when the timing was right.
Don’t know A2. You are much more versed tha I. Would like you thoughts.
There are other events that are not being reported generally in that theatre. Assad’s forces (and Russians) threatened and attacked the US backed forces and US military personal at their base. It is part of the US/Russian deconfliction zone. The US hit back.
The Israeli forces are taking incoming from Lebanon Hezbollah (Iran backed) in the north. The Iranian/Assad bases they hit are producing chemical weapons. The IDF have their hands full and Iran has established forward bases in Syria. That is for Israel a redline as it directly threatens their security.
Turkey and its attacks on the YPG and American forces there is another kettle of deady fish.
Solution? US…get out?….Israel take them all on? I assumed..yes,I know..assumed Israel and Russia got along well…Russa’s warm water port?
Maybe more appropriate to discuss on the open thread. Maybe not…the political situation in this is far reaching. Just saying.
The US is not out. We have a stake in the resolution to get Daesh out of Syria and the mid-east generally. Our allies, like Israel are helping, but to their clearly defined objectives. All good.
Russia always plays a two-handed game. No one is fooled. If they played it straight, they would be in a much better space.
A2,
Thank you. Always a pleasure reading your posts.
Take care.
Will do. The villagers protect me. Good neighbors. I wish good neighbors for all.
Well, your reply makes me curious. If not offending or giving away too much, can I ask where are you located?
That would also allow me to ascertain your wealth of knowledge.
If not, no issues..😎
Syria is the thorn in the side of the globalists . Israel doesn’t care about the big picture . They only care about their own advantage . This response is over blown I think . The shelling of base in Syria is one thing . Right now makes more sense to remain in defense posture until US puts more pressure on Russia / Syria / Iran .
??? coincidence or ??? Hillary & Obama & their friends are scaring the crap out many, even me.
Q confirms Rosatom CFO was target of Russian plane crash, Hillary kills 71
https://www.puppetstringnews.com/blog/q-confirms-rosatom-cfo-was-target-of-russian-plane-crash-hillary-kills-71
H and O need to be arrested…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s for sure
this is creepy.
How many more will die while we are told to be patient?
that i the scary part.
Once imprisoned they need to be
placed in solitary confinement so as
not to continue with their daily killing
hitlist from behind bars.
People are dropping like flies. I’m numb.
It’s become a daily occurrence and all
roads lead back to H and O.
It’s beyond ridiculous.
I am horrified about the serial killer numbers and that she still has a global cabal protecting her crimes with deadlier crimes. When will justice caoture this evil woman?
well i guess hrc and bho are trying to start ww3. i think our best option is to turn them over to the russians immiediatly and watch and see how fast wheels of justice turn in russia compared to america. prayers to the russians.. they did not deserve this.
If this is true (no confirmation yet) how do you know it was Americans, even the usual suspects ( I mean the Lunatic and Zero who are no longer in power)? Putin is a shareholder in Rosatrom and the Q posts which this is based on suggest that the guy was to testify on U-I even though there is no way he could be as there is no extradition treaty with Russia.. Don’t jump to conclusions.
Fake
Puppet String News
Puppet String News mixes absurd conspiracy theories and outright falsehoods, and should not be considered a credible source of information. They publish stories based on extremely dubious sources.
In the aftermath of the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the site published articles suggesting that the shooter was a “Deep State MKU plant,” and that the CEO of Mandalay Bay and George Soros were possible responsible for providing the killer’s weapons.
Media Bias/Fact Check calls them a “questionable source.”
http://www.fakenewscodex.com/fake-site/puppet-string-news/
Yeah, I’m waiting for somebody with some real data to call it.
FB
Vyacheslav Ivanov ( CFO Rusatom Overseas at ROSATOM) is feeling fantastic.
Today at 10:33am · Moscow, Russia ·
Вот зачем нам снежка столько завезли!!
That’s why we brought snow so much!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Not confirmed yet
ABC’s Nightly news report on the crash said that Russia was opening a “criminal investigation” into the crash.
bet corn stocks start going up Need lots of popcorn for this mess.
FYI, “Vyacheslav Ivanov” is not a rare Russian name. There are 33 professionals on LinkedIn alone with that name. I’m not saying it wasn’t Rosatom’s CFO, but we should wait and see before jumping the gun.
Regardless, RIP these 71 poor souls.
Thank you. I was going to post the same thing. If anyone here goes on those evil spy sites in the US that compile info on US citizens extracted from public documents, I’m sure they will find that their names show up and its not them. Those sites should be banned.
FWIW
Puppet String News is a blog with an extreme right wing bias in reporting. The ownership of the blog is not known
Puppet String News publishes stories with sensational headlines such as: ”President Trump finally grabbed a pussy yesterday” and they use loaded words both in their headlines and the articles. Further, the articles are poorly sourced. Puppet String News also publishes conspiracy theories such as “Seth Rich murder connection, John Podesta ex sister-in-law is on DC Police board” On 10/2/2017 there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas that has been called the worst in USA history. Over the course of a few hours Puppet String News reported without verification that Antifa was behind the shooting, then ISIS and finally they concluded that it was an act of mind control through MK Ultra and the Deep State. Overall, Puppet String News could be rated as a conspiracy website, but due to extreme right wing bias we simply rate them a questionable source due to promotion of unverified claims and strong right wing propaganda. (M. Huitsing 10/2/2017)
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/puppet-string-news/
That is terrible how that pasted—everything running together. Hard on the eyes.
This is a bit better
FWIW
Puppet String News is a blog with an extreme right wing bias in reporting. The ownership of the blog is not known
Puppet String News publishes stories with sensational headlines such as: ”President Trump finally grabbed a pussy yesterday” and they use loaded words both in their headlines and the articles.
Further, the articles are poorly sourced.
Puppet String News also publishes conspiracy theories such as “Seth Rich murder connection, John Podesta ex sister-in-law is on DC Police board” On 10/2/2017 there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas that has been called the worst in USA history.
Over the course of a few hours Puppet String News reported without verification that Antifa was behind the shooting, then ISIS and finally they concluded that it was an act of mind control through MK Ultra and the Deep State.
Overall, Puppet String News could be rated as a conspiracy website, but due to extreme right wing bias we simply rate them a questionable source due to promotion of unverified claims and strong right wing propaganda. (M. Huitsing 10/2/2017)
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/puppet-string-news/
Add Rosatom’s CFO Vyacheslav Ivanov to the 9 Russian diplomats killed in the 9 months after President Trump was elected.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/europe/dead-russians/index.html
I don’t think this guy was taken out by Clinton. Clinton taking a hit on someone in Russia? Naw.
There was no outcry for the dead Diplomats and there won’t be anything about this guy if Putin took him out.
The Clinton’s should be careful, looks like Putin is still doing housekeeping…
$300K on why the average lesbian is fat.?
We are doomed
Because they eat too much? Where’s my 300K?
Hey, I wanted to be first with that….🤙
How often have you wondered how taking a “selfie” and other pictures impacts your happiness? Thanks to a $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, taxpayers helped researchers at the University of California, Irvine find out.
And why are we 20 trillion dollars in debt…you might ask.
I’m sure someone has been given $1 million to find out why Hillary was not 50 points ahead (you might ask). LOL
I’ll answer that question for you for $1,000,000.
Oh! You are a friend of Rick’s. The price is $750,000.
Oh! You are a special friend of Rick’s. A special price, $500,000.
FAIR: Refugee resettlement costs taxpayers billions; welfare biggest chunk
Posted by Ann Corcoran on February 7, 2018
“Over a five year period, American taxpayers are billed more than $8 billion for the resettlement of thousands of foreign refugees every year, a new study finds.
In research conducted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), analysts concluded that annual refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers about $1.8 billion a year, and over five years, about $8.8 billion.
FAIR’s research found that of the $1.8 billion annual cost of resettling refugees in the U.S., about $867 million was spent on welfare.’
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/02/07/fair-refugee-resettlement-costs-taxpayers-billions-welfare-biggest-chunk/
No wonder our country’s 20+ Trillion in debt.
Stop worrying about those little stupid studies. Let’s get back to the good one. Interpreting Neil Armstrong’s words. The pay is much better. No drugs involved. No fat lesbians. It’s like picking a major. I don’t know about you guys, but my mama didn’t raise no fool.
No offense intended at all, but their spending our money on this crap. May be somewhat humorous, but not really.
And, you are correct, they are stupid studies, but it’s like we’re spending all this money for a big shiny new car, but people keep taking parts off of it. Soon nothing but a shell will be left.
Somehow, it must stop.
Well now…. isn’t this interesting……
3/21/2017 Chuck Ross writes about Ukrainian DNC Alexandra Chalupa meeting up with a bombmaker named Brett Kimberlin aka the “Speedway Bomber” of 1992 Clinton era. Was Chalupa working in the Clinton Admin back then?
“A former official with the Democratic National Committee has worked in recent months with a convicted domestic terrorist-turned-activist known as the “Speedway Bomber” to gather information on Donald Trump, The Daily Caller has learned.”
Former DNC Official Partnered With Convicted Bomb Maker To Investigate Trump
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/21/former-dnc-official-partnered-with-convicted-bomb-maker-to-investigate-trump/
2/10/2018 In Sunday’s Weekley Standard, Eric Felten writes about relationships between
Christopher Steele, Sid Blumenthal, Jonathan Winer, Cody Shearer, Victoria Nueland, and yes… The Speedway Bomber…
“In 1992 Shearer championed the phony story that a poor fellow named Brett Kimberlin was rotting in an Indiana jail, being kept incommunicado so that he couldn’t tell the world about how Vice President Dan Quayle bought marijuana from him back in the 1970s. Yes, Kimberlin was a drug smuggler, and yes, he was indeed in jail—for a string of terroristic bombings in Indianapolis. Shearer was willing to promote the fantastical tales of the “Speedway Bomber” if that helped his friends the Clintons.”
The Weird Tales of Jonathan Winer
http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-weird-tales-of-jonathan-winer/article/2011542#.WoAnN8IWgT8.twitter
Let us not forget what our president is facing every day…
I have an apocryphal story. It may relate to the quiet, yet persistent moves by the Wilburines on trade with China.
I went to my local gaisi (market) today to buy rice for the New Year festival. Low and behold, amongst the Chinese (avoided at all cost), Thai (Elephant logo) and Japanese (Mt Fuji) rice, was American rice from California. It was at least 35 yuan (6USD) cheaper than the others. It also had a picture of the Statue of Liberty on the bag. I bought it and will have it over the NY. I also saw US bacon (well-known brand), but very expensive. Must go in the treat category.
For some reason it made me very happy. I feel like cutting out the logo and sticking it on the rice jar.
Actually, most of the so called Japanese rice is grown in America. Louisiana is a large rice grower.
In Japan most Japanese “will not” eat rice not grown in Japan. I also shop (kaimono) at my local Japanese store and it is very expensive to have rice from Japan. Expensive (tokai)
So, not much rice is exported from Japan, the population uses most of it in country.
But good for America, as you pointed out.
We get it in China, many varieties and brands, but very expensive for the locals. I just want to add to my above post, in 35 years, I have never seen American rice sold in China. It’s a big Hou Yeh from me.
