January 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #356

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

185 Responses to January 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #356

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • millwright says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

      “….Here there be tigers ….” and PDJT has already dug several tiger pits on this trail ! The ball is now in the legislators’ court and if they can’t resolve the issues and make some palatable sausage things aren’t going to looks so good later this year !

  4. nottakingthisanymore says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    President Trump you got this. I am confident in you sir.

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

  8. The Popcorn Tape says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Since it turns out we (mostly) can’t trust Breitbart to MAGA anymore, what do fellow Treepers think of the Gateway Pundit and the Daily Caller? They seem alright, but I want to be sure they’re funded by MAGA people and such.

    Of course I still come here a lot, and will continue to do so, but with only one or two people on the Treehouse staff, including Sundance, it obviously doesn’t update very often.

    • distracted2 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

      The Daily Caller is reliable but I find Gateway Pundit to be hit and miss.

    • treehouseron says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

      They’re fun to read, my problem with the Gateway Pundit is that the news isn’t always…. uh… legit. Basically they’ll present a news item, and then suppose it means something it doesn’t necessarily mean.

      I’ts not ‘fake news’ it’s just heavily biased news. Which isn’t really a big deal but it rubs me the wrong way when people claim to prove something (good) that they don’t prove. Hard to explain.

      Nothing wrong with reading them, though. Neither of those sites are DUPLICITOUS like Breitbart is. They’re not claiming to support the President, but are actually undermining him like Breitbart has often done.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Excuse my saying so, but Sundance gives us updates daily, often many times during the day, and even late in the evening quite often. Many of us here have pulled “all nighters” with Sundances latest threads. Bluto even has a name for them…I believe he calls them “night crawlers”.. This is not a local news and weather channel. The articles are well thought and quoted throughout the country. Finally and respectfully, how is it you “know” the number of people Sundance has working for him? Do you know Sundance? You do have a valid question about other sites, but your assumption regarding this site is off base. Thanks in advance for your understanding. Appreciate your inputs.

      • distracted2 says:
        January 10, 2018 at 12:57 am

        I agree with you. I’m a regular night crawler and CTH is the best and most up-to-date place to get real news as well as insightful opinion. One doesn’t need to go anywhere else.

        That said, some people who are news junkies like me can’t help but read anything and everything they can find. Some of it is junk but not all.

      • Fake Nametag says:
        January 10, 2018 at 1:03 am

        I worked night shift for the 12-18 months I was reading here. Also, there are people on the other side of the planet reading who are awake during daytime hours but “nightcrawling” here.

        Of course, now that I work day shift, I still find myself night crawling whenever I can’t sleep, which is somewhat frequent.

      • The Popcorn Tape says:
        January 10, 2018 at 1:45 am

        I was afraid of this reaction.
        Don’t get me wrong, the information given on the Treehouse is invaluable and well-sourced. No other site gives me such an inside look as to how Washington REALLY works, with the donors deciding policy and all that.

        It’s just…Sundance is a far better large-scale strategist than I’ll ever be. And oddly enough, that’s the crux of the problem: I’m terrible at seeing how all the pieces connect, and what’s the best move to make next.

        Think of it like this: I can’t solve a Rubik’s Cube to save my or anyone else’s life. Nor can I play chess well: I know what each and every piece can and cannot do, and I know the goal is to put the opposing king in inescapable check, but GETTING THERE is something I just can’t seem to accomplish without getting out-maneuvered and checkmated.

        I don’t know how you guys do it. Most of you are just plain brilliant. You see moves I feel like a complete moron for missing–like I dodge nine out of ten bullets, but that one I somehow missed is the one that kills me.

        I still come here every day, don’t get me wrong, and I don’t want Sundance to dumb down his style just for me. Dance with the girl that brung ya, as they say.

        I just wanted a secondary news source, that’s all. Something that at least wasn’t #NeverTrump and was on our side. Something that doesn’t seriously think DACA is staying.

        The UK’s Daily Mail drives the Left nuts, I hear.

        I don’t know. Maybe I just let words like these get to me. Maybe I really am an idiot for being unable to keep up with much of this. Who knows.

        And maybe I’m coming off like a concern troll just to get a rise out of people, when I’m being sincere. Wouldn’t be the first time…

        • DanO64 says:
          January 10, 2018 at 1:54 am

          Citizens Free Press or What Finger are my subs for daily “news” and I still do Fox for “breaking” news. The Gateway Pundits is pretty good, kinda.

        • WSB says:
          January 10, 2018 at 1:56 am

          If you are looking for headlines, try this one. Drudge without the dredge.

          http://rantingly.com

        • Plain Jane says:
          January 10, 2018 at 2:16 am

          Thank you for explaining. What you are looking for basically is a Drudge substitute for quickie news hits. Although I practically live here at CTH, I go to Citizen Free Press and others mentioned thus far for quickies. DH comes here and checks Real Clear Politics. I get aggravated too often by some of the writers at RCP, so I don’t go there unless DH urges me to read a particular column.

        • Texian says:
          January 10, 2018 at 2:26 am

          You are a devious one aren’t you..

          Careful Treepers.. he has horns holdin’ up his halo..

          • 🍺Gunny says:
            January 10, 2018 at 3:19 am

            Texan,
            Yep, seen this one around on other threads. Individuals who get in a jab at the last minute or last sentence are like those MSM interviewers..Get in the jab when the other guy can’t respond. This tweeked me.

            I walked the edge on my first input, and was overly kind on the second. But like I said, seen this one before and your appraisal is on target.

            The tell is if more inputs are forthcoming…we’ll see.
            Thanks man…

            • The Popcorn Tape says:
              January 10, 2018 at 3:52 am

              I…really don’t know how to make my point any clearer, but I will admit I somehow completely missed all those links on the sidebar. Seriously, how did I miss those? That’s no one’s fault but mine, and I apologize for that.

              Knowing that the answer to my question was already provided for me and it went right over my head? I hate when this happens.

              Still, as much as I want to defend myself further, I do know about the first rule of holes. So I guess I’ll just cut my losses. I’m sorry.

        • 🍺Gunny says:
          January 10, 2018 at 2:31 am

          Popcorn Tape,
          I do regret if I came across a little strong. I admit at being a caveman at times. I am a retired Gunny from the Marines and as they say; My eloquence betrays me most of the time. I also must always watch offending with my direct nature. Especially around the females.
          However with that said your statements are an asset which few people have, especially liberals. It is especially noteworthy that, as Clint Eastwood stated; “A man has to recognize his limitations.”
          I cherish this site, as do many others. We are all in this together.
          No issues😎

      • DanO64 says:
        January 10, 2018 at 1:49 am

        Just clocked in for my mid-shift.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Just be careful when you read GWP. At least one article in 10 has a huge **Mistake** in it, unfortunately. Or is highly exagerated.

      Other than that, it’s great for headlines and a quick glimpse.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

      If you follow the links that people post, you will come across conservative sites that are sometimes real gems. I won’t make a list because what is a gem to me, might not be to you. But there are MANY sites and blogs that are well worth a daily visit. My main gripe with BB is the trolls. It’s ridiculously frustrating so that keeps me away. On private blogs like this one, you don’t find them so much though there were plenty here today. Maybe the moderators were inundated. You’ll find some that you like in time.

    • Harry Lime says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Rantingly.com just won best NEW website from Joe Dan Gorman’s Intellectual Froglegs New Year video. Check them out. Also Citizen Free Press.

    • Fake Nametag says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:00 am

      I still find that I am completely informed by spending 95% of my time here, and 5% of my time reading Drudge just to keep tabs on what the latest MSM schemes are. Between Sundance’s articles and the comments here, just about everything gets covered.

    • gab.ai/DiU (@U2099D) says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:20 am

      I’m a big fan of Zerohedge.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:28 am

      I also like The American Thinker. I have only rarely read articles there that disappoint, but AT is largely opinion/analysis rather than news.

      I also like to go to Lucianne.com which is a news aggregation site. The articles are posted by members who are mostly conservative, and mostly but not all pro Trump. It is definitely a pick and choose deal where I skim a lot and click on very little.

      The Treehouse is the best.

  9. distracted2 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    “A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday barred the Trump administration from turning back the Obama-era DACA program, which shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation, Reuters reported, citing the judge’s ruling.”
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/10/judge-rules-against-trump-administration-on-rescinding-daca.html

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

  12. SR says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Senator Dianne Feinstein would not go that far and release whole thing until know something more than we all know. She can not make this decision alone so someone advised her to go that far. The biggest question – Why?

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

      And who. But I would say it was pretty much unilateral. Wouldn’t be surprised to see her caught up somewhere in the tangled web.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Charlotte says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:33 am

      To taint the evidence

      • A2 says:
        January 10, 2018 at 1:49 am

        Not outside the reasonable. I think she did it to give a ‘heads-up’ to the rest of the crew that will be interviewed as Sundance said, and she had her legal eagle Sawyer read into the testimony via questions, the Dem talking points (as the names were not to be released publicly on the critical questions). It will backfire. Just a stalling action and not to clever.

    • DanO64 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Remember, just like Hollywierd, #theyknew. The dirty four of the Gang of Fake Eight, are in on the whole frick’,n scam. Her name is in the ledger. Re: the Judge from the Untouchables.

  13. Missing Andrew says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Opinion | OP-ED COLUMNIST

    The Decline of Anti-Trumpism

    David Brooks JAN. 8, 2018

    …..

    It’s almost as if there are two White Houses. There’s the Potemkin White House, which we tend to focus on: Trump berserk in front of the TV, the lawyers working the Russian investigation and the press operation. Then there is the Invisible White House that you never hear about, which is getting more effective at managing around the distracted boss.

    Continue reading the main story
    I sometimes wonder if the Invisible White House has learned to use the Potemkin White House to deke us while it changes the country.

    …………

    • Linda says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Potemkin White House? No. The whole premise is ridiculous. There is a Potemkin media that invents this premise out of whole cloth. Anyone who pays attention at all knows something entirely different.

    • Payday says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:01 am

      I’m dumber for having read this

    • Fake Nametag says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:09 am

      This is the new meme for when everything in the country gets magically fixed because we finally have a competent President. “It wasn’t PDJT, it was the Invisible White House”. Later they will try to connect the Invisible White House to Obama’s Kalorama command post.

      Should be great for some laughs.

    • A2 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:16 am

      In a weird way (considering the author) it is true. There is the duly elected P45 White House, and the P44 ‘White House’ that continues to operate through proxies in the government.

      I also think, after Sundance’s exemplary posts, there are two what we call ‘conspiracies’.
      One is the nest of corruption and active attempts to take down the presidency via the DOJ/FBI knuckleheads The other is hidden, but runs parallel, a strand that goes back to that critical year 2012, and continues, and leads directly through Rice, Clapper and Brennan to P44. The FISA business is where they overlap.

      There was a mole in the Trump inner circle but it wasn’t the hapless gossip and blabbermouth Pappadoc. It was someone in a position to know or have access to everything discussed, as in security clearance level.

    • Bert Darrell says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:52 am

      I think that anyone who offers a book by David Brooks’ (a dem in disguise or the king of stupid RINOs) as meaningful reading is missing more than Andrew, Missing Andrew.

    • Lucille says:
      January 10, 2018 at 3:51 am

      David Brooks…untrustworthy on all fronts…don’t bother reading anything of his unless you wish multiple brain cells to atrophy. He’s lamenting, not informing.

  14. treehouseron says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

    God Bless President Trump, doing the hard work all us Armchair Quarterbacks shrink away from.

    We are so fortunate to have a man who wakes up everyday and fights for the best deal he can get… FOR THE COUNTRY.

    God Bless Him and his beautiful family.

    • treehouseron says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:38 am

      That idea was brought up on the Rush Limbaugh show a couple days ago.

      Caller called in, and asked Rush, since all these reporters are full of crap, how do we know a FISA warrant was ever even granted?

      Rush kind of was taken back… then said “WE DONT”.

      • treehouseron says:
        January 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

        I found it, it was Friday. I cued up this video to the correct time, just click and listen to Rush and a caller discuss this.

        • treehouseron says:
          January 10, 2018 at 12:51 am

          Just as a disclaimer: Rush clearly has no clue what he’s talking about (and admits it’s above his paygrade) … but it’s just interesting that different people are starting to kind of come to the same cynical look on this….

          • Batphone says:
            January 10, 2018 at 5:32 am

            I honestly don’t understand why slamming Rush all the time is productive – the man reaches 26 million ears a week.

            Stop eating our own. Who cares who gets the credit – we are trying to win the battle then go on to win the war. Our kids future is at stake. Stop with the toddler tantrums.

        • Takeadeepbreath says:
          January 10, 2018 at 2:38 am

          He clearly said you can’t trust anything the media say. Anything. Nothing at all.

          In tomorrows episode, expect some tragedy. Hold the front page. The Titanic has sunk!!!!! Do people know about this? You just watch Rush, he’s going to be all over the story like an eagle eyed detective.

          SMH.

          He’s okay, but in a competitive world, he is way way behind the curve.

      • Gil says:
        January 10, 2018 at 12:46 am

        Why would they? They bugged everyone. They had carte blanche to do as they pleased, or so they thought. Mind bottling corruption. And if the dossier was to cover up after the fact that no fisa was given because they thought hills would win and sweep all the illegal stuff under the rug? Hoo boy…

    • distracted2 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Sundance rules the day. AGAIN.

      This is a Sundance retweet. And if I am making the correct inference, this is how the spying took place.

      • Fake Nametag says:
        January 10, 2018 at 1:19 am

        Was GCHQ doing the dirty work for the Dems, and if so, was David Cameron or Theresa May directly involved?

        • distracted2 says:
          January 10, 2018 at 1:28 am

          I don’t know. I have lots of questions because the implications of Sundance’s revelations today are mind boggling.

        • joeknuckles says:
          January 10, 2018 at 1:37 am

          Very possible. They tried to pin Brexit on fake Russian interference, too. The globalist cabal working both sides of the Atlantic.

        • Sentient says:
          January 10, 2018 at 2:34 am

          Five Eyes. All about plausible deniability. God, I’d like Theresa May to be involved.

        • A2 says:
          January 10, 2018 at 2:43 am

          I’m getting tired of reposting this from last April. Since then much has been revealed except this aspect.

          A2 says:
          April 13, 2017 at 8:56 pm
          Interesting point is that ex-Tony Blair advisor Robert Hannigan was the guy overseeing the funding of Brit Intel agencies. He was appointed Director-General of Defence and Intelligence with effect from 1 March 2010 until November 2014 where he liaised with his US counterparts. That was during the first Obama administration.

          In November of 2014, he was appointed the Director of the signals intelligence and cryptography agency the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). So his tenure there covered the second Obama administration until his abrupt resignation after Mr Trump was elected and not The Lunatic.

          Hmmm

          A2 says:
          April 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm
          I forgot to add, that his salary was one of the highest in government and raised many eyebrows in the UK. Somehow, everything seems to circle back the the Clintons/Obama synergy and rats nest, in my humble opinion.

          A2 says:
          April 14, 2017 at 2:05 am
          Perhaps Hannigan was just caught in a trap and set-up by a deeper swamp-like trap. The person of interest is Sir John Scarlett. Let’s call this,

          Moscow Circus

          Sir John was Moscow Station Chief for MI6 and expelled from Russia in 1994. Great cover to enhance your credibility back in Blighty. Michael Steele of ‘Golden Showers’ dossier fame served undercover as a MI6 agent from 1990-92 under Sir John in Moscow, and the Ambassador was Sir Brian Fall. Sir Brian was accused of ‘helping’ the rise of Putin which was subsequently debunked. Classic disinfo.

          In 1995, Andrew Wood was appointed Ambassador to Moscow, yes, the man who vouched for Christopher Steele and his dossier and acted as middleman to getting the dossier to John McCain who sent it to the FBI, who had previously rebuffed Steele.

          Ambassador Wood whist serving in Moscow was getting his intelligence from MI6. That just happened to be Sir John Scarlett and Christopher Steele heading Russian intelligence for MI6 (2004-2009).

          In 2009, Steele left the MI6 and set up his Orbis Business Intelligence, Ltd. in Grosvenor Square. Funny that. An inside joke? John Scarlett was called the ‘rebel of Grosvenor Square’ for his support of protests against the Vietnam War. When he joined the establishment he justified his very public actions by saying he was really a ‘conservative’.

          This is from a man who was an advisor to Tony Blair and head of the Joint Intelligence Committee who was accused of ‘sexing’ up a report on security in Iraq by justifying the claims they held WMD. This report helped to bolster GW Bush’s claim that an Iraq invasion was necessary. Hillary Clinton supported the Iraq war because she knew Bush would reap the whirlwind making her chances of election so much better.

          If you recall, it was revealed that the ‘source’ of the dossier was a KGB agent and best buddy to Vlad Putin. It was the Republicans that first contracted with Fusion GPS to get intel about Trump during the primaries that they outsourced to Steele’s Orbis. They dropped the contract but it was picked up by the Democrat Party, i.e. Clinton/Obama Central, and magically, a scurrilous report is produced. The Clintons and Putin were on the same page.

          Sir John was appointed to the UK Times Board, coincidentally with Murdock’s daughter. A whispered word that her Dad would have trouble with his Sky merger deal if that Fox commentator, Judge Napolitano’s claim that GCHQ was feeding intel to Obama about Trump and his administration got traction.

          There are many common threads, many patsies, and they all lead back to those who do not wish us well and their fellow travelers. Look into the long term objectives of Russia and the Democrat Party and to the Oxbridge duo.

      • bflyjesusgrl says:
        January 10, 2018 at 1:33 am

        So after POTUS was sworn in, he gets May on the phone and tells her to handle it??

      • deqwik2 says:
        January 10, 2018 at 2:28 am

        I am anxious to see what Sundance comes up with. GCHQ has been mentioned in the past as part of the story but never a main part of the story.

        I was looking for something else on Steele & saw the following:
        ( Wonder what “the FBI’s approach was approved by the British government” actually means……humm)

        “Meanwhile, Mr Steele, believing its contents to be too important to be restricted only to Mr Trump’s political enemies, is understood to have passed copies of his findings to both the FBI, via its Rome office, and to his old colleagues at MI6.”

        “The Daily Telegraph has been told that the FBI arranged a meeting with Mr Steele in Europe where they discussed his findings with him. Sources have told the Telegraph that the FBI’s approach was approved by the British Government.”

        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/12/lurid-donald-trump-dossier-casts-shadow-mi6-christopher-steele/

      • Troublemaker10 says:
        January 10, 2018 at 5:26 am

        GCHQ was first brought up by Judge Napolitano. That was the story he was suspended over, but later brought back after it was reported as true.

        ———–

        Who is Andrew Napolitano, legal analyst who first claimed GCHQ was asked to wiretap Trump Towers?
        https://www.google.com/amp/www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/17/andrew-napolitano-legal-analyst-first-claimed-gchq-asked-wiretap/amp/#ampshare=http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/17/andrew-napolitano-legal-analyst-first-claimed-gchq-asked-wiretap/

        And,

        Napolitano Returns: GCHQ Spying Story Is True, A Big Debate Is Coming
        https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/03/29/napolitano_returns_gchq_spying_story_is_true_big_debate_is_coming.html

    • Ruth562 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:23 am

      BBC, Paul Wood, reported this about the FISA warrants a year ago. The article is from Jan 2017. Maybe Fake News, but does reflect a lot of what we now know.
      http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38589427

      “On 15 October, the US secret intelligence court issued a warrant to investigate two Russian banks. This news was given to me by several sources and corroborated by someone I will identify only as a senior member of the US intelligence community. He would never volunteer anything – giving up classified information would be illegal – but he would confirm or deny what I had heard from other sources.

      Last April, the CIA director was shown intelligence that worried him. It was – allegedly – a tape recording of a conversation about money from the Kremlin going into the US presidential campaign.

      It was passed to the US by an intelligence agency of one of the Baltic States. The CIA cannot act domestically against American citizens so a joint counter-intelligence taskforce was created.

      The taskforce included six agencies or departments of government. Dealing with the domestic, US, side of the inquiry, were the FBI, the Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Justice. For the foreign and intelligence aspects of the investigation, there were another three agencies: the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Security Agency, responsible for electronic spying

      Lawyers from the National Security Division in the Department of Justice then drew up an application. They took it to the secret US court that deals with intelligence, the Fisa court, named after the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. They wanted permission to intercept the electronic records from two Russian banks.

      Their first application, in June, was rejected outright by the judge. They returned with a more narrowly drawn order in July and were rejected again. Finally, before a new judge, the order was granted, on 15 October, three weeks before election day.”

  16. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    • prenanny says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:19 am

      Rule #1. If you have traveled to El Salvador since your arrival in the USA you are NOT eligible to apply for any other status. You must leave the United States no later than September 9th 2019. On September 10th all of your assets will be frozen and confiscated.

    • prenanny says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:23 am

      What is the real number anyway these rounded numbers are always nonsense.
      Surely in this highly praised high tech age we live in can we get exact numbers please.

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:37 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

  21. Gil says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    For those of you on 4chan, is there any way you can verify these posts as legitimate?
    For a gun store owner to have proof of forgery on license, purchases, writing checks, etc by the Obama ATF seems almost unbelievable that no one is interested in the story.

    After a gunshop owner was blocked by the ATF, he discovered that ATF agents used his FFL number to make fraudulent gun deals as part of Obama’s “Fast & Furious” gun scandal. The MSM won’t listen, so he’s dumping his proof. Ironclad proof Obama’s DOJ committed numerous felonies. from The_Donald

  22. NJF says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Lol. This is how it goes to SCOTUS!

    They’ll do themselves in. One way or anther, it will blowup in the Dems faves.

    • treehouseron says:
      January 10, 2018 at 12:55 am

      That’s an interesting one. He likely pulled the plug on that himself….

      If he has any loved ones in his life (not sure what his maritial situation is) they need to really keep an eye on this guy, he publicly made a fool out of himself and is now cutting ties with everything.

      They say the number 1 indicator of a suicidal person is if they personally know Hillary Clinton…

      but the number 2 indicator of a suicidal person is when they get to the point where they honestly believe people would be in a better position if they were dead.

      He very well may be suicidal. I’m not a big fan at all but don’t want to see anybody kill themselves.

  24. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:52 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:00 am

  27. AngelOne says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Interesting to rewatch old testimony from the early days of the Trump Presidency at the height of Russia collusion hysteria! Here’s last May, John Brennan former CIA Director testifying before House Select Intelligence Committee. Watch the first 20 minutes, Adam Schiff’s nonsense and Brennan’s opening statement where he says he instigated the Russia investigation with the FBI, he gives a shout out to sally Yates then says Obama was briefed each step of the way starting July 2016. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sGg8gpGqr-w

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Federal CFPB staff busted in effort to undermine new director
    https://dmlnews.com/federal-cfpb-staff-busted-effort-undermine-new-director/

    Excerpt:

    Over a dozen employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may have violated federal law by downloading encrypted messaging applications on government-issued phones to use in conspiring to undermine acting director and Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney’s agenda, according to court documents.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:27 am

      They “may have” violated federal law. And apparently this is an ongoing issue in other departments by the O’Poser holdovers.

      All of the comments say “Fire them!” Clearly if they are refusing to do their jobs and abide by federal law they have no business being there. But if they have violated federal law I would prefer they be prosecuted.

      • prenanny says:
        January 10, 2018 at 2:53 am

        I would also hold the entire IT staff to account for not doing their job. Such software never should have gotten past firewalls.
        At the risking of sounding like a Luddite, why the hell do all these people need taxpayer funded cellphones/laptops anyway?

  29. Nigella says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:18 am

    So Feinstein released the Fusion testimony because there was a “mole” in the Trump campaign who went to the FBI with “proof” of collusion with Russia? Any idea what
    “Proof” they had?

  30. treehouseron says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:18 am

    I’m putting this in the presidential politics thread, because Hollyweird is so negative towards President Trump, while being huge hypocrites.

    Well, as everyone knows, Hollywood is dealing with a huge Female Sexual Abuse problem right now.

    Kevin Spacey was one of the abusers outed and his career ruined.

    Well, Spacey was filming a movie called “All the Money in the World”… so the studio decides to reshoot all Spacey’s scenes, using Mark Wahlberg.

    Mark Wahlberg’s a good guy… but live by the sword, you die by the sword. Hollywood is going down.. and he’s part of Hollywood… so….

    Well, the Liberals all just found out, that when they reshot the movie, they told the lead female actress, Michelle Williams, that they were all donating their time to do the reshoots to save the movie. She is the lead actress. She was paid $1000 for her time.

    Wahlberg, added to the film, is considered a supporting actor. Not a lead actor.

    Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for his time.

    Liberals are going absolutely insane about this….

    • SMP Belltown says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:12 am

      Is this the movie in question?

      (ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – Official Trailer #2)

      Mark Wahlberg is still one of the stars of that Ridley Scott film, but Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer prior to the movie’s release.

      The trailer with footage of Kevin Spacey as Getty is still on-line. Comparing the two trailers is interesting as a sort of real world creative example of the work done by the Records Department at the Ministry of Truth.

  31. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:34 am

    • AmericaFirst says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:56 am

      Just read this. Dispiriting how vast is the problem. Would never happen in a country which did not offer birthright citizenship, an unconstitutional but deadly form of national suicide.

    • prenanny says:
      January 10, 2018 at 3:00 am

      Oh I like this use of HSI previously underutilized, only heard about ICE in the past.
      Go get em boys!

  32. Charlotte says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:37 am

    “At a secret meeting of the United States National Security Council on Feb 25, [2016] President Obama approved a draft 21-page memo relaxing a Cold War Reagan-era directive called Executive Order 12333 that restricted the number of government agencies that can access, without court order or Presidential approval, the contents of phone calls, emails and data the U.S. National Security Agency vacuums up from around the world.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/02/28/obama-to-trash-president-reagans-restrictions-on-domestic-spying/
    Clapper signed off Dec. 15:
    Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch signed the new rules, permitting the N.S.A. to disseminate “raw signals intelligence information,” on Jan. 3, after the director of national intelligence, James R. Clapper Jr., signed them on Dec. 15, according to a 23-page, largely declassified copy of the procedures.

    https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3283349-Raw-12333-surveillance-sharing-guidelines.html

    And…. the President receives daily intelligence reports based on FISA warrants. Obama knew what was occurring.

    Not only that…
    Here’s some info on FISA app and required signatures…
    Did you know that the president’s signature is required?
    ————————–
    FISA requirements means Obama knew

    https://www.tigerdroppings.com/rant/politics/fisa-requirements-means-obama-knew/68998772/

    • Thurstan says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:49 am

      If true, Obama sanctioned the surveillance and his signature is on the document or surveillance occurred without FISC approval. Neither can be good for prior administration.

  33. Takeadeepbreath says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:39 am

    If you are a DACA recipient, and you disagree with the legalization of DACA people, because you do not believe the USA should have a wall, an end to chain migration and the lottery system, (policies you do not find in any of the nations they are coming from), then we know that these are not suitable people to become citizens. If they do agree, then this could be a big win.

    I wonder what they think? Has anyone asked them?

  34. AmericaFirst says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:44 am

    That the US should even have a visa lottery system as a part of its immigration law says a lot about the kind of people who have been elected to Congress. Cannot fathom any kind of rationale where this could have been good for the American people.

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      January 10, 2018 at 1:54 am

      Well, that is because, for people like you, who just do not get it, (sarc), the USA, which is the most inviting and diverse nation on the planet (by an immense margin), needs to have this system in place, which will make it more diverse.

      Yes, the soul reason for this system is to make the USA more diverse. Can you believe these people’s gaul?

    • prenanny says:
      January 10, 2018 at 3:08 am

      Exactly there is NONE.
      BUT it was great for the selfish careerist political pricks in congress who got money for.

  35. Aesop Shrugged says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Doing math with my daughter. “Dad, what’s an irrational number?”

    Me: “Well, think of it as a number that just babbles on and on, making no sense, blathering whatever pops into its head.”

    “You mean like CNN?”

    “That’s my girl!”

  36. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Psychiatrist Who Told Democrats Trump Unstable Backs Away from Claims
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/09/psychiatrist-told-democrats-trump-unstable-recants/

    Excerpt:

    Appearing on Midday Live with Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles, Dr. Lee was forced to admit that other presidents, such as Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, also had psychological profiles that would be “concerning” to her. She then allowed that she was not talking about “mental illness” when it came to President Trump.

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 1:57 am

    GOP Rep McSally: ‘Democrats Are Asking for the DREAM Act or Nothing — That’s a Nonstarter’
    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/01/09/gop-rep-mcsally-democrats-asking-dream-act-nothing-thats-nonstarter/

  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 2:08 am

    Pigs fly – CNN praised Trump.

    “Being in command”….”playing role of dealmaker”.

    Kinda blows “crazy-Wolff’s” and “psych-o-activist Lee’s” stories all apart, doesn’t it? Be careful, CNN, you are making POTUS sound like a VSG.

    ———
    Dana Bash Praises Trump Over Immigration Meeting: ‘This Is the Presidency Many’ Thought He Was Capable Of
    https://www.mediaite.com/tv/dana-bash-praises-trump-over-immigration-meeting-this-is-the-presidency-many-thought-he-was-capable-of/

    Excerpt:

    The CNN correspondent then said that she was sure she was going to get “hit” for her next remark but that she “didn’t care.”

    “The bottom line is this is a year ago, this is the presidency that many people thought Donald Trump was capable of,” Bash declared.

    She continued, “We don’t know if this is a results-driven debate, but just the notion of him being in command — of him wanting the cameras in there and wanting the cameras to see him sitting at a table with Republicans and Democrats and playing the role of a dealmaker — this is what people who had high hopes for the Trump presidency thought it would be. Meeting after meeting like this.”

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:10 am

      And, oh, Dana Bash…..this is Trump in every meeting for the past year. Where have you been?

    • treehouseron says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:24 am

      She’s such a moron. Like Troublemaker10 said, he’s been doing this non stop for a friekin’ Year, AND SHE REPORTS THE NEWS!!!!

      It’s literally her job to know this. Completely incompetent. In a sane world, she’d be fired for idiocy.

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:54 am

      Dana Bash is one of the most successful people I have come across.

      If you divide her intellectual ability, and her longevity, by the amount she gets paid, then the differential puts her at the top of her class by a mile.

  39. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 2:18 am

    The talk all over Twitter right now is DACA/Amnesty.
    What I’m reading, even from James Woods:

    I don’t see a one term presidency as a reality. I see the lumps starting to be removed publicly, and a solution up the road.
    The wall will be coming, no doubt. An optimal solution…Definitely.

    • treehouseron says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:31 am

      To hell with these people. Including James Woods. If your litmus test is IF HE DOES ONE THING WRONG, I WON’T VOTE!!!!.

      Then you are admitting you would prefer Kamala Harris. Come on James. You’re better than this.

      Trump didn’t create this problem, he’s trying to fix it.

      Meanwhile, James Woods runs his mouth on twitter, and threatens to go “NEVER TRUMP” over water under a bridge years ago.

      All these Pseudo intellectual Conservatives who get so worked up over nothing are nauseating. they think they’re so smart, but ultimately are no better than Sloppy Steve: Idealogues who need 100% and 99.9 WON’T FRIEKING DO.

      President Trump is talking about putting a policy in place, that exists, RIGHT NOW, past March, when he’s the one who made it stop in March in the first place.

      So a guy like James Woods is complaining that President Trump is allowing a policy he ended in March, to continue past March.

      And James is willing to throw away the entire MAGA movement over it.

      What an idiot.

      • Sentient says:
        January 10, 2018 at 2:46 am

        Apparently illegal immigration is kind of a big deal to some people. Who knew?

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        January 10, 2018 at 3:48 am

        Ya know I speculated, just speculated,😎 on another thread that the reason the President televised this whole event was to bring out the ones hiding in the corners…find out who is really on the train…James Woods…who woulda thought?
        I may have been somewhat on target…..alot of yelling and screamin goin on…

        • distracted2 says:
          January 10, 2018 at 4:27 am

          Yes, testing the waters, perhaps to see if the poll numbers are valid or not – and we all know how that goes.

          I watched the meeting live this morning with interest. The undercurrent was very strong but many only latched on to the trigger button.

          I decided then – and I haven’t changed my mind – to wait and see. Trump is always ten steps ahead of everyone else and I’m not going to bother trying to second-guess what I watched.

          Add to that wait-and-see approach, the actions of the CA judge blocking Trump’s action to return the DACA issue to congress, the water just got a whole lot muddier.

        • winky says:
          January 10, 2018 at 4:50 am

          Gunney ….James Woods just has not got it sorted out yet.

          Like

      January 10, 2018 at 4:22 am

      When Woods or anyone else says “rolls over on DACA” he means if Trump allows amnesty for all the DACA folks. Plenty of Trump Supporters feel the same as Woods, on that point.

  40. treehouseron says:
    January 10, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Question:

    What is the difference between Bill Kristol’s elitism, Steven Bannon’s elitism, and Ann Coulter’s elitism?

    They seem like peas in a pod to me. 1 issue voters. With 1,000 different single issues they’ll drop anybody over.

    We need to be honest with ourselves, these type of Conservatives are no better than the crazy democrats the liberals are stuck with. They will ruin our party just as quickly as Hillary and Obama ruined theirs.

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:40 am

      I was waiting for a punchline after the first sentence.

      Steve Bannon, Bill Kristol and Ann Coulter walk into a bar.

      But don’t worry, they weren’t on Obamacare.

    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:45 am

      But you are right Ron. There were two candidates in the end. Don and Hillary. Just two peeps. Just two sides to put a cross against.

      There are 330million people to represent, and about 150 million voters.

      If they had listened to the rallies, then they would understand that you can’t always get what you want. But if you try hard, you might find, you get what you need.

      I got what I needed. I got Trump. In that, I will trust my instinct, and let Trump be Trump. Whatever we get, I know it will be the best for us, with the available options on the table.

    • Sentient says:
      January 10, 2018 at 2:55 am

      That’s bogus. Kristol is nothing like Coulter. The three pillars of Trump’s campaign were avoiding new wars, reversing globalism and ending illegal immigration. Kristol was against all three. Coulter was and is in favor of all three of those pillars. Her apprehension about the president’s tactics is simply that by acquiescing to the opposition, he won’t achieve those aims. That’s a matter of prudential judgment, about which people of good conscience can disagree. Kristol is just a flat out A hole, and there’s no excuse for him.

      Like

      January 10, 2018 at 3:22 am

      First off I would not consider any of them elite, yes I understand others in their own profession consider them so as they also consider themselves elite.

      5 pigs in mud calling themselves cows does not make them cows.
      A conservative does not say they are with oprah.
      A conservative does not date bill maher
      A conservative does not ( others can fill in the blank when it comes to bannon )

      Ordinary folk have to start thinking for themselves instead of finding proxies they see on tv or listen to on radio or read to think for them.

  41. winky says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:13 am

    This is what I think PTrump is up to…please do not think I am crazy but I have been thinking about this most of the day. PTrump is soooo smart and he will not back stab his supporters.
    The stupid Dems want amnesty because they know DACA will never be upheld by the Supremes. And PTrump knows that too. So he says…..bring me a bill as long as you give me my wall < end chain migration and everything else he wants then he will sign Daca.. …..So the dems maybe will get sucked in and he will give them Daca UNTIL someone sues. Ptrump knows it will cost ALOT and take too much time to get these people outta here if he tries to send them back so he is going to let the Supremes do it for him in a very short time.

    . I believe the issue of anchor babies will come up because I am sure some of these Dreamers have had illegal babies too. So Ptrump gets what he wants (the wall etc ) and gives them what they want….someone sues and the Supreme Court says it is illegal and Daca goes away and PTrump will look like the guy who supported Daca and the Dems will get the heat. So now the Dreamers have a bad dream because now we have the Supremes saying it is illegal so the Dreamers are screwed. So now Ptrump will have his own immigration policy and that is my story. How am I doing so far?..In addition I believe it has to go to the Supreme Court so the law will be very clear…PTrump will make sure of that.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 10, 2018 at 3:52 am

      I’ve been saying basically the same thing for days…

      • winky says:
        January 10, 2018 at 4:10 am

        Have been thinking about it for days too and I finally worked it out in my head. There is no way that he would give dreamers amnesty and it was telling to watch him today asking a lot of the criminals in the meeting today to give him a bill that he could sign….I thought to myself …this cannot be. Ptrump is up to something!! He is calling these disgusting people’s bluff!!

      • winky says:
        January 10, 2018 at 4:44 am

        Gunny…you certainly did talk about this in your post at 7:39 pm Jan 9th in thread……”President Trump meets with Dems to discuss Daca”. I have to admit I did not read those comments you posted previously before I posted mine……just did not dawn on me.!!!

  42. winky says:
    January 10, 2018 at 3:24 am

    Wonderful News….maybe now the EPA will quit wreaking havoc on our nation

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/09/trumps-epa-is-on-course-to-retire-half-its-staff/

  43. Lucille says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:06 am

    COMRADE PSYCHIATRIST IS UNHAPPY WITH TRUMP’S “DELUSIONAL REFORMISM”
    How the Left inflicts Soviet-style psychiatry in America.
    January 10, 2018 by Oleg Atbashian
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268966/comrade-psychiatrist-unhappy-trumps-delusional-oleg-atbashian

  44. brh82 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:15 am

    In looking for a way to message thanks to Adm. Mike Rogers, I ran across this article that says Rogers told his staff that President Trump did collude with Russia. http://observer.com/2017/05/mike-rogers-nsa-chief-admits-trump-colluded-with-russia/

  45. Lucille says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:24 am

    HOW HILLARY’S FBI ALLIES UNDERMINED TRUMP BEFORE THE ELECTION
    The swamp’s secrets, lies and media leaks.
    January 10, 2018 – by Daniel Greenfield
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268978/how-hillarys-fbi-allies-undermined-trump-election-daniel-greenfield

  46. Charlotte says:
    January 10, 2018 at 4:51 am

    Millions of Dead And Illegal Voters Discovered In Key Swing State

    http://yournewswire.com/millions-illegal-voters-swing-state/

