Coming off one of the greatest political maneuvers in the last decade, where President Trump managed to bait Democrats to shut down the government while demanding open borders, POTUS Trump now positions Democrats as U.S. Military haters.

The U.S. military is one of the most beloved representative institutions. However, in a brilliant use of TDS, President Trump baits his political opposition into publicly espousing the exact opposite position:

(link)

If the history of President Trump’s success in this arena holds true, Democrats and anti-Trump media will now begin pushing a narrative to boycott Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day….

Why?

Because, Trump.

Brilliant.

Time and time-again President Trump trolls U.S. media and political opposition by fueling their worst-fears and intense hatred for him; and they fall for it every time.

Every.Single.Time.

Hey, who doesn’t love a parade?…

Advertisements