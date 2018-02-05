President Trump Tax Reform Speech: Cincinnati, Ohio – 2:30pm EST Livestream

President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump travel together to Ohio today. Melania will be visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while the president will be delivering remarks on tax reform. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – NBC News Livestream Link
Our President is FEARLESS!! Love it.
That Trump train has picked up a lot of steam, its rolling.” GO TRUMP GO”
Pam, I don’t know where you find all of these videos, but it is greatly appreciated. I only have 15 minutes so have to save the speech for later, but this short clip lifted my spirits.
Dem rebuttal: Let them eat crumb cake.
Republican crumb cake: The squares
Democrat crumb cake: The white stuff
Now I can afford crumb cake!
NAS babies have increased 500% every year since 2014. Oxycodone deaths are up 20% in Florida .
Please get involved !
Follow stoppnow.com .
Founded by Janet Colbert . Broward County children’s hospital intensive care nurse .
Dear First Lady Melania
Please read this Nurses first hand account of how legislation is being thwarted to allow the continuation of this epidemic by Pharma companies .
http://stoppnow.com/?p=1222
This was just shown on the RSBN feed.
The RSBN feed has the President walking around a machine shop right now.
He is truly a man of the people!
That was within driving distance for me but this working stiff has to work..lol Hope we treated you well Mr. President! MAGA
I think he just put Lunken back on the map. At least on Twitter. Of course, the local newsy types are whining about road closures, LOL..
Sunken Lunker lol
Sunken Lunken sheeesh
Me too within driving distance not the working part. Stay safe Mr President! Prays
Nancy Pelosi is a National Treasure in my book! I hope and pray that she continues to run for reelection and continues to be elected by Democrats for the Minority Leader’s Seat. Her statement about $1,000 bonuses being crumbs may actually top HRC Deplorables comment.
The number of commercials and radio ads that will reference our HERO, Nancy Pelosi, throughout September, October and November will be astronomical. Here is a perfect segment of a business owner that just gave $1,000 bonuses to all 126 employees. He references our Hero at the 47 second mark in the video below.
What? I didn’t get an invite?
What does this mean,
“Ryan Pence @pencerm
Air Force One arriving at Lunken about 30 minutes ago. Regardless of your thoughts on our current commander-in-chief, it’s a pretty cool thing to see in person.
12:05 PM – Feb 5, 2018 “
Here he is!
Rob Portman is NOT your friend!
I think he knows that. POTUS often says nice things about people that aren’t true, which is why we have to take caution when he says “i have confidence in _______”. Can’t always take him literally.
I’m just !@#$% at Portman
He’s not oblivious, he’s the master of the art of the deal.
“you catch more flies with Honey than vinegar”
He mentioned the First Lady is touring the hospital with Portman’s wife- who does some work there.
POTUS cracking himself up “we caught em” and “you know what I’m talking about”.
Caught them red handed!
Hahahahaha! “We caught them…. oh boy did we catch them” or something like that…
Letting “them” know that he knows what they did :
Oh how rude! WP cut off my smilie!
😀
He is very restrained now a days. It is time of RR to stop witch hunt. With latest memo revelations, He has enough in his hand to go offensive on RR and uranium. He can turn lot of people against them and IC.
He also said catching them was “so much fun” and we are like a “sleuth”. He is amazing.
He’s having a blast 😂😂😂
Why do I think the guy with long grey hair and beard isn’t a Trump voter?
He didn’t join in the USA chant
Don’t worry. He will be by the next election.
“Did we catch them in the act or what?…Oh, did we catch them in the ACT. They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught. We caught ’em…oh, it’s so much fun…like a great sleuth.” ha ha ha!
Winning is fun!
Here’s your hammer!
PDJT delivering a nice, positive message.
Meanwhile, over on Fox News, Shepard Smith is trying – unsuccessful – to hide his glee over today’s stock market drop. Because, you know, Trump.
Watching speech on FOX. Shep cut him off to bring you the tumbling market.
I haven’t seen Old Shep this excited since……….fill in the blank.
Thanks for sharing/s. Why do we need to know what that idiot (SS) is doing?
This is just like a rally!! Fantastic!
Maybe President Trump will do a rally again as his gift to us for Valentine’s Day or Easter 🙂
He mentioned Jim Renacci, who has supported him “from day one”. Ohio voters get out and vote for him in the Senate primary, he is going against Sherrod Brown!
Enjoyed the speech very much. And loved how he asked about restoring the smashed phones when he was introducing the recycling guy. So many great moments.
That was the greatest. POTUS says something like “cause if you can fix/recover those phone them I’m with you”. I’m with you is a jab at I’m with her. Brilliant and funny 🙂
Caught them red handed!
Yeah, treasonous, okay, treasonous…
HA!
Someone sent me this about POTUS’ tax returns. I don’t know when it happened.
I think the Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, is one of the brightest people in the current administration. She also has a quick wit about her and if you doubt it then read below. It’s got to be the answer of the year.
During a recent press conference, a reporter with MSNBC hollered from the press corps, “Where is President Trump hiding his tax returns?”
Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, astutely responded, “We’ve found a very secure place and I’m certain they won’t be found.”
“And just where is that?”, said the reporter, sarcastically.
Mrs. Sanders grinned sardonically and said, “They are underneath Obama’s college records, his passport application, his immigration status as a student, his funding sources to pay for college, his college records, and his Selective Service registration.”
“Next question?”
LOL. I’d have added “and underneath his 2 phony birth certificates” – but Sarah has more tact than I do.
