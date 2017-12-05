Relax and Enjoy the Show…. Merry Christmas !

Posted on December 5, 2017 by

Remember, You’re worth it…

9 Responses to Relax and Enjoy the Show…. Merry Christmas !

  1. Pam says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Thank you Sundance. I think this thread may just be what the Dr. ordered. 🙂

  2. Jim Rogers says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Amen!!! Bring it on!!! Come and take it!!! MAGA!!! Merry Christmas!!!

  3. SonFlower says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Love THIS!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Sundance! for all you give us…God Bless you!

  4. Peter says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    God bless you, Mr. President and God bless (real) America. From a grateful legal Green Card holder. I don’t vote, but I do pray.

  5. FofBW says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Time to let go of all those resentments we hold so love can pour in.

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Will have to say that the Media is truly trying to spoil America’s Christmas.
    Thank You Sundance.

  7. PgtSndThinker says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Put extra effort into decorating for Christmas this year. Lots of RED ribbon bows on the tree and fence posts.

  8. chojun says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Awesome! The Orchestra at Temple Square (Salt Lake City) is an excellent choice! This is all just 1/2 mile down the street from the capital building where yesterday President Trump returned hundreds of thousands of acres of land back to the Utahn people.

  9. bluegirl says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Merry Christmas everyone!!! So thankful for our President and his cabinet. May God bless you all!!!

