President Trump Tax Reform Speech: Cincinnati, Ohio – 2:30pm EST Livestream

President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump travel together to Ohio today.  Melania will be visiting Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while the president will be delivering remarks on tax reform.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkNBC News Livestream Link

57 Responses to President Trump Tax Reform Speech: Cincinnati, Ohio – 2:30pm EST Livestream

  2. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:02 pm

  3. James F says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Dem rebuttal: Let them eat crumb cake.

  4. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:21 pm

  5. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    This was just shown on the RSBN feed.

  6. Golden Advice says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    The RSBN feed has the President walking around a machine shop right now.

  7. crazydawgg says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    That was within driving distance for me but this working stiff has to work..lol Hope we treated you well Mr. President! MAGA

  8. fleporeblog says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Nancy Pelosi is a National Treasure in my book! I hope and pray that she continues to run for reelection and continues to be elected by Democrats for the Minority Leader’s Seat. Her statement about $1,000 bonuses being crumbs may actually top HRC Deplorables comment.

    The number of commercials and radio ads that will reference our HERO, Nancy Pelosi, throughout September, October and November will be astronomical. Here is a perfect segment of a business owner that just gave $1,000 bonuses to all 126 employees. He references our Hero at the 47 second mark in the video below.

  9. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:29 pm

  10. Michael says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    What? I didn’t get an invite?

  11. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      What does this mean,
      “Ryan Pence @pencerm

      Air Force One arriving at Lunken about 30 minutes ago. Regardless of your thoughts on our current commander-in-chief, it’s a pretty cool thing to see in person.
      12:05 PM – Feb 5, 2018 “

  12. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Here he is!

  13. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

  14. Michael says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Rob Portman is NOT your friend!

  15. Pam says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:39 pm

  16. tuskyou says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    POTUS cracking himself up “we caught em” and “you know what I’m talking about”.
    Caught them red handed!

  17. Sandra-VA says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Hahahahaha! “We caught them…. oh boy did we catch them” or something like that…

    Letting “them” know that he knows what they did :

  18. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:54 pm

  19. dizzymissl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    He’s having a blast 😂😂😂

  20. Michael says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Why do I think the guy with long grey hair and beard isn’t a Trump voter?

  21. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    “Did we catch them in the act or what?…Oh, did we catch them in the ACT. They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught. We caught ’em…oh, it’s so much fun…like a great sleuth.” ha ha ha!

  22. ystathosgmailcom says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Here’s your hammer!

  23. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:09 pm

  24. Le Borgne says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    PDJT delivering a nice, positive message.

    Meanwhile, over on Fox News, Shepard Smith is trying – unsuccessful – to hide his glee over today’s stock market drop. Because, you know, Trump.

  25. JoD says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Watching speech on FOX. Shep cut him off to bring you the tumbling market.
    I haven’t seen Old Shep this excited since……….fill in the blank.

  26. FofBW says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    This is just like a rally!! Fantastic!

  27. Kaco says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    He mentioned Jim Renacci, who has supported him “from day one”. Ohio voters get out and vote for him in the Senate primary, he is going against Sherrod Brown!

  28. Summer says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Enjoyed the speech very much. And loved how he asked about restoring the smashed phones when he was introducing the recycling guy. So many great moments.

    • tuskyou says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:33 pm

      That was the greatest. POTUS says something like “cause if you can fix/recover those phone them I’m with you”. I’m with you is a jab at I’m with her. Brilliant and funny 🙂

  29. Sean Supsky says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Caught them red handed!

    Yeah, treasonous, okay, treasonous…

    HA!

  30. B Woodward says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Someone sent me this about POTUS’ tax returns. I don’t know when it happened.

    I think the Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, is one of the brightest people in the current administration. She also has a quick wit about her and if you doubt it then read below. It’s got to be the answer of the year.

    During a recent press conference, a reporter with MSNBC hollered from the press corps, “Where is President Trump hiding his tax returns?”

    Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, astutely responded, “We’ve found a very secure place and I’m certain they won’t be found.”

    “And just where is that?”, said the reporter, sarcastically.

    Mrs. Sanders grinned sardonically and said, “They are underneath Obama’s college records, his passport application, his immigration status as a student, his funding sources to pay for college, his college records, and his Selective Service registration.”

    “Next question?”

