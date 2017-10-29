Bruce Maxwell: Kneels For Anthem – Stands for Mugshot…

Posted on October 29, 2017 by

Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell gained attention for being the first Major League Baseball (MLB) player to kneel during the national anthem.  Yesterday he pulled a gun on a woman, was arrested for aggravated assault, and was forced to stand for mugshot.

“We were disappointed to learn of the allegations,” said Oakland A’s Catherine Aker, Vice President of Communications & Community, in an emailed statement. “We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously. We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time.” (link)

103 Responses to Bruce Maxwell: Kneels For Anthem – Stands for Mugshot…

  1. Sedanka says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Disgusting.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 29, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Mark in this case it is so beautiful! The one POS that decided to kneel is arrested and will get some time in jail and can kiss his career goodbye! Oakland is not so far away from San Quentin. I couldn’t think of a better place for him to do his time.

  3. SoCalPatriot says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    He would be at the front of the line to bitch at us for owning guns.

  4. rumpole2 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    I recommend US sports fans look to CRICKET… and RUGBY 🙂

    • bonnehou58 says:
      October 29, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      I am a lacrosse fan myself.

      • Kevin Finnestad says:
        October 29, 2017 at 4:46 pm

        I played lacrosse for five years at Northern Illinois University. Played defense. Great game to play as it involves so many characteristics and skills used in 4-5 other sports all in one.

    • sundance says:
      October 29, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      If cricket would please remove all that ridiculous batsman armament (like it was before) it would be enjoyable again. Helmets, face masks, chest plates, and full body armor is just plain silly now.

      • Sedanka says:
        October 29, 2017 at 4:48 pm

        MLB should adopt much of the same. Baseball isn’t football, but football players are padded and protected to the extreme, while baseball players are exposed to terrible risks constantly.

        • Bull Durham says:
          October 29, 2017 at 5:48 pm

          Baseball is being ruined enough with political correctness, instant replay, and the wuzzification of the game.

          The juiced baseball is a disgrace worse than steroids.
          It’s like a Trueflight golf ball, adding 40-60 feet to every fly ball.

          The rules about catchers not blocking home plate and no sliding into second base are powerpuff rules for sissies.

          Don’t need none of the AYSO mommy rules in baseball, thank you.

          • jello333 says:
            October 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

            Now that I’m so ancient ( 😉 ) I can no longer make good contact on a really fast pitch, like anything over ~70mph. But we do have a cheapo little pitching machine that goes up to 50mph, using those yellow dimpled baseballs… and I can still consistently hit them out (though it’s only 300′ to the corners on the field we usually go to). I’d like to try just once using MLB balls, a high-quality bat, and 90mph pitch. Of course I could never actually make contact, but maybe I’d get lucky, just once… 😉

      • rumpole2 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        I take your point. I am so old that I remember the days of batsmen wearing a cap or floppy hat.
        It spoiled the game spectacle when they donned helmets, but…… having seen players seriously injured (killed) by head impact… it is a necessary evil.
        And… the “body padding”.. is essential too… if it helps… players still suffer damage despite the padding 🙂

      • jello333 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 6:45 pm

        Yep, but I can tell you that when I played baseball there were times (facing some pitchers) that I WISHED I was armored up like football players! 😉

    • boogywstew says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      Cricket??? Why not curling or synchronized swimming?

      • rumpole2 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:20 pm

        Cricket… an acquired taste 🙂
        I am the ONLY person who has ever successfully explained cricket to an American… once. But well worth the effort since my American friend is an avid fan of the game 🙂

        Here is a good overview of how the game is viewed

      • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
        October 29, 2017 at 6:11 pm

        My DH is British and he only loves football(Soccer)! He follows Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Magpies. The “Toon” Army! He played when he was in The Royal Navy, and could run circles around 18 year olds. He still can(mid 60’s). I wish I could only keep up with him, lol.
        He also likes Rugby, but not as much as Football!

    • Molly says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      You rang, Rumpole? 😉

    • Jo says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      Cricket is a bit slow, IMO & Rugby League has it’s own problems, just like the National Felons League does.
      https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jul/22/rugby-league-has-a-domestic-violence-problem-the-nrls-lip-service-wont-fix-it

      • rumpole2 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        Rugby League is quite separate from “Rugby Union” (aka “Rugby”)

      • rumpole2 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:43 pm

        Slow? Talk about SLOW!!!

        A game that takes FIVE DAYS… 8 hour days… and at the end of all that ends in a DRAW :lol

        However….. it is FAR MORE than that. As commentators often opine… its more like a long campaign… with smaller battles fought (and won or lost) within the long campaign. It involves strategy.. short term concessions with an eye to some final prize…. it involves STATISTICS… and history (100+ years)… it involves ethics, and honor and self sacrifice for “the team” at times.. at other times INDIVIDUAL achievement… I could go on…. 🙂

        • rumpole2 says:
          October 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

          I should add… International Cricket involves long term National rivalries… eg India and Pakistan duke it out when they compete at Cricket.. could even help lessen the chances of them firing Nukes at each other 🙂

  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    He just gave the A’s an excuse to drop him like a hot potato.

  6. William F Buckley's Ghost says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    It’s only brutality when the police are involved! How many of us have been forced to defend ourselves against a pizza delivery boy? I ordered pepperoni not meatball!!!

  7. 702Tim says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    NHL to the rescue!

  8. JW in Germany says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    “Kneels for anthem…stands for mugshot”

    Sundance sure does have a way with words. LOL!

  9. sunnydaze says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    If MLB was smart, they’d get rid of this guy now, (or at least when /if he’s convicted).

    MLB seems to be picking up over NFL- even I know people who’ve “switched”.

    They’d be smart to Nip It. Nip It in the Bud.

    Are these contracts the Players sign so iron tight that they can’t even be broken if they commit a crime?

    • Daniel says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      There was a time when players were IMMEDIATELY suspended under these circumstances. The NFL and others went slack on this and is now the National Felon League. With increasingly aggressive players comes increasing rates of injuries among other things.

      Where once these players were heroes and role models, now they are people you don’t want your children to know or to emulate.

      • mopar2016 says:
        October 29, 2017 at 5:16 pm

        Yeah there was a time when a lot of pro ballplayers had to get a job in the off season.
        They loved the game a little more back then, and it was nice to watch Americans play ball.
        Both leagues are now infested with foreigners and their interpreters.
        Now I refer to them as the “Foreign National league” and the “Latin American league”.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          October 29, 2017 at 6:11 pm

          I agree. I’m tired of foreigners joining up with American teams, whether is baseball, ice skating, gymnastics, etc and esp. the Olympic Teams. It is fun to win-win-win but it isn’t fun to see real American’s chances of getting on the team go down. Foreingers take spots away from Americans–sounds familiar? It happens with college scholarlships, jobs, med schools openings, etc.

          At least we know where Maxwell’s loyalty lies-anti-american. I prefer to see these attitudes display in public rather than wonder if they are with us MAGA or with our enemy.

    • Wend says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      And the World Series is so good this year. Too bad that fool on the Astros had to go inject this stuff into it by making fun of Yu Darvish’s eyes.

    • DGinGA says:
      October 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      The player probably has to be CONVICTED, or else have a history of felonious behavior and arrests that become embarrassing to the team. Well, unless he isn’t that valuable a player to begin with, in which case he just has to be accused. You know, if the victim in this case can claim he was sexually harassing her while threatening her with the gun that would probably do it.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Posted an excerpt from this article in the wrong place, to pam2246, below.

      Maxwell was dining with a Dem Politician!

    • Daniel says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      I think you’re making some confusing connections. According to the story linked above, the victim was female and “The alleged victim was a food delivery driver.” It would be a stretch to call a waiter a “delivery driver.”

      In criminal analysis, there is often a clear distinction made between people who commit crimes against people they know and against people they do not know. The former is recognized as being “crimes of passion” or similar where they aren’t generally considered to be a general danger to the public. In the latter distinction, they ARE considered to be a general danger to the public.

      This guy is very dangerous.

    • nonniemae says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Sorry, I wasn’t clear. The story that brought Maxwell to my attention happened two weeks ago.

      In a restaurant in Huntsville, AL, Maxwell accused a waiter of refusing to serve Maxwell because the waiter recognized Maxwell as the MLB player who knelt.

      The waiter says this story is not true. That is the episode I linked from Fox News above.

      I apologize for not making myself clear in my first post.

  11. Last, First says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I wonder if Manfred will go limp on this guy like he did Gurriel.

  12. JW in Germany says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Game 4 of the World Series ratings at a 5 year high. MLB is likely benefiting from the NFL kneeling demise. I suggest they react swiftly and decisively…and learn from Goodell’s tap dancing around the issue.

    http://deadline.com/2017/10/dodgers-win-world-series-game-4-ratings-rise-astros-fox-1202196955/

  13. pam2246 says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    The owner of the NFL’S Houston Texans, Bob McNair told the truth about ALL of these Anthem Kneeler thugs when he said, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

    http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/10/27/texans-owner-bob-mcnair-apologizes-inmates-remark-about-national-anthem-kneelers

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:04 pm

      This just gets better and better. From that article, he was dining with a Democratic Politician(!). That Dem Pol probably put him up to it (the kneeling):

      ….”“He is outright lying. This is really upsetting as he was given full service, I didn’t even know who Bruce Maxwell was,” Matt Henry, a 42-year-old waiter at Keegan’s Public House, told Fox News. “This all started because I carded his friend who wanted to order a beer.”

      According to Henry, an Alabama native, Maxwell was dining with local Democratic councilman Devyn Keith and another friend who produced an expired ID, and the server refused to serve him a drink — which upset the friend, who followed him into the kitchen….”

  14. Blase Bauer says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Karma

  15. SouthernbytheGraceofGod says:
    October 29, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Living proof that you just can’t “fix stupid”. No loss.

    • Daniel says:
      October 29, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      When their ’cause’ is based on lies and their actions the result of massive manipulation campaigns, they are in some ways the victim. Trouble is, it’s like trying to help a drowning victim — they’re quite likely to hurt you while you’re trying to help.

      People like to assert arguments which are based on individual moral agency. The arguments are somewhat valid until you take a step back and examine one of the world’s most successful and profitable psychological sciences — MARKETING. The science behind today’s most effective marketing addresses groups and group behavior. It is HIGHLY effective and highly accurate. Does the group have moral agency? I think not.

      Yes, the group is stupid. And this is in part because the group often shares a singular band within the IQ spectrum.

  16. bambamtakethat says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Fire his a$$. Fire all of the stupid thugs filling these spots. Hire these young, patriotic, good kids that are living for the chance at professional sports.

    Got a record? Hmm, we will pass. The END!

    Enough and I believe it is safe to say we have had enough.

  17. mazziflol says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    It’s spelled KARMA but it’s pronounced HAHAHAHAHAH

  18. 1hear2learn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    BLM kneeler, I wonder does that mean his victim was not AA?

  19. Garavaglia says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Innocent until proven guilty..anybody?

  20. Nailbanger says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Another POS

  21. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Stands for Thugshot
    FIFY

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Let’s see, which of these fit Maxwell…

    I’m too stupid to understand the issues

    I want attention

    Yes I’m a thug, but so what?

    Hey, I may be a moron, but look at me now, I’m a social justice superstar!

    Why yes, I am that dumb

    Whats the big deal? I work for an American professional sports team. They’ll never fire me. Besides, kneeling for the anthem & pulling guns on people are considered career boosters in my line of work

    Hey, I catch balls for a living! That means I can do whatever I want

    I play a children’s game & I’m only making 10 million a year. America sucks!

  23. labrat says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    See – he was right. Now he’s oppressed by police brutality, a victim of our systemic racism. Let’s all block traffic in protest or something.

  24. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    AHHAHAHAHAHA! Best headline ever! Thank you Sundance!

  25. joeknuckles says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Douche Maxwell is his new name. His only claims to fame are kneeling for the anthem and pulling a gun on a woman. What a guy.

  26. patrickhenrycensored says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    “The Oakland Athletics catcher allegedly pointed a gun at a female food delivery person in Scottsdale, Ariz.”

    Probably not much of a tipper, either.

  27. Kerry Gimbel says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    The Texan team just made me triple down on my anger toward the NFL. Baseball needs to make an example of this guy

  28. txjohn says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    God has an enormous sense of humour.
    And even God hates cricket.

  29. andyocoregon says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Almost all the team members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the National Anthem in their game against the Seattle Seahawks today. They didn’t say how many Seahawks also did it, but I’m sure several did. Hope the NFL loses a lot of money.

  30. Bull Durham says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Great Headline on this article, SD. Epic laugh.

  31. lizzieintexas says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Hope this works…

  32. Atticus says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Loser.

  33. Coldeadhands says:
    October 29, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    If Obunion had a son, that’s what he would look like 👀

  34. Michael says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Seems to be the people that hate the police and America in general also seem to be the most criminal.

  35. MfM says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Interesting he was born in Germany while his father was in the Army. I wonder what his parents think of this.

  36. codasouthtexas says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Goodell out!

  37. Lucille says:
    October 29, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    So what’s this guy doing putting his hand on Maxwell’s shoulder during Maxwell’s disrespect of our nation….

    Mark Canha #20 RF
    Bats: R, Throws: R
    Birth Date: February 15, 1989 (Age: 28)
    Birthplace: San Jose, CA
    Experience: 2 years
    College: California
    Ht/Wt 6-2, 210 lbs.

    His college might give a clue.

    • Q&A says:
      October 29, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      “Despite rumors that the players would remove the Texans decals from their helmets, they ended up leaving them on.”

      Because that would have gotten them fired, unlike kneeling.

