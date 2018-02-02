President Trump Initial Reaction to Content of FISA Memo…

While meeting with victims of a brutal North-Korean regime, President Trump made a few remarks about the newly released HPSCI memo:

72 Responses to President Trump Initial Reaction to Content of FISA Memo…

  1. Some Old Guy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Letting the dust clear and waiting for additional evidence to be released as to who may/may not be a white/black hat but the President’s response to questioning for reporters “…to figure it out…” seems ominous to me.

  2. ZurichMike says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I have to admit I was a bit underwhelmed by the memo’s content. Then my older brother reminded me that we have been deep in the weeds on this for a long time, and for the vast majority of Americans, this is the very first time that they are even remotely aware of what happened.

    And the good stuff (IG’s report) is yet to come!

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 2, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      I think most Americans won’t even understand what has happened.

      BUT! Here’s what they *would* understand:

      Somebody goes to “Yahoo News” (of all places) with a made-up BS story which sets the whole thing off.

      Even the most braindead/unconcerned person can understand the funkiness of *that*.

      • Mark T. says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:02 pm

        You hit the nail on the head because that is EXACTLY what most of the people are talking about that i have encountered – it’s the “Yahoo resource” that makes it all look bogus.

        As for violating the law and the right of American citizens – they could care less.

      • G. Alistar says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:04 pm

        Need to be a: “dick and jane” version. Small bullets, digestible or the millenials just won’t make sense of the content.

        • BT a/k/a BT in SC says:
          February 2, 2018 at 4:49 pm

          What comes after the millenials? My 7-year-old grandson could easily read the memo and probably digest enough of it to give “them” [the millenials] a short synopsis.

          [Last summer when he was only six, he hopped his little head up out of the pool and said “Bumpa, what does synopsis mean?” How many of the millenials when they were six-years-old would ask that kind of question? How many of them had ever even heard the word?!? {Bumpa = Grandpa} The same child just shakes his head at me sometimes, as if to say, “Good grief, Bebe! How’d you ever make it this far?” He already tells me, when it comes to “gaming,” “Never mind, Bebe. You wouldn’t understand it, anyway.” {Bebe = Grandma}]

    • Julie says:
      February 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      I am NOT getting my hopes up anymore!

      How can you explain Jeff Sessions just this morning bragging about Rosenstein? I saw the video on Gateway Pundit earlier saying how great he is? Rosenstein extended the FISA warrant when he knows the dossier is fake.

      I mean it is just UNBELIEVABLE!

      I don’t think anything will change. Sessions needs to go.

      • James F says:
        February 2, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        Now this from Sessions today.

        • vinchenzer says:
          February 2, 2018 at 3:53 pm

          Yea whats a little abuse of power, conspiracy to deny a duly elected president his office and perjury among DC establishment criminals. Sessions is pathetic. Get rid of that mouse.

        • guitar107 says:
          February 2, 2018 at 4:04 pm

          Sounds like Sessions, typical politician, is reaching across the aisle.
          Reminds me of McLame.
          *sigh*

        • Thanatos says:
          February 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

          Long time lurker, first time poster.

          I would like all to consider this one thing…

          There still needs to be a DoJ and an FBI for the moment. An instant removal of either would cause much disruption in the nation. Sessions must be able to stay in control of the DoJ and guide it thru the turmoil that has occurred due to the democrats corruption of the departments. Sessions must be able to maintain the “good cop” role so that he can still possibly find further corrupt actors AND also keep the good people that are there from leaving due to declining morale. If Sessions were to be blasting the department, there is no way that he could effectively lead it back from the abyss.

          I do have a suspicious cat attitude on Sessions, as we all should, but don’t count him out yet. Its a complex problem that does not have a black and white solution. Trump and his administration have been pure genius on how this is being played out. Maybe, just maybe, the way Sessions has been “performing” is all part of the plan.

          Stay skeptical tho, that is something all citizens should always be towards government.

      • vinchenzer says:
        February 2, 2018 at 3:50 pm

        Sessions is like a timid mouse among the DC jackals. He may be a good wing-man but he cannot lead, he is afraid of all the downside that he would have to bear if he actually stood up to these criminals and traitors. DC Establishment types are use to grand-standing — that is moral postering- but when it comes to actually doing the right thing they shrink away. Sessions has been a terrible AG.

      • TexasRanchQueen says:
        February 2, 2018 at 3:51 pm

        Julie, I heard on the radio, the short news at the top of the hour (I think ABC) some reporter asking Jeff Sessions re Rosenstein and Jeff said Rosenstein was doing a great job and that’s the kind of people the DOJ needs (not the exact words but meaning) and I was floored. I with you not getting my hopes up.

      • Celia says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:02 pm

        Go to the Drudge Report and read what he said!!!
        If Sessions can’t do his job, then he needs to be replaced.
        And I used to be a fan of Sessions.

        • Hunter says:
          February 2, 2018 at 4:30 pm

          Me too, Celia….but ‘NOW’ in my opinion, AG Sessions is better suited as an extra Hobbit character in the MSM circle-jerk…as opposed to being the head of the DOJ..!!!
          …-(deep sigh)-…

      • kiskiminetas says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        The Sessions bashing on this site is getting to the point of being ludicrous. Evidently those who bash him do not get that the fact his recusal was part and parcel of taking these people down. I have said it many times if JS was not doing what DT wanted him to do he would have been told to pack his bags and leave a long time ago. DT has a history of letting people go who cannot get the job done. Get back to me when any of you have factual, credible evidence that he is not doing what DT wants him to do. Also it is very revealing that so many of you are saying the same things. It seems to expose you.

        • tax2much says:
          February 2, 2018 at 5:05 pm

          President Trump himself has bashed Sessions on many occasions. The President’s hands are tied on firing him as all of the never-Trump senators have threatened to go with the Dems if he does. So I doubt that the President is anything but let down by Mr. Sessions, just as he’s stated in his tweets. His options were just very limited by the politics. This may all change now that the Obama corruption is getting a little daylight, but I doubt much will come of it.

    • mimbler says:
      February 2, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      The memo is about what I expected it to be but…
      What about the 100 plus republican congressmen that read it and professed shock and dismay?

      Are they?
      a) really that ignorant
      b) totally blind in a DC bubble
      c) complicit
      d) all of the above

      • josco scott says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm

        If they haven’t been following CTH or the like–and they probably haven’t–it IS shocking. And the guys interviewed tend to be clean cut good guys. I think institutionalized corruption is shocking to anyone.
        And they also know there’s more. The shock also involves the other stuff that will come out.

        • mimbler says:
          February 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

          I guess, I’d have to ask: Why aren’t our elected conservative representatives -not- following conservative news sites?

          While I’m biased that the treehouse is the best, this wouldn’t be shocking to anyone following any number of conservative sites.

          Are they getting their news from CNN?

          I know I’m ranting a bit, but not at you Josco! 🙂

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:21 pm

            I have wondered, as I have watched these guys appearing on these shows with their careful statements about the memo, if they weren’t part of a carefully orchestrated roll out.

            Each with his part to play, each with his own little set of mini talking points. For one it is KGB, for another it is shocking to his core, to another it is Watergate 2.0, so on and so forth.

            To what end? I don’t know, other than to draw attention and publicity to the memo. I’m not a chess player, much less 4D chess, and I am a skeptic from a long line of skeptics, so I’m not the one to offer a creative imaginative finale here.

            But I continue to watch, and wonder.

      • no-nonsense-nancy says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

        Exactly my first thought!

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:16 pm

        It really makes you wonder.

        • mimbler says:
          February 2, 2018 at 5:17 pm

          Yes, how are they making good decisions on our behalf, if they are low info on matters that should be of vital interest to them?

    • p'odwats says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      The corruption is so deep and tangled one memo is just a raindrop in the ocean. It’s:only beginning. The MSM and the Deep State may think this was nothing, but it is just the tip of the iceberg!

    • Bob Thoms says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      The biggest political scandal in our modern history; and that is all the AG can muster?
      This man is a danger to the Republic and it’s institutions.

      Let’s not forget; this is the man who recused himself before discussing it with our president……………No wonder our president felt betrayed.

      Today, I feel betrayed by Sessions.

      • Oldschool says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

        Me too bob.

      • kiskiminetas says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        BBob do you really know it was not discussed between both him and the president. The only thing you got to validate it is Trump saying he was not doing a good job. Also how do you know that the Trump felt betrayed? It is Trump’s MO to say things to distract things and people. Your assumption(s) have holes in them that need to be filled in or they cannot stand by themselves alone.

  3. WhistlingPast says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    “You got mud on your face, you big disgrace
    Kicking your can all over the place.
    We will, We will JAIL YOU.”

  4. Tonawanda says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    “what’s going on in this country”

    That is exactly how we common average people talk about it.

  5. RedBallExpress says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Most of us would have been screaming at he camera, leveling one accusation after another. Of course we are watching a pro that knows how to get results.

  6. lfhbrave says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Comes now: Disgrace v. “No Department is perfect”

  7. WhistlingPast says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    “We have others in a different room as I told you that are really petrified to be here. Petrified. So it’s tough stuff. Tough stuff.

    Notice the Enemedia falls silent.

  8. Blacksmith8 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    oh noes PDJT is wearing the RED tie. dhimms better hide.

  9. PDQ says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Schiff REALLY stepped in it:

    HPSCI Memo Edits
    • HPSCI Ranking Member Adam Schiff has been a ceaseless opponent of the Committee’s
    attempts to collect and share information on FISA abuses. He even denounced the
    Committee’s issuance of subpoenas to the DOJ and FBI for information the agencies
    were withholding from Congressional oversight.
    • In a last-ditch effort to block publication of the HPSCI memo, Ranking Member Schiff
    issued a press release complaining about minor edits the Committee made to the memo.
    • The edits, implemented before HPSCI voted to make the memo public, included routine,
    minor technical changes and edits suggested by the FBI and by the Committee Minority
    themselves, respectively.
    • Ranking Member Schiff’s press release was one in a long line of media stunts meant to
    oppose transparency and stifle the Committee’s investigation of possible surveillance
    abuses by top officials at the FBI and DOJ

    https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/memo_and_white_house_letter.pdf

  10. Thecleaner says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    To me, Trump looks pissed…heads are gonna roll…he will wait a day or 2 I think, but there could be a major bloodletting coming here…buckle up

  11. positron1352 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Many in Congress, if not most, have known how the game is played for a very long time and adapted themselves to making deals with the devil. Then Trump comes along, gets framed and he blows it wide open. Session’s blase comment demonstrates that this is nothing new to him. I have felt that he was a part of the swamp and am still waiting to see what transpires.

  12. positron1352 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Buongino, whether he is respected here or not, mentioned an important point. Think of all the cases that are now tainted when more names comes out attached to already settled litigation.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Yes – this is critical, and this is why the leftists are so panicked. This is brilliant play. The IG let out just enough that we knew FBI was ready for massive cleanup. Next they create the drama that releases a “strychnine nothingburger” – the memo – which does the same thing to DOJ. Every actor here is tainted, so all their cases need review. Those cases will lead to new tainted players, and all their cases will need review. Where will the subterranean tunnel-ratting of the whack-a-mole scenario lead?

      EVERY

      OBAMA

      SCANDAL.

  13. crandew says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I really hope heads roll this time!

    • dogsmaw says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      Betcha ur booties, President Donald Trump has this…

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      It will be important to watch “moles” fall out of their holes with no hammer whacking them. If Sessions is actually going to be “the silent executioner” here, we will see it by its actions. Resignations, firings, disappearances from DOJ mastheads. That is what I suspect is going to happen.

      Quiet, quiet, the coyotes in the hen-house will appear as pelts hanging on the fence. Every once in a while we’ll see the “country boys” and “hometown girls” going to the garden hose and washing little dark droplets off what looks like a beer can, and going back into the hen house.

      Comey screams nothingburger. Soon, he calms down. Then, he disappears for stretches of time. Then Q says something extraordinary.

      Popcorn. The quiet Alien/Predator/Velociraptor-hunting suspense scene is coming.

      This is one scenario that I’m guessing from quiet Sessions being quiet.

  15. BT a/k/a BT in SC says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    With so many of us Treepers, there has to ga a body language expert [layman?] sitting on a branch here, somewhere. I’m NOT an expert or even a layman, but PDJT’s clenched jaw and tightly crossed arms seemed to be speaking volumes. Does anyone have a better reading on this – a lot more experience than I have – and wanna weigh in on this? Please, by all means, go ahead. And if I’ve misinterpreted PDJT’s body language, let me know. I’ve been wrong before, and if I’m wrong again, it probably won’t be the last time…

    • BT a/k/a BT in SC says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      Dayum “auto correct!”

      “… there has got to be a body language…” How it got so mangled, I’ll never know…

  16. FL_GUY says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    AG Sessions is a professional prosecutor. He clearly knows NOT to prejudice a case in front of the media-rats. He is responding exactly as he needs to; avoiding giving the perps defense ammunition of prejudice. People have gotten use to grandstanding incompetents like that Mosely clown in Baltimore and we see how those cases, and her career, turned out. When you are dealing with the biggest scandal in USA history, you handle it like you were handling nito; if you want to see justice done. JMHO

  17. Carolina Kat says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I’m sorry to be off-topic from the thread – but I admire so much the human approach our President has taken toward the victims of North Korea. His comment about people in the next room terrified to be seen – what they risk and their families is very sad. Korea is the only divided country in the world, and when the divisions occurred families were divided. South Koreans fear for their families in the North. This is a vast humanitarian crisis, and as well as everything else, our President was angry about that.

    Now put that in the framework that NK miseries are a result of feckless Hillary and Obama who did nothing – because they were too busy corrupting their own government trying to overthrow the election even after he was elected.

    President Trump wants to do good things, not just for Americans, but for places like NK/SK where he can make a difference. He has the will to do it. Now if the walking talking demons in the deep state would get punished, there might be faith in justice in America again, and allowing our President to do his job might bring peace to the world in places like Korea and the Middle East.

    I hate them for what they did, but I despise them even more for what they are still doing to stop the President. It’s hard not to lose patience…

  18. sunnydaze says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    So have Collins, Murkowsky, Flake, etc outed themselves yet, like McCain did earlier?

    Anyone know if any other RINOs have piped in on this?

  19. sunnydaze says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Kim Strassel’s twitter feed has some good info it. I expect more in coming days:

