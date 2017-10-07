Updates – Mandalay Bay Massacre: Officials Identify Mystery Female Companion of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock…

A few new developments in the ongoing mystery surrounding the Mandalay Bay Massacre:
- Mystery hotel companion identified as a prostitute. (Possibly Asian Female)
- Ammunition purchases made under name not Stephen Paddock.
- Home security footage surfaces of Paddock en route to target practice.
- Note found in hotel room contained mysterious numbers.
According to an ABC report police have identified the mystery woman who was seen with Stephen Paddock as a prostitute; her name is being withheld:
LAS VEGAS (KABC) — The woman who was seen with Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock days before the massacre was a prostitute, officials tell ABC News.
Authorities did not elaborate on the woman’s identity.
Meantime, investigators are still trying to figure out whether Paddock acted alone. Authorities believe he may have had an accomplice, based on the elaborate planning on Sunday night’s rampage.
Officials also believe he had help because of the amount of guns in his hotel room, and because some of the ammo was bought under someone else’s name.
However, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a Friday news conference police are confident there was not another shooter in Paddock’s room. Investigators do not believe anyone else used Paddock’s hotel key card.
Authorities found a note in Paddock’s hotel room, but said it was not a suicide note. The note had numbers written on it, but the meaning of the numbers is unknown, a spokesperson for the police department said Friday. (read more)
Additionally the Wall Street Journal is reporting that home surveillance video of a person living between Paddock and the outskirts of Mesquite Nevada contains footage of Stephen Paddock en route to a target range used by local residents:
The gunman who killed 58 people here Sunday appears to have gone out to the desert to practice shooting two days before the massacre, according to a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Investigators have uncovered video footage from a home-surveillance system that shows Stephen Paddock driving alone to an area on the outskirts of Mesquite, Nev. where locals go for target practice.
The footage shows Paddock heading to the area on the Friday before the attack, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Paddock split time between a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mesquite and hotels in Las Vegas, about a 90-minute drive. His neighbors say they hardly knew him. His home backed up to a golf course, but he wasn’t known there, either. (WSJ link)
Las Vegas Police and FBI announced a campaign to get additional information, “true knowledge”, from the public. The FBI has created a specific call line: “1-800-CALL-FBI”, or (1-800-225-5324).
Andi Lee, I’m more apt to believe Paddock is a close blood relative of Chicago born and Chicago bred Hillary Clinton, than that! SNARK!
The prostitute’s name is being withheld? Well, we do have to protect the innocent.
technically she is innocent – prostitution is legal in Nevada. She did nothing wrong
It is not legal in Las Vegas/Clark County
It is not legal in Vegas.
show me… it’s important!
Nv, law 244.345 covers this.
https://www.leg.state.nv.us/nrs/NRS-244.html#NRS244Sec345
Thank You
Agreed. Plus, just because that’s her job – doesn’t mean she was ‘on the clock’ at the time she was with Paddock.
agreed
Prostitution isn’t legal in Clark cty. Outside yes
show me please… it’s important
Have you ever watched an episode of Cops? Just about every single episode based in Las Vegas talks endlessly about how prostitution is illegal in LV as they are arresting a hooker and or a john but how visitors to LV always think it is legal…
ok, but I haven’t watched Cops in like 15 years! I’m just looking for concrete code type stuff??
It’s important to provide these type of things to everyone here so we can know exactly the local code on stuff. This is how we crowdsource these type of investigations.
Many here are “new” to how we (CTH) operates re: actual investigative stories. So, many also will need help in how “we” and everyone should go about providing our details.
I’m just asking for confirmation that’s all.
Sure, I understand.
I watch every new episode of Cops with a family member and they frequently broadcast from LV, and they are till arresting prostitutes in LV because solicitation is still illegal.
I’m heading out right now to pick up some groceries or I’d see if I could find you a criminal code reference, but I would think it would be pretty easy to do a search on Clark County criminal codes. Maybe even someone here who lives in LV would know the applicable code?
If no one has posted by the time I get back I’ll see what I can find so that is locked down.
BTW, even though it is illegal many, many visitors believe it is legal and are shocked to learn it isn’t, and casinos routinely permit prostitutes in the casinos but not usually the blatant streetwalker types.
Ziggi, here’s a couple of super quick references that I just found on a Nevada defense lawyers website. If I had the time I would have looked at the county law itself but this looks like it provides a code reference.
Most people mistakenly believe that prostitution is legal in Las Vegas. On the contrary, prostitution is only legal in licensed brothels in some areas of Nevada, and Las Vegas does not have any form of legal prostitution or licensed brothels. The nearest legal brothel to Las Vegas is located in Pahrump, Nevada, which is about 45 minutes from Las Vegas.
Under Nevada Revised Statutes 201.354, it is unlawful for any person to engage in prostitution or solicitation except in a licensed house of prostitution. Clark County Ordinance 12.08.015 also states that prostitution is illegal in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and other cities.
https://www.legalmann.com/sex-workers-prostitution/engaging-in-prostitution/
It’s not legal in Clark County
show me! please
“The (LVMPD) Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Vice Unit wants you to know that prostitution is not legal in Las Vegas or anywhere within Clark County.”
https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/Pages/TouristSafety/TouristSafety-OrdinancesandLaws.aspx
http://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/many-tourists-think-prostitution-is-legal-in-las-vegas/81756115
nice TY
Actually prostitution is illegal in Clark County.
Yep. Outside Clark County you can find the brothels. Drive right by them on the highway with their signs advertising the business.
Sadly there is a difference wrong and legal, but I get your point.
Legal outside city limits.
Gomer Pyle says “Well surprise, surprise!”
Chatter out in the wild about moving a VIP that night – ?
Not confident not another shooter elsewhere?
I literally spit out my popcorn during the FBI agent’s sincere raising of the eyebrows, “…say something”.
Drip. Drip. Drip.
“1-800-CALL-FBI” …. I don’t think that’s a good idea until the FBI cleans itself up. In the meantime, good old American patriots may solve this one…..
Anything the FBI has touched has been corrupted. FBI cannot protect the innocent either. 😉
Yeah, he “snapped.” from the Valium/
I think some research needs to be done into the brother – Eric Paddock. Also, his address and any companies registered to that address. He claims his brother made them rich. How? He says if you look into his background you will find some bad stuff… what?
I saw a post on /pol that seems to indicate there might be something else to be uncovered with regard to the brothers. I don’t put much stock in the posts over there, but sometimes, there really is some legitimate leaking…
I am not good at digging into this sort of stuff, but I know there are a lot of Treepers who know how to do it 🙂
You are right. The entire family is….well…let’s just say…rotten.
By their “fruit” ye shall know them.
Once again: Either the man was on a mission to commit mass murder or he was on a “break” from his girlfriend and looking for fun in Sin City… The 2011 video shows a man broken by life!
That FBI guy is creepy.
He looks like a young John Brennan. THAT is creepy all right.
This may be old news to you all but Laura Loomer says they have mystery woman in custody who told people in the LV conservative ” You are all going to die”. Woman is Muslim.
Sees a similar pattern in other concert massacre.
Very doubtful,,, Loomer is someone not to believed most of the time
She has been on the money covering this massacre.
Where has she been wrong?
“Prostitute” is such a non-descript term these days. The swamp is overflowing with them.
Consert
Please LVMPD please explain why you think there was only a single gunman. What happened at the Tropicana and the Belagio?
Yesterday afternoon the Las Vegas fire chief was on and he said the confusion was that people who had been at the concert but were staying at the Bellagio or Tropicana went back to their hotels, wounded, and then called 911 and said they had been shot. DIspatch thought they had been shot AT those hotels, instead of being at the hotels after being wounded elsewhere.
Please everyone do not argue with me. I am only reporting what the fire chief said.
I was in Mesquite month or so ago. Working with a realtor….I had asked if there were any shooting ranges close by. She responded there was one over in Bunkerville. Home of the Bundy’s. Just an FYI….
The Tropicana and the Bellagio? I am surprised that the people who were there are fairly silent. If there is a single thing that does not pass the smell test to me, it is that.
LV is so larger than life and unreal that if I had happen to be at any of these places you would not be able to shut me up. I know 3 people who were “up all that night” because they knew someone in Vegas Sunday night. All I hear know is crickets.
Timing may be important as to what the prostitute knows, and whether she can be ruled out as a suspect.
Seen with the shooter once, on the first day he checked in? Ok, it’s believable that he had all of his firearms and ammunition packed in his baggage, or perhaps still in his vehicle, and she saw nothing incriminating.
Seen with the shooter for an extended period of time, and/or closer to Sunday? The suggestion that she was unaware/involved becomes less believable.
——-
Something else I find interesting: we are told the shooter drove to target practice alone. This assertion is backed up with an appeal to evidence (video footage). However, we are also told that officials are confident there was no second shooter in the suite(s). Despite numerous cameras in the hotel which could prove the shooter was indeed alone, there is no appeal to evidence at all- let alone to video footage
This begs the question: if the hotel’s CCTV proved definitively that the shooter was alone (or only with a prostitute for some period of time), why wasn’t this brought up? Are there other people the shooter interacts with on CCTV, but who are not suspects? Did the CCTV not cover the right areas to make this determination? Why the lack of silence?
Did anyone see the link for Zero Hedge and Michael Savage? They are reporting that James Brower, former campaign official (Massachusetts) tweeted that there is a video of the shooter as an ISIS convert and that there will be no release of it in fear that it will ignite ISIS cells. I don’t know the validity of this.
So was the “prostitute” the one out amongst the crowd 45 minutes before the shooting telling people that they were going to die?
