Updates – Mandalay Bay Massacre: Officials Identify Mystery Female Companion of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock…

Posted on October 7, 2017 by

A few new developments in the ongoing mystery surrounding the Mandalay Bay Massacre:

  • Mystery hotel companion identified as a prostitute. (Possibly Asian Female)
  • Ammunition purchases made under name not Stephen Paddock.
  • Home security footage surfaces of Paddock en route to target practice.
  • Note found in hotel room contained mysterious numbers.

According to an ABC report police have identified the mystery woman who was seen with Stephen Paddock as a prostitute; her name is being withheld:

LAS VEGAS (KABC) —  The woman who was seen with Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock days before the massacre was a prostitute, officials tell ABC News.

Authorities did not elaborate on the woman’s identity.

Meantime, investigators are still trying to figure out whether Paddock acted alone. Authorities believe he may have had an accomplice, based on the elaborate planning on Sunday night’s rampage.

Officials also believe he had help because of the amount of guns in his hotel room, and because some of the ammo was bought under someone else’s name.

However, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a Friday news conference police are confident there was not another shooter in Paddock’s room. Investigators do not believe anyone else used Paddock’s hotel key card.

Authorities found a note in Paddock’s hotel room, but said it was not a suicide note. The note had numbers written on it, but the meaning of the numbers is unknown, a spokesperson for the police department said Friday. (read more)

Additionally the Wall Street Journal is reporting that home surveillance video of a person living between Paddock and the outskirts of Mesquite Nevada contains footage of Stephen Paddock en route to a target range used by local residents:

The gunman who killed 58 people here Sunday appears to have gone out to the desert to practice shooting two days before the massacre, according to a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Investigators have uncovered video footage from a home-surveillance system that shows Stephen Paddock driving alone to an area on the outskirts of Mesquite, Nev. where locals go for target practice.

The footage shows Paddock heading to the area on the Friday before the attack, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Paddock split time between a home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mesquite and hotels in Las Vegas, about a 90-minute drive. His neighbors say they hardly knew him. His home backed up to a golf course, but he wasn’t known there, either.  (WSJ link)

Las Vegas Police and FBI announced a campaign to get additional information, “true knowledge”, from the public. The FBI has created a specific call line: “1-800-CALL-FBI”, or (1-800-225-5324).

This entry was posted in DHS, FBI, media bias, Police action, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to Updates – Mandalay Bay Massacre: Officials Identify Mystery Female Companion of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock…

    • Victor Adam Smith says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Andi Lee, I’m more apt to believe Paddock is a close blood relative of Chicago born and Chicago bred Hillary Clinton, than that! SNARK!

      Like

      Reply
  2. All American Snowflake says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    The prostitute’s name is being withheld? Well, we do have to protect the innocent.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. anthohmy says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Chatter out in the wild about moving a VIP that night – ?

    Not confident not another shooter elsewhere?

    I literally spit out my popcorn during the FBI agent’s sincere raising of the eyebrows, “…say something”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Drip. Drip. Drip.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. RickA says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    “1-800-CALL-FBI” …. I don’t think that’s a good idea until the FBI cleans itself up. In the meantime, good old American patriots may solve this one…..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Nigella says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Yeah, he “snapped.” from the Valium/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Sandra-VA says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I think some research needs to be done into the brother – Eric Paddock. Also, his address and any companies registered to that address. He claims his brother made them rich. How? He says if you look into his background you will find some bad stuff… what?

    I saw a post on /pol that seems to indicate there might be something else to be uncovered with regard to the brothers. I don’t put much stock in the posts over there, but sometimes, there really is some legitimate leaking…

    I am not good at digging into this sort of stuff, but I know there are a lot of Treepers who know how to do it 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Once again: Either the man was on a mission to commit mass murder or he was on a “break” from his girlfriend and looking for fun in Sin City… The 2011 video shows a man broken by life!

    Like

    Reply
  9. littleflower481 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    That FBI guy is creepy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Totally Domestic says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    This may be old news to you all but Laura Loomer says they have mystery woman in custody who told people in the LV conservative ” You are all going to die”. Woman is Muslim.
    Sees a similar pattern in other concert massacre.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. BobW462 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    “Prostitute” is such a non-descript term these days. The swamp is overflowing with them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Paco Loco says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Please LVMPD please explain why you think there was only a single gunman. What happened at the Tropicana and the Belagio?

    Like

    Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      October 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Yesterday afternoon the Las Vegas fire chief was on and he said the confusion was that people who had been at the concert but were staying at the Bellagio or Tropicana went back to their hotels, wounded, and then called 911 and said they had been shot. DIspatch thought they had been shot AT those hotels, instead of being at the hotels after being wounded elsewhere.

      Please everyone do not argue with me. I am only reporting what the fire chief said.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Remington..... says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I was in Mesquite month or so ago. Working with a realtor….I had asked if there were any shooting ranges close by. She responded there was one over in Bunkerville. Home of the Bundy’s. Just an FYI….

    Like

    Reply
  15. 180daysofkindergarten says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    The Tropicana and the Bellagio? I am surprised that the people who were there are fairly silent. If there is a single thing that does not pass the smell test to me, it is that.
    LV is so larger than life and unreal that if I had happen to be at any of these places you would not be able to shut me up. I know 3 people who were “up all that night” because they knew someone in Vegas Sunday night. All I hear know is crickets.

    Like

    Reply
  16. keeler says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Timing may be important as to what the prostitute knows, and whether she can be ruled out as a suspect.

    Seen with the shooter once, on the first day he checked in? Ok, it’s believable that he had all of his firearms and ammunition packed in his baggage, or perhaps still in his vehicle, and she saw nothing incriminating.

    Seen with the shooter for an extended period of time, and/or closer to Sunday? The suggestion that she was unaware/involved becomes less believable.

    ——-

    Something else I find interesting: we are told the shooter drove to target practice alone. This assertion is backed up with an appeal to evidence (video footage). However, we are also told that officials are confident there was no second shooter in the suite(s). Despite numerous cameras in the hotel which could prove the shooter was indeed alone, there is no appeal to evidence at all- let alone to video footage

    This begs the question: if the hotel’s CCTV proved definitively that the shooter was alone (or only with a prostitute for some period of time), why wasn’t this brought up? Are there other people the shooter interacts with on CCTV, but who are not suspects? Did the CCTV not cover the right areas to make this determination? Why the lack of silence?

    Like

    Reply
  17. positron1352 says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Did anyone see the link for Zero Hedge and Michael Savage? They are reporting that James Brower, former campaign official (Massachusetts) tweeted that there is a video of the shooter as an ISIS convert and that there will be no release of it in fear that it will ignite ISIS cells. I don’t know the validity of this.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Sentient says:
    October 7, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    So was the “prostitute” the one out amongst the crowd 45 minutes before the shooting telling people that they were going to die?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s