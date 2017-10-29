Bruce Maxwell: Kneels For Anthem – Stands for Mugshot…

Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell gained attention for being the first Major League Baseball (MLB) player to kneel during the national anthem. Yesterday he pulled a gun on a woman, was arrested for aggravated assault, and was forced to stand for mugshot.

“We were disappointed to learn of the allegations,” said Oakland A’s Catherine Aker, Vice President of Communications & Community, in an emailed statement. “We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously. We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time.” (link)

