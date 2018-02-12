February 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #389

  1. Zennalou says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Rand Paul Rips DC for ‘Wasting Money’ on ‘Ridiculous Items’ — Including $700k on Interpreting Neil Armstrong Moon Speech

    “I can give you a quick example of some of the stuff we spend money on: We spent $700,000 last year studying what Neil Armstrong said when he landed on the moon,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis. “You remember, he said, ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ Well, some idiot in government took $700,000 of taxpayer money and wanted to know whether he said, ‘One small step for man’ or,’One small step for a man.’ So that’s the kind of stuff your government is spending money on.”

    Paul called for an audit of the Pentagon before Congress hands over more money.

    “Before we give them more money, make them account for the money they’re already spending,” he stated.

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/02/11/rand-paul-rips-dc-wasting-money-ridiculous-items-including-700k-interpreting-neil-armstrong-moon-speech/

    • A2 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Get Mulvaney on the job.

    • More deplore than ever B4 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 12:33 am

      we also spent another 700k to study if birds were more likely to have risky sex while high on cocaine.. or something like that… i wonder how much of the 700k was spent on cocaine???

    • boogywstew says:
      February 12, 2018 at 12:51 am

      I would have interpreted the dickens out of the Moon speech and brought it in for less than $690.000. For that I would throw in a CD with Neil Armstrong’s famous words recited by Paul Reubens so you can listen time and again while you back out of the driveway or park your car.

    • Oldschool says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Not feeling like winning.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:17 am

        Feels overwhelming at times. Like where will it ever end? Sometimes it is just best to stop the talking in your mind. It’s called your “internal dialog”
        We talk to ourselves incessantly in our minds. The past, the future, what we are going to say to someone, which is almost never the same as what we thought in our heads.
        Once we stop talking to ourselves, then our spirit can then talk to us, Think of the times when you tried to tell someone something but they would just not shut up. This is what your spirit has to deal with, if you cannot stop your mind from talking.
        “When you stop the internal dialog, anything is possible. Even your most far fetched schemes are attainable.

  2. More deplore than ever B4 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:27 am

    possible ARKANCIDE in russian plane crash folks .. lots of the victims are connected to uranium 1. some were possibly set to testify.. oh yeah one was set to testify on dirty dossier as well. hillary and obama covering thier tracks? pray for victims and their families..

    • A2 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Not verified as far as I can tell. This is the Anon Q post stuff. I would suspect if a Rostrom executive was killed in the unfortunate crash, then it will be released. And, what is the source for the supposition that he was ‘set to testify’ on U-1. As a Russian citizen he cannot be compelled. Like the Snowdon defector, Russia has no extradition treaty with the US.

      Caveat Emptor.

  3. phoenixRising says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Sundance’s article on Priestap is top of page at zeroHedge

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-11/russiagate-delusion-dies-who-bill-priestap

    This is 4th or 5th time a portion of or article has been posted there… Congrats Sundance…
    You’re shared everywhere!

  4. lida rose says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:34 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you, Sir, for all you do for us

    • More deplore than ever B4 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 12:54 am

      he is called potus. geotus. the blue collar bilionaire. the god emperror trump. the orange one. the vsg. the very stable genius. the winner. the dealmaker .the donald. the boss . TRUMP.. our president. the man who made america great again. Trump if you are listening we love you.!!!

  5. Patriot1783 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Good, hope this monster gets ground up slowly in the wheels of justice and later rots in hell for the rest of eternity:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/chairman-nunes-investigate-ex-cia-director-john-brennan-role-promoting-hillarys-phony-dossier-brennan-may-perjured/

    Liked by 6 people

  6. winky says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Do not like hearing about this…..No one seems to be talking about this too much

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/israel-warns-over-irans-presence-syria-air-strikes-155202407.html

    • A2 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:30 am

      There is lots of discussion, just not here. It is, I surmise, now in the territory of an undeclared war. Israel has said clearly, that they do not make redlines lightly, but this is one. Iran is operating in Syria, a forward base. It directly threatens Israel.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 12, 2018 at 1:55 am

        Well, this may sadly be the distraction, or one of them the Globalists wanted. Seems all too convenient. Now many items. Plane crash, threat of war.
        But back on topic, seems the Syria situation has been set up for a while. Set up for war, when the timing was right.
        Don’t know A2. You are much more versed tha I. Would like you thoughts.

        • A2 says:
          February 12, 2018 at 2:10 am

          There are other events that are not being reported generally in that theatre. Assad’s forces (and Russians) threatened and attacked the US backed forces and US military personal at their base. It is part of the US/Russian deconfliction zone. The US hit back.

          The Israeli forces are taking incoming from Lebanon Hezbollah (Iran backed) in the north. The Iranian/Assad bases they hit are producing chemical weapons. The IDF have their hands full and Iran has established forward bases in Syria. That is for Israel a redline as it directly threatens their security.

          Turkey and its attacks on the YPG and American forces there is another kettle of deady fish.

          • 🍺Gunny says:
            February 12, 2018 at 2:34 am

            Solution? US…get out?….Israel take them all on? I assumed..yes,I know..assumed Israel and Russia got along well…Russa’s warm water port?
            Maybe more appropriate to discuss on the open thread. Maybe not…the political situation in this is far reaching. Just saying.

            • A2 says:
              February 12, 2018 at 3:06 am

              The US is not out. We have a stake in the resolution to get Daesh out of Syria and the mid-east generally. Our allies, like Israel are helping, but to their clearly defined objectives. All good.

              Russia always plays a two-handed game. No one is fooled. If they played it straight, they would be in a much better space.

          • Mariposa323 says:
            February 12, 2018 at 3:34 am

            Syria is the thorn in the side of the globalists . Israel doesn’t care about the big picture . They only care about their own advantage . This response is over blown I think . The shelling of base in Syria is one thing . Right now makes more sense to remain in defense posture until US puts more pressure on Russia / Syria / Iran .

  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:51 am

    ??? coincidence or ??? Hillary & Obama & their friends are scaring the crap out many, even me.

    Q confirms Rosatom CFO was target of Russian plane crash, Hillary kills 71

    https://www.puppetstringnews.com/blog/q-confirms-rosatom-cfo-was-target-of-russian-plane-crash-hillary-kills-71

    • winky says:
      February 12, 2018 at 12:54 am

      H and O need to be arrested…..

    • More deplore than ever B4 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:12 am

      well i guess hrc and bho are trying to start ww3. i think our best option is to turn them over to the russians immiediatly and watch and see how fast wheels of justice turn in russia compared to america. prayers to the russians.. they did not deserve this.

      • A2 says:
        February 12, 2018 at 1:37 am

        If this is true (no confirmation yet) how do you know it was Americans, even the usual suspects ( I mean the Lunatic and Zero who are no longer in power)? Putin is a shareholder in Rosatrom and the Q posts which this is based on suggest that the guy was to testify on U-I even though there is no way he could be as there is no extradition treaty with Russia.. Don’t jump to conclusions.

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        February 12, 2018 at 1:57 am

        If this was not a coincident then I am really pissed

    • A2 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Not confirmed yet

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:54 am

      ABC’s Nightly news report on the crash said that Russia was opening a “criminal investigation” into the crash.

    • EV22 says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:59 am

      FYI, “Vyacheslav Ivanov” is not a rare Russian name. There are 33 professionals on LinkedIn alone with that name. I’m not saying it wasn’t Rosatom’s CFO, but we should wait and see before jumping the gun.

      Regardless, RIP these 71 poor souls.

      • A2 says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:30 am

        Thank you. I was going to post the same thing. If anyone here goes on those evil spy sites in the US that compile info on US citizens extracted from public documents, I’m sure they will find that their names show up and its not them. Those sites should be banned.

    • nwtex says:
      February 12, 2018 at 2:29 am

      FWIW

      Puppet String News is a blog with an extreme right wing bias in reporting. The ownership of the blog is not known

      Puppet String News publishes stories with sensational headlines such as: ”President Trump finally grabbed a pussy yesterday” and they use loaded words both in their headlines and the articles. Further, the articles are poorly sourced. Puppet String News also publishes conspiracy theories such as “Seth Rich murder connection, John Podesta ex sister-in-law is on DC Police board” On 10/2/2017 there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas that has been called the worst in USA history. Over the course of a few hours Puppet String News reported without verification that Antifa was behind the shooting, then ISIS and finally they concluded that it was an act of mind control through MK Ultra and the Deep State. Overall, Puppet String News could be rated as a conspiracy website, but due to extreme right wing bias we simply rate them a questionable source due to promotion of unverified claims and strong right wing propaganda. (M. Huitsing 10/2/2017)

      https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/puppet-string-news/

      • nwtex says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:31 am

        That is terrible how that pasted—everything running together. Hard on the eyes.

        This is a bit better

        FWIW

        Puppet String News is a blog with an extreme right wing bias in reporting. The ownership of the blog is not known

        Puppet String News publishes stories with sensational headlines such as: ”President Trump finally grabbed a pussy yesterday” and they use loaded words both in their headlines and the articles.

        Further, the articles are poorly sourced.

        Puppet String News also publishes conspiracy theories such as “Seth Rich murder connection, John Podesta ex sister-in-law is on DC Police board” On 10/2/2017 there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas that has been called the worst in USA history.

        Over the course of a few hours Puppet String News reported without verification that Antifa was behind the shooting, then ISIS and finally they concluded that it was an act of mind control through MK Ultra and the Deep State.

        Overall, Puppet String News could be rated as a conspiracy website, but due to extreme right wing bias we simply rate them a questionable source due to promotion of unverified claims and strong right wing propaganda. (M. Huitsing 10/2/2017)

        https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/puppet-string-news/

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      February 12, 2018 at 3:15 am

      Add Rosatom’s CFO Vyacheslav Ivanov to the 9 Russian diplomats killed in the 9 months after President Trump was elected.

      https://www.cnn.com/2017/03/24/europe/dead-russians/index.html

      I don’t think this guy was taken out by Clinton. Clinton taking a hit on someone in Russia? Naw.

      There was no outcry for the dead Diplomats and there won’t be anything about this guy if Putin took him out.

      The Clinton’s should be careful, looks like Putin is still doing housekeeping…

  8. Tim says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:28 am

    $300K on why the average lesbian is fat.?

    We are doomed

    • nigella says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:29 am

      Because they eat too much? Where’s my 300K?

    • Zennalou says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:46 am

      How often have you wondered how taking a “selfie” and other pictures impacts your happiness? Thanks to a $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, taxpayers helped researchers at the University of California, Irvine find out.

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      February 12, 2018 at 1:56 am

      And why are we 20 trillion dollars in debt…you might ask.

      • Fake Nametag says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:44 am

        I’m sure someone has been given $1 million to find out why Hillary was not 50 points ahead (you might ask). LOL

      • TDU_Weight says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:46 am

        I’ll answer that question for you for $1,000,000.

        Oh! You are a friend of Rick’s. The price is $750,000.

        Oh! You are a special friend of Rick’s. A special price, $500,000.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      February 12, 2018 at 2:01 am

      FAIR: Refugee resettlement costs taxpayers billions; welfare biggest chunk

      Posted by Ann Corcoran on February 7, 2018

      “Over a five year period, American taxpayers are billed more than $8 billion for the resettlement of thousands of foreign refugees every year, a new study finds.

      In research conducted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), analysts concluded that annual refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers about $1.8 billion a year, and over five years, about $8.8 billion.

      FAIR’s research found that of the $1.8 billion annual cost of resettling refugees in the U.S., about $867 million was spent on welfare.’

      https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2018/02/07/fair-refugee-resettlement-costs-taxpayers-billions-welfare-biggest-chunk/

      No wonder our country’s 20+ Trillion in debt.

    • starfcker says:
      February 12, 2018 at 2:22 am

      Stop worrying about those little stupid studies. Let’s get back to the good one. Interpreting Neil Armstrong’s words. The pay is much better. No drugs involved. No fat lesbians. It’s like picking a major. I don’t know about you guys, but my mama didn’t raise no fool.

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 12, 2018 at 2:45 am

        No offense intended at all, but their spending our money on this crap. May be somewhat humorous, but not really.
        And, you are correct, they are stupid studies, but it’s like we’re spending all this money for a big shiny new car, but people keep taking parts off of it. Soon nothing but a shell will be left.
        Somehow, it must stop.

  9. DesertRain says:
    February 12, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Well now…. isn’t this interesting……

    3/21/2017 Chuck Ross writes about Ukrainian DNC Alexandra Chalupa meeting up with a bombmaker named Brett Kimberlin aka the “Speedway Bomber” of 1992 Clinton era. Was Chalupa working in the Clinton Admin back then?

    “A former official with the Democratic National Committee has worked in recent months with a convicted domestic terrorist-turned-activist known as the “Speedway Bomber” to gather information on Donald Trump, The Daily Caller has learned.”

    Former DNC Official Partnered With Convicted Bomb Maker To Investigate Trump
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/21/former-dnc-official-partnered-with-convicted-bomb-maker-to-investigate-trump/

    2/10/2018 In Sunday’s Weekley Standard, Eric Felten writes about relationships between
    Christopher Steele, Sid Blumenthal, Jonathan Winer, Cody Shearer, Victoria Nueland, and yes… The Speedway Bomber…

    “In 1992 Shearer championed the phony story that a poor fellow named Brett Kimberlin was rotting in an Indiana jail, being kept incommunicado so that he couldn’t tell the world about how Vice President Dan Quayle bought marijuana from him back in the 1970s. Yes, Kimberlin was a drug smuggler, and yes, he was indeed in jail—for a string of terroristic bombings in Indianapolis. Shearer was willing to promote the fantastical tales of the “Speedway Bomber” if that helped his friends the Clintons.”

    The Weird Tales of Jonathan Winer
    http://www.weeklystandard.com/the-weird-tales-of-jonathan-winer/article/2011542#.WoAnN8IWgT8.twitter

  10. Keebler AC says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:08 am

  11. Keebler AC says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:12 am

  12. Keebler AC says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:13 am

  13. mazziflol says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Let us not forget what our president is facing every day…

  14. A2 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 2:44 am

    I have an apocryphal story. It may relate to the quiet, yet persistent moves by the Wilburines on trade with China.

    I went to my local gaisi (market) today to buy rice for the New Year festival. Low and behold, amongst the Chinese (avoided at all cost), Thai (Elephant logo) and Japanese (Mt Fuji) rice, was American rice from California. It was at least 35 yuan (6USD) cheaper than the others. It also had a picture of the Statue of Liberty on the bag. I bought it and will have it over the NY. I also saw US bacon (well-known brand), but very expensive. Must go in the treat category.

    For some reason it made me very happy. I feel like cutting out the logo and sticking it on the rice jar.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      February 12, 2018 at 2:54 am

      Actually, most of the so called Japanese rice is grown in America. Louisiana is a large rice grower.
      In Japan most Japanese “will not” eat rice not grown in Japan. I also shop (kaimono) at my local Japanese store and it is very expensive to have rice from Japan. Expensive (tokai)

      So, not much rice is exported from Japan, the population uses most of it in country.
      But good for America, as you pointed out.

      • A2 says:
        February 12, 2018 at 3:11 am

        We get it in China, many varieties and brands, but very expensive for the locals. I just want to add to my above post, in 35 years, I have never seen American rice sold in China. It’s a big Hou Yeh from me.

