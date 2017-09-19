September 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #243

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Salute!
Who is the Rodeo Clown now Charles Jackhammer?
Classic
But Howie, why do you keep cropping out his lil paws in the picture?
He should have taken those glasses off, justice should be blind.
The Tweet
The Left and the MSM are flat out lying 🤥 about the impact of the Graham Cassidy Bill on Alaska. The article that CNN just wrote talks about Alaska losing $844 million dollars 💵 in 2027! They are basing it under an assumption that after 2026, all funding will cease to exist. The only reason the Graham Cassidy Bill talks about funding up until 2026 is because of the rules of Reconciliation. Congress at that time will reauthorize funding (FIRST LIE).
http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/18/politics/lisa-murkowski-alaska-obamacare/index.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+rss%2Fcnn_latest+%28RSS%3A+CNN+-+Most+Recent%29
From the article linked above:
Alaska would likely lose out under the Graham-Cassidy bill, which calls for eliminating federal funding for Medicaid expansion and the subsidies that help many enrollees pay for premiums. Instead, the bill would provide a lump sum of money to states to help residents pay for health care through 2026.
Alaska would lose $844 million in federal funding in 2027 under the Graham-Cassidy bill, according to estimates by the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Andy Slavitt who was the former CMS Administrator under Barry from 2015 through January 20, 2017 is also pushing this ridiculous lie on Twitter.
Alaska will lose ~$255 million by 2026. That is a fact with the current funding based on the block grant in the bill.
However, what they don’t want ANYONE to know is that states that decided to take the Medicaid Expansion would have to pay 10% from their own budget starting in 2020. The states that refused did so because of that requirement. The Graham Cassidy Bill kills that requirement for Medicaid Expansion States. Thus Alaska actually saves millions upon millions of dollars 💵 in 20′, 21′, 22′, 23′, 24′, 25′ and 26′!
We need to fight these bastards! It is the least we can do for our Great President!
Thank you Treeper (Ginaswo) for providing the numbers and email addresses for the Governors of Maine, Alaska and Arizona (see below). I hope that SD could run a separate thread about the Bill but more importantly what WE can do starting today to mobilize our efforts on behalf of our President. We need to counter their phone calls and emails.
– To contact AZ Governor Ducey and ask him to tell McCain to vote YES,
Phoenix: 602.542.4331
Tucson: 520.628.6580
– To email AZ Gov.Ducey to ask him to tell McCain to vote yes on cassidy graham
https://azgovernor.gov/engage/form/contact-governor-ducey
– To contact Alaska Governor Walker to ask him to tell Murkowski to vote YES,
https://gov.alaska.gov/contact/email-the-governor/
Call the Governor’s office
(907) 465-3500
– To contact Maine Governor LePage to ask him to tell Collins to vote YES,
207-287-3531
http://www.maine.gov/governor/lepage/citizen_services/ideas-suggestions.shtml
I am also sharing a Resist Graham Cassidy tweet that the Left shared because it has phone numbers for the three Republican Senators on it for us to call.
For those on Twitter as well as those that want to email their network, you will find my blog asking folks to mobilize with all the information Ginaswo and I provided above.
Treeper MM with a broken leg from Hurricane Irma caused when a tornado hit a friend’s house in which she SAVED lives has done her part this evening.
MM’s response:
Fleporeblog, Do you mind if I copy this word for word and send it out to everyone of my email contacts? I have contacts all across the country.
My response:
MM absolutely! You never have to ask!
MM’s response:
Thanks, I’ll push this out to my contacts and they will forward to their contacts.
This is actually GREAT news that the Republicans told the Democrats they don’t want anything to do with funding the CSR payments. Lamar Alexander from TN looks like a damn fool!
This tells me that the Graham Cassidy Bill will be for ALL the marbles!
It’s, time!
No more procrastinating.
🇺🇸⚖🇺🇸
Justice delayed is justice denied.
Sessions? Hello Sessions…
Yellow Bellied Sapsucker
Oh man. Haha.
Say what one will to defend him, there is no dispute that Sessions recusing as AG on both the Russia and Hillary fronts severely hampered President Trump’s strength. Negotiation outcome depends on strength. PDJT has always said this. Instead, he and his innocent entourage trying to help us MAGA is being put through the ringer while the real criminal gathers power unchecked. The Russian witch hunt is absolutely still intertwined with Hillary’s ambition to change the 2016 election results.
Yeah Hill– lets challenge those 3 Million illegal alien votes.. GAME ON you alternative nostril breathing flame thrower…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until Sessions gets the boot fergit about it.
PTrump needs to start the New Year FRESH with another AG who is competent!
Wiretapping is not a news for us but may be for fake msm. What is next and who is going in prison from previous administration? It has nothing to do queen Hillary so where is Session?
Christians in Syria. How Assad views Christians in his country.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For all the evil things Assad has done Christians weren’t concerned about genocide under his regime
Judging by the comments, people are getting sick of all these riots. The guy arrested here has been rioting/live streaming in St. Louis the past 4 nites.
Wonder why the Mayor of St. Louis has not called for a curfew? Maybe she’s an adherent of the Baltimore Mayors “Give them room to destroy” philosophy of Rioting. This thing’s getting kinda old.
I watched RebZ’ s feed the last few nights. He is a piece of work. I strongly suspect that he is part of the paid protester’s based on his comments to others at various times, and by a limited view of his history. Good riddance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That comment thread was great.
In St. Louis, of all places! This should be very interesting.
Just thinking if it’s a 4D chess that PTrump is playing and Mueller is working for PTrump. The fake msm is getting leaks like wiretapping and Rice unmasking stories from Mueller’s council. PTrump and Session can not get directly involved in this political and criminal mess.
While middle America brown-bags it, it’s fine china and 5-star food for the servants.
Takes a few reads, but this is interesting and the turnout in California is awfully high…
LikeLiked by 4 people
More registered voters than citizens of voting age? Sounds like some big voting fraud going on in California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You President Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alternate nostril breathing is from having a septum destroyed by coke….and not the kind you might drink……
That or a Neo-synephrine addiction.
Thanks, I needed that !
No wonder I gave up yoga.
Gov. Jerry Brown likened Trump supporters to “Cave Dwellers” recently, because they don’t believe that Man-Made Climate change is the only reason the climate changes. sorry, no link.
Reminded me of Hillary’s “Deplorable” comment. We all know how that went.
Here is a link:
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/18/jerry-brown-calif-governor-compares-trump-supporte/
One of the blog mentions that Obama administration is wiretapping and spying Trump from many years when birth certificate thing started. Obama is keeping wiretapping many senators, congressman and other important folks all over world. Remember he wiretapped Germany Markell too. The question is who and when going to prison?
Ok…. I must enlist the brain matter of my peeps at CTH… I have looked at this from every angel I can and in many ways this is still a head shaker….something is missing from the pieces I am trying to put together. What am I missing ?
We have the vote coming up in Alabama for Senator with Moore and Strange. President Trump has endorsed Strange ( a lukewarm endorsement is how I see it-maybe I am wrong.) I am looking at the numbers and Moore has had a solid lead for sometime now… THE GOP is bringing out the big guns with cash and PAC Money in the Millions and a massive negative ad campaign. Moore has raised about 500 K I think but holds a strong lead.
President Trump is big on numbers and more importantly WINNING numbers. He has to have seen the polls. So why the support when it really looks like his base is on Moore’s ticket. Optically speaking it will look strange when Moore wins….so why ? Media will crucify him for the 199999999 th time.( as if they will ever stop trashing Trump )
I thought this might have been a “favor” ie horse trading with McConnell ( Mr. 8 % ) on something Trump may have needed from Mitch and was willing to trade… ie..Trump got what he needed and we get a conservative in the Senate ( if Moore’s numbers hold) Now I am thinking that may not be it …
Thoughts? Ideas ?
The RINOS like Paul Ryan and McCain who you could call NeverTrumpers and the Rand Paul ideologues who will never allow a deadlock in order for the country to move forward are the kind of critters to avoid in House and Senate. Moore has proven himself to be an ideologue like Rand Paul. He would add to the stalemate while Americans wither during extended and prolonged haranguing over what eventually is insignicant in the overall scheme of things. We’ve seen both sides hold up the AFC repeal and replace not recognizing that something has to be done urgently, and more to follow.
I’ve heard the excuse that Gov Bentley was corrupt and that Luther was his choice. Well, what happened to Bentley with the feds closely paralleled the witch hunt on Sheriff Joe and Sheriff Carter. Bentley refused to follow fed’s orders to accept Syrian refugees in Alabama and filed a lawsuit. He was castigated by the feds shortly after that. To me, Strange being closely aligned with Gov Bentley informs me that he is onside with illegal immigration. He is also firmly on board with Trump’s tax reform, and would be an ally for the president in Senate – an equation that has to start favoring the President or else Pelosi and Schumer become the deal breakers to get anything of use done for MAGA.
Oops, typo
*Rand Paul ideologues who will never allow a deadlock to break
Other than sit around behind computers and wiretap Americans, what do the CIA do?
Howie they snort the “coke” they steal, watch porn on govt. computers, gamble, shop and probably are video taping all of America for laughs.
Don’t forget blowing foreign agent networks and getting the agents executed.
Tom Fitton for AG!
And, as expected, there are riots and protests at Georgia Tech now after a student with a knife was shot and killed by campus police over the weekend. Suspect would not comply, would not drop knife, kept moving towards LEOs.
Alabama Senate candidate Moore tonight referred to to Native Americans and Asians as “reds and yellows.” A loose cannon Todd Akin moment?
https://twitchy.com/sd-3133/2017/09/18/yeesh-alabama-gop-senate-hopeful-roy-moore-sticks-massive-foot-in-his-mouth/
Done on purpose?
I think it was innocent, in the Jesus Loves Little Children mode, but still in this day and age it is a silly thing to say.
On the other thread I posted a short clip of Paul Ryan saying that there was no wiretapping and I’ll post this one here. It infuriates me that these people (Ryan, Krauthammer, Schumer and all of the others, too many to count here) nevr have to admit that they were wrong. It’s like anything that they’ve said in the past just doesn’t count any longer. They make me want to hurl!
HollyOrcs and liberals were fuming on twitter about Sean Spicer’s cameo at the Emmy’s. They hated that he was well received and busy signing autographs!
Kellyanne:
“I’m very happy my former White House colleague Sean Spicer is a man of good humor and he’s been quoted recently saying life outside is much more relaxed,” she said. “So I’m very happy for him. This is something that a lot of folks in Hollywood sometimes lack, which is introspection and good humor.”
As for Conway, she wasn’t a fan of the show overall, saying that the jokes aimed at President Donald Trump “alienated” the millions of Americans who support him.
“They got plucked and polished and waxed and some of them didn’t eat for two months, and all for what?” she said. “To sound the same?
Ha ha, KAC has a great sense of humor!
Also to get historically low ratings.
Lol…
And Amen!
Canada Now Investigates Climate Denial
http://m.torontosun.com/2017/09/13/canada-now-investigates-climate-denial
Excerot:
“The complaint was filed by Ecojustice on ok of six “prominent” Canadians, including former Ontario NDP leader and UN ambassador Stephen Lewis.
It accused three groups, Friends of Science, the International Climate Science Coalition, and the Heartland Institute of making false and misleading claims about climate change, including that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide, and that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant.
When it launched its complaint in December, 2015, Ecojustice told the National Observer it would press the Commissioner of Competition to refer the matter to the Attorney-General of Canada for “criminal charges against the denier groups”.
Excerpt (not excerot).
Excerpt (not excerot).
U.S. opens first joint-use military base in Israel, mainly focused on missile defenses
BISLACH AIR BASE, ISRAEL – Israel and the U.S. inaugurated the first American military base on Israeli soil on Monday, which will serve dozens of soldiers operating a missile defense system.
The move comes at a time of growing Israeli concerns about archenemy Iran’s development of long-range missiles. Together with the U.S., Israel has developed a multilayered system of defenses against everything from long-range guided missile attacks from Iran to crude rockets fired from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/09/19/world/u-s-opens-first-joint-use-military-base-israel-mainly-focused-missile-defenses/#.WcCtshkpDqB
St. Louis Young Democrats Caught Organizing the Anti-Police Protest-Riots in St. Louis City
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/breaking-st-louis-young-democrats-caught-organizing-anti-police-protest-riots-st-louis-city/
