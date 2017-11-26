Chinese Math Quiz

Chinese elementary school math quiz. Can you figure it out?
.
TWO HINTS:
- 1) Each element has an individual value.
- 2) Chinese are sneaky.
ANSWER BELOW.
10 + 10 + 10 = 30
10 + 5 + 5 = 20
5 + 4 + 4 = 13
10 + (3 x 2) = 16
[Each cat is 3 each whistle is 2]
Advertisements
Oy!
Please, someone, break that down into simple math.
I learned addition the old school way and it has gotten me this far, until now.
😐
LikeLike
Never mind, required a 2nd and 3rd look.
Still – oy!
LikeLike
See, Hint No. 1.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Double oy!!!!
Sadly, truth 😐
LikeLike
I answered 20 on another thread cuz I assumed the girl (or coach, or whatever) was worth 5 and each whistle ( I thought ketchup bottle) worth 2. Therefore 2 x 5 (multiply first in the absence of parenthesis) = 10 + the shoes (undeniably worth 10). The sneaky part is, the girl/coach in the second and third statements has the frigging whistle (ketchup bottle!) Around her neck, thus implying she is worth 3 alone (as in the last statement) or 5 when wearing the whistle. Therefore, the last statement = 16.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Fun isn’t it. Reminds me of when we were trying to count delegates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
take shoes off round eye
LikeLike
They did this using an Abacus…Ever seen a Chinese use on of these? I have…Taipei, Taiwan!!! Guy was supper quick on it…Sadly, this is not taught in our schools anymore.
Abacus is based on progressions and SD has just proved this in his answer. Our SD is on VERRI SMART COOKIE!!! Must be doing his childs homework!!! LOL!!!
LikeLike
me chinese me play joke me put pee pee in your coke
LikeLiked by 1 person
not necessary on this thread
LikeLike
not sure you get the reference.
LikeLike
My eyes skipped right over the change from + to xl in the last sequence.
Sneaky Chinese, indeed.
LikeLike
x, not xl.
LikeLike
I will take a stab for a laugh. 5 x 9 = 45?
LikeLike
Oh no..
LikeLike
I thought I had it, but I missed that the cats were sometimes wearing whistles. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same. Shame.
LikeLike
Channeling Gollum, “it’s tricksy, my Precious-s-s”.
LikeLike
How did the cat all of a sudden become 3 in the bottom equation when it is 5 in the two above it?
LikeLike
The cat without the whistle could be any value. I agree with you. How does it become 3, rather than, say, 6?
LikeLike
If the whistle is ADDITIVE, the girl/coach/cat is worth 3. If the whistle is INTRINSIC, then the g/c/c is worth 2.5 and the final answer is 15.
Take THAT China.
LikeLike
The “Intrinsic whistle” value solution is refuted in equation 3… just sayin’ :cool
LikeLike
China had the better of us. I don’t blame China. I love China. On the days I am drunk, I love Chinese food.
I blame our math teachers. (-;
LikeLike
These days… ANY answer (including no answer) is correct.
To claim otherwise means you are RACIST
And…. if you post sound logical reasons for your own preferred answer, and offer evidence for your opinion… well… YOU ARE A TROLL!!!
LikeLike
Cat less the whistle in bottom (value of 2 for 1 whistle)
LikeLike
How do you get to the whistle being a value of one?
LikeLike
Ah, hell. Its hint No. 1.
LikeLike
Wearing a whistle…got it. Ty Frank
LikeLike
remove the whistle in the bottom cat (-2)
LikeLike
Correct answer = 30
There are no parentheses in the equation!!!
10 + 10 + 10 = 30
10 + 5 + 5 = 20
5 + 4 + 4 = 13
10 + 5 x 2 = 30
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you! 👍
LikeLike
10 + ( 5 x 4 ) = 30
LikeLike
Has nothing to do with parantheses and everything to do with a careful examination of the characters.
LikeLike
1. You forgot pemdas, in your example line 4 would processed in the order of 5X2 = 10 then 10 +10 = 20
2. in line 2 of the original challenge = cat + Whistle = 5. In line 3 whistle = 2. this means cat is equal to 3
End result is 10 + (3 x 2) = 16
LikeLike
Using your example – it would actually be 20 because the Order of Operations in math requires the multiplication to occur prior to the addition. Thus: 10 + 5 x 2 would be expressed as 10 + (5 x 2) which equals 20.
See more here: http://www.purplemath.com/modules/orderops.htm
🙂
Signed,
Math Geek
LikeLike
Don’t need no stinkin parentheses- you alwas perform the multiplications first.
LikeLike
I figured the last one as 10+ 3 (13) x 2= 26
To me that was the logical sequence…left to right…but doesn’t Chinese read right to left? If so, then that’s why the problem would be figured 2 x 3 +10 = 16.
LikeLike
Well, it depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was doing just fine until I forgot about PEMDAS (please excuse my dear aunt sally) 😦
I flunked Chinese Elementary School!!!!
LikeLike
10 + 10 + 10 = 30
10 + 5 + 5 = 20
5 + 4 + 4 = 13
10 + (5 X 4) = 30
What did I win?
Of course I learned beginning algebra in 7th grade junior high with Mr. Ghost. No kidding that was his name.
note: [Each cat is 5 each whistle is 4]
LikeLike
Since the dbl whistle = 4, the single whistle = 2. In the last expression the cat is not wearing a whistle which means the value is 5-2=3. So, 10+(3×2) = 16
LikeLike
20
LikeLike
Missed the Cat without whistle
LikeLike
We need a Chinese whistleblower.
LikeLike
Why did the value of the cat change from 5 to 3 ?
Oh, have I missed some news item where the Chinese have reneged on a deal or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cat(5) without whistle(3)
LikeLike
the cat in the bottom equation is not wearing a whistle, so it’s worth 3 . each whistle is worth 2 …i did the same thing, hahaha.
LikeLike
The cat is four
10+4×2=18
LikeLike
26
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy cow, this thread is giving me a headache 😆
Where’s the Tylenol?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That WAS very sneaky. How were we supposed to know what the cat not wearing the whistle was worth? Sneaky Chinese math indeed. 😂
LikeLike
Hd to play this math game. My answer is 30.
LikeLike
Well I figured 17.
pair of shoes = 10
cat = 5
that whistle? thingy – and there are two in all but that last line = 4 each
so…pair of shoes 10
1 cat = 5
1/2 of that whistle thing = 2
LikeLike
Take off cat charm and lanyard makes cat
5-2=3
10+3×2=16
LikeLike
I’m embarrassed… I did not notice the missing whistle… My. Cipherin’ is still ok though
LikeLike
Missed the missing whistle on the cat.
So 16 is correct.
And a good butt whooping should follow.
Very sneaky stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the point is?
LikeLike
Having a little fun with a fun quiz.
LikeLike
10 + 3 x 2 = 26
That’s my final answer. 😉
LikeLike
Famous last words, like Comrade Mao used to tell his former political friends. (-:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask a cat! Answer is…
“16…… and why is my food bowl empty?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This should make us happy to know that Chinese children start school at 3 yrs. and that is learning the caligraphy, math and reading. Ours start at about age 30 these days. By the way also learned while there that the potty train in one month and have a special pot for it and usually use no diapers.
LikeLike
Sorry, left to right when no parenthesis. It’s 45.
LikeLike
Oops, make that 18. One whistle.
LikeLike
I feel like a Democrat all of a sudden! Duh!
LikeLike