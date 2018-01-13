January 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #359

Posted on January 13, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Unravelled says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:12 am

    Lots of serious libtard propaganda out about how “Milk prices will go up because evil Trump is deporting illegals.”. Won’t bother posting links to the FSM blather.

  2. Unravelled says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:15 am

    ??? “Russia’s nuclear underwater drone is real and in the Nuclear Posture Review”
    https://www.defensenews.com/space/2018/01/12/russias-nuclear-underwater-drone-is-real-and-in-the-nuclear-posture-review/

  3. wheatietoo says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:15 am

  4. Unravelled says:
    January 13, 2018 at 6:21 am

    “Racist” Trump signs H.R. 267 creating MLK National Historical Park….

    “So what? If he refused to sign this you would be defending him for not doing it and calling me a “libtard” for calling him out on it. Trump is a bigot. “. — no hope for those people. Ahem.
    . http://ndctrump.com/

