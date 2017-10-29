Bruce Maxwell: Kneels For Anthem – Stands for Mugshot…

Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell gained attention for being the first Major League Baseball (MLB) player to kneel during the national anthem. Yesterday he pulled a gun on a woman, was arrested for aggravated assault, and was forced to stand for mugshot.
“We were disappointed to learn of the allegations,” said Oakland A’s Catherine Aker, Vice President of Communications & Community, in an emailed statement. “We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously. We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time.” (link)
Advertisements
Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Karma. Gotta love it
LikeLiked by 15 people
Mark in this case it is so beautiful! The one POS that decided to kneel is arrested and will get some time in jail and can kiss his career goodbye! Oakland is not so far away from San Quentin. I couldn’t think of a better place for him to do his time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He would be at the front of the line to bitch at us for owning guns.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I recommend US sports fans look to CRICKET… and RUGBY 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
I am a lacrosse fan myself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I played lacrosse for five years at Northern Illinois University. Played defense. Great game to play as it involves so many characteristics and skills used in 4-5 other sports all in one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If cricket would please remove all that ridiculous batsman armament (like it was before) it would be enjoyable again. Helmets, face masks, chest plates, and full body armor is just plain silly now.
LikeLiked by 11 people
MLB should adopt much of the same. Baseball isn’t football, but football players are padded and protected to the extreme, while baseball players are exposed to terrible risks constantly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Baseball is being ruined enough with political correctness, instant replay, and the wuzzification of the game.
The juiced baseball is a disgrace worse than steroids.
It’s like a Trueflight golf ball, adding 40-60 feet to every fly ball.
The rules about catchers not blocking home plate and no sliding into second base are powerpuff rules for sissies.
Don’t need none of the AYSO mommy rules in baseball, thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that I’m so ancient ( 😉 ) I can no longer make good contact on a really fast pitch, like anything over ~70mph. But we do have a cheapo little pitching machine that goes up to 50mph, using those yellow dimpled baseballs… and I can still consistently hit them out (though it’s only 300′ to the corners on the field we usually go to). I’d like to try just once using MLB balls, a high-quality bat, and 90mph pitch. Of course I could never actually make contact, but maybe I’d get lucky, just once… 😉
LikeLike
I take your point. I am so old that I remember the days of batsmen wearing a cap or floppy hat.
It spoiled the game spectacle when they donned helmets, but…… having seen players seriously injured (killed) by head impact… it is a necessary evil.
And… the “body padding”.. is essential too… if it helps… players still suffer damage despite the padding 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most well known (recent-ish) incident was the death of Phil Huges…Even with a helmet…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, but I can tell you that when I played baseball there were times (facing some pitchers) that I WISHED I was armored up like football players! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cricket??? Why not curling or synchronized swimming?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cricket… an acquired taste 🙂
I am the ONLY person who has ever successfully explained cricket to an American… once. But well worth the effort since my American friend is an avid fan of the game 🙂
Here is a good overview of how the game is viewed
LikeLiked by 1 person
My hubby was invited to a game at this the Gabba & even the Aussies talked him out of going, seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah… they couldn’t have been proper Aussies…. must have been Russian spies posing as Aussies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Being of English, Irish and Scottish heritage you’d think I would be? I love British motorcycles, British Blues, the British Invasion (1964), James Bond and their accent.
LikeLike
My DH is British and he only loves football(Soccer)! He follows Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Magpies. The “Toon” Army! He played when he was in The Royal Navy, and could run circles around 18 year olds. He still can(mid 60’s). I wish I could only keep up with him, lol.
He also likes Rugby, but not as much as Football!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You rang, Rumpole? 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cricket is a bit slow, IMO & Rugby League has it’s own problems, just like the National Felons League does.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jul/22/rugby-league-has-a-domestic-violence-problem-the-nrls-lip-service-wont-fix-it
LikeLike
Rugby League is quite separate from “Rugby Union” (aka “Rugby”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slow? Talk about SLOW!!!
A game that takes FIVE DAYS… 8 hour days… and at the end of all that ends in a DRAW :lol
However….. it is FAR MORE than that. As commentators often opine… its more like a long campaign… with smaller battles fought (and won or lost) within the long campaign. It involves strategy.. short term concessions with an eye to some final prize…. it involves STATISTICS… and history (100+ years)… it involves ethics, and honor and self sacrifice for “the team” at times.. at other times INDIVIDUAL achievement… I could go on…. 🙂
LikeLike
I should add… International Cricket involves long term National rivalries… eg India and Pakistan duke it out when they compete at Cricket.. could even help lessen the chances of them firing Nukes at each other 🙂
LikeLike
He just gave the A’s an excuse to drop him like a hot potato.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It is Oakland.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That explains everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But they won’t drop him. They’ll just make things worse and end up condoning his stupidity. I can hear it now: “He’s a good boy, but marginalized by American society”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am just curious, how much is this marginalized boy contract worth?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s only brutality when the police are involved! How many of us have been forced to defend ourselves against a pizza delivery boy? I ordered pepperoni not meatball!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
NHL to the rescue!
LikeLiked by 8 people
One black NHL guy has raised his fist during the anthem. That is all I have known about. He has since been released!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t aware of that. As a whole these international rosters show proper respect to the flags and the anthems.
LikeLike
Think he WAS a Lightning player.
LikeLike
“Kneels for anthem…stands for mugshot”
Sundance sure does have a way with words. LOL!
LikeLiked by 25 people
“We can’t have the inmates running the prison”
Who’s making fun of Bob McNair now?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Isn’t that the truth. As the saying goes, you reap what you sow. I hope the victim in the case gets the justice she deserves for what she went through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve said it before, there is a reason these guys do so much “community service”. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently almost his WHOLE Team took a knee today.
There won’t be anyone left watching come the Super Bowl.
#NoFansLeft
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bet he also stands up straight and tall whilst depositing his paychecks at the bank. (Ok, I’m dating myself–I know about direct deposit, but maybe you’re old enough to get the joke.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Still had paychecks when I joined the Army in ’86.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If MLB was smart, they’d get rid of this guy now, (or at least when /if he’s convicted).
MLB seems to be picking up over NFL- even I know people who’ve “switched”.
They’d be smart to Nip It. Nip It in the Bud.
Are these contracts the Players sign so iron tight that they can’t even be broken if they commit a crime?
LikeLiked by 5 people
There was a time when players were IMMEDIATELY suspended under these circumstances. The NFL and others went slack on this and is now the National Felon League. With increasingly aggressive players comes increasing rates of injuries among other things.
Where once these players were heroes and role models, now they are people you don’t want your children to know or to emulate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah there was a time when a lot of pro ballplayers had to get a job in the off season.
They loved the game a little more back then, and it was nice to watch Americans play ball.
Both leagues are now infested with foreigners and their interpreters.
Now I refer to them as the “Foreign National league” and the “Latin American league”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I’m tired of foreigners joining up with American teams, whether is baseball, ice skating, gymnastics, etc and esp. the Olympic Teams. It is fun to win-win-win but it isn’t fun to see real American’s chances of getting on the team go down. Foreingers take spots away from Americans–sounds familiar? It happens with college scholarlships, jobs, med schools openings, etc.
At least we know where Maxwell’s loyalty lies-anti-american. I prefer to see these attitudes display in public rather than wonder if they are with us MAGA or with our enemy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the World Series is so good this year. Too bad that fool on the Astros had to go inject this stuff into it by making fun of Yu Darvish’s eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The player probably has to be CONVICTED, or else have a history of felonious behavior and arrests that become embarrassing to the team. Well, unless he isn’t that valuable a player to begin with, in which case he just has to be accused. You know, if the victim in this case can claim he was sexually harassing her while threatening her with the gun that would probably do it.
LikeLike
The waiter was on the Rick and Bubba radio show on Thursday. Very believable.
http://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2017/10/25/waiter-mlb-catcher-bruce-maxwell-made-up-story-about-service-refusal-over-anthem-protest.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
Posted an excerpt from this article in the wrong place, to pam2246, below.
Maxwell was dining with a Dem Politician!
LikeLike
I think you’re making some confusing connections. According to the story linked above, the victim was female and “The alleged victim was a food delivery driver.” It would be a stretch to call a waiter a “delivery driver.”
In criminal analysis, there is often a clear distinction made between people who commit crimes against people they know and against people they do not know. The former is recognized as being “crimes of passion” or similar where they aren’t generally considered to be a general danger to the public. In the latter distinction, they ARE considered to be a general danger to the public.
This guy is very dangerous.
LikeLike
Sorry, I wasn’t clear. The story that brought Maxwell to my attention happened two weeks ago.
In a restaurant in Huntsville, AL, Maxwell accused a waiter of refusing to serve Maxwell because the waiter recognized Maxwell as the MLB player who knelt.
The waiter says this story is not true. That is the episode I linked from Fox News above.
I apologize for not making myself clear in my first post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Manfred will go limp on this guy like he did Gurriel.
LikeLike
Game 4 of the World Series ratings at a 5 year high. MLB is likely benefiting from the NFL kneeling demise. I suggest they react swiftly and decisively…and learn from Goodell’s tap dancing around the issue.
http://deadline.com/2017/10/dodgers-win-world-series-game-4-ratings-rise-astros-fox-1202196955/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Such a great game!!!!!!!! (Dodger fans here).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was hoping for the old rivalry…Yankees vs Dodgers World Series. I have been a Yankee fan since the 70s and Reggie Jackson.
Reggie! Reggie! Reggie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ack don’t remind me. I was sick with the flu during that game and had a relapse!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. October! I will go to my grave, or urn, wondering how the original … “house that Ruth built” … Yankee Stadium , was ever allowed to be torn down. They’ll probably declare Obama’s favorite bathhouse as a historically significant site. There has to be way more Major League Baseball history that occurred in Yankee Stadium than all other ballparks combined.
LikeLike
Mom grew up in the Bronx. She and the women in her family were yuge Yankee fans. They never missed a Ladies’ Day!
LikeLike
The owner of the NFL’S Houston Texans, Bob McNair told the truth about ALL of these Anthem Kneeler thugs when he said, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/10/27/texans-owner-bob-mcnair-apologizes-inmates-remark-about-national-anthem-kneelers
LikeLiked by 4 people
This just gets better and better. From that article, he was dining with a Democratic Politician(!). That Dem Pol probably put him up to it (the kneeling):
….”“He is outright lying. This is really upsetting as he was given full service, I didn’t even know who Bruce Maxwell was,” Matt Henry, a 42-year-old waiter at Keegan’s Public House, told Fox News. “This all started because I carded his friend who wanted to order a beer.”
According to Henry, an Alabama native, Maxwell was dining with local Democratic councilman Devyn Keith and another friend who produced an expired ID, and the server refused to serve him a drink — which upset the friend, who followed him into the kitchen….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
aaargh. I posted this to the wrong place, goes with Nonniemae’s FOX article, above.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karma
LikeLike
Living proof that you just can’t “fix stupid”. No loss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When their ’cause’ is based on lies and their actions the result of massive manipulation campaigns, they are in some ways the victim. Trouble is, it’s like trying to help a drowning victim — they’re quite likely to hurt you while you’re trying to help.
People like to assert arguments which are based on individual moral agency. The arguments are somewhat valid until you take a step back and examine one of the world’s most successful and profitable psychological sciences — MARKETING. The science behind today’s most effective marketing addresses groups and group behavior. It is HIGHLY effective and highly accurate. Does the group have moral agency? I think not.
Yes, the group is stupid. And this is in part because the group often shares a singular band within the IQ spectrum.
LikeLike
Fire his a$$. Fire all of the stupid thugs filling these spots. Hire these young, patriotic, good kids that are living for the chance at professional sports.
Got a record? Hmm, we will pass. The END!
Enough and I believe it is safe to say we have had enough.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s spelled KARMA but it’s pronounced HAHAHAHAHAH
LikeLiked by 6 people
BLM kneeler, I wonder does that mean his victim was not AA?
LikeLike
Innocent until proven guilty..anybody?
LikeLike
He’s guilty of kneeling like an asshole thug.
Photographic evidence provided. Case Closed.
The criminal gun charge is as you say.
But the irony remains.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope. He didn’t extend that courtesy to police officers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another POS
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stands for Thugshot
FIFY
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha ha really.
Quelle cochon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s see, which of these fit Maxwell…
I’m too stupid to understand the issues
I want attention
Yes I’m a thug, but so what?
Hey, I may be a moron, but look at me now, I’m a social justice superstar!
Why yes, I am that dumb
Whats the big deal? I work for an American professional sports team. They’ll never fire me. Besides, kneeling for the anthem & pulling guns on people are considered career boosters in my line of work
Hey, I catch balls for a living! That means I can do whatever I want
I play a children’s game & I’m only making 10 million a year. America sucks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
See – he was right. Now he’s oppressed by police brutality, a victim of our systemic racism. Let’s all block traffic in protest or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AHHAHAHAHAHA! Best headline ever! Thank you Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dang Bluto, I was gonna post almost the same comment: Best headline of 2017!
LikeLike
Douche Maxwell is his new name. His only claims to fame are kneeling for the anthem and pulling a gun on a woman. What a guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Oakland Athletics catcher allegedly pointed a gun at a female food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz.”
Probably not much of a tipper, either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drawing down WAS his tip!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Texan team just made me triple down on my anger toward the NFL. Baseball needs to make an example of this guy
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bob McNair is a snowflake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God has an enormous sense of humour.
And even God hates cricket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost all the team members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the National Anthem in their game against the Seattle Seahawks today. They didn’t say how many Seahawks also did it, but I’m sure several did. Hope the NFL loses a lot of money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://sports.yahoo.com/texans-kneel-national-anthem-protest-owners-inmate-comments-201516733.html
Texans in full jailbreak rebellion. Seasquawk’s defensive line sat.
LikeLike
And even the ones who didn’t kneel down, looks like all of them clasped arms with, or put their hands on the shoulders of the ones who DID kneel. So it’s EXACTLY the same as kneeling themselves.
LikeLike
Great Headline on this article, SD. Epic laugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope this works…
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^^ Gold ^^^
LikeLiked by 5 people
Probably a number of fisters/kneelers with previous,………. ‘interactions with LE.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!! Every one of them should have their own card!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Obunion had a son, that’s what he would look like 👀
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obunion!!! BEST EVAH!!
LikeLike
Seems to be the people that hate the police and America in general also seem to be the most criminal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great observation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting he was born in Germany while his father was in the Army. I wonder what his parents think of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goodell out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This one too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what’s this guy doing putting his hand on Maxwell’s shoulder during Maxwell’s disrespect of our nation….
Mark Canha #20 RF
Bats: R, Throws: R
Birth Date: February 15, 1989 (Age: 28)
Birthplace: San Jose, CA
Experience: 2 years
College: California
Ht/Wt 6-2, 210 lbs.
His college might give a clue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NFL: Houston Kneelers, formerly known as Houston Texans
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/10/1008138-texas-owner-called-protesters-inmates-now-look-retaliation/
LikeLike
“Despite rumors that the players would remove the Texans decals from their helmets, they ended up leaving them on.”
Because that would have gotten them fired, unlike kneeling.
LikeLike