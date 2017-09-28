NFL Player in Tennessee Tells Upset Titan Fans To Stay Home: “OK, Bye”…

Posted on September 28, 2017 by

Nothing says stupid quite like telling the people who pay your paycheck to get lost; yet that’s exactly what Tennessee Titan football player Delanie Walker just did.

TENNESSEE – Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker said fans upset by team demonstrations during the national anthem can stay home.

“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean. OK. Bye,” he told the Tennessean. “If you feel that’s something – we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game.”

Walker, who is in the middle of a 2-year $13.3 million contract with the Nashville-based team, said the demonstrations are not intended to be an affront to the military.

“That’s not what it’s all about,” he said. “I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops.” “It’s about equal rights. That’s all everyone is trying to show… that we all care about each other,” Walker said.

Coach Mike Mularkey told the paper that he thought it was a team-wide decision to remain in the locker room last week.  But, Jessie James Decker, the country singer and wife of wide receiver Eric Decker, said her husband was not told about the plan. (link)

Oppreshun !

2 Responses to NFL Player in Tennessee Tells Upset Titan Fans To Stay Home: “OK, Bye”…

  2. wheatietoo says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Arrogant thug.

    But I hope they keep it up…they’re not helping.

