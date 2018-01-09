January 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #355

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
While Trump was giving his speech the song “Freedom’s Cry’ by LaVoy’s daughters kept floating through my head
Interesting to hear that our SpaceX rocket is said to have failed with an Intelligence Satellite aboard. Why Is all this being reported? I suspect disinformation.
Fake news….SpaceX’s only comment on this was their launch and payload deployment were nominal…i.e ok.
IF there was a failure…doesn’t look like it was on SpaceX……but of course that doesn’t stop the media using it to create false headlines…..and to bash SpaceX.
Think we all know all about the Democratic Zombie voters
Election Fraud Exposed: Millions Of Dead Voted And Thousands Of Illegals In Critical Swing State
https://conservativedailypost.com/election-fraud-exposed-millions-of-dead-voted-and-thousands-of-illegals-in-critical-swing-state/
2 Yuge issues: Voting fraud and Fake Education.
For MAGA to last into the future these must be fixed asap.
Education is going to be the hardest…
Go to any High School & you will be shocked at their lack of knowledge in politics & history.
Only some ( home-schooled ) or exceptional students will have any degree of knowledge of our ( and world ) history, civics and our governing system, I’m sure4 ! And they’ll quickly learn to conceal the depth of their knowledge because it ain’t smart to know more than the teacher !
I shudder when I sub at middle or high school
The hardest to fix and the most important to fix. Education is the foundation for everything – our awareness, how we think (or if we even do), even what we see in any event. It is critical to any civilization. I’m Canadian and we have the same problems here. I’ve been appalled for years at what modern “education” has done.
We desperately need much more diversity at all levels of education. And strict standards. It’s nice to be all lovey-dovey about everything but it just doesn’t work without discipline. Just as discipline doesn’t work without love.
We need to get back to the 3 Rs
From Kin’s article linked above:
“…In many states the voter fraud is so rampant they have more people on their voter rolls than actual eligible voters in the state. Alaska, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, and Michigan all had more voters on the rolls than eligible citizens.
Considering not everyone eligible to vote registers this indicates an enormous amount of fraud being perpetrated in an effort to rig elections.
Non-citizens voting in our election is also a rampant issue. Virginia is not a hotbed for immigrants, illegal or otherwise, and it still saw 7,474 non-citizens cast ballots in the state. Because Virginia is a swing state, it is especially important that their election results are not tampered with by foreign nationals in our country trying to rig elections.
California did not comply with the Presidential Commission, had they done so, it is likely the number of non-citizens voting in the golden state would have been of astronomical proportions…
Democrats are fighting to keep the voting system in America virtually unregulated. While the evidence is clear that millions of ineligible voters are capable of casting ballots each year in our elections, Democrats have no interest in correcting this.
They are protecting their illegal immigrant voters, their non-citizen voters, their dead voters, and their ineligible voters because they help keep the scales tilted in their favor…”
too often there area precincts with over 100% voter turn out hmmm
And related to voter fraud somewhat is this article:
Michael Bastasch of The Daily Caller reports:
The Center For American Progress (CAP) Action Fund circulated a memo on Monday calling illegal immigrants brought here at a young age — so-called “Dreamers” — a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”
The memo, co-authored by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”
[…]
“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” reads Palmieri’s memo, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.
“If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond,” reads the memo. “In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/leaked-memo-daca-recipients-critical-democrats-future-electoral-success/
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you, Mr. President, for all you do for us.
Another lie by Obama–Damn did/does Obama know the meaning of Truth.
Hillary said the same thing too. Bill Clinton also said it.
That’s one of President Trump’s big secrets. Almost none of his ideas or policies are controversial. They’re all common sense.
Strange how hypocritical the Democrats are.
Not really. They just understand power very, very well. How to get it and how to keep it and how to use it. By any means necessary.
Of course he knows the meaning of truth. They aren’t confused, or delusional, or mentally ill, or uninformed, or anything of the sort. They are just bad people, who knowingly do bad things for their own benefit, at the expense of the people.
Like a Hollywood guy caught having his sexual perversions fulfilled, deciding to go to sex therapy, to pretend they are ill. Like it is not THEM, but an illness. It’s not, they are just bad characters.
You mean the Hollywood guy that Oprah pimped for.
Sanity needs to be returned to American fisheries. The GOREbullists have laid waste to a once thriving domestic industry.
I think we all well aware of this. Between voter fraud and the dead, where else could the Dems restock their party?
This is true if you read between the lines. How DACA plays out is all about the future of the Democrat party. They can’t be the party for immigrants if they don’t “save” the Dreamers.
I hope Trump breaks them. He will get the Wall later for sure.
Yes it’ll be very interesting to see how President Trump handles Shutdown Theater 😂
Nobody can virtue signal quite like Oprah, except maybe Obama. Come to think of it, that’s pretty much all that Democrats (and some Republicans) do nowadays.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Right now Right Side is on saying Ivanka praised Oprah’s speech and follows Pelosi and Schumer on Twitter???
That’s a very smart move on Ivanka’s part, IMHO.
She’s staying close to the enemies.
Brilliant move; hope she continues using those lessons she learned from her Father…..and her Mother.
I understand, but it’s not going over well on Right Side.
Hannity praised her tonight, too. He wisely let Michele Malkin take her down instead of him.
She’s taking out the lumps.
Did you listen to Oprah’s speech? There’s literally nothing to disagree with in it. It’s just her usual heal the world type of speech.
And haven’t you heard President Trump say he’s been friends with Chuck & Nancy for a long time?
We need to beat these people with our ideas and policies, not by just hating them. Nothing wrong at all with following Chuck Schumer on twitter.
Hey, Ron, I’m not jumping on their band wagon; just thought it was odd for Right Side to do. Several times in the last 20 min. Lookner has been telling what Wolff had to say; that she was more of a Democrat, and that Oprah had said that the press was under siege now. As far as I’m concerned the whole thing is Just dumb and not helpful! Anyone can follow anyone they wish.
That’s what virtue signaling is, giving a speech full of sentiments that pretty much everybody agrees with, whether the speaker actually means it or not. I don’t think Oprah is sincere at all. She put on a performance.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This was the real Oprah. She sincerely wants white people to die off.
do believe this needs to be gotten out there
And….is Ms. Nancy going to “remove” Stephen Miller from PDJT’s Administration?
Hhmmm?
They’re getting more ridiculous the harder they get Schlonged. Nancy Pelosi is now saying Trump is a white supremacist, and in the same breath ordering him to fire a Jew.
Boy looks like the Clintons are going down all over the world.
Formal complaints to the FBI regarding suspect Australian taxpayer donations to the Clinton Foundation
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2018/01/formal-complaints-to-the-fbi-regarding-suspect-australian-taxpayer-donations-to-the-clinton-foundati.html
Roseanne Barr is doing her part to Make America Great Again. Through great struggle and lots of criticism… .she revealed today that when her show restarts after 20 years or whatever in March, the Conner family will be died in the wool Trump supporters.
So far, the only woman on T.V. brave enough to publicly make a character that supports the President.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I guess Oprah wants the Connor family to die.
ABC finally canceled Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing”.
She’s actually trying to make this show something special, the first episode will be all about how they love Trump, but her crazy sister next door voted for Hillary. so the show will be about how family disagree with each others politics but she still loves her sister, etc.
I think the USA has about 200 million people who need that message right now…. to paraphrase President Trump…. “On BOTH sides…..”
EXCLUSIVE: F-word rows and bitter disputes over Russia, Iran and Syria: New documentary to lay bare the truth about the Obama White House’s last days
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5246865/Obamas-days-White-House-chaos-policy.html
Sources: Oprah Winfrey ‘actively thinking’ about running for president
I guess her slogan will be #MAWA
Make America Weak Again
http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/08/media/oprah-golden-globes/index.html
Sure it won’t be White Lives DON’T Matter…(shocked me).
This too:
She is really going to lose many followers soon.
Hey Oprah, what about all the older black folks that were “marinated in racism”? Do they have to die, too?
The actual video of Oprah saying “They just have to die” conveys her vicious hatred of white people much more than the written quote. No wonder she liked Obama so much. They have that hatred in common.
LikeLiked by 2 people
slogan for Democrats in 2018 and 2020… “Make America Miserable Again.”Look at the results Democrats are angry about: Dow Jones average just had the greatest year in history, up 5000 points in one year for the first time ever.Trump added 1.9 million jobs since taking office. ADP reported 40,000 new high-paying manufacturing jobs in November- the most in history. Then there’s GDP. The US economy is growing at a 4% clip in the 4th quarter. Overall GDP just hit $19.5 trillion- the highest in history. Those poor demoncRATs are horrified!
ISIS is in America
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/01/04/fight-against-isis-teenager-playing-basketball-fbi-agent-and-couple-their-honeymoon-heres-how-isis-s/953954001/
Damn bet theHaitian monies were part of the Clintons expenses, but not for the people of the island
And thats just 2014! Thieves and lying crooks
The Clintons are scarier than the mob.
I hope AG Sessions seizes all their assets and repossess Chelsea Clinton’s wedding gown.
Had to share….Warning put down your drinks
The Democrats continue to lose their minds believing that they’re qualified to question Trumps mental fitness.
-Branco
Goes with mine above
Part 1: I went to Nashville to wave to and show support for President Trump on his motorcade route. The protestors were vile, cuss and cursing constantly, talking sexually and name calling, using the foulest of language …. to my SON!!!! 11 yrs old and obviously still a boy. Growing fast but there is noway he is big enough to be confused for a teen, much less grown. He is a boy and it was putrid company today. Angry, seething, disgusting.
The way things worked out, I rather doubt we were seen by the President. The way the news covered the group, unless you were there you would not know there were any supporters. The wrote up 2 articles. 1 was about the protesters, featured plenty of quality pictures of their various banners, etc. The other article was supposedly about the supporters, but contained only coverage about a man getting into an argument with the protestors. Only pictures of the argument. The pictures were taken from an angle showing only other protesters and no supporters. That was it for supporter coverage. Many others supporting POTUS there including those with banners, homemade signs and American flags. Fake News!
Cold, Rainy, my chronic health problems didn’t help. Son was exposed to horrific language, actions and people. No coverage to even out the perception of the protesters. Don’t think POTUS saw us down there. Spent the day on a mission that now seems fruitless. Arrived home late evening tired, disappointed, sad for my son and discouraged. Not discouraged in general about POTUS but about my son’s day, my day, just how crazy and deceived the liberals really are and about the fake news, including the local fake news. I began to think that I would not do that again as it is not worth it. Many other ways to use our time to help POTUS. That is why I didn’t share when I got home.
Part II
But then…. After catching up on the great speech that was delivered inside the hotel by POTUS and some much else that happened today, I still couldn’t sleep so settled down to read “Let Trump be Trump” by Corey Lewandowski. I started reading it straight through but after the first several chapters flipped toward the back to read about election night. A chapter entitled “The Hurricane” caught my eye. It covers the leaked tapes and what happened immediately thereafter.
Page 292 talks about a meeting with all of the key campaign players and then Candidate Trump that Saturday. Reince said that there were two choices, 1) to loose in the biggest defeat in history or 2) to quit and let someone else replace POTUS as the nominee. (that is a whole can of worms revelation right there!). POTUS replied: “First of all…I’m going to win. And second, if the Republican Party is going to run away from me (and we remember that many GOPe did just that) then I will take you all down with me. But I’m not going to lose.”
They then moved on to figuring out what to do next and they made arrangements for an interview, etc. But, before the interview could take place, p. 294: “meanwhile, down on Fifth AVenue outside Trump Tower, a crowd began to form. aT first, we thought they must be protesters, but then Keith said, ‘no, they’re ours, and there are hundreds of them.’
‘I’m going down,’ Mr. Trump said.
…every camera light flicked on, and a swarm of reporters descended on Trump. Somehow we made it through the crush and out the gold-framed front doors to the chant of ‘USA, USA.’ With NYPD circling him, the boss walked straight into the throng, waving, shaking hands, and giving the thumbs up. The campaign was back.” !!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“meanwhile, down on Fifth AVenue outside Trump Tower, a crowd began to form. aT first, we thought they must be protesters, but then Keith said, ‘no, they’re ours, and there are hundreds of them.’
‘I’m going down,’ Mr. Trump said.
…every camera light flicked on, and a swarm of reporters descended on Trump. Somehow we made it through the crush and out the gold-framed front doors to the chant of ‘USA, USA.’
Parat III
A spontaneous show of support had a huge impact. I cried as I read that. We do make a difference when we go and show support! Did I this time? No. But that isn’t the point. My “job” is to help how I can and do what I need to do. I can’t know ahead of time which time it may help and which time it won’t.
We don’t know which phone calls help. Even on nights when it seemed none made a difference there are other nights when many of the calls are great! One never knows and now I feel like a big baby for being so discouraged! Not my job to only be there, to only volunteer, to only call when it makes a difference. I need to volunteer, to share on social media, to comment on social media all the time, to make all of those calls, to knock on the doors, deliver the signs and put the signs out, to work the polling stations (100 ft away, of course!) and do what I can to support POTUS and other MAGA candidates. Not my job to determine the results and its silly to think each action will yield results.
So, today was not fun but I learned from it and will do better next time and, yes, there will be a next time! Never been discouraged by libs before and it won’t (knock on wood) happen again.
In this upcoming primary and then general election season, PLEASE volunteer in some way and don’t let the libs get us down! But if they do, know you aren’t the only one to ever get discouraged (it happened to me this time), take a night off, listen to a POTUS speech and then get back at it tomorrow!
Wonderful, Katherine! I’m sorry you and your son had such a hard day, but you’ve given a good lesson to all of us.
It’s why DJT rallies during the 2015-2016 campaign was a bigly hit. His rallies bolstered us and recharged us to move forward at all time, telling others about Candidate Trump and to pray for him.
The BIG plus I take away for you and your son…..is you two showed up to support President Trump in numbers. That’s what we have and continue to need…show our numbers within our movement. Here is what I now call ..
.
—Covfefe Rules—
Never give in.
Never give up.
and
Never ever stop dreaming.
Donald J Trump,
President of the United States.
12-8-17 at a Florida rally
Wow, that was a really great story about the spontaneous crowd at Trump Tower at that particular time in the campaign! It definitely makes you think about what really matters and how little things can make a big difference in the scheme of things. It also shows how much people love Trump. We know he’s not perfect. He’s very human and shows it and we love him for it. Thanks for sharing it.
LikeLike
If it takes a hundred arrows to hit a target only once, then consider all failed arrows part of the success. If you are lucky to be the one that hits, then good for you. But as a group, it took 100 arrows, and therefore, all the arrows that didn’t hit the target are all part of the success.
You played your role, in hostile, nasty, threatening situations. I wasn’t there. The readers of this weren’t there. You were there. You were a missed arrow. But every missed arrow paves the way for the one that hits. Congrats. You knocked the statistics down.
Millions of people vote Trump. Millions of people vote Hillary. They cancelled each other out on election night. But some votes took us over the top. We are all standing on the shoulders of giants.
Today, you were a giant. Grab a glass of your finest wine, sniff it’s aroma, and be prepared to let your son know of his contribution to America’s great revival.
So…I read the article in the Federalist that dissects Clappers unique way of saying nothing because he is not supposed to know anything. http://thefederalist.com/2018/01/08/james-clapper-knows-nothing-fbis-trump-investigation-pretending-otherwise/
I also listened to Comeys testimony from March when he lied and said there was no DNI
Until Dan Coats was confirmed. Clapper is Obama’s ‘plausible deniability.’ If Clapper knew, Obama knew. Comey and Clapper are protecting Obama.
More on Damore’s lawsuit against Google…
———–
Google managers kept blacklists of conservative employees — and one manager even considered holding ‘trials’, alleges a new lawsuit
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/conservative-google-employees-are-blacklisted-lawsuit-alleges-2018-1/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Excerpt:
The lawsuit shows that in at least one case, a manager (a white woman), was contemplating keeping some kind of actual, public list of employee names.
The manager wrote on an internal post, “I am thinking of something like a google doc that accepts comments, and which calls out those googlers that are unsupportive of diversity,” she wrote.
She wondered, in the post, whether special “trials” should be held for employees nominated for the list, to determine whether they belonged on it or not.
LikeLike
Go Damore!!
Oprah’s speech at the Golden Globes was complete political fodder and flat, not amazing at all. She rehashed the same old tired identity politics and added a tired new twist – that of being both black and a woman. It was like watching Obama and Hillary morph into one Oprah. Ugh.
They Live
Yikes!
Saw many videos of fans cheering and chanting “USA” when Pres Trump walked into the National Championship stadium, but some jokers are reporting the audience “boo-ed”. Guess they thought they heard “Boo-S-A” instead of “U-S-A”. #FakeNews
