Coming off one of the greatest political maneuvers in the last decade, where President Trump managed to bait Democrats to shut down the government while demanding open borders, POTUS Trump now positions Democrats as U.S. Military haters.
The U.S. military is one of the most beloved representative institutions. However, in a brilliant use of TDS, President Trump baits his political opposition into publicly espousing the exact opposite position:
If the history of President Trump’s success in this arena holds true, Democrats and anti-Trump media will now begin pushing a narrative to boycott Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day….
Why?
Because, Trump.
Brilliant.
Time and time-again President Trump trolls U.S. media and political opposition by fueling their worst-fears and intense hatred for him; and they fall for it every time.
Every.Single.Time.
Hey, who doesn’t love a parade?…
LikeLiked by 3 people
MarieHC: “Next he’ll TRY & order that we all hang a picture of him in our homes.”
So what’s the problem? Just remove the picture of HWSRN you already have hanging in your home and replace it with a portrait of a Very Stable Genius. After all, you are a patriotic American, right?!?
LikeLiked by 3 people
HWSRN?
LikeLike
Ha Ha Ha! I love seeing a good liberal meltdown!
Now they know how we felt during the 8 year Obama monstrosity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh well, as Hussein said “elections have consequences”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may think it’s funny to bait them but who will pay the doctor bills when they break out in boils and carbuncles?
LikeLike
They Deserve Their Own Memorial – 3 Minute Version from WW1centennial on Vimeo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unless they are marching to DC to make arrest I don’t see this as being a good ideal!
LikeLike
Scott Adams agrees as do I.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also agree with Scott Adams. this is a terrible idea. other types of countries have this kind of thing. it is a sign of reverence for force. that is not our identity. i hate this.
LikeLike
What’s our identity?
Curious.
(Not being smart)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have that same curiosity. I grew up with parades in small towns with military units.
I’m kinda sick of being told “We don’t do that” because “this isn’t us?” Yeah, I was told we don’t build borders walls either, because it’s “not us”
What are we not, exactly? I mean, it’s sounding like anything vaguely openly nation-stateish isn’t us.
This maybe a generational thing as well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are becoming a country where you can’t have a “Daddy/daughter” dance anymore because the .05% with identity issues might be offended.
Thank God for DJT. Exposing the left for what they truly are one day at a time.
I can’t imagine where we would be right now if the beast had won.
Thank you Jesus for answering our prayers!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Armed Forces Day Parade 2016 Torrance California
LikeLike
formerdem, you say that we shouldn’t have a military parade, because “it is a sign of reverence for force”. When I was a little kid, and my parents took me to a park, there was almost always some old piece of military hardware mounted in a conspicuous place. Old anti-tank guns were very popular. Our identity, as a country, is the projection of force, to anywhere in the world. We are, after all, the only country in the world who has ever dropped an atomic weapon on an enemy city. And we did it twice. Perhaps the people of the world need to be reminded of that. Perhaps we need to be reminded of that.
LikeLike
It’s only bad optics if you think that militaries are bad. Plus, I’ve disliked Scott Adams take for a while. He’s right but his take is about 1/8 of inch deep. He literally doesn’t believe in objective morality.
Is this because I’m 44? I don’t get this problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the Union won the Civil War, General Sherman marched his army thru DC one day and General Meade marched the Army of the Potomac thru DC the next day. US Grant reviewed both parades. These were apt gestures, in light of the murder of Abraham Lincoln.
Zachary Taylor used to have concerts on the White House lawn on Sundays if he was in town. He would have hosted Jenny Lind if he hadn’t died, maybe with the help of a pro-slavery poisoner. Old Zack’s military horse Old Whitey grazed on the White House lawn and let visitors pet him.
Have the military paraders stage from the White House. They would need a bunch of Porta Potties, but there are contractors who could handle the job. Have them eat breakfast with President Trump before or lunch after the parade. The White House is fenced, which would help security. So would real bullets and fixed bayonets.
Or President Trump could host such a parade in a military town, like Hopkinsville KY or Clarksville TN near Fort Campbell or E-town KY, near Fort Knox, or towns near Fort Hood
TX or Fort Carson CO or Camp Drum NY or Fort Bragg NC or Camp Lejuene NC or Fort Sill, OK.
God bless President Trump and his loved ones and the military and their loved ones, and President Trump’s team members and supporters and all of our loved ones.
LikeLike
Bill Clinton didn’t mind having a massive parade in Hawaii to honor renaming VJ Day to End of in the Pacific Day on its 50th (1995).
LikeLike
‘End of War in the Pacific’
LikeLike
We can hope, can’t we?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The idea is not only just wonderful to build patriotism in civilian America, but it is equally as good as a morale builder within the military . . . and it bums out the Libs . . . completely.
Win – win – win.
LikeLiked by 9 people
it will not build any patriotism in me or anyone I know. are our hearts supposed to lift because our army is bigger? that is not what i care about. I am a pro-lifer holding out for the dignity of the small and weak. a parade says the opposite. it is a banana republic type of show. Can somebody tell trump about Allenby entering Jerusalem on foot and what that was about? Kaiser Wilhelm rode in on a white horse. member that?
LikeLike
“it will not build any patriotism in me ”
Then don’t go. That was easy. 🙂
” dignity of the small and weak. a parade says the opposite. ”
Ah, this might be problem that I’m not getting. It’s a “We’re not displaying how humble we are to the world” issue. So yes, this possibly a generational issue as well. Also, irony abounds here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can see why you used to be a Dem, your view gives one the opinion that you still are.
The country would love the parade. If it is a bad idea the Generals who work for PDJT will advise him accordingly.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a good idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome! A Parade to celebrate America and her wonderful soldier heroes!
Love Love Love
Let the patriots come out and express gratitude, while America haters hate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am not an America hater. I have a dead Green Beret brother. I hate this idea.
LikeLike
Good for you. You don’t have to attend the parade.
You can boycott it with the other dems and RINOs.
LikeLike
One minute version:
They Deserve Their Own Memorial – 60 Second Public Service Announcement from WW1centennial on Vimeo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve read on Twitter that this is a spoof. No?
LikeLike
One-minute version:
They Deserve Their Own Memorial – 60 Second Public Service Announcement from WW1centennial on Vimeo.
LikeLike
Excellent…time to show the American People what we pay for!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wanna kick my tanks’ tires! And give a hug to the boys!!! And girls!!!
LikeLike
We say the military is our strength
Democrats say diversity is our strength
We say a common language & culture is our strength
Democrats say numerous languages & differing hostile cultures are our strength
We say personal responsibility, an honest days work & the concept of dignity is our strength
Democrats say blaming someone else, welfare for life & victimization is our strength
Put both sides on an even battlefield, the strength of one side completely overwhelms the other in every facet & realm of life
President Trump is simply showing how easy it is to use the democrats phony & absurd narrative against them
It’s like taking candy from a baby
LikeLiked by 5 people
Meanwhile…back in 1980…(in an un-aired interview with Rona Barrett,,, our future PDJT!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks, that was great to see!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is precious! And little Rona Barrett was great in that interview! Did she just release this?
LikeLike
I want to be clear that I love our men and women in uniform. I served in the military though it has been quite a number of years ago. I always believed and still believe that the lives of men and women who are willing to put themselves at risk for our security are the most precious resource the nation has which should be expended only in the most dire of circumstances. Such dire circumstances specifically do not include the idiotic “National interests abroad” justification which is so often used to send American soldiers to die.
If the purpose of this parade is to honor them then fine I am all for it. But if it turns into a weapons display then I am very much against it and would rather see instead a parade made up of floats filled with American-made manufactured consumer, commercial, and industrial goods displayed proudly by their companies, proudly displaying made in USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why?
LikeLike
Why what?
LikeLike
Why no weapons?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’d think the Libs would love this. It’s been a long time since they were given the opportunity to protest our military in such a fashion. Maybe some “baby killer” signs…and perhaps they can pelt out military folk with fruit, veggies, etc.
Just like the good ol’ days.
Ahem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The UniParty dimocrats love the military industrial complex and the money it generates that finds its way to their nasty little hands. It also loves the death associated with war, just as it loves the murder industry of abortion. But, I should add that of course they do, as all of UniParty literally loves what they are told to love, in the name of more power/control. Period.
The psycho-political system and all its machinations brainwash the dim followers to hate and rail on the things you mentioned. They socially engineered them to call soldiers baby killers on one day, then decry “conservatives” the next for opposing murdering babies in the womb in ways simply even more harsh (to me, it’s a baby, and the only innocents among us) than what happens in war.
Look back at the 20th century though.
These are all wars that the Democrats have started or gotten America involved in, which is always just fine with the sycophants of fake liberalism.
Democrat got America in the Vietnam War.
Democrat President John Kennedy sent money and advisors to South Vietnam.
Democrat president Lyndon Johnson sent American troops into Vietnam.
2 Million people died in the Vietnam war.
58,000 Americans died in Vietnam, and another 350,000 were injured.
Democrats used nuclear weapons on Japan.
It was Democrat president Harry Truman that dropped 2 nuclear bombs on Japan, killing over 200,000 civilians. Democrat Truman also got America involved in the Korean war, which Democrat Eisenhower inherited.
33,000 Americans were killed in that war.
4. Democrats got America involved in World War 1.
It was Democrat president Woodrow Wilson that got America involved in World War 1.
37 million people died in that war.
117,000 Americans were killed in that war.
Democrats got America involved in World War 2.
It was Democrat president Franklin Roosevelt that got America involved in World War 2.
70 million people died in that war.
406,000 Americans died in that war.
Democrats started the Bay of Pigs.
It was Democrat president John F Kennedy that started the Bay of Pigs, which was a war
against Cuba.
7. Democrats bombed Libya.
Who was it that bombed it? Never heard a bad word about obama’s drone wars in Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen and Syria, and the “libs” were cheering the attack on Libya.
Then again, since the beginning of the 20th century, it has been all globalism all the time though never mentioned in a major way until republocrat ghw bush did so from the oval office on 9.11.1990. Yep, a republocrat.
Because UNIPARTY.
LikeLike
Covfefe 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is more covfefe in this than I can handle. I’m giddy with excitement. gonna be up all night! 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
It took forever to fall asleep after President Trump45’s State of the Union speech! Covfefe times we’re living in 🙂
LikeLike
Brilliant indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if this was bait in a leaking sting?
While I think it would be fun and even try and go, I have a suspicion it’s blown out of proportion or entirely fake.
I think those close to him would have nixed it before it got to the Pentagon if it was a big production.
LikeLike
My idea for a great parade would be for a combined military band made up of each branch of the service to lead the parade playing Hail to the Chief….
President Trump would follow in a golden chariot pulled by white horses with golden bridles and tack, wearing a white robe, and a golden laurel leaf crown….
….pulling Barack Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton behind him in handcuffs and shackles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok, so here’s mine then!
I see each branch represented. Marines on drums, Army on bass guitar, Navy on rhythm and lead guitars and the Air Force on lead vocals…
National Guard on keyboard & backgrounds, ok? Wouldn’t that be nice, to include them too?
All in the front of the parade performing We’re Not Gonna Take It over and over the length of the parade… With Trump nowhere to be found, until Air Force One flies over at the end… low and slow, with a banner behind it that simply says “Drain the Swamp”.
Nuff said…
As a musician, I get this vid… Hope ya’ll do too though. 😉
LikeLike
“If the history of President Trump’s success in this arena holds true, Democrats and anti-Trump media will now begin pushing a narrative to boycott Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day….”
__________________
GOOD!
Why wouldn’t anyone want scumbag traitors to participate anyway?
Just imagine… no anti-fa, no BLM, no La Raza, no Democrats.
It will be like AMERICA, all over again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why didn’t he just add that he will be giving away free apple pie and show support of mothers everywhere. May as well make the left smack all 3,.\
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apple pie suggests privilege and mothers aren’t gender neutral.
Your monstrous suggestions are noted and the SJWs will be in contact with you soon to schedule your re-education.
Hehe
LikeLike
edit / correction: Why WOULD anyone want these scumbag traitors to participate anyway?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Memorial Day or Veterans Day would be best – July 4 is too hot in DC.
LikeLike
Why does it have to be in DC?
LikeLike
“Time and time-again President Trump trolls U.S. media and political opposition by fueling their worst-fears and intense hatred for him;”
______________
Apparently their worst fear is that DJT actually loves our country…
How sad is that?
What’s WRONG with these people?
If they hate America, then GET OUT.
It’s not complicated.
Take your hypocrisy and get the $#%^ out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe I stand alone…but my small town has a parade (with military members included) for just about every holiday. Hell…when Santa arrives (in a fire truck parade), the current and retired military members available march first and usually to louder applause than the day guy. But my area has a large component of vets (lost several in the last 15 years in the ME)…and we small town red blooded Americans that most scoff at live for this stuff.
We can have a parade for a turkey, leprechauns, Christmas, gay pride…but people get pearly clutchy over the possibility of a parade honoring the heart and might of our military?
Our national treasures have been dying in the ME for almost two decades in this never ending war on terror. We have NEVER collectively thanked them for that blood. Maybe we should?
LikeLiked by 5 people
👍👍👏👏‼️
LikeLike
Seems we are Black Hat Hunting again? Yes? What fun!
Yes, we all luv a parade. Pls include the horses. And dogs. Beauty queens. The Hometown Chamber of Commerce. Rotary. Lions Club. Oh heck, bring ’em all.
Oh yes – Shriners. The Shriners always ride those funny little cars. Def Shriners.
The leaks are real, the news is fake…
That WaPo article is priceless. Who says our Generals and lower Brass do not have a sense of humor?
LikeLike
I believe there will be some kind of appropriate parade/tribute ultimately, but it won’t be like what Trump is planting in the minds of liberals to make them crazy. Win/win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God I love this man!!! Not sure if it’s true but I LMAO. Maybe there’s something to having the military in DC when PDJT’s huge net is pulled in to drain the swamp. They will not give up easily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to see tapestry flags, torches, posters – and to top it off – a fly by strafing run right down the middle above the parade with the unveiled roswell alien spacecraft..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shocked there are so many here opposed to the idea…..as no one called them trolls?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s part of the brilliance. Trump is teaching US not to take the bait, nor to spoil it when they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that there is disagreement. It proves again that the folks who voted for trump come from all walks of life with varying (gasp) opinions on things.
We’ve got a big tent and debate the issues quite nicely?
That’s where I’m at. Lol.
LikeLike
I think I did, but politely 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem voters already comparing this to Kim Jong Un. haha.
LikeLike
Maybe so. But President Trump has better hair, and is taller.
😜
LikeLike
Here is an idea. Put a selection of service men in the reviewing stand and have Congress and government leaders parade past saluting the military.
Make them practice too, so they don’t look like a total joke.
LikeLike
President Trump is not only trolling the American Left, but also North Korea who have scheduled a massive military parade and missile fashion show for tomorrow on the eve of the winter Olympics.(No foreign press allowed, so NK can control the propaganda).
KCNA: “No matter how desperately Trump may try to defame the dignified and just system in the DPRK with worst invectives, he can not deodorize nasty smell from his dirty body woven with frauds, sexual abuses and all other crimes nor keep the U.S. from rushing to…destruction.”
I think they hired Ben Rhodes as their new communications director.
LikeLike
My favorite part of President Trump’s inauguration was the parade and the respect the President showed the military as they went past the reviewing stand. The most important asset of our military are the men and women who serve. We don’t need our to drag our weapons out but lets cheer our soldiers. Also there is nothing better than a military band.
Who doesn’t love John Phillips Sousa? When I was a child we cleaned the house to Mitch Miller playing Sousa marches. Made it fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS don’t forget to have a section just for Vets and not active duty.
LikeLike
A great military parade with all the military toys is a fantastic multi-generational recruiting tool, from the teenager to his/her little impressionable sibling.
LikeLike