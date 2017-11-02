Sarah Sanders and HR McMaster White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and National Security Advisor HR McMaster hold the press briefing for Thursday November 2nd, 2017.

UPDATE: Video Added

White House Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

44 Responses to Sarah Sanders and HR McMaster White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

  1. HBD says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    It’s howdy doody time with the children of the press corps.

  2. 4beagles says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    My lunch should be ready just in time to enjoy with this presser.

  3. napoleon32 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Is this when we make baseless accusations that General McMaster is drugging the President? Asking for a friend, lol.

  4. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Omigosh? This is fresh news so I’ll post here while waiting the everpretty Sandra to slosh the MSM press around without breaking a manicure.

  5. Mike diamond says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Who is paying the press????? Does their pay come from Ol bills charity fund ?? My gosh they never stop with stupid questions!

  6. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Press was firmly ordered to stay on topic, and it seems to be working.

  7. Summer says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    HR McMaster to a male presstitute: look at the actions and never assume anything.

    Lol.

    • MVW says:
      November 2, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      McMaster made one huge point and that is that historically, banging on an empty barrel has not helped the rights of people in other countries. What is important is what goes on behind the scenes and behind the scenes Trump is active and effective.

      It shut the Zombie press placeholder up.

  8. duchess01 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Great Job, General McMaster, de-escalating the p-pool panic attacks – they really have a hard time understanding President Trump’s no-nonsense approach to problems around the world –

    Each member of the Trump Team is impressive in handling the p-pool kiddies – even when they have no idea about what they are talking – and/or – asking stupid questions – somehow, the p-pool thinks they are going to get a ‘strategic plan’ from the Trump Team – how many times do they have to tell these ignorant kiddies – ‘We don’t advertise what we are going to do!’

  9. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Just listening to McMaster for about 3 minutes, and it becomes overwhelmingly obvious how incredibly talented the man is. My new watchword, a corollary of “Let Trump be Trump”, is:

    Never doubt a Trump hunch!

    President Trump KNEW McMaster was going to solve a whole lot of problems in a whole lot of places – in the Middle East AND in South Asia AND in East Asia.

    So I am convinced that WAY BACK BEHIND the attacks on McMaster is CANKLES and SOROS. They have just figured out a way to get people on the right to jump like frogs and do their work.

    • FL_GUY says:
      November 2, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      You wrote: They have just figured out a way to get people on the right to jump like frogs and do their work.

      Sadly, they have done this for years. A D-Rat smears an R, Rs join in the smearing. Of course if a D-Rat is accused of anything, every D-Rat rallies behind them. Let’s not forget Cold Cash Jefferson who continued to sit in Congress for 5 years after he was caught in a bribery sting. He could have been expelled as per Congressional rules but every congress critter protected him, Rs included. He was finally prosecuted only after he lost his primary and had to leave office.

    • mimbler says:
      November 2, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      I think you are right. On another site the leftie commenters were talking about how Mcmasters appeared incompetent to the point of brain damage.
      That must be their talking point, because not even a lib could listen to him and come to that conclusion.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        November 2, 2017 at 7:54 pm

        This is an interesting coordination of “rotating suspicions” that they’re using. For libs, they push suspicion of incompetence. But for the anti-McMaster conservatives, they push that he’s “soft on Islam”. Different talking points for different audiences.

  10. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    November 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    And POTUS is off to Asia to get some good General Kung Pao chicken.

  11. Karmaisabitch says:
    November 2, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    McMaster handled that quite well; informative and clear. President Trump has many talented persons working with him. What a pleasure to realize grownups are back in charge. So much more breathable then the student theorists, relativists, party goers and degenerates that had been leading this great country down the tubes.

  12. Apfelcobbler says:
    November 2, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Hillary has a knack for this funny money business!

  13. NewIDEA says:
    November 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Please look at this petition its a way for the states to take charge of corrupt Washington and give power back to the people.
    Link:
    https://www.thepetitionsite.com/943/396/492/invoke-article-v-5-of-the-united-states-constitution/

