Chinese Math Quiz

Chinese elementary school math quiz.  Can you figure it out?

.

TWO HINTS:

  • 1) Each element has an individual value.
  • 2) Chinese are sneaky.

ANSWER BELOW.

10 + 10 + 10 = 30

10 + 5 + 5 = 20

5 + 4 + 4 = 13

10 + (3 x 2) = 16

[Each cat is 3 each whistle is 2]

67 Responses to Chinese Math Quiz

  1. Minnie says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Oy!

    Please, someone, break that down into simple math.

    I learned addition the old school way and it has gotten me this far, until now.

    😐

  2. robertnotsowise says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    me chinese me play joke me put pee pee in your coke

  3. All Too Much says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    My eyes skipped right over the change from + to xl in the last sequence.

    Sneaky Chinese, indeed.

  4. dekester says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I will take a stab for a laugh. 5 x 9 = 45?

  5. Frank says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I thought I had it, but I missed that the cats were sometimes wearing whistles. 😦

  6. Grandpa M says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Channeling Gollum, “it’s tricksy, my Precious-s-s”.

  7. IntoTheFray says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    How did the cat all of a sudden become 3 in the bottom equation when it is 5 in the two above it?

  8. budmc says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Correct answer = 30

    There are no parentheses in the equation!!!

    10 + 10 + 10 = 30
    10 + 5 + 5 = 20
    5 + 4 + 4 = 13
    10 + 5 x 2 = 30

  9. xxxMat says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Well, it depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is.

  10. Shadrach says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Was doing just fine until I forgot about PEMDAS (please excuse my dear aunt sally) 😦
    I flunked Chinese Elementary School!!!!

  11. Blacksmith8 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    10 + 10 + 10 = 30

    10 + 5 + 5 = 20

    5 + 4 + 4 = 13

    10 + (5 X 4) = 30

    What did I win?

    Of course I learned beginning algebra in 7th grade junior high with Mr. Ghost. No kidding that was his name.

    note: [Each cat is 5 each whistle is 4]

  12. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    20

  13. RAC says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Why did the value of the cat change from 5 to 3 ?
    Oh, have I missed some news item where the Chinese have reneged on a deal or something.

  14. SPMI says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The cat is four
    10+4×2=18

  15. bessie2003 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    26

  16. Minnie says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Holy cow, this thread is giving me a headache 😆

    Where’s the Tylenol?!

  17. Fe says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    That WAS very sneaky. How were we supposed to know what the cat not wearing the whistle was worth? Sneaky Chinese math indeed. 😂

  18. Laurie says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Hd to play this math game. My answer is 30.

  19. margarite1 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Well I figured 17.

    pair of shoes = 10
    cat = 5
    that whistle? thingy – and there are two in all but that last line = 4 each

    so…pair of shoes 10
    1 cat = 5
    1/2 of that whistle thing = 2

  20. SPMI says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Take off cat charm and lanyard makes cat
    5-2=3

    10+3×2=16

  21. MIKE says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I’m embarrassed… I did not notice the missing whistle… My. Cipherin’ is still ok though

  22. areyoustillalive says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Missed the missing whistle on the cat.
    So 16 is correct.
    And a good butt whooping should follow.
    Very sneaky stuff.

  23. 4sure says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    And the point is?

  24. Molly says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    10 + 3 x 2 = 26

    That’s my final answer. 😉

  25. rumpole2 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Ask a cat! Answer is…

    “16…… and why is my food bowl empty?”

  26. Carrie2 says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    This should make us happy to know that Chinese children start school at 3 yrs. and that is learning the caligraphy, math and reading. Ours start at about age 30 these days. By the way also learned while there that the potty train in one month and have a special pot for it and usually use no diapers.

  27. Bob says:
    November 26, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Sorry, left to right when no parenthesis. It’s 45.

  28. texastrumper says:
    November 26, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I feel like a Democrat all of a sudden! Duh!

