Gold Star Widow Releases Audio/Video of Condolence Call From President Trump…

An amazingly strong gold star widow, Natasha De Alencar, released audio of a phone conversation she had with President Trump in April of 2017 after the death of her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, who was killed in Afghanistan.
As Gen Kelly said, there is nothing sacred anymore 😦
So sad that these calls that should be treasured by the recipients are now battlegrounds!
Someone: Hey you’re getting a call.
MOM: No, I’m talking to the damn President they can leave a damn message!
5 kids and a heart of gold.
So, you think a Christian Mom is going to call the president, the “Damn President”?
Lunatic!
Concern troll noted.
My grandmother, an 88 year old lady who goes to church every single week, without exception, says damn unconsciously all the time.
This country needs 330 million of THIS lady.
That seals it. Drumpf is finished this time for sure.
Seriously though, I woke up to the news the other morning that The President had disrespected a deceased Soldier and his family and realized that these jerks (MSM) are not going to quit ever. Any slightly negative thing they can find, true or not, they are going to run with it. I wonder what they think they are doing? For a long time I felt these stories were damaging, but at some point they reached max saturation and I feel that now the negative press is beginning to work in The President’s favor. These lefties haven’t learned not to believe their own lies. They are pathetic.
on Special Report, a liberal panelist (sorry, never seen him before) was agitating for Gen. Kelly’s head because he paraphrased Wacky Wilson’s building dedication. (He LIES more than Trump!!!) Wilson needs to drop the issue instead of fundraising off it.
No, no, no…keep Wilson out there and talking — a wonderful face for the Democratic party.
And the nickname WACKY has to stick. She never expected that.
The press will never change. The question is will the people ever wise up, and stop listening to fake news?
So sad…something so honored as a National offering from the leader of the most powerful nation in the world is now a sick joke for Insane Clowns to criticize…no one knows the right words to say because words cannot express the grief one experiences when someone dies…even the greatest American speech like “Gettysburg Address” fails to convey the loss of love to someone beloved.
I thought President Trump did a wonderful job!
I understand exactly.
When someone you love dies, even the right words most times do little to take away the heart break your feeling.
This woman was pure class. A strength that when people close to me have past I wish I possessed.
My parents passed 2 years ago three months apart. I still have trouble remembering who was there, forget about what was said.
the act of grieving is a selfish act on our part b/c we realize OUR loss of companionship with the loved one…..this lady reflects the grace that can only come from a loving God who only wants to be closer to each of us through our obedience
The liberals, were they so fortunate as to reach Heaven, would probably complain about the streets being gold.
Your mention of the Gettysburg address made me think about the consecration of the battlefield and the sacrifices of the soldiers. And President Lincoln was well aware that no words, no speech, no fatuous hand-waving could comfort the families and friends of the fallen. Yet the 272 words that took only three minutes to speak remain one of the most cherished and eloquent remembrances of the sacrifices there.
I was surprised at how short it is – the fellow who spoke before Lincoln went on for an hour or so… and no one remembers.
Amen
I saw this earlier and immediately thought of wacky Wilson setting the sting up with the fam she has known for decades.
There’s no way she would not have videoed or recorded that conversation like this mother on the video.
I bet she has,a recording and can’t release it because she knows it would reveal the truth-that she is lying like a rug.
It might be illegal in Florida to tape phone calls. If so, the Hat Bitch is in a heap of trouble. Anyone know for sure?
Maybe.
They did it to Romney.
That was with a cell phone in a room where Romney was speaking to a gathering of people. I think the applicable laws cover telephonic communications and the expectation of privacy – hence court orders for wiretaps.
It IS illegal, but it depends on who broke the law and why…when Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House, there was a Florida couple who picked up a cell phone conversation between Gingrich and other members of House leadership, during which they were strategizing. They gave the illegally obtained conversation to their friend, Congressman Jim McDermott of Washington, who them, again illegally, released it to the media, who, of course, ran with it like Gingrich was plotting the overthrow of the government! He sued and eventually won, but by the time it wound through the courts, it didn’t really matter because the damage had been done to his reputation and the penalties assessed were minor fines.
Same thing will happen here – if this Congresswoman actually had anything damaging to Trump, she would have released it by now, and nothing would happen to her because it would damage Trump.
Now the media has turned their laser-like focus onto General Kelly, not for his beautiful defense of the President but because he incorrectly said that Rep Wilson had claimed credit for a building and the press has found a speech that proves General Kelly misspoke…so, now he must be destroyed because her story about the phone call is falling apart and they need to divert attention away from that. It would almost be funny if it wasn’t so deadly serious. The MSM’s ability to uncover stories when they NEED them is incredible, especially in light of how impossible it is for them to discover ANYTHING when it would disprove their narrative!
Did he actually say it was her? I don’t remember him naming her, just that it was some FL congresswoman or something of that sort. But I don’t remember him mentioning her name.
He never said it was her, it was someone else he was referring to, in fact he explicitly said he wouldn’t mention their name as he was telling the story.
Vikingmomsite, this is not to target you so much as the Chicken Littles on the right:
“he incorrectly said that Rep Wilson had claimed credit for a building and the press has found a speech that proves General Kelly misspoke”
The video of the speech that General Kelly references did not, according to reports, depict the offensive comments. I guarantee that it was as Kelly said, and I can also guarantee that the MSM edited out those same offending comments when that video was originally produced.
This points up a big problem with the right. They don’t know who to trust. And who’s responsibility is that?! People even on the right actually think General Kelly would stand in front of a national audience and lie?!! How many times does the Trump administration have to win your trust?
“first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”
It’s not Illegal to tape phone calls in FL. but they are not admissible in a court of law unless you warn caller phone call is being taped. I have voice activated recorder on my phone all calls are recorded.
Not sure where you got your info but this seems to indicate that you DO need to get the consent of your caller before you record the conversation…
Florida’s wiretapping law is a “two-party consent” law. Florida makes it a crime to intercept or record a “wire, oral, or electronic communication” in Florida, unless all parties to the communication consent. See Fla. Stat. ch. 934.03. Florida law makes an exception for in-person communications when the parties do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in the conversation, such as when they are engaged in conversation in a public place where they might reasonably be overheard. If you are operating in Florida, you may record these kinds of in-person conversations without breaking the law. However, you should always get the consent of all parties before recording any telephone conversation and any in-person that common sense tells you is private.
In addition to subjecting you to criminal prosecution, violating the Florida wiretapping law can expose you to a civil lawsuit for damages by an injured party.
Sorry, Vik. Didnt see your response.
Boss, you are correct, per Wiki.
“Florida Wiretapping Law. Florida’s wiretapping law is a “two-party consent” law. Florida makes it a crime to intercept or record a “wire, oral, or electronic communication” in Florida, unless all parties to the communication consent.”
I hate the media – they are loathsome, vile monsters.
The enemy. Anti American Pornography. Newz Porn.
The leftist media is the enemy of the American People. Treat them as such.
Yep.
Keep it up lefty idiots and rodeo clowns! Nov 2018 can’t come fast enough for total Demonrat annihilation.
This lady and her family are amazing – what a great call. Still way too sad she has to share this with the world today. Nothing is sacred…
Big of this lady to share this…
I can’t bring myself to listen. Its too precious/private for me. I know Trump was troubled. I know what kind og compassion he has in his heart, I don’t care what anybody says, I know better. You cant fake compassion when its real. Trump is for real.
Me too…want to respect the thought and true moment for them.
I understand how you might feel… but it really was a BEAUTIFUL call. This woman is an Amazing wife and mother and is raising great kids. I can feel she is a woman of faith. The President is a compassionate man and cares about Americans as is evidenced in this call. She will keep that message for the rest of her life for her children and her children’s children.
That’s why it’s so,horrible that she had to release it. This should be a precious memory for her and her children.
Two conflicting things can both be true at the same time…
I too believe she is a woman of faith and God used her for such a time as this. She greatly honored both her President and her husband by releasing this tape.
Well said, MaineCoon. That’s how the Lord operates.
You don’t want to miss out on this beautiful proud American. I too put it off and then gave in. I’m so glad I did.
I listened and the Gold Star Mother was very gracious…God bless her and her family! May her husband Rest In Peace and see us all MAGA FOR THEIR CHILDREN.
I really think that politicians from the Mayor on up to the President should have to take an IQ test as a requirement for service. It would instantly force out Pelosi, McCain, Ryan, Schumer, Graham, McConnell, and 75% of the rest of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump’s IQ is 156. Einstein’s was 160.
Frederica Wilson doesn’t even have an IQ –
Indeed! She’s an empty hat. (Or barrel)
No, she definitely does. It’s just negative.
USA,
And if politicians also had to take a morality test, it would have weeded out Pelosi, McCain, Ryan, Schumer, Graham, McConnell, Corker, Cruz, Portman, Boehner, Kasich, Weiner, Clinton, the Bush’s, Obama……. Good Lord, all of DC would be a ghost town!!
The leftist media is subversive to all that is good in America.. I hope something can be done about them. If it was up to me…deport them. Get em’ out.
Stand them against a wall, Mexico style.
Disagree…most of these swamp creatures are smart but “ethically challenged”; we need a no corruption test!
⬆️⬆️⬆️ This!
I agree that most of them are smart and evil but with Fredrica, I don’t think that’s the case. She is dumb as a box of rocks.
mic drop…and walk away
Pathetic racist Congresswoman, Frederica Wilson decided to hurt President Trump again by listening in on a private phone call to a Gold Star mother in the car. President Trump’s call was heartfelt and perfectly correct, but this evil racist Democrat Congresswoman decided to make it political and insult President Trump’s statement even though she knew the call was nice from President Trump. All this Liberal, left Democrat woman wanted was to be on TV and say, “LOOK AT ME”! Otherwise, nobody even knows who this worthless Loser looks like or is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Her stupid hat is more famous than she is. She is ALL hat no brains.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine what she is hiding under that hat?
Dog do-do??
But she got her point across. She lied and the MSM went with it. No fact checking. Just attack the President.
No matter now that she has walked it back. It’s in the minds of the idiots that need to believe the worst to feed their own poisoned hearts.
The story will come up again and again and the facts will not matter one bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, and she’s up to her neck herself in the Awan case…so probably looking desperately for a distraction.
Think about it; she used a Gold Star phone call to distract from her other, more pressing problems. And now she’s bragging that she’s a “rock star”.
She is so dumb she doesn’t realize that her skeletons are about to come tumbling out. She is as corrupt as Waters and Shelia Jackson lee who have all made a lot of money doing God knows what.(well, there is some evidence out there)Now that she’s opened her big fat mouth in service to the Left she has opened herself to online detectives finding out every last bit of dirt on her.
Also, her constituents are illiterate and on welfare. That’s how she gets elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gold Star wife…and the NFL
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1djxXLqoDWexZ
That’s OUR President. 9 months today.
Thank you Mrs. De Alencar, for your family’s service to our country and to our President. Thank You & May God Bless & Walk With You Always.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Mrs. De Alencar! God Bless you & your family.
I already listened in awe to this woman elsewhere, so everyone is hearing this amazing lady. We are in awe of her and grateful the president is honoring these families. If I remember right he mentioned she was welcome to visit the White House any time she’s in Washington which I was so happy to hear.
–The difference between this lady and the self-serving rodeo clown will never be forgotten.
I heard this earlier and I was amazed at her composure. I don’t know if I could have held it together for that long as well as she did God bless her.
Oh and this is supposedly a response from the gold star wife that stirred up the unnecessary controversy because of that eavesdropping witch!
Im pretty sure this is a bogus post
Yeah, the time line here seems a little to close to when the story broke. I don’t think this would still be a story if the post was legit.
God Bless You, Mrs. Myeshia Johnson.
My son is an LEO in South Florida and frequently serves search warrants and arrests in North Miami and Miami Gardens which is the crazy Congresswoman’s district. Trust me on this EVERYBODY THERE VIDEOS everything the police do during the arrest or search. They all have more than one cell phone and it’s the latest one out. Wilson has a recording of the President and she didn’t release it because it will prove she’s a liar!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely. Does anyone think this skanky,, crazy Congresswoman was sitting in that limo with the family not recording what the President said??
After cutting the cord almost a year ago I no longer have the stomach to view the MSM. I used to partake a lot. Now I can not stand 1 minute of them. i find it repugnant to all that is good and right.
Amen!
LikeLike
Three years for me. Used to be a news junkie. There was a time when you knew, or could at least guess, news people’s ideology, but they at least made an effort to report/commentate from the middle. Tim Russert was, I think, the last of that breed. Now it’s just a contest of who can be more sensational.
That woman had a heart of gold! She was honored to speak with our President. She was honored that our President through this tragedy got to learn about her husbands the kids father and a soldier of the USA 🇺🇸. She cherished the time on the phone. She talked about her eldest son that was brought up the right way and is going to make a positive contribution in life.
Our President was fantastic! He meant every single word. I hope the mom and her children do take up our President’s offer and visit him at the WH.
It is a shame she had to share that call but I think she did it because she realizes how good of a man our President is and wanted to set the record straight! For that she as well as her husband are Heroes to our country!
I think Mrs. De Alencar was genuinely touched at the personable quality of the President’s call. Her enthusiasm for the opportunity to share the blessings of her late husband and their children was boundless.
Lord bless them in their challenges.
The bottom line is that the Democrats planned this attack and it is backfiring on them bigger than anyone could ever have imagined (hand of God??).
They set it up with the reporters pressuring Trump him into calling the families right away while knowing they had this woman in their back pocket, with the Rodeo Clown waiting to run to the press with her lies. Trump kind of walked right into their trap by trying to do the right thing, but General Kelly’s press conference set the record straight. The leftist media and some Democrats are now trashing General Kelly with despicable, unfounded attacks and in the process are burying themselves in the pit they had dug for Trump.
The purpose of the attack was to turn the military against Trump and the racial angle was just an added bonus to them. Now the left is absolutely burying themselves as far as the military goes with their attacks on General Kelly. They just can’t help themselves because their heads exploded when Kelly came out and did the right thing.
Is it too late to mass produce Frederica Wilson Rodeo Clown costumes for halloween?
I must confess, that I didn’t trust General Kelly, BUT now because he had our lion’s back…
I trust him completely.
“hand of God” You nailed it, Joe. And thanks for that reminder!
Wow, wow, wow. I’m so very proud of our President. He talked to her like some favorite uncle she hadn’t seen in 10-20 years. Asked detailed questions about her children. It gives a person dignity when you show genuine interest in them. Amazing man.
This is absurd to even participate in. I will not.
Too late, you just did.
MSM = The Great Satan
M anic
S atanic
M edia
Love it!
The opportunity to listen to this is a rare privilege. I was hesitant at first but nothing felt wrong as I listened. In fact I had no reason to brace myself before pressing play. POTUS and Gold Star Mom spoke to each other with courtesy, respect and ease. The conversation wasn’t stilted and awkward. They both did the best they could–and they spoke to each other as if they knew each person was doing their best. Two genuine Americans talking about a genuine American.
I was hesistant to listen as it is so sacred and intimate- and just when I thought I couldn’t love President Trump any more, I do.
It has been said that he is a great listener. That he caught the fact that the oldest son is on an academic scholarship and is playing football rather than an athletic scholarship, demonstrates that this amazing family had his full and complete attention.
I wake up every morning grateful for our President Trump.
Great observation! I like to think that I have superior listening skills, but I heard “cornerback” and immediately went to athletic scholarship. My bad. PDT continues to amaze me, and I’ve known of him since the Central Park Ice Rink days!
Exactly as I would expect from our President. On the other issue I think it’s fair to say following the Fake News theme of the day or month is a pointless exercise and not worth the comments..
If the Fake News is comfortable using a political buffoon right out of central casting to politicize a personal call to a Gold Star wife and call General Kelly a liar,racist etc etc , then so be it..I’m not wasting the time myself..People of genuine good will aren’t believing this garbage and the rest can go to hell..
The whole nonsense about this is (not this call of course) is that there’s not anything right or wrong to say or do when somebody you love dies. So the idea that he said the wrong things to the other woman or whatever just fall on deaf ears over here.
I remember when my father passed away, that night we went out to dinner and were laughing and having a good time, that was our way or dealing with it. People just want to talk and feel like someone knows they’re there and that they know what’s going on. People don’t want someone to say something a certain way or use just the right word.
President Trump is one of the most charismatic people ever in public life, the idea that he would say something rude is ridiculous, and his charisma is so great he knows what to say and when to say it. Look how smoothly he moved into talking about how “are some of the kids good, and some of them bad?” he’s making jokes because he sensed the time and situation was right for it, and she loved it.
He’s a great man, he’s doing a great job, and it’s awesome to see this message from this great woman about her great husband.
About ‘Charisma”, too…. they say that Charisma is the intersection of power and empathy. So for instance someone you know is considered ‘the life of the party’… that’s because they have power (they are respected, or well known, or rich, or whatever), and they show empathy (they show you they understand you or your feelings)… even if it’s just talking to you, or saying hi, or whatever.
We just saw the most powerful man in the world show quite a bit of understanding and empathy to this woman.
Charisma levels off the charts.
Yeah know, it has occurred to me that it may be time for some counter intelligence tactics to be used against Trumps enemies. They are so rabid for dirt they will make up stories and then disseminate the talking points. Could you imagine their glee upon finding some juicy morsel so ripe it would destroy Trump? They would jump on it instantly without thought. What if it was a big ole trap instead? Something that would flush out all of them. Then you spring the trap shut.
Nail all of them as many as you can snare in illegal acts that require prison. Then let them realize they were duped.
I can’t help but wonder if the game is already afoot. How low will they go?How desperate will they become? When fishing you want that fish to bite that lure hard so you hook them in the jaw securely.
This is a deeply personal subject for me. I chose not to listen to the tape. I have no doubt it was moving and special.
I know that I have found, as I am sure all the rest of you have, that trying to write a condolence note or worse yet offer your condolences in person is about the most difficult task on earth which is why so many resort to “thoughts and prayers are with you” or similar platitudes.
As one who has been on the receiving end of those condolences, each one matters. It doesn’t matter whether the expression is original, or graceful, or a personal remembrance of the loved one lost. In the end the words don’t matter. It is the effort. The effort to show another person that you have compassion for someone at the hardest point in their life. That is never forgotten.
Never, ever think it doesn’t matter or that you just don’t know what to say so you’ll ignore it. Trust me, you can’t make it worse. Even a simple I’m just so sorry is enough. Or a hand to hold. Or a shoulder to cry on.
Or most important of all, someone to listen when all you want to do is talk about the one you lost. Oddly that seems to make people uncomfortable but for the one who is grieving when you are talking about that person and reliving memories they are alive for you again briefly. It helps.
God bless our President. I honor him for being willing to face this difficult challenge of personally contacting the bereaved. He has a big, brave heart. Kind of like a lion…
So beautiful and heartfelt. Thank you Sylvia. I am sorry for your great loss. I know how such a loss feels also. May God comfort at such a time.
So true. When my mother died, the restaurant crew where I worked gave me a homemade card, covered with well wishes and signatures, and with a few dollars tucked inside. I cried, it meant so much to me.
The mother in Florida who just happen to have a Democrat Congresswoman in her car when she took Trump’s call …
yes, pause for effect and sarcasm …
is as to blame as the Congresswoman.
This was planned and staged. They thought they could get away with it, but we have a President and White House who does not take crap.
Exactly, TexasDude. I know she thought that she could throw this out and nothing would be said because all parties involved other than the president are black. Sorry, you piece of excrement, your race card is overdrawn (although the jack*** tried to say that the empty barrel comment by General Kelly was racist. These people have no shame) and our president and the people behind him fight back. On a side note, has anyone else noticed that she dresses like the Macho Man Randy Savage did in the 90’s?
God’s got President Trump’s back. He will raise up who is needed at the time they are needed. His plans will not be thwarted.
Thank you, MaineCoon. You are so right.
I’ve been feeling a bit down this afternoon regarding the whole Uranium One thread, because when I think it all through it seems that our federal government is so corrupt and so compromised that the Constitutional protections can’t save us.
But then I remember that we are being led by a man that God chose for us at this time. I don’t know what the answer is, I can’t see it that is for sure. But God can. He has His purpose and we will all serve that purpose.
I feel the same way Sylvia. All this evil is overwhelming at this point. When I get low I remember that God is sovereign. He is in charge of all His creation.That is not to say He causes this evil. It is a fallen world with fallen people and many do very evil things. He still is sovereign. He has a plan and President Trump is part of it. The best thing we can do is pray for him, family, staff, cabinet and then vote!
Amen, no doubt in my mind.
On the “View” Wilson said the military aide was holding the phone for Mrs. Johnson who was curled up in one corner of the limo’s rear seat. Wilson also said that she asked for the phone when the call was over so she could cuss out the President. So that means the phone was not on speaker otherwise she could have just spoken from anywhere in the rear of the limo and she would have been heard by the President. So how did Wilson get over to where she could hear the phone call with the aide holding the phone by Mrs. Johnson who is leaning away from Wilson? It must have looked like a game of Twister. And don’t forget the hat that holds the wig in place. Wilson is not going to position herself where the hat gets moved.
The military aide needs to be asked what went on, but I have not heard anyone from the MSM ask about the aide.
That’s exactly what I have been saying…Spot on to you
Today three different people I know who have lost loved ones on deployments said they never got phone calls from either Bush or Obama.
I’ve been to more funerals then I can count most I wish I could have skipped, but I went for the bereaved not myself. Presidents don’t call or show up for themselves, they do it because it’s the right I thing to do.
After Trump and Ivana were divorced her father died. Trump could have skipped they funeral, but he traveled overseas to support his kids and ex-wife.
Thank you, Mrs. De Alencar for releasing this. It is sad that it has come to this that she had to release it. Leftists are so disgusting.
So how will Joyless Reid et al spin this into their narrative that the president is racissss?
I know! They’ll ignore it. That’s how.
