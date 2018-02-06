Who Doesn’t Love a Parade?…

Posted on February 6, 2018 by

Coming off one of the greatest political maneuvers in the last decade, where President Trump managed to bait Democrats to shut down the government while demanding open borders, POTUS Trump now positions Democrats as U.S. Military haters.

The U.S. military is one of the most beloved representative institutions.  However, in a brilliant use of TDS, President Trump baits his political opposition into publicly espousing the exact opposite position:

(link)

If the history of President Trump’s success in this arena holds true, Democrats and anti-Trump media will now begin pushing a narrative to boycott Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day….

Why?

Because, Trump.

Brilliant.

Time and time-again President Trump trolls U.S. media and political opposition by fueling their worst-fears and intense hatred for him; and they fall for it every time.

Every.Single.Time.

Hey, who doesn’t love a parade?…

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Culture, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Military, President Trump, Professional Idiots. Bookmark the permalink.

254 Responses to Who Doesn’t Love a Parade?…

Older Comments
  1. budmc says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Streak 264 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Unless they are marching to DC to make arrest I don’t see this as being a good ideal!

    Like

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 6, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Scott Adams agrees as do I.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • formerdem says:
        February 6, 2018 at 9:56 pm

        I also agree with Scott Adams. this is a terrible idea. other types of countries have this kind of thing. it is a sign of reverence for force. that is not our identity. i hate this.

        Like

        Reply
        • TreeperInTraining says:
          February 6, 2018 at 9:59 pm

          What’s our identity?

          Curious.

          (Not being smart)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • AM says:
            February 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm

            I have that same curiosity. I grew up with parades in small towns with military units.

            I’m kinda sick of being told “We don’t do that” because “this isn’t us?” Yeah, I was told we don’t build borders walls either, because it’s “not us”

            What are we not, exactly? I mean, it’s sounding like anything vaguely openly nation-stateish isn’t us.

            This maybe a generational thing as well.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • Janice The American Elder says:
          February 6, 2018 at 10:46 pm

          formerdem, you say that we shouldn’t have a military parade, because “it is a sign of reverence for force”. When I was a little kid, and my parents took me to a park, there was almost always some old piece of military hardware mounted in a conspicuous place. Old anti-tank guns were very popular. Our identity, as a country, is the projection of force, to anywhere in the world. We are, after all, the only country in the world who has ever dropped an atomic weapon on an enemy city. And we did it twice. Perhaps the people of the world need to be reminded of that. Perhaps we need to be reminded of that.

          Like

          Reply
      • AM says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:10 pm

        It’s only bad optics if you think that militaries are bad. Plus, I’ve disliked Scott Adams take for a while. He’s right but his take is about 1/8 of inch deep. He literally doesn’t believe in objective morality.

        Is this because I’m 44? I don’t get this problem.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • frankie says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:29 pm

        When the Union won the Civil War, General Sherman marched his army thru DC one day and General Meade marched the Army of the Potomac thru DC the next day. US Grant reviewed both parades. These were apt gestures, in light of the murder of Abraham Lincoln.

        Zachary Taylor used to have concerts on the White House lawn on Sundays if he was in town. He would have hosted Jenny Lind if he hadn’t died, maybe with the help of a pro-slavery poisoner. Old Zack’s military horse Old Whitey grazed on the White House lawn and let visitors pet him.

        Have the military paraders stage from the White House. They would need a bunch of Porta Potties, but there are contractors who could handle the job. Have them eat breakfast with President Trump before or lunch after the parade. The White House is fenced, which would help security. So would real bullets and fixed bayonets.

        Or President Trump could host such a parade in a military town, like Hopkinsville KY or Clarksville TN near Fort Campbell or E-town KY, near Fort Knox, or towns near Fort Hood
        TX or Fort Carson CO or Camp Drum NY or Fort Bragg NC or Camp Lejuene NC or Fort Sill, OK.

        God bless President Trump and his loved ones and the military and their loved ones, and President Trump’s team members and supporters and all of our loved ones.

        Like

        Reply
      • Burnt Toast says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        Bill Clinton didn’t mind having a massive parade in Hawaii to honor renaming VJ Day to End of in the Pacific Day on its 50th (1995).

        Like

        Reply
    • AWM907 (@AWM9071) says:
      February 6, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      We can hope, can’t we?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. BakoCarl says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    The idea is not only just wonderful to build patriotism in civilian America, but it is equally as good as a morale builder within the military . . . and it bums out the Libs . . . completely.
    Win – win – win.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • formerdem says:
      February 6, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      it will not build any patriotism in me or anyone I know. are our hearts supposed to lift because our army is bigger? that is not what i care about. I am a pro-lifer holding out for the dignity of the small and weak. a parade says the opposite. it is a banana republic type of show. Can somebody tell trump about Allenby entering Jerusalem on foot and what that was about? Kaiser Wilhelm rode in on a white horse. member that?

      Like

      Reply
      • AM says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:13 pm

        “it will not build any patriotism in me ”

        Then don’t go. That was easy. 🙂

        ” dignity of the small and weak. a parade says the opposite. ”

        Ah, this might be problem that I’m not getting. It’s a “We’re not displaying how humble we are to the world” issue. So yes, this possibly a generational issue as well. Also, irony abounds here.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Dekester says:
        February 6, 2018 at 10:28 pm

        I can see why you used to be a Dem, your view gives one the opinion that you still are.

        The country would love the parade. If it is a bad idea the Generals who work for PDJT will advise him accordingly.

        God bless PDJT

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  5. doofusdawg says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Not a good idea.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. kallibella says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Awesome! A Parade to celebrate America and her wonderful soldier heroes!
    Love Love Love

    Let the patriots come out and express gratitude, while America haters hate.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. j1u2l3i4a5 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I’ve read on Twitter that this is a spoof. No?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Publius2016 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Excellent…time to show the American People what we pay for!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    We say the military is our strength
    Democrats say diversity is our strength

    We say a common language & culture is our strength
    Democrats say numerous languages & differing hostile cultures are our strength

    We say personal responsibility, an honest days work & the concept of dignity is our strength
    Democrats say blaming someone else, welfare for life & victimization is our strength

    Put both sides on an even battlefield, the strength of one side completely overwhelms the other in every facet & realm of life

    President Trump is simply showing how easy it is to use the democrats phony & absurd narrative against them

    It’s like taking candy from a baby

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. PatriotGalNC says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Meanwhile…back in 1980…(in an un-aired interview with Rona Barrett,,, our future PDJT!)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Swrichmond says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    I want to be clear that I love our men and women in uniform. I served in the military though it has been quite a number of years ago. I always believed and still believe that the lives of men and women who are willing to put themselves at risk for our security are the most precious resource the nation has which should be expended only in the most dire of circumstances. Such dire circumstances specifically do not include the idiotic “National interests abroad” justification which is so often used to send American soldiers to die.

    If the purpose of this parade is to honor them then fine I am all for it. But if it turns into a weapons display then I am very much against it and would rather see instead a parade made up of floats filled with American-made manufactured consumer, commercial, and industrial goods displayed proudly by their companies, proudly displaying made in USA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. TreeperInTraining says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    You’d think the Libs would love this. It’s been a long time since they were given the opportunity to protest our military in such a fashion. Maybe some “baby killer” signs…and perhaps they can pelt out military folk with fruit, veggies, etc.

    Just like the good ol’ days.

    Ahem.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      February 6, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      The UniParty dimocrats love the military industrial complex and the money it generates that finds its way to their nasty little hands. It also loves the death associated with war, just as it loves the murder industry of abortion. But, I should add that of course they do, as all of UniParty literally loves what they are told to love, in the name of more power/control. Period.

      The psycho-political system and all its machinations brainwash the dim followers to hate and rail on the things you mentioned. They socially engineered them to call soldiers baby killers on one day, then decry “conservatives” the next for opposing murdering babies in the womb in ways simply even more harsh (to me, it’s a baby, and the only innocents among us) than what happens in war.

      Look back at the 20th century though.
      These are all wars that the Democrats have started or gotten America involved in, which is always just fine with the sycophants of fake liberalism.

      Democrat got America in the Vietnam War.
      Democrat President John Kennedy sent money and advisors to South Vietnam.
      Democrat president Lyndon Johnson sent American troops into Vietnam.
      2 Million people died in the Vietnam war.
      58,000 Americans died in Vietnam, and another 350,000 were injured.

      Democrats used nuclear weapons on Japan.
      It was Democrat president Harry Truman that dropped 2 nuclear bombs on Japan, killing over 200,000 civilians. Democrat Truman also got America involved in the Korean war, which Democrat Eisenhower inherited.
      33,000 Americans were killed in that war.

      4. Democrats got America involved in World War 1.
      It was Democrat president Woodrow Wilson that got America involved in World War 1.
      37 million people died in that war.
      117,000 Americans were killed in that war.

      Democrats got America involved in World War 2.
      It was Democrat president Franklin Roosevelt that got America involved in World War 2.
      70 million people died in that war.
      406,000 Americans died in that war.

      Democrats started the Bay of Pigs.
      It was Democrat president John F Kennedy that started the Bay of Pigs, which was a war
      against Cuba.

      7. Democrats bombed Libya.
      Who was it that bombed it? Never heard a bad word about obama’s drone wars in Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen and Syria, and the “libs” were cheering the attack on Libya.

      Then again, since the beginning of the 20th century, it has been all globalism all the time though never mentioned in a major way until republocrat ghw bush did so from the oval office on 9.11.1990. Yep, a republocrat.

      Because UNIPARTY.

      Like

      Reply
  15. woohoowee says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Covfefe 🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Patriot1783 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Brilliant indeed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. MfM says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    I wonder if this was bait in a leaking sting?

    While I think it would be fun and even try and go, I have a suspicion it’s blown out of proportion or entirely fake.

    I think those close to him would have nixed it before it got to the Pentagon if it was a big production.

    Like

    Reply
  18. georgiafl says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    My idea for a great parade would be for a combined military band made up of each branch of the service to lead the parade playing Hail to the Chief….

    President Trump would follow in a golden chariot pulled by white horses with golden bridles and tack, wearing a white robe, and a golden laurel leaf crown….

    ….pulling Barack Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton behind him in handcuffs and shackles.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      February 6, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      Ok, so here’s mine then!

      I see each branch represented. Marines on drums, Army on bass guitar, Navy on rhythm and lead guitars and the Air Force on lead vocals…

      National Guard on keyboard & backgrounds, ok? Wouldn’t that be nice, to include them too?

      All in the front of the parade performing We’re Not Gonna Take It over and over the length of the parade… With Trump nowhere to be found, until Air Force One flies over at the end… low and slow, with a banner behind it that simply says “Drain the Swamp”.

      Nuff said…

      As a musician, I get this vid… Hope ya’ll do too though. 😉

      Like

      Reply
  19. scott467 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    “If the history of President Trump’s success in this arena holds true, Democrats and anti-Trump media will now begin pushing a narrative to boycott Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day….”

    __________________

    GOOD!

    Why wouldn’t anyone want scumbag traitors to participate anyway?

    Just imagine… no anti-fa, no BLM, no La Raza, no Democrats.

    It will be like AMERICA, all over again!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. J Curtis Kenney says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Why didn’t he just add that he will be giving away free apple pie and show support of mothers everywhere. May as well make the left smack all 3,.\

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      February 6, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Apple pie suggests privilege and mothers aren’t gender neutral.

      Your monstrous suggestions are noted and the SJWs will be in contact with you soon to schedule your re-education.

      Hehe

      Like

      Reply
  21. scott467 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    edit / correction: Why WOULD anyone want these scumbag traitors to participate anyway?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. georgiafl says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Memorial Day or Veterans Day would be best – July 4 is too hot in DC.

    Like

    Reply
  23. scott467 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    “Time and time-again President Trump trolls U.S. media and political opposition by fueling their worst-fears and intense hatred for him;”

    ______________

    Apparently their worst fear is that DJT actually loves our country…

    How sad is that?

    What’s WRONG with these people?

    If they hate America, then GET OUT.

    It’s not complicated.

    Take your hypocrisy and get the $#%^ out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. TreeperInTraining says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Maybe I stand alone…but my small town has a parade (with military members included) for just about every holiday. Hell…when Santa arrives (in a fire truck parade), the current and retired military members available march first and usually to louder applause than the day guy. But my area has a large component of vets (lost several in the last 15 years in the ME)…and we small town red blooded Americans that most scoff at live for this stuff.

    We can have a parade for a turkey, leprechauns, Christmas, gay pride…but people get pearly clutchy over the possibility of a parade honoring the heart and might of our military?

    Our national treasures have been dying in the ME for almost two decades in this never ending war on terror. We have NEVER collectively thanked them for that blood. Maybe we should?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. jeans2nd says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Seems we are Black Hat Hunting again? Yes? What fun!

    Yes, we all luv a parade. Pls include the horses. And dogs. Beauty queens. The Hometown Chamber of Commerce. Rotary. Lions Club. Oh heck, bring ’em all.
    Oh yes – Shriners. The Shriners always ride those funny little cars. Def Shriners.
    The leaks are real, the news is fake…

    That WaPo article is priceless. Who says our Generals and lower Brass do not have a sense of humor?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Lawrence says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I believe there will be some kind of appropriate parade/tribute ultimately, but it won’t be like what Trump is planting in the minds of liberals to make them crazy. Win/win.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Patsy says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    God I love this man!!! Not sure if it’s true but I LMAO. Maybe there’s something to having the military in DC when PDJT’s huge net is pulled in to drain the swamp. They will not give up easily.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Texian says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    I want to see tapestry flags, torches, posters – and to top it off – a fly by strafing run right down the middle above the parade with the unveiled roswell alien spacecraft..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Bob Thoms says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Shocked there are so many here opposed to the idea…..as no one called them trolls?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. sunnydaze says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Dem voters already comparing this to Kim Jong Un. haha.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Jim in TN says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Here is an idea. Put a selection of service men in the reviewing stand and have Congress and government leaders parade past saluting the military.

    Make them practice too, so they don’t look like a total joke.

    Like

    Reply
  33. A2 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    President Trump is not only trolling the American Left, but also North Korea who have scheduled a massive military parade and missile fashion show for tomorrow on the eve of the winter Olympics.(No foreign press allowed, so NK can control the propaganda).

    KCNA: “No matter how desperately Trump may try to defame the dignified and just system in the DPRK with worst invectives, he can not deodorize nasty smell from his dirty body woven with frauds, sexual abuses and all other crimes nor keep the U.S. from rushing to…destruction.”

    I think they hired Ben Rhodes as their new communications director.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Margaret Berger says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    My favorite part of President Trump’s inauguration was the parade and the respect the President showed the military as they went past the reviewing stand. The most important asset of our military are the men and women who serve. We don’t need our to drag our weapons out but lets cheer our soldiers. Also there is nothing better than a military band.
    Who doesn’t love John Phillips Sousa? When I was a child we cleaned the house to Mitch Miller playing Sousa marches. Made it fun.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Margaret Berger says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    PS don’t forget to have a section just for Vets and not active duty.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Plain Jane says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    A great military parade with all the military toys is a fantastic multi-generational recruiting tool, from the teenager to his/her little impressionable sibling.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s