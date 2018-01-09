Bannon Out at Breitbart….

(Via Breitbart) Stephen K. Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News Network, where he served as Executive Chairman since 2012.
Bannon and Breitbart will work together on a smooth and orderly transition.
Bannon said, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”
According to Breitbart CEO Larry Solov, “Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish.” (link)
Jumped or pushed? Pushed I’m guessing.
No more MercerMoney if he stayed. So, ‘pushed’ it is.
I think Steve is a smart and nice guy who went a little bit crazy, but it should be said that a stable guy would not have done what Steve did and would not have accomplished what he did. Thank you for your service Mr. Bannon of preventing the evil Hillary from becoming president and destroying our beloved United States of America.
He let fame get to his head. The media built him up, and he couldn’t handle it.
It really is that simple. He thought he was all that and he wasn’t. Nuff said.
um, that would be Donald Trump, not Bannon. At most Bannon was just along for the ride, and in hindsight he was the leaker-in-chief, as well as losing us AL
Roy Moore lost Alabama, he never left his rocking chair on the porch of his house, he campaigned like Hillary…..or didn’t!
And Bannon misjudged him. Bannon thought he could win.
Just like he thought Cruz could win.
Smart guy, really bad judgement.
The Mercer’s were behind Cruz initially…remember.
The so-called conservatives who voted third-party, knowing that their candidate could not win, ensured a democrat win.
I tend to agree with this. Go around and ask people who Steve Bannon is. Most people have no idea who he is.
And who campaigned in Alabama to help Moore win the primary so he could then lose the general, against the wishes of the President, hmm? Please remind me, I forgot.
A better question: what changed for the worse policy-wise or anything-else-wise in the Trump administration after Sloppy Steve and his fellow leakers (watnik et al.) were evicted from the WH?
Flew to close to the sun 🙂
I respectfully remind you that Steve Bannon was a dieheart Ted Cruz supporter. Bannon did not join the Trump campaign until he saw that Cruz was out and that Trump would be the nominee. He also only was with the campaign for three months, and when Bannon and Prebius left a lot of the leaking stopped. Then once Bannon was out, what did he say? That he was going to go after every Republican in Congress EXCEPT CRUZ! And now he does another stupic thing and back stabs President Trump and his family! I guess back stabbing is something he learned well from his friend Ted Cruz.
Trump prevented Hillary from being president and destroying this country, wouldn’t give that credit to Sloppy Steve.
…Steve did his part…
Unstable Genius
Well said. He has done good and can continue to do good. I think he let his ego get the best of him and hopefully ne learns from this.
He leaked information from the White House…To the media!! He is lucky he is not in jail. Potus will never trust him again and that is how DJT rolls!
…so says CNN…
Says President Trump:
So says POTUS!!
Statement from the President of the United States:
Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.
Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans.
Steve doesn’t represent my base—he’s only in it for himself.
Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.
We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-03/trump-says-bannon-lost-his-mind-after-leaving-white-house
I concur. Thank you sir.
President Trump and the American People prevented Hillary from becoming President not Sloppy Bannon……..Adios Sloppy Bannon…..
Sometimes you can get so caught up in your own wonderfulness that you lose sight of the clarion fact that nobody, not even you, is invincible. Because of Steve’s hubris, the conservative movement lost an important asset. Shame, really.
Great point http://s2.quickmeme.com/img/ee/ee5d7d8613c100030b5ed2bf38ba9778177193ead1a5d7e0aa4d8c45d23afdc3.jpg
RSBN is now doing live coverage with Lookner.
The Mercers.
Bye Felicia!
Classic Greek tragedy. Bannon’s story is eons old.
Hubris.
As they say He’s dead to me now! What he did is unbelievable, and to think I actually liked a lot of his policy ideas! If you’ll betray the people who trust you, then you’ll do anything in my opinion!
Well, prepare yourself, cause I think Trump is about to betray us on immigration.
Sadly I agree. NO AMNESTY includes DACA. What happened to no means no?
No, he will not! He has never betrayed us and has no plans to! Did you hear his speech yesterday at the Farmers Convention? I believe our POTUS will do what is right for the American people and he says so nearly every day!!
POTUS is going to look at the sample walls the end of this month and then he will make his decision! He is not going to put the cart before the horse, and once everything needed to build the wall is in order, then he will sell his product to Congress…and when he does all hell will break loose, because our POTUS will do what is right for us, and not what is right for illegals!
Time to write a sh;tty book just like everyone else who rides coattails to fame does.
He can’t, Wolff had all his quotes , in effect already wrote Bannon’s book as his non-ghost writer
I take no joy in seeing the disintegration and demise of anyone, especially someone who worked with Andrew Breitbart to build a media empire that amplified the voice of conservative America. I certainly hope that the followers of CTH would do likewise and show maturity and restraint in their comments.
If only Bannon showed maturity and restraint he would still have that job.
Does it make you wonder if Bannon betrayed Andrew Breitbart too?
There is a difference between taking joy in seeing the disintegration and demise of someone and just being grateful that they have exposed themselves and reaped the rewards of their betrayal. When they finally expose themselves, they can no longer do major damage.
The joy you see is the joy of relief that Bannon can’t continue to harm President Trump or his supporters any longer.
I have not found the people who post here to be vindictive. They are realistic and bend over backwards to be fair. We are not the people who take joy in destruction and killing.
Either you are new here or you need to pay closer attention to what we are doing. We are only trying to find the truth and shine a light on the liars to expose the deception.
No, I am not new to CTH. However, there is a big distinction between wanting to see honesty and integrity in public officials and taking perverse delight in someone’s downfall. Therefore your response that ‘either you are new here or you need to pay closer attention to what we are doing’ is a tad arrogant of you.
I hadn’t even considered a Breitbart betrayal. My God, what kind of evil would it take to do that?
I completely agree, Elizabeth. Long story short, Bannon leaked White House information to the media. He was caught and was fired! The interviews Bannon gave afterward were to the liberal press and he trashed Trump’s administration while Breitbart news tried to use damage control by saying in a headline article that Bannon was still supporting Trump! In truth, Bannon was not… DJT the businessman and boss never let anyone leave his hire on a bad note and he never wishes them ill… No decent boss would… but Bannon just didn’t know when to stop and he force DJT’s hand… It is sad, but he brought it on himself.
Also, if Bannon was truly supporting our POTUS, after he was fired, why did he push a candidate that our POTUS knew could not win? I trust our POTUS to make the right decisions and so far he is batting 1000! We lost Alabama to the libs, repubs, and a third party candidate! Bannon should have trusted our POTUS reference Roy Moore, and because he did not, he showed his true colors! Trump is the genius behind the campaign decisions, and Bannon never was. POTUS said so himself!
Well, Bannon is now in the dugout trying to figure out what went wrong… He was never the genius behind Trump. He thought he could ride Trump’s genius into the White House, and on to fame and power… Yes, this is sad, but he brought it on himself.
I started listening to SKB/Breitbart during the primary season. Bannon was pretty much on the Trump Train well before the convention. I know this from listening every day. I was also a Cruz supporter early on, but came around to PDJT largely due to the coverage from SKB/Breitbart. (Contrary to many posts here that state Bannon only supported Trump after the convention)
For those who listen, the quotes attributed seem totally out of character with the host we hear every day. It’s sad to see this situation. Perhaps there is truth to the alcohol component. I can’t excuse what happened. I pray that SKB gets help.
I can’t help but think there has to be more to this situation. Why commit this kind of career suicide? It makes no sense.
What else is at play here?
“What else is at play here?”
Money. Specifically, Mercer money.
To Susan in VA who wrote: “I certainly hope that the followers of CTH would do likewise and show maturity and restraint in their comments.”
Is that you, Mom?
I read the last few chapters of Fire and Fury. Wolff was attached to Bannon at the hip. He even started talking like Bannon (using the term Jarvanka everywhere). Pretty sure that guy was only there because of Bannon and he got tossed with Bannon. World class f-up on Bannon’s part.
“He broke me” another one gone….
Wolfe said on national TV today he didn’t interview the VP or any Cabinet members. !?#@!! Soooo….he just interviewed Bannon and. the WH groundskeeper? The cook? What a farce.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I agree. Something is off here.
Wolff starts off the book by saying some of the stories conflict and some are completely false. It’s not an attempt at accurate reporting. It’s gossip that has been filtered to appeal to liberal anti-Trumpers. The content is not to be taken seriously. However, it’s very Bannon-centric. That coupled with it corresponding to Bannon’s tenure plus Bannon’s reaction and the WH reaction tells me that Bannon is responsible for Wolff’s access.
Good riddance Bannon
What do the dominoes falling have to do with this story?
The President has many enemies; not all of them are on the left. They are all, however, connected in some fashion.
This situation appears to be all a part of the great unraveling — what that part is may not be completely known at this time, but it does appear to play a part. We may find out later.
I am wondering if that dog faced b@stard had anything to do with Breitbart’s death?
Saw this idea for the first time above. Literally never thought of it before and it’s a chilling scenario.
I admit I knew very little about Andrew Breitbart or his website until after his death. I became a big fan of Andrew and started reading Breitbart website during the primaries. I didn’t know the name Steve Bannon until he jumped on the Trump train. I’d like to know the backstory of the transition of Breitbart after Andrews death/murder. I’ve heard about writers that were fired but then came back. I’d love to hear Sundance do a backstory here but if not can anyone direct me to a good run down? I get the feeling that maybe those who supported Andrew were never happy with Steve?? Thanks
I would like to know that also.
I stopped reading/linking/commenting at Breitbart during the primaries. If I thought Bannon was furthering Andrew’s legacy, I would be sad to see him go, however, I believe Bannon has done great damage to it instead. I hope you learned a lesson here, Steve.
TBF, there are still great writers there covering stories no one else is. Breitbart Texas alone is a great example. They’re risking their lives daily exposing cartel violence and immigration issues. That needs to be shared widely.
100% Agree!
For the life of me, I cannot understand why anyone on this blog is surprised by anything in this political clap-trap world.
It’s very clear that Bannon has one character flaw: Loyalty.
^^^^^THIS^^^^^^
Loyalty is a character flaw? I am confused. Disloyalty is a character flaw.
Take some time off….go fishing …..and don’t come back.
Well, here it is again:
You broke yourself, girlfriend.
I love all this winning!
Dick Morris implied there could be an alcohol component.
I think there is reasonable truth to this speculation.
He does have a drunken hobo look to him.
Sadly agree.
I’m convinced now that Bannon only sucked up to Trump and worked his way onto the Trump team in order to TRY to take Trump down. How many times did Bannon invite Wolff into the White House? Bannon looks like he’s a heart attack waiting to happen and I won’t be at all upset when that day arrives.
I think perhaps Bannon started to actually believe the NeverTrump talking points about PDJT being unstable and crazy. He was too blinded by his prejudice and pre-conceived notions to even notice what was actually going on around him. He really thought the PDJT White House would implode, and he wanted to look like the “smart” one who saw it coming. Little did he realize it would be the other way around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deb, your post brought something to my mind when you said that he (Bannon) began to believe the GOP talking points about President Trump. A couple days ago I saw a video here where Scott Baio said about President Trump. People don’t understand him. He was talking to Jesse Watters. I believe he said Trump was from Queens. He said ” he likes to mess with people, that’s what we do” The elite class & media people don’t understand Trump’s ways. They believe he is not smart etc. They don’t know the difference ” he messes with you” but smart as a whip. He is everything opposite of what they think.
he wasn’t alone…. Preibus and others , i also believe Pence was forced on PDJT to get the party’s nod. time to deal with that later though.
what i really want to point out is PDJT brilliance here in this and that is
PDJT hired most of the DNC hacks took them to the Wh where they thought they were going to be HIS minders and saboteurs but the truth is now clear…. he set them up, they failed and now are all jobless and unattached from the swamp in any sort of ranking position of power.
He’s the BOSS like a Fox
If that’s true I want to know exactly who is behind him. Has to be someone.
LikeLike
Not sure what all happened there, but Bannon helped spank the Democrats/Leftists/Liberals.
Keep fighting the good fight, Steve!!
Bannon did everything possible to try to ruin Trump and he caused the GOP to lose the Alabama Senate seat too. No sympathy for this miserable mess. He is not a good person who cares about he country. He’s as self-serving as Hillary.
^^^ This^^^^
I’ve been saying it for months here…
The so-called conservatives cost the Alabama Senate seat. If, they had rallied behind Moore instead of voting for third-party splitter candidates who couldn’t possibly win, then Moore would have won. Moore still hasn’t been indicted and probably never will be, since the allegations are all false.
You’re right. If we don’t learn from this miss the next two elections goodbye.
Right on covfefe999 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Agree. I consider him a friend to our MAGA Movement. Some time off, and re-direct his enormous talents.
YMBFK
Go to hell and stay there Steve. You accused the President’s son of treason you POS.
I don’t like the way he fights, against our President? He created another pussygate/dossier with this Wolff book, trying to make our President another laughing stock. We needed this like a hole in the head, this feeds the brain damaged half the country, antifa, and the resistance. He screwed up Alabama horribly, we don’t need any favors from him. He needs therapy to figure out why he’s fighting the wrong people here.
IF he fed Wolff this stuff.
But the book is an absolute disaster, I agree completely. It is fertilizer for the TDS mind hive.
If?
He had that snake in the WH a dozen times. He knew what kind of book Woff was going to write. Bannon took a week to express “regret”. He’s a traitor. The American Prospect and Vanity Fair articles and Alabama were bad enough, but this is outrageous. He thought he could pull it off, but it backfired on him. Hope he invested well with the millions he’s got.
Bannon had decided he was more important than he actually was to Trump’s election. With this sense of self-importance, when his White House role didn’t seem as central or powerful as he thought he was owed, Bannon struck back. Not a good result for anyone involved.
Folks just don’t learn. One by one they crash and burn as they continue to ram themselves against Trump. I don’t get it. Why would anyone go up against him? Perhaps it is something magical about Trump himself, or perhaps it is the 65 million angry, spitting, deplorable orcs wearing MAGA hats milling about behind him just waiting to tear apart his attackers that they remember only after it is too late. Or perhaps it is that he is a president who invokes and praises out loud in public “Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.” After all, “if God be for us who can be against us?” I don’t know. But they don’t learn.
So true Trapper.
My thoughts exactly! That cartoon of everyone trying to take down Trump crashing into that Trump wall!
Just Lovely!
No weapon formed against him will prosper.
And the things they try to do to President Trump falls upon their own heads!
Gotta love it!
Trapper, you bring up our President saying ” Jesus Christ our savior and Lord” there is a blessing in not being ashamed of that public declaration. How many Presidents have done that.
Good riddance. After Andrew died, that site became hot garbage. Went from a love of USA to Israel-first, globalist trash. I honestly don’t know if it can be revived now. Too much poison at the site.
Ironically everything in the last few days I have read on the guy is that he is Ted Cruz 2.0. A total snobbish punk who looked down at everyone whose rule was my way or the highway. He was already dead to me even before the inauguration. Everything that happened afterwards justified the correctness of my choice.
They started in Israel… Andrew was Jewish. There is even a picture of them….
Steve Bannon was nothing like Andrew and from the internal spat revealed during the Corey “he brought me down” episode, Steve was not loved by the Andrew peeps.
As for Breitbart itself, it went from doing important exposes, like Pigford and Occupy etc to just repeating MSM drivel. Not to mention being the source of the “Alt-Right” meme that became akin to being Nazism to the Left (although, I think the Left really stretched there).
They really went downhill when it became a Cruz lovefest. I seriously doubt that Andrew would have been that cozy with Cruz. The quality of the site went dramatically down the tubes after Shapiro/Nolte left. Thankfully, Nolte is now back… let’s see if the site changes for the better.
Steve will do okay. He still has Citizens United.
Because no one had Andrew’s free-spirit, guts, imagination and love. He was one in a million. After his death, “Breitbart, Inc.” was bound to either crash and burn or mutate into something large and spirit-less. Andrew was a chaos manager, and his death left a wild void; everyone scrambled to fill it or find a foothold. My guess is that Bannon, who had come late to the Breitbart bandwagon, was chosen to run things because of his successful executive media background and his access to money. I believe he was seen as a figure who could unite the “true belief” faction on one hand and cold-eyed business-model faction on the other. But Bannon had his own passions to satisfy. I see Bannon as a kind of superannuated Right-wing hippie, a frustrated revolutionary going through some a momentous mid-life crisis or life change. He saw the Trump project as an opportunity to run amok with his ideas. He did not really understand Trump as the adult with a plan to bring change in a serious, shrewd and deliberate way. Basically, he didn’t respect Trump. And he was overwhelmed by his delusions (or hubris, some have said) and saw only an open field to indulge his overblown rhetoric and radical ideas hatched on his gabby radio program. I don’t think he acted with malice aforethought against Trump. “Sloppy Steve” is the perfect moniker. And I suspect that alcohol played a part too. At a certain point in life, you cannot physically conceal the signs.
Breitbart News had two options
Get rid of Bannon or close down Breitbart News
Yep, I honestly expected it was going to be the latter. There may be hope for Breitbart.com, but it’s reputation is definitely damaged at this point. Trust is not easy to gain, and it’s hard to regain once lost.
Get rid of the anti-Trump articles and stop copying/pasting articles from NY Times, WaPo, HuffPo, etc. Also,, they need a moderator to clean up the disqus comments, it was not like that before the election. David Brock’s ShareBlue trolls decended on Breitbart right after and the whole place stinks. I haven’t been back for a few months, especially after Alabama, I swore it off completely. But I did go back for the one article to give Bannon he__ for this bullcrap book and for messing up Alabama.
Either the story is at it appears, a man consumed by his ego whose interests momentarily aligned with Donald Trump’s, or there is more to the story.
Why Bannon would co-operate with Wolff for this book and disparage the President or his children is utterly beyond me. Nothing about this entire story makes sense. Why would he undermine the President? Why would he strengthen an anti-Trump writer? It just doesn’t make sense. I am going to wait and see how this all shakes out, because I don’t buy the official story. I don’t buy any of it.
It doesn’t make sense because there are so many internal contradictions, and contradictions don’t exist. When you think you see one, one of your assumptions is false.
I agree. Hard to fathom Bannon’s motivations. There are some missing pieces to this story.
Once Bannon ripped off Deep State mask, he was going leave Breitbart…Remember, they rushed this to take Special Counsels violations of the law off the front pages…whether it’s the Book or Oprah, UNIPARTY Deep State only has Radioactive Mueller. End the witchhunt!
I don’t know the particulars of Bannon but the whole thing seems very sad.
I can’t think what would make him work with someone like Wolff, or let him in the door (pardon the pun), nor do I understand why he would cross the President in Alabama with so much at stake and with such a need for all of us to rally around the President and MAGA.
Our cause is greater than our egos, and great men should recognize it as such.
That being said, I hope that all who can will pray for Steve Bannon and for the President, and pray that God’s will be done in this whole situation.
❤️🙏
Sad is how I feel as well. I take no joy in the fall of Bannon. I hope he re-thinks and re-emerges as a force for MAGA Agenda.
I believe it is possible in time.
Ditto.
‘Our cause is greater than our egos, and great men should recognize it as such’. Apparently Steve Bannon is all ego. Therefore, there is no room left for being a great man.
By my thinking; CTH has more Andrew Breitbart soul, than Breitbart News. Let’s not forget our banner that tops every CTH page we load…….
Bannon , Oprah, Feinstein….DACA…..I smell a lot of distractions to the crimes committed and proven….
Delay, dither, delay, dither, smoke, squirrels…..
Get them all now before it just disappears and everyone is just smilin….let’s move on..
Burn it down….get em now..
He’ll still be in the news but won’t have the same platform. That squeaky wheel is not greasable (a new word).
Up to you whether or not you continue to pay attention to what he has to say.
Steve “Fredo” Bannon.
Bannon, Oprah,,,,how much time we are spending….old news….they are gone…
This is new news, and maybe Breitbart will get their crap together now if they want to remain one of the top conservative media.
Unless they hire Sundance to replace Bannon, I think I’ll just stay here and not go back to Breitbart.com.
It will be interesting to see if the Breitbart website now steers hard left, or comes back to where Andrew would have wanted it. Some of the people writing the news stories and headlines there are no less anti-Trump than any main stream media site.
Does he still have his show on sirius
yes, at least as of this morning he did.
I was worried Trump would succumb to the swamp because it was too tempting.
Turns out it was a staffer brought on for the final approach.
Bannon seems to be the childish office gossip, leaker, manipulator, backbiter, selfish, clown, that causes major strife and chaos everywhere he goes. Things went very quiet when Kelly ousted him. Shall we say Kelly achieved peace where there was once chaos. The leaks stopped almost completely as well.
Bannon wasn’t done when he left, he kept ranting and raving to this Wolff liar extraordinaire.
Kinda adds new meaning to the Child Who Cried Wolff story don’t it…
Ego + alcohol sets a path to failure.
Now can we primary Ted Cruz?
Yeh, he;s like the genius alcoholic you keep on the team because of his occasional bursts of brilliance but everyone knows that the rock bottom day is coming- and it’s going to be ugly.
I’ll tell you what- all that crapping on DT’s kids- the stupid icons around Ivanka’s name, the swipes at Kushner with the nasty “Mr Wonderful” tags (I’m no fan either BTW), etc etc. Bannon went Wayyyyyyy too far with these childish swipes, and with his self aggrandizing BS. The Wolff book was the last straw, but believe me President Trump had blood in his eye or wherever….and Bannon was going to we crushed mercilessly as all Trumps enemies are.
You don’t tug on Superman’s cape…….
I think the thing that irritates a few others and myself for that matter is the fact that Bannon wanted to take full credit for Donald Trump winning the presidency. It’s like he was trying to imply that Trump could not have won without him. A lot of folks played a vital role in the campaign and deserve credit for their contributions. Of course as Franklin Graham put it so well during the Alabama rally just after the election, which is the real reason for the victory, “God showed up.”
I don’t wish Bannon any ill will but I think the president deserves to have people around him that he feels that he can trust.
ya’ll don’t want Me to write what I think about SB.. 😉
I surely do. 🙂
Out of all the recipients of the “Trump Curse”, Bannon is the one whose downfall leaves me saddened. Bannon truly had the potential and platform to be a strong champion for POTUS and his agenda. It’s unfortunate that his pride and ego got in the way.
I sincerely hope that Bannon uses this time to do some serious self-reflection…. away from the public limelight.
Let Bannon be Bannon now and we need to stay on focus. This is just what the Left feeds on as Tapper proved this weekend. There’s so much positive happening now to be brought down by this.
