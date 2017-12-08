President Trump Swearing-In Ceremony for DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen…

After lunch with Vice-President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the swearing-in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: Well, this is an honor. You’ve been with us so long now. Anyway, I have no doubt. And it’s going to be incredible what takes place.
I want to start by thanking Elaine Duke. You’ve done so well and we really appreciate it. And I know you’ll be here for a long while and working together, but this is a very special occasion because this is an issue I ran on — it’s borders, it’s homeland security. And it’s one of the certainly important things. I can’t ever say anything is the most important, because our military is the most important, and lots of other things. But this is right there. This is one of the real big issues.
And I just want to congratulate you on such an important day for our country. The numbers have been so incredible; they’re up to 78 percent. If they used to have a 1 percent or 2 percent number, they used to celebrate. We’re at 78 percent. And it went down a little bit because, actually, a lot of people aren’t trying to come in so much because they know it’s not easy.
But you’re going to take it to new levels. We’re going to get the wall. I know you want the wall. We’re going to get the wall. If we don’t get the wall, then I got a lot of very unhappy people, starting with me. (Laughter.) We’re going to get the wall. And we need it. We need it for the drug flow; we need it for people coming into our country. And we want to have great people coming into our country. We want to have a merit-based system. We have to get rid of chain migration — all of these things we’ve been talking about.
And, in addition to the wall, we have to toughen up the borders even more. And we have to toughen up air travel too. It’s not just walls; it’s lots of people fly in and they come in through other means.
But I have absolutely no doubt you’re going to be so outstanding. And I’d like to congratulate you, and I wanted to be here for the big moment.
MS. NIELSEN: Thank you. Thank you, sir. Thank you so much.
THE PRESIDENT: Congratulations.
(Ms. Kirstjen Nielsen is sworn in.)
While I will, grudgingly, give her the benefit of the doubt, I can’t say as I’m thrilled with this pick.
(Yes, yes, “she had to be able to pass the Senate” etc….I know this…that doesn’t mean that she isn’t, remotely, the best person for the job.)
Doesn’t this woman stand for everything President Trump is against? What the heck?
However, I trust our President, he knows more than I do and he can fire her asap is she gets out of line.
Someone else earlier in the week put forth the idea that “if she’s not being put there to succeed she’s being put there to fail.” Either way, I trust Trump’s judgement 100%. He knows what he’s doing.
Now ask her directly if she supports PTrump’s drive to build a big Wall.
Then ask her who she voted for.
Then ask her to wax lyrical in support of PTrump’s immigration bans.
Truthful answers please Kirsty.
Why is this name framilar to me or.am I conflating two other women.
I notice once again that our VP is NOT groping anybody, as the last VP was known to do at swearing in ceremonies. He keeps a respectful distance. Biden would get cheap thrills out of feeling any woman or child within his reach.
Both VP Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are inspirations!
OMG, yes!!!!! Grrrrrr…..
Trump knows things we don’t know, so you would assume and hope he got her buy in on his agenda before the nomination. However, to the layman, it seems he has made some poor staff picks.
I think Trump loves, loves, loves to play cards that appear weak but are actually strong. Or which he knows how to MAKE strong. So I’m simply going to trust him on this.
Yes, and please understand this President…… He does not really care what one of his inferiors want. If she does not act in accordance with what HE wants, she will be unceremoniously and publicly fired and will not have that job for 10 minutes…..
AMEN. Yup. If there is any slacking on that wall, she will be following that travel-abusing slacker “whatever his name was” out the door!!!
I hate to clutter up the post here, but Wolf, you triggered me into posting this most wonderful turning of the tables by Henry Gondorff…could not help myself, because it is so Trumpian…
I do not like her. Swamp creature. Bushie. Danger.
Big Jake, I understand and share your concerns. However, I’ve learned to trust our President. There’s a reason for this pick, and somehow it will help MAGA.
You know, all we have to choose from still are the Clintinites, the Bushie’s and the (O)abomination’s. Some day, there will be Trumpian’s to choose from, maybe that will be all there is to choose from if he can get more younger ones.
Totally agree Big Jake.
I’m a wait-and-see guy. I was TOTALLY skeptical of Nikki Haley and just accepted the conventional wisdom that President Trump was brilliant for clearing her out of the Governorship so a more Trump-friendly person could take over.
Well, anyone can reasonably argue with me, but in my opinion, she has been fantastic in her position at the UN.
A little older and a little wiser since the Haley pick, I’m inclined to have some patience with Kirstjen Nielsen, another of President Trump’s picks. I’m willing to wait to see how how she actually carries out President Trump’s policies: proof… pudding… that sort of stuff.
Excellent point!
Agreed! A REALLY good point. Transmuting TRUMP has a way of turning lead into gold.
wolfmoon1776: “TRUMP has a way of turning lead into gold.”
Nice turn of phrase there, wolfmoon! That’s what I’m looking for in this pick.
President Trump can be wrong, and he is sometimes, but his batting percentage is in the 0.900+ range. I’ll trust President Trump.
HR, great points. For those skeptical about Kirstjen I found the following article in Politico. I am in no way a fan of Politico; however, they quote Kirstjen’s testimony often rather than interpert.
https://www.politico.com/tipsheets/morning-shift/2017/11/06/tps-on-shaky-ground-223193
From the article Kirstjen states “Congress has a clear constitutional policymaking authority to change immigration law in order to develop a permanent solution for those individuals that were [DACA] recipients,” “If confirmed, I will stand ready to work with Congress to provide any technical assistance needed towards a permanent, legal solution and towards enacting measures that enhance border security, interior enforcement, and our immigration system generally,” This sounds exactly like PDJT’s position.
Kirestjen will carry out her duties per PDJT or be gone. She is a hard nose chain of command person (ala Kelly) and is heading DHS primarily to finish cleaning up the agency. Think EPA, CIA, State Dept. and soon to be FBI and DOJ.
President Trump has an uncanny ability of understanding a person’s strengths and matching them with their passion and vocation.
Never seen anything like it.
I’m with you HR. I thought Nikki was taken out of SC so a Trump friendly could move in. As it turned out, the best part of the pick was Nikki becoming a supporter of PDJT (well Nikki needs to say President Trump to complete the transformation).
As for Kirstjen, she is a hard nose some don’t like so I am inclined to believe Kirstjen is being put there to fnish the agency clean up Kelly started. Below I state her view on policy.
Carry out the law.
Swamp dwellers sometimes become whistleblowers, but that takes a willingness to throw your life away and put yourself and your family at great risk. But I think there’s some people, who bide their time, and then wait for the opportunity to present itself to “do right” by the job.
If the white hat underlings already all hated her for her previous treatment of them, and for her support of dangerous policies, then I don’t think Trump would have chosen her.
I sense the game is afoot, and he’s chosen her as a powerful piece to direct on the chessboard, because he knows she WILL follow his direction.
Let’s bide our time, and see. Illegal border crossings are already at a 45 year low.
psst… don’t screw it up Kirstjen…
How about this…we all send her emails!
Or postcards from every state!
She was NOT President Trump’s pick in the sense that he sought her out. This pick was making the people around him happy (eg., General Kelly), obvisouly they like working with her. I understand that rational but this is exactly why our government is so corrupt. Too many friendly relationships.
President Trump’s subtle comments about the wall and illegal immigration tell me all I need to know and he’s also letting her know.
Food for thought: President Trump didn’t even twitter the announcement of the swearing-in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
Of all the agencies, DHS is in the biggest mess. The chain of command actually resembles Chutes and Ladders. It was created in part as a feeding trough for unemployable friends of the administration, and their friends. People were hired into high-level positions who had no experience with border security. Met one who could not speak acceprable English, so her CV said fluent in Spanish. Another one over there, a friend of Napalitano’s. Got her degree off the internet. Some were hired with a shady background (eg
(Mayorkos). It needs a huge cleanup. The grifters need to be forced out, the competent need to be placed in key positions. There is massive waste, spending on “fluff” of no value to the taxpayer. There is no cohesive strategy for anything. Things that were decided b a GS-7 20 years ago, are now at the GS-14 level. A relatively small numbet of people understand immigration law and its regulations that change by the day. Few understand customs law, which stretches over 200 years, and has complex regulations. POTUS picked her cause she is mean and career oriented. The right tool
