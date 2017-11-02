Sarah Sanders and HR McMaster White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and National Security Advisor HR McMaster hold the press briefing for Thursday November 2nd, 2017.
It’s howdy doody time with the children of the press corps.
More like ‘Pet Cemetery’ time. Halloween is over and these creatures are still wearing their journalist costumes and wearing their pass badges.
My lunch should be ready just in time to enjoy with this presser.
Is this when we make baseless accusations that General McMaster is drugging the President? Asking for a friend, lol.
you left out that he’s being assisted by Javanka 😂😂😂😂
How silly of me! And of course I must add that General Kelly is isolating him from his supporters and his family. You know, that same family that is also helping McMaster drug him. Some people’s children, I swear…
OMG, I almost spewed my covfefe!
Was it McMasters that unmasked the names of the first family’s pets? He doth praise PDJT too much. He must be leading a journalists coup against Sara!
Omigosh? This is fresh news so I’ll post here while waiting the everpretty Sandra to slosh the MSM press around without breaking a manicure.
Revenge of the water Buffalo….
I shouldn’t laugh but I did!
lol
This is getting to be so much fun…The DNC people and Hollywood elites are throwing each other under the bus. Wonder who is next LOL
Elitists, not elites. Elite noun (often used with a plural verb) the choice or best of anything considered collectively, as of a group or class of persons.
TY for being the Grammar police I will remember to closely watch all of your posts.
Just call them 1337s. Leets. That’s geek-speak for “elites”, top-notch hackers and crackers (and I’m not talking Triscuts, Cheese-Its, or Wheat Thins 🙂 )…
(On a digital display, the one looks like an el, the three looks like a reversed “e”, and a seven looks (vaguely) like a “t”. Amazing what all-nighters of Jolt Cola and microwave pizza can do to someone 🙂 )…
Political Elites: Definition, Role and Criticism of Elitism are described below:
Definition:
Aristotle held that some persons are fit to rule while others are fit to be ruled over. Elite means ‘chosen few’. Elite consists of those persons who come at the top because of their superior quality. Such chosen few generally exist in trade-Unions, bureaucracy, armed forces and almost everywhere.
The Elite Theory:
The Elite Theory consists of the idea that there are two groups:
(1) The selected few who govern the society because of their ability and
(2) The vast masses who are governed because they are destined to be ruled.
Hmmm Turns out what I said it what I meant. Go police someplace else.
The Elite always works in the interest of those from whom it derives its power and authority but still it works against democracy because it believes in the rule of the few
http://www.preservearticles.com/2014081433553/political-elites-definition-role-and-criticism-of-elitism.html
That’s interesting, I never looked up the definition proper term. I always thought of elites as in Navy elites. Honed exemplary skills uncontested and extraordinary beyond norm. I’z conflicted on whether I like calling Navy the elites now!
The good news are the DNC is losing power and turning on each other like BARBARIANS!
🙂
As an afterthought I thought I’d look it up when I got home.
Hard to type from a cell.
Ever since we discovered the DC swamp is Soros, Hillary, Podestas and Harveywood is Weinstein, Meryl Screech, Nasty George Clooney and AlyssaTaketotheStreets – they are definitely NOT ELITES anymore. They are DINGBAT elitists. Soros is no hedge fund brainiac either. He made his money off criminal false flag staging similar to Mandalay.
They are going to need a bigger bus!
Time for a Queen Mary size bus…LOL
Dozens of them!!
kin, a lot of this is just playing the game and nothing changing and no one being interrogated or imprisoned for treason. Both of the 2 parties in 1 are dying – DNC because has lost support and are communist, and the RNC because Trump revivified it and now they are kicking him in the behind and that will send them down the toilet. So, can we start considering a new party or parties that actually will represent us and not themselves?
A friend just texted me this news. This is a FUN presidency.
Buried in her Hillary Clinton accusations is the charge that Obama left the DNC bankrupt.
And that is the really big story…where did Obama stash the money?
Who is paying the press????? Does their pay come from Ol bills charity fund ?? My gosh they never stop with stupid questions!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Press was firmly ordered to stay on topic, and it seems to be working.
They know NOT to mess with President Trump’s Generals.
At least until their backs are turned…
HR McMaster to a male presstitute: look at the actions and never assume anything.
Lol.
McMaster made one huge point and that is that historically, banging on an empty barrel has not helped the rights of people in other countries. What is important is what goes on behind the scenes and behind the scenes Trump is active and effective.
It shut the Zombie press placeholder up.
Great Job, General McMaster, de-escalating the p-pool panic attacks – they really have a hard time understanding President Trump’s no-nonsense approach to problems around the world –
Each member of the Trump Team is impressive in handling the p-pool kiddies – even when they have no idea about what they are talking – and/or – asking stupid questions – somehow, the p-pool thinks they are going to get a ‘strategic plan’ from the Trump Team – how many times do they have to tell these ignorant kiddies – ‘We don’t advertise what we are going to do!’
Just listening to McMaster for about 3 minutes, and it becomes overwhelmingly obvious how incredibly talented the man is. My new watchword, a corollary of “Let Trump be Trump”, is:
Never doubt a Trump hunch!
President Trump KNEW McMaster was going to solve a whole lot of problems in a whole lot of places – in the Middle East AND in South Asia AND in East Asia.
So I am convinced that WAY BACK BEHIND the attacks on McMaster is CANKLES and SOROS. They have just figured out a way to get people on the right to jump like frogs and do their work.
You wrote: They have just figured out a way to get people on the right to jump like frogs and do their work.
Sadly, they have done this for years. A D-Rat smears an R, Rs join in the smearing. Of course if a D-Rat is accused of anything, every D-Rat rallies behind them. Let’s not forget Cold Cash Jefferson who continued to sit in Congress for 5 years after he was caught in a bribery sting. He could have been expelled as per Congressional rules but every congress critter protected him, Rs included. He was finally prosecuted only after he lost his primary and had to leave office.
I think you are right. On another site the leftie commenters were talking about how Mcmasters appeared incompetent to the point of brain damage.
That must be their talking point, because not even a lib could listen to him and come to that conclusion.
This is an interesting coordination of “rotating suspicions” that they’re using. For libs, they push suspicion of incompetence. But for the anti-McMaster conservatives, they push that he’s “soft on Islam”. Different talking points for different audiences.
And POTUS is off to Asia to get some good General Kung Pao chicken.
McMaster handled that quite well; informative and clear. President Trump has many talented persons working with him. What a pleasure to realize grownups are back in charge. So much more breathable then the student theorists, relativists, party goers and degenerates that had been leading this great country down the tubes.
Hillary has a knack for this funny money business!
Tell Gyorgi we’re not interested… and pick up your 25 pieces of copper…
