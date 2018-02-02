President Trump Initial Reaction to Content of FISA Memo…

While meeting with victims of a brutal North-Korean regime, President Trump made a few remarks about the newly released HPSCI memo:
While meeting with victims of a brutal North-Korean regime, President Trump made a few remarks about the newly released HPSCI memo:
Letting the dust clear and waiting for additional evidence to be released as to who may/may not be a white/black hat but the President’s response to questioning for reporters “…to figure it out…” seems ominous to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For what reason does it seem ominous? Trump has always wanted people to learn, research, analyze, and come to conclusions on their own. He is giving his enemy (the media) a way out: do your research, admit your stupidity, and move on. Or suffer the consequences.
LikeLiked by 14 people
https://foia.state.gov/Search/results.aspx?searchText=*&beginDate=&endDate=&publishedBeginDate=&publishedEndDate=&caseNumber=
Hi Mike! LTNS!
Just dropped by the Tree to drop of a link. Apparently more of Hillary’s emails dropped today, and I’m wondering if part of the big “Memo” TO DO by the Dems is designed to distract fron something else? Anyway, like you said, reaearch is always a GOOD thing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to admit I was a bit underwhelmed by the memo’s content. Then my older brother reminded me that we have been deep in the weeds on this for a long time, and for the vast majority of Americans, this is the very first time that they are even remotely aware of what happened.
And the good stuff (IG’s report) is yet to come!
LikeLiked by 17 people
I think most Americans won’t even understand what has happened.
BUT! Here’s what they *would* understand:
Somebody goes to “Yahoo News” (of all places) with a made-up BS story which sets the whole thing off.
Even the most braindead/unconcerned person can understand the funkiness of *that*.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You hit the nail on the head because that is EXACTLY what most of the people are talking about that i have encountered – it’s the “Yahoo resource” that makes it all look bogus.
As for violating the law and the right of American citizens – they could care less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need to be a: “dick and jane” version. Small bullets, digestible or the millenials just won’t make sense of the content.
LikeLike
What comes after the millenials? My 7-year-old grandson could easily read the memo and probably digest enough of it to give “them” [the millenials] a short synopsis.
[Last summer when he was only six, he hopped his little head up out of the pool and said “Bumpa, what does synopsis mean?” How many of the millenials when they were six-years-old would ask that kind of question? How many of them had ever even heard the word?!? {Bumpa = Grandpa} The same child just shakes his head at me sometimes, as if to say, “Good grief, Bebe! How’d you ever make it this far?” He already tells me, when it comes to “gaming,” “Never mind, Bebe. You wouldn’t understand it, anyway.” {Bebe = Grandma}]
LikeLike
I am NOT getting my hopes up anymore!
How can you explain Jeff Sessions just this morning bragging about Rosenstein? I saw the video on Gateway Pundit earlier saying how great he is? Rosenstein extended the FISA warrant when he knows the dossier is fake.
I mean it is just UNBELIEVABLE!
I don’t think anything will change. Sessions needs to go.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now this from Sessions today.
LikeLike
Yea whats a little abuse of power, conspiracy to deny a duly elected president his office and perjury among DC establishment criminals. Sessions is pathetic. Get rid of that mouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea whats a little abuse of power, conspiracy to deny a duly elected president his office and perjury among DC establishment criminals. Sessions is pathetic. Get rid of that mouse.
LikeLike
Sounds like Sessions, typical politician, is reaching across the aisle.
Reminds me of McLame.
*sigh*
LikeLike
Long time lurker, first time poster.
I would like all to consider this one thing…
There still needs to be a DoJ and an FBI for the moment. An instant removal of either would cause much disruption in the nation. Sessions must be able to stay in control of the DoJ and guide it thru the turmoil that has occurred due to the democrats corruption of the departments. Sessions must be able to maintain the “good cop” role so that he can still possibly find further corrupt actors AND also keep the good people that are there from leaving due to declining morale. If Sessions were to be blasting the department, there is no way that he could effectively lead it back from the abyss.
I do have a suspicious cat attitude on Sessions, as we all should, but don’t count him out yet. Its a complex problem that does not have a black and white solution. Trump and his administration have been pure genius on how this is being played out. Maybe, just maybe, the way Sessions has been “performing” is all part of the plan.
Stay skeptical tho, that is something all citizens should always be towards government.
LikeLike
Sessions is like a timid mouse among the DC jackals. He may be a good wing-man but he cannot lead, he is afraid of all the downside that he would have to bear if he actually stood up to these criminals and traitors. DC Establishment types are use to grand-standing — that is moral postering- but when it comes to actually doing the right thing they shrink away. Sessions has been a terrible AG.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Julie, I heard on the radio, the short news at the top of the hour (I think ABC) some reporter asking Jeff Sessions re Rosenstein and Jeff said Rosenstein was doing a great job and that’s the kind of people the DOJ needs (not the exact words but meaning) and I was floored. I with you not getting my hopes up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Go to the Drudge Report and read what he said!!!
If Sessions can’t do his job, then he needs to be replaced.
And I used to be a fan of Sessions.
LikeLike
Me too, Celia….but ‘NOW’ in my opinion, AG Sessions is better suited as an extra Hobbit character in the MSM circle-jerk…as opposed to being the head of the DOJ..!!!
…-(deep sigh)-…
LikeLike
At least he was a reliable vote in the Senate!
LikeLike
The Sessions bashing on this site is getting to the point of being ludicrous. Evidently those who bash him do not get that the fact his recusal was part and parcel of taking these people down. I have said it many times if JS was not doing what DT wanted him to do he would have been told to pack his bags and leave a long time ago. DT has a history of letting people go who cannot get the job done. Get back to me when any of you have factual, credible evidence that he is not doing what DT wants him to do. Also it is very revealing that so many of you are saying the same things. It seems to expose you.
LikeLike
President Trump himself has bashed Sessions on many occasions. The President’s hands are tied on firing him as all of the never-Trump senators have threatened to go with the Dems if he does. So I doubt that the President is anything but let down by Mr. Sessions, just as he’s stated in his tweets. His options were just very limited by the politics. This may all change now that the Obama corruption is getting a little daylight, but I doubt much will come of it.
LikeLike
Wrong—once or twice early on, after he recused ! (hardly many occasions)
LikeLike
The memo is about what I expected it to be but…
What about the 100 plus republican congressmen that read it and professed shock and dismay?
Are they?
a) really that ignorant
b) totally blind in a DC bubble
c) complicit
d) all of the above
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they haven’t been following CTH or the like–and they probably haven’t–it IS shocking. And the guys interviewed tend to be clean cut good guys. I think institutionalized corruption is shocking to anyone.
And they also know there’s more. The shock also involves the other stuff that will come out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess, I’d have to ask: Why aren’t our elected conservative representatives -not- following conservative news sites?
While I’m biased that the treehouse is the best, this wouldn’t be shocking to anyone following any number of conservative sites.
Are they getting their news from CNN?
I know I’m ranting a bit, but not at you Josco! 🙂
LikeLike
I have wondered, as I have watched these guys appearing on these shows with their careful statements about the memo, if they weren’t part of a carefully orchestrated roll out.
Each with his part to play, each with his own little set of mini talking points. For one it is KGB, for another it is shocking to his core, to another it is Watergate 2.0, so on and so forth.
To what end? I don’t know, other than to draw attention and publicity to the memo. I’m not a chess player, much less 4D chess, and I am a skeptic from a long line of skeptics, so I’m not the one to offer a creative imaginative finale here.
But I continue to watch, and wonder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly my first thought!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really makes you wonder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, how are they making good decisions on our behalf, if they are low info on matters that should be of vital interest to them?
LikeLike
The corruption is so deep and tangled one memo is just a raindrop in the ocean. It’s:only beginning. The MSM and the Deep State may think this was nothing, but it is just the tip of the iceberg!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The biggest political scandal in our modern history; and that is all the AG can muster?
This man is a danger to the Republic and it’s institutions.
Let’s not forget; this is the man who recused himself before discussing it with our president……………No wonder our president felt betrayed.
Today, I feel betrayed by Sessions.
LikeLike
Me too bob.
LikeLike
BBob do you really know it was not discussed between both him and the president. The only thing you got to validate it is Trump saying he was not doing a good job. Also how do you know that the Trump felt betrayed? It is Trump’s MO to say things to distract things and people. Your assumption(s) have holes in them that need to be filled in or they cannot stand by themselves alone.
LikeLike
“You got mud on your face, you big disgrace
Kicking your can all over the place.
We will, We will JAIL YOU.”
LikeLiked by 15 people
LOVE IT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
here’s another one…seems fitting..
LikeLiked by 2 people
“what’s going on in this country”
That is exactly how we common average people talk about it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Most of us would have been screaming at he camera, leveling one accusation after another. Of course we are watching a pro that knows how to get results.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comes now: Disgrace v. “No Department is perfect”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can only imagine what P Trump thinks privately about Sessions………………
LikeLike
OK Bob what do you think he thinks about him?
LikeLike
“We have others in a different room as I told you that are really petrified to be here. Petrified. So it’s tough stuff. Tough stuff.
Notice the Enemedia falls silent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Give the media a minute they will rally even after this gut punch. ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re running with “it’s a dud” (not “it’s fake).
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh noes PDJT is wearing the RED tie. dhimms better hide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff REALLY stepped in it:
HPSCI Memo Edits
• HPSCI Ranking Member Adam Schiff has been a ceaseless opponent of the Committee’s
attempts to collect and share information on FISA abuses. He even denounced the
Committee’s issuance of subpoenas to the DOJ and FBI for information the agencies
were withholding from Congressional oversight.
• In a last-ditch effort to block publication of the HPSCI memo, Ranking Member Schiff
issued a press release complaining about minor edits the Committee made to the memo.
• The edits, implemented before HPSCI voted to make the memo public, included routine,
minor technical changes and edits suggested by the FBI and by the Committee Minority
themselves, respectively.
• Ranking Member Schiff’s press release was one in a long line of media stunts meant to
oppose transparency and stifle the Committee’s investigation of possible surveillance
abuses by top officials at the FBI and DOJ
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/memo_and_white_house_letter.pdf
LikeLike
To me, Trump looks pissed…heads are gonna roll…he will wait a day or 2 I think, but there could be a major bloodletting coming here…buckle up
LikeLike
That is what I saw too. He is mad.
LikeLike
Disagree—–he knew this all along. He is quietly playing the long game, and making moves behind the scenes. Watch and wait.
LikeLike
Many in Congress, if not most, have known how the game is played for a very long time and adapted themselves to making deals with the devil. Then Trump comes along, gets framed and he blows it wide open. Session’s blase comment demonstrates that this is nothing new to him. I have felt that he was a part of the swamp and am still waiting to see what transpires.
LikeLike
Buongino, whether he is respected here or not, mentioned an important point. Think of all the cases that are now tainted when more names comes out attached to already settled litigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes – this is critical, and this is why the leftists are so panicked. This is brilliant play. The IG let out just enough that we knew FBI was ready for massive cleanup. Next they create the drama that releases a “strychnine nothingburger” – the memo – which does the same thing to DOJ. Every actor here is tainted, so all their cases need review. Those cases will lead to new tainted players, and all their cases will need review. Where will the subterranean tunnel-ratting of the whack-a-mole scenario lead?
EVERY
OBAMA
SCANDAL.
LikeLike
I really hope heads roll this time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Betcha ur booties, President Donald Trump has this…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be important to watch “moles” fall out of their holes with no hammer whacking them. If Sessions is actually going to be “the silent executioner” here, we will see it by its actions. Resignations, firings, disappearances from DOJ mastheads. That is what I suspect is going to happen.
Quiet, quiet, the coyotes in the hen-house will appear as pelts hanging on the fence. Every once in a while we’ll see the “country boys” and “hometown girls” going to the garden hose and washing little dark droplets off what looks like a beer can, and going back into the hen house.
Comey screams nothingburger. Soon, he calms down. Then, he disappears for stretches of time. Then Q says something extraordinary.
Popcorn. The quiet Alien/Predator/Velociraptor-hunting suspense scene is coming.
This is one scenario that I’m guessing from quiet Sessions being quiet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions’ won’t be the executioner; silent or otherwise.
LikeLike
Why would you say that Bob?
LikeLike
Sessions has shown he isn’t interested in enforcing the rule of law here. On the eve of the greatest political scandal in our lifetime and he says “departments make mistakes”. I take that as a clue to the character of the man. Besides, Sessions can’t do anything related to crimes during the campaign – that is the period he recused. So Sessions can’t empanel a grand jury, fire anyone or otherwise be involved.
LikeLike
How did he do that Bob?
LikeLike
If folks leave; it won’t be because Sessions was a threat, fired them, or otherwise booted them. Looks like Wray is the only one to fire anyone in this drama so far = McCabe. And he wasn’t technically fired.
LikeLike
Watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And hopefully he will learn but then again who knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howdy doody, I’m in for that hunt. (In my Mater voice that is)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy Crap!!!
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=115896
LikeLike
With so many of us Treepers, there has to ga a body language expert [layman?] sitting on a branch here, somewhere. I’m NOT an expert or even a layman, but PDJT’s clenched jaw and tightly crossed arms seemed to be speaking volumes. Does anyone have a better reading on this – a lot more experience than I have – and wanna weigh in on this? Please, by all means, go ahead. And if I’ve misinterpreted PDJT’s body language, let me know. I’ve been wrong before, and if I’m wrong again, it probably won’t be the last time…
LikeLike
Dayum “auto correct!”
“… there has got to be a body language…” How it got so mangled, I’ll never know…
LikeLike
AG Sessions is a professional prosecutor. He clearly knows NOT to prejudice a case in front of the media-rats. He is responding exactly as he needs to; avoiding giving the perps defense ammunition of prejudice. People have gotten use to grandstanding incompetents like that Mosely clown in Baltimore and we see how those cases, and her career, turned out. When you are dealing with the biggest scandal in USA history, you handle it like you were handling nito; if you want to see justice done. JMHO
LikeLike
I’m sorry to be off-topic from the thread – but I admire so much the human approach our President has taken toward the victims of North Korea. His comment about people in the next room terrified to be seen – what they risk and their families is very sad. Korea is the only divided country in the world, and when the divisions occurred families were divided. South Koreans fear for their families in the North. This is a vast humanitarian crisis, and as well as everything else, our President was angry about that.
Now put that in the framework that NK miseries are a result of feckless Hillary and Obama who did nothing – because they were too busy corrupting their own government trying to overthrow the election even after he was elected.
President Trump wants to do good things, not just for Americans, but for places like NK/SK where he can make a difference. He has the will to do it. Now if the walking talking demons in the deep state would get punished, there might be faith in justice in America again, and allowing our President to do his job might bring peace to the world in places like Korea and the Middle East.
I hate them for what they did, but I despise them even more for what they are still doing to stop the President. It’s hard not to lose patience…
LikeLike
So have Collins, Murkowsky, Flake, etc outed themselves yet, like McCain did earlier?
Anyone know if any other RINOs have piped in on this?
LikeLike
Here’s McCain’s tweet, JIC anyone has not yet seen it:
LikeLike
Kim Strassel’s twitter feed has some good info it. I expect more in coming days:
LikeLike