A Message From President Trump on Veterans Day…

This Veterans Day President Trump delivers a message of appreciation for the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. WATCH:
This is MY President.
I would follow this Man into Hell.
Drive carefully as you enter D.C.
too funny on so many levels.
Aman, Brother, Aman. I envy those in uniform today. I had LBJ at least it wasn’t Obama.
and if you should find yourself in such an inferno, I suggest you follow the advice of Winston Churchill…”if you’re going through Hell, keep going”
God bless that man,God bless that man,God bless that man!! What a refreshing change in the White House. I wake up every day feeling so blessed and proud to have this man as our president!! President Donald J Trump Thank You!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you President Trump for your wonderful words to all the military around the world.
Never been more proud!
Our President’s love for our Veterans is so special to me. He absolutely loves them as if they are his own sons and daughters. He will move mountains for them. The transformation of the VA has been incredible. The best part is that he has 7 more years to make it a model for the world to see.
His love also comes with a price! Every time a soldier is killed, it eats him to his core. I can see him saying when it is all said and done that those were the moments that tore him apart.
For that, I love him and would take a bullet for him!
You’re so right Fle!
It moved us to tears that there would have to be organizations under the prior administration like Wounded Warriors. Our Nation should always stand behind the lives of its defenders of liberty. It should never, ever, have come to the place where our greatest citizens would be relegated to beggars in echange for their greatest sacrifice to our Nation.
God has heard the cries of His righteous in giving our Nation a leader who is empathetic to the common man, and one who truly understands not only the cost of sacrifice, but values each, and every individual who is willing to lay down their life, and livelihood for the greater good of our Nation.
Today we salute all of you who have given your lives to the service of our great Nation.
God Bless Our Veterans!
And Mr. President,
MAGA happened on November 8th 2016.
We are forever grateful to you, and although you have no prior military service, you truly understand the cost, and commitment, and sacrifice it takes in laying down your own life in service of, and for your love of our great Nation.
We are forever grateful.
We honor you on the very same ground, as we do the rest of our other beloved Veterans.
I’m going to disagree here. The US is a nation built on private initiative; we were bred to be self-reliant and proud. Private initiatives such as Wounded Warrier should always be a part of who we are as a people. It’s why we have private charities and don’t rely solely on the government for helping people in time of need anywhere.
Secondly, our warriers are not a conscripted force; they choose to serve. I don’t feel as though we owe them in quite the same way as those who were conscripted in Vietnam, Korea, WW II, etc. While we should always give as much care as we can, what we should strive for is the ending of all these pointless wars in which our warriers get mangled and killed and the endless pouring of our tax dollars into these foreign adventures that are nothing more than bankers’ and MIC wars. We are losing good people at the same time as we are irredeemably squandering our resources.
I’m hoping Trump has the guts and resolve to complete these missions or to withdraw ASAP where there’s no logical goal, leaving sovereign countries to determine their own destinies. It’s long past time we quit using our tax dollars to make war. Let’s make all great again on the basis of trade, not war.
You’re welcome, Mr. President.
Well said and make that two.
He said “It is the high point of my life to serve as the Commander in Chief of the United States Military”
I gotta say, I’m likin’ this guy. That is a President worth serving.
Nothing like the philanderer in chief I had.
Wow.
Yeap! Must be great serving today for a true American Patriot. I almost envy those serving today!
I’ll see your “Philanderer” and raise you one LBJ! Thank God there was only one!
It’s still amazing to me that we’ve got a real president.
We’ve been without one for so long.http://www.lovethispic.com/uploaded_images/140388-Thank-You-Soldiers.jpg
Thank you to all who serve (past and present)
American Flag Poem
Hello? Remember me?
Some people call me Old Glory, others call me the Star Spangled Banner.
But whatever they call me, I’m your flag.
The flag of the United States of America.
Something has been bothering me, so I thought I’d talk it over with you because it’s about me and you.
Not too long ago, people were lining up on both sides of the street to see a parade go by, and naturally I was leading that parade.
Proudly waving in the breeze.
And when your Daddy saw me coming, he would immediately remove his hat and place it over his left shoulder so his right hand would be over his heart.
And you, you were standing there, right next to your Dad.
You didn’t have a hat, and your little sister not to be outdone was standing right next to you.
Both of you had your right hand over your heart.
What has happened now?
I don’t feel as proud as I used to.
I’m still the same old flag.
I see children around, playing, shoutin’ … They don’t seem to know or care who I am or what I stand for.
I saw an elderly gentleman take his hat off, but when he saw others with theirs on, he turned around and slowly walked away.
Hey, I’m still the same old flag.
A few stars have been added since those parades long ago. A lot of blood has been shed.
Is it a sin to be patriotic anymore?
Have you forgotten who I am? What I stand for? And where I’ve been?
Anzio, Guadalcanal, Korea and Vietnam.
Take a good look one of these days at the memorial honor roll. Of all the names of all those that never came back. They gave their lives for this great nation to be free.
Under God.
When you salute me, you salute each and every one of them.
Well, it won’t be long now and I’ll be coming down that street leading that parade, and proudly waving in the breeze.
So, when you see me coming stand up straight and salute, and I’ll salute you by waving back.
And then I know, that you remember
AMEN!
I’ll keep it simple.
THANK YOU, VETERANS!
I have a heart warming story that is appropriate for this thread.
My daughter homeschooled her two children for 7 years and this year is their first year in public school. Yes, she is very aware of the indoctrination tactics that goes on and we’re both watching like hawks what garbage they may bring home.
On Tuesday I was invited to come see my 10 year old fifth grader participate in a Veterans Day tribute at her school. No way was I going to miss this. Here’s my chance to see how a grade school handles this important day.
Both sets of grandparents, and one great-grandparent (my mom), and my daughter arrived to find one sobering reality of today’s schools….every single door that leads into the school’s office and hallway from the main entrance are locked. I wasn’t expecting that but then again the last time I was ever in the hallways of a public school was 2002 when my son was a HS senior, and I don’t recall locked doors.
The program began with the color guards presenting our flag, we all stood up and said the Pledge of Allegiance 👍😊🇺🇸. Then we all sang the Star Spangled Banner, 👍❤️🇺🇸. We sat down, and several beautiful children came up to each do a reading about the history of veterans days, so far I found no reason to be upset. They were putting on what was looking like a proper salute to our vets and troops.
Next came a dimming of the lights and the kids sang a song while we watched images of our troops projected onto the wall from every era going about their jobs as protectors of our freedom. Believe me this montage of images were spot on and left no doubt in my mind this school was teaching our children what Veterans Day is all about. I had to turn away because I was on the verge of losing my battle over the pesky dust in my eyes. Then these precious children sang God Bless the USA….holy cow….more dust….yikes. I immediately recalled our President singing this song along with Lee Greenwood the day before his inauguration. But wait, it gets even better….
This beautiful 5th grade choir sang a patriotic song for each branch of the military, before they launched into each song, they exclaimed the branch of the military the song was a tribute for, and each vet in the audience stood up starting with the Army….clapping wildly cheering them on now!! Following Army, came the Marines, then Coast Guard, then Navy (had the most vets stand, including one young lady), and finally the Air Force. I cannot tell you how darn proud I felt of those kids and their teachers. It was flawlessly presented , and those kids sang their hearts out. So later when I got my chance, I hugged my 10 year old gushing on her the great job and how very important it is to know those songs, and why we pledge allegiance to our flag. She beamed her happiness and my heart jumped with joy.
I’m so proud of the kids, and their teachers. I also learned that not only does my 5th grader start her school day with the Pledge of Allegiance, but her 7th grade sister also does the same at her middle school. Feeling blessed, thankful, and grateful. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you Fe for sharing that fabulous story! That’s the Country I served for all those many years ago. Glad to see it still exists!
And thank you President Trump for your sacrifice you are making for this our beautiful and wonderful country. May God bless you and your family and keep you and yours safe. 🗽 🌅🌄🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr President it would be an honor to salute you as my CiC! It’s nice, if a bit embarrassing, to be recognized. Honestly, Sir, I only did my duty for living in this great nation as had every generation of my family back at least to the Civil War . Thank you, Sir, for your dedication and support for my fellow vets who depend on our VA facilities.
Navy Vet, ATN2
US Navy (1965-1969)
To all the Veterans:
Thank you for my Freedom its appreciated everyday.
I am Infantry,
Queen of battle.
Wherever brave men fight and die
for FREEDOM’S sake,
There I am, always ready.
I am Infantry, Queen of battle
Follow me!
