President Trump MAGA Rally, Phoenix Arizona – 9:00pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on August 22, 2017 by

Tonight President Donald Trump will hold a MAGA rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.  The event is scheduled for 7:00pm Mountain Time/10:00pm Eastern.  Pre-rally speakers and events are anticipated to begin at approximately 9pm EDT.

RSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #1Fox10 Livestream #2

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

521 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Phoenix Arizona – 9:00pm EDT Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. codasouthtexas says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    great inside view!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. tuskyou says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    “I love all the people of our country” his voice goes up high at the end. He’s funny when he’s exasperated even if it’s mock exasperation.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Landslide says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    A disrupter—or an anarchist, as PDJT calls them!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Calling out Antifa!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Trump is really amazing here. Just destroying his critics. Give him a microphone and a few minutes without interruption, and he just WINS!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Oh boy. Now he’s done it. He said A-N-T-I-F-A.

    He’s in trouble now! HEHEHE!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    “They show up in the helmets and the black masks and they got clubs….Antifa!”

    This seems unreal, but I think that is the FIRST time anyone has actually described Antifa on the TV.

    Where ya been MSM? hmmmm?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  9. daughnworks247 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    The media must be seething right now.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. velvetfoot says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Intimating that it gets hot wearing those antifa black outfits and masks. lol.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Looks like the theme tonight is the lying media

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Tonawanda says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Brilliant for Trump to go over Charlottesville as long as he has.

    It is a positive turning point for all of us.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. das411 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    ANGRY TRUMP is the best Trump 🙂

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. cjzak says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Ok this is hysterical. Pres. Trump is just rolling the media and now Antifa. I need more drinks to toast this guy, lol. I am unprepared for all this fun!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  16. Regina says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    So Awesome to see Prayers generating from and because of the White House and America’s President

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Trump is genius to read his OLD statements! Just KILLING the media! Amazing. Instead of NEW messages for them to criticize, he makes his first statements STICK and simultaneously shows how bad the media is. Ultimate tactician. WOW.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. WSB says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Jeffrey Lord…the new Madonna!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. tuskyou says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    ALL AMERICANS capitalized by 5.
    Cracking up right now

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. janc1955 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Gotta love the man. You KNOW all his “advisors” were telling him to leave it be leave it be leave it be.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. velvetfoot says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    All this is ad libbed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      August 22, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      Its like the primary rallies which were enthusiastic and casual in speaking style but hard hitting and non PC. Love him in all of his many styles!

      Like

      Reply
  25. maggiemoowho says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    This is great, all those CEO’s who quit can go to heII. They quit because they believed the Fake Azz MSM. None of them listened to Trumps actual speech.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. NYGuy54 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Marica says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Animated black guy behind Trump needs to be in the cabinet!! he’s adorable!!!!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. janc1955 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    He’s killing and dismembering the racist narrative and leaving its stinking carcass for CNN et al to dine on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. p'odwats says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    President Trump Unleashed!!! No teleprompter tonight!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. Landslide says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    “The media can attack me, but where I draw the line is when they attack YOU!”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Trump predictions on jobs and race relations right there – WATCH THEM COME TRUE.

    TIME TRAVEL TRUMP.

    This is Trump feeding what he knows will happen, to create massive “trust bias” on everything else he says!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  33. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Almost 43,000 watching on Rsbn

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. sunnydaze says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    “It’s time to expose the crooked Media deceptions and for their role in fomenting Racial Divisions”.

    YEEEEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Curry Worsham says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    “I live in a beautiful apartment. I live in the White House, too.” You’re killin’ me!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Trump: You are the elites

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. cjzak says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    If they called him crazy and unPresidential before, they must be completely speechless now. They must be beyond horrified at this rally speech. I cannot even imagine the looks on their faces. Head’s exploding everywhere. LOL I am loving this!!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  39. Sandra-VA says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Boom! The only people giving this hate groups a platform is the MEDIA!!!! BOOM BOOM BOOM!

    He is on absolute fire! I love this so much. He is UNAFRAID.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. Landslide says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Says TV cameras are turning live red lights off. Says if he didn’t have social media, he probably wouldn’t be here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Trump: CNN hates me because I have a big voice.

    LOLOLOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. mnlakes says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Did you see the Free Peltier sign!! Hilarious.
    Leonard Peltier has been in prison for longer than he was a free man. He was convicted in 1977 of murdering two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in June 1975, despite serious concerns about the fairness of his trial.
    Saturday marks his 40th year in US custody, the American Indian Movement (AIM) leader writes in his open letter published by CounterPunch.
    The 71-year-old, who admits he’s “not sure I have much time left”, is still being held in a maximum security penitentiary.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Pam says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Like

    Reply
  44. Ace says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Trump hanging the Antifa albatross around the neck of the corrupt media.

    Like

    Reply
  45. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    OMG – Trump NAILED the press on manipulation using hate groups! Did you see the black Trump guy go nuts? He GETS it! OMG – Trump just blew away the press!

    Like

    Reply
  46. IrredeemableDeplorable says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    To quote Dennis Miller…Beautiful Baby, Beautiful.

    Like

    Reply
  47. TheTorch says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Absolutely brilliant! He is hammering the Media and going right for the jugular – pointing out what we all know to be true – they are the ones promoting the hatred!

    YES – let them hang with it!

    Like

    Reply
  48. Plato says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    PTrump is playing a good game here.
    Encouraging the hating media to retaliate and to up their biases in the service of leftard propaganda seems to be the aim. The media will discredit themselves beyond redemption for the US voter by 2020. An excellent planned outcome.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s