November 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #308

Donald Trump Retweet :
I want to wish everyone at CTH a wonderful Thanksgiving! The future is so bright thanks 🙏 to Our Incredible President. SD had a thread earlier about the Democrats and their strategy for 2020.
Folks the Democrats have NO CHANCE in 2020! By the time 2020 rolls around, our GDP will be closer to 5% a year. Obamacare will have come and gone. Healthcare will return to the states were it always belonged. If they are going to put up Harris or Gillibrand and they are going to push Single Payer, good luck with that!
North Korea 🇰🇵 will be a thing of the past. Iran 🇮🇷 will be on its last leg. The ME will be seen as a place where peace is finally taking hold. Americans are going to be prospering like the mid 80s. The courts will be completely transformed. Including the SC.
I am so confident because the Rust Belt will see a return to the 70s and 80s in terms of opportunities for the folks that live there. Remember NAFTA will be a thing of the past bringing auto jobs back. The ECONOMY is always the number one factor and there is nothing the Democrats can do for that! Unemployment for blacks will be around 5.5%. Down below you will see another data point that is rocking and rolling and has us going all the way back to the 1800s. Are you kidding me!
After the 2020 election, they will rename the Rust Belt to the TRUMP BELT!
PA, OH, WI, MI, IN, IA even MN.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/11/22/consumer-sentiment-beats-forecast-wage-growth-hits-expansion-high/amp/
From the article linked above:
Survey of Consumers Chief Economist: ‘Current Expansion Will Soon Be the Second Longest Expansion Since the Mid-1800s’
The final reading of consumer sentiment beat the consensus forecast at 98.5 in November, as expectations for wage growth hit an expansion high. The consensus forecast was 98.1 and the index overall has returned to a 13-year high.
“Overall, the Sentiment Index has remained largely unchanged since the start of the year at the highest levels since 2004,” said Richard Curtain, Chief Economist at the Survey of Consumers. “What has changed recently is the degree of certainty with which consumers hold their economic expectations. In contrast to the media buzz about approaching cyclical peaks and an aging expansion, with the implication of greater uncertainty about future economic trends, consumers have voiced greater certainty about their expectations for income, employment, and inflation.”
Looking at the components in the Survey of Consumers, the Current Economic Conditions subindex came in at 113.5, which is slightly below October’s 116.5 but very strong.
“To be sure, caution is warranted given that the current expansion will soon be the second longest expansion since the mid-1800s, as well as the potential for significant changes in tax policies and the new Fed leadership and Board members,” Mr. Curtain said. “Interestingly, the data indicate that neither changes in fiscal nor monetary policies have yet had any noticeable impact on consumer expectations.”
“Overall, the data signal an expected gain of 2.7% in real consumption expenditures in 2018, and more importantly for retailers, the best runup to the holiday shopping season in a decade.”
Also, the picture in the Swing States is becoming more and more a beautiful RED!
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/data-blue-states-getting-redder-red-states-getting-redder/
From the article linked above:
October’s voter registration changes measured against last November continue to show Republican strength, almost across the board. Certainly in the “battleground” states, the Democrats are looking at a very bleak picture. A reminder that these are net changes—some states have seen voter registration increases, some decreases as rolls are purged—but the key is the net gain or loss of one party against the other. Also, keep in mind Virginia, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas and Georgia, to name a few, do not register by party so it is impossible to track the changes in those states. However, with that in mind . . . .
*AZ Rs net +11,160
Both parties gained, and the Republican edge was down slightly from last look, but still holding very strong. So much for Arizona “going purple.” If this rate of changes holds, Arizona Republicans could have a net gain of an additional 25,000 voters by election time in 2018.
*FL Rs net +61,857 Since the election, Republicans have seen a net shift of nearly 62,000 in their direction. This represents a further net gain of about 6,000 since my last report, meaning that Republicans are gaining ground at the rate of about 6,000 per month. If this were to hold through 2020, Florida would be a Republican state.
*IA Rs net +70,801 Democrats can pretty well forget about Iowa, a state Obama carried and George W. Bush lost. This massive level of change bodes extremely well for neighboring Wisconsin and Minnesota, where we cannot track these changes, but which have some of the same demographics.
*NC Rs net +61,752 This is up another 1,000 since last month, and shows the Tar Heel State continues to turn back to the Republican Party as the Democrats are losing significant registrations. When combined with the 2016 3% black voting shortfall, North Carolina presents another bleak picture for the Democrats in the near future.
*NM Rs net +12,975 New Mexico continues its Republican trend, up 165 over last month. But every month has shown steady net Republican gains. Given that there likely won’t be a Gary Johnson in the race in 2020, New Mexico is absolutely in the toss up column right now, and by 2020 could be lean Republican.
*NV Rs net +8,338 Since the last report, Republicans gained another net 600. Yet another state where Republicans are slowly and steadily chipping away at the Democrat registration advantage, and another state where Johnson won’t be around to bail out the Democrat.
And the biggie:
*PA Rs net +109,101 Pennsylvania’s shocking march away from the Democrats is breathtaking: Democrats were down another 22,000 since last month and Republicans are surging. Once again, Pennsylvania’s numbers likely speak to Michigan.
And, a reminder that in my last report, NH was R net +6,511 and ME was R net +1,201.
In short, among the truly contested states in 2016, the only ray of hope for the Democrats is Colorado, and even there, the trends have flattened some. They have stabilized New Jersey and Delaware, but Republicans continue to gain significant ground in Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, North Carolina, Iowa, Nevada, and above all, Pennsylvania. If these trends continue through 2020, Florida would be have a slight Republican registration edge, North Carolina would be nearly even, and New Mexico would be close enough that it could never be taken for granted. Moreover, Pennsylvania and Iowa would be solid Trump states.
The remarkable thing about the Republican trending states is that they have moved steadily ever since last November, in almost every case without a single break. Democrats continue to lose voters, and they are not becoming independents. All of this appears to be due to Trump and Trump alone, as the Republican Party has not offered any reasons to embrace it.
Happy Thanksgiving, Felice! I hope you are having turkey!
Best wishes for you, your family and baby piggy!
Thanks WSB! Same to you as well!
There’s baby! So cute and happy! Have a great day tomorrow!
Damn! Got my weekend reading! God Bless and Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving , All. Here’s George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclomation from Oct. 3, 1789. Signed in NYC.
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/05-04-02-0091
Enjoy! A little known fact about the history of Thanksgiving!
https://conservativetribune.com/liberals-wont-admit-thanksgiving/
https://www.newsmax.com/DougWead/fdr-reagan/2017/11/21/id/827524/
One year out — How does the Trump presidency compare? It depends on who you ask. It depends on your metrics.
In terms of promises kept to the people who elected him? I rate Donald Trump the greatest president since FDR, including Ronald Reagan. By that standard, Donald Trump is a rock star! We’ve seen nothing like it.
Most presidents campaign on one track and then do the opposite after the election.
Trump has increased jobs, reduced illegal immigration, cut regulations, driven ISIS out of its cities, turned around the Supreme Court, finally fixed the worst flaws in the Veterans Administration and given Americans hope in their future. In terms of draining the swamp? He has been relentless, with pressure on both political parties.
The stock market is at an all-time high. Unemployment is at a 17 year low.
President Trump is moving beyond the way nations have historically dealt with each other. We’ve been doing it for hundreds, if not thousands of years. No longer the contentiousness everywhere, even among friends, but now cooperativeness at all possible levels to create a better world. “A beautiful constellation of nations, each it’s own star, satellite to none”.
Think about it – the world has never tried it this way before. This is something completely new. And it’s working already, only one year into PDJT’s tenure. Astounding.
It’s almost too much to contain in one’s head.
Fusion GPS Paid Journalists, Received Money From DNC, Russia to Attack President Trump
Russia Fake Trump dossier of unverified allegations against Donald Trump.
OAN One America News Video 03:33 Minutes Nov-22-2017;
Omama Paid Fusion GPS $972,000 – Judicial Watch
OFA – Obama For America (now Obama’s OFA “Organizing for Action.”)
Paid $972,000 Cash To
The Law Firm Perkins – Coie to Pay
Fusion GPS.
Full Story;
http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Obama Pays Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele Trump Russia Dossier, JW – Judicial Watch Tom Fitton, Barack Hussein Obama, Hillary Clinton and OFA – Obama For America “Organizing for Action.”).
Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016. Since April of 2016, Obama’s campaign organization has paid nearly a million dollars to the law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS to compile a Russia Fake Trump dossier of unverified allegations against Donald Trump. DNC Democrat Russian Collusion
Fox News 02:50 Minutes Oct-30-2017;
Haaahahaha.
Now there’s a thought:
Since LaVar Ball says that shoplifting is “no big deal”…then he shouldn’t mind if people steal his expensive $500 sneakers.
Thankful on Thanksgiving Day for President Donald J. Trump and his dedication to bring America back from the brink…thank you, Mr. President. He’s great medicine for what ailed the U.S.
