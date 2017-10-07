Updates – Mandalay Bay Massacre: Officials Identify Mystery Female Companion of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock…

A few new developments in the ongoing mystery surrounding the Mandalay Bay Massacre:

Mystery hotel companion identified as a prostitute. (Possibly Asian Female)

Ammunition purchases made under name not Stephen Paddock.

Home security footage surfaces of Paddock en route to target practice.

Note found in hotel room contained mysterious numbers.

According to an ABC report police have identified the mystery woman who was seen with Stephen Paddock as a prostitute; her name is being withheld:

LAS VEGAS (KABC) — The woman who was seen with Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock days before the massacre was a prostitute, officials tell ABC News. Authorities did not elaborate on the woman’s identity. Meantime, investigators are still trying to figure out whether Paddock acted alone. Authorities believe he may have had an accomplice, based on the elaborate planning on Sunday night’s rampage.

Officials also believe he had help because of the amount of guns in his hotel room, and because some of the ammo was bought under someone else’s name. However, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a Friday news conference police are confident there was not another shooter in Paddock’s room. Investigators do not believe anyone else used Paddock’s hotel key card. Authorities found a note in Paddock’s hotel room, but said it was not a suicide note. The note had numbers written on it, but the meaning of the numbers is unknown, a spokesperson for the police department said Friday. (read more)

Additionally the Wall Street Journal is reporting that home surveillance video of a person living between Paddock and the outskirts of Mesquite Nevada contains footage of Stephen Paddock en route to a target range used by local residents:

The gunman who killed 58 people here Sunday appears to have gone out to the desert to practice shooting two days before the massacre, according to a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Investigators have uncovered video footage from a home-surveillance system that shows Stephen Paddock driving alone to an area on the outskirts of Mesquite, Nev. where locals go for target practice. The footage shows Paddock heading to the area on the Friday before the attack, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Paddock split time between a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mesquite and hotels in Las Vegas, about a 90-minute drive. His neighbors say they hardly knew him. His home backed up to a golf course, but he wasn’t known there, either. (WSJ link)

Las Vegas Police and FBI announced a campaign to get additional information, “true knowledge”, from the public. The FBI has created a specific call line: “1-800-CALL-FBI”, or (1-800-225-5324).