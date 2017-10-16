October 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #270

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The US State Dept. envoy Joseph Yun, gave a talk with questions. A rare event. It is well worth reading. He talks about talks with NK reps, the recovering of captive Americans and policy.
The journalist who wrote the article had her mind changed about the President’s approach.
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/opinion/fl-op-north-korea-rocket-man-rosemary-ohara-20171014-story.html
Here’s the terrifying racist that Hillary and the Democrats were/are shaking in their boots over. The Democratic Party/CNN, etc. are a pathetic joke:
Be careful, that kind of racism could get this site shut down. /s
I think I’m cribbing from Sundance’s larger point about the economy, but it looks like the only chance for this country is the parallel development a culture and industries that represent our interests/values. It’s clearer than ever that no arguments or evidence will convince the University staffs, the entertainers and rest of the “pretty” people that we aren’t villains in need of vanquishing, let alone convince them how they’re wrong. They’re too far gone. Look at the “You’re either with us or against us” screeds from people like Jimmy Kimmel or Seth Myers, et al. They want us gone, one way or another.
PDJT is making it possible. I personally think the energy sector and the entrepreneurial small businesses will lead the way, combined with the construction of our own culture/entertainment. Ones that are independent of the forces that actually look to do us harm. The other side can follow or get out of the way.
To understand the ‘China’ mind and debate about NK please read this analysis of of various (high-level) factions within China about how to deal with North Korea. This report will give insight into the President’s policy and Chinese positions with dealing with North Korea and its leadership.
This is important as we countdown to the 19th Party Congress in China. Simply because the outcome will determine policy approaches and US responses.
Very clear on the divisions in China on how to deal with NK.
https://policycn.com/17-10-13-debating-north-korea/
We have to hope Pres.Xi ‘s position is secure.
Why is Hitlery not in prison for sexually assaulting Webster Hubbell?
All in good time. I have no doubt justice will be served.
Even though Joe was clearly joking when he referred to the often stated rumor of the affair Hillary had with Web Hubbell that may have resulted in the birth of Chelsea Clinton, your comment makes an excellent point. Mankind is guaranteed that justice will be served. It may not happen in this life, but it will happen in eternity.
He was told he was going to like it and like a good liberal, obeyed, drank the witches brew and laid there. Can’t imagine anyone enjoying sex with that.
With that visual bouncing from ear to ear I’ll pray for NO nightmares tonight 😦
Legitimate question.
One little note on the Jessica Chambers case. Someone was speculating on motive. It’s a hard fact for normal, thinking, feeling, enlightened people to understand, but lots of crime committed by low IQ thugs has no motive. They act or react on impulse, and do horrible things with no thought as to the consequences for the victims or themselves. I’ve seen it a million times, anybody who has interacted with those sort of people knows this. There is a famous essay by a public defender, I will see if I can find it and post it.
Could have been racial hatred. This crime did occur during the age of Obama. Unfortunately, that effect has not worn off yet.
This is ugly, but in my experience, deadly accurate. Culture is everything. Confessions of a Public Defender – American Renaissance
https://www.amren.com/features/2014/05/confessions-of-a-public-defender/
Julian Assange seems to have posted a dead man’s switch late yesterday. Articles on Gateway Pundit about it. Any thoughts on this from Treepers?
No pun intended, but only time will tell. Speculation only leads to unsubstantiated rumors, so I think it’s best to wait and see.
Kaepernick files grievance claims collusion.
Probably seeing his life style coming to an end sooner than later. Expensive houses, cars, girlfriend, taxes, security, insurance, etc, etc, etc. starts to add up.
http://www.foxnews.com/sports/2017/10/15/colin-kaepernick-files-grievance-accusing-nfl-owners-collusion-report-says.html
He’ll lose. That’s all he knows how to do.
Corrupt Hillary just cannot stop herself from lying. She’s been on every TV show these past few days, on two different continents, telling everyone how she is donating the money she got from Harvey Weinstein.
Meanwhile…….
EXCLUSIVE: We won’t give back a cent of Harvey Weinstein’s tainted $250,000 says the Clinton Foundation – we’ve spent accused rapist’s every cent claims group run by Bill and Chelsea
Clinton Foundation ends days of dodging questions over up to $250,000 it took from Harvey Weinstein to say it won’t hand it back
Foundation already spent the money on its programs, spokesman tells DailyMail.com
Those include lowering the cost of HIV medication and supporting women and girls in developing countries
Chelsea Clinton ran from DailyMail.com reporter in Boston Saturday to avoid answering same question
https://www.google.com/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4982956/amp/Clinton-Foundation-won-t-return-cash-Harvey-Weinstein.html#ampshare=http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4982956/Clinton-Foundation-won-t-return-cash-Harvey-Weinstein.html
uh huh …
New Yorker Promotes San Juan Mayor Cruz’s Lie President Trump Didn’t Look Her in the Eye
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/new-yorker-promotes-san-juan-mayor-cruzs-lie-president-trump-didnt-look-eye/
