President Trump MAGA Rally, Phoenix Arizona – 9:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump will hold a MAGA rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. The event is scheduled for 7:00pm Mountain Time/10:00pm Eastern. Pre-rally speakers and events are anticipated to begin at approximately 9pm EDT.
RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Fox10 Livestream #2
Advertisements
great inside view!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“I love all the people of our country” his voice goes up high at the end. He’s funny when he’s exasperated even if it’s mock exasperation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A disrupter—or an anarchist, as PDJT calls them!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Calling out Antifa!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Everytime I hear or say Antifa, it will be the way President Trump just said it. Too funny, but so goood!!!!😄👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOVE how he absolutely SPIT that word out! ROFL!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump is really amazing here. Just destroying his critics. Give him a microphone and a few minutes without interruption, and he just WINS!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh boy. Now he’s done it. He said A-N-T-I-F-A.
He’s in trouble now! HEHEHE!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Antifefe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one!
LikeLike
“They show up in the helmets and the black masks and they got clubs….Antifa!”
This seems unreal, but I think that is the FIRST time anyone has actually described Antifa on the TV.
Where ya been MSM? hmmmm?
LikeLiked by 13 people
The media must be seething right now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
SOP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope they choke on it. No shame.
Have they apologized for getting Steve Scalise shot yet?
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s going through each of his three condemnations of the hate groups.
Then he pointed out the hypocrisy of Obama never naming Islamic terrorists.
Oh, the DNC media is going to have another meltdown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Intimating that it gets hot wearing those antifa black outfits and masks. lol.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like the theme tonight is the lying media
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^^^^
LikeLike
We were due for that after the MSM sh*tshow this week.
Out.Of.Control.
On ALL the MSM: CNN, MSNBC,FOX,FBN. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brilliant for Trump to go over Charlottesville as long as he has.
It is a positive turning point for all of us.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
ANGRY TRUMP is the best Trump 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Remember to thank the Chinese people for this. 2017: Year of the Rooster!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok this is hysterical. Pres. Trump is just rolling the media and now Antifa. I need more drinks to toast this guy, lol. I am unprepared for all this fun!
LikeLiked by 15 people
LOL!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
LOL 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Awesome to see Prayers generating from and because of the White House and America’s President
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump is genius to read his OLD statements! Just KILLING the media! Amazing. Instead of NEW messages for them to criticize, he makes his first statements STICK and simultaneously shows how bad the media is. Ultimate tactician. WOW.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Just putty in his hands!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeffrey Lord…the new Madonna!
LikeLiked by 4 people
ALL AMERICANS capitalized by 5.
Cracking up right now
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good one Scott Adams, President IS BRILLIANT!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Puurrfect Scott!
LikeLike
Gotta love the man. You KNOW all his “advisors” were telling him to leave it be leave it be leave it be.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
All this is ad libbed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its like the primary rallies which were enthusiastic and casual in speaking style but hard hitting and non PC. Love him in all of his many styles!
LikeLike
This is great, all those CEO’s who quit can go to heII. They quit because they believed the Fake Azz MSM. None of them listened to Trumps actual speech.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Animated black guy behind Trump needs to be in the cabinet!! he’s adorable!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The man is FANTASTIC!
LikeLike
He’s killing and dismembering the racist narrative and leaving its stinking carcass for CNN et al to dine on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump Unleashed!!! No teleprompter tonight!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The media can attack me, but where I draw the line is when they attack YOU!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump predictions on jobs and race relations right there – WATCH THEM COME TRUE.
TIME TRAVEL TRUMP.
This is Trump feeding what he knows will happen, to create massive “trust bias” on everything else he says!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Master Persuader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost 43,000 watching on Rsbn
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another 10K on Facebook Live Fox
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s time to expose the crooked Media deceptions and for their role in fomenting Racial Divisions”.
YEEEEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I live in a beautiful apartment. I live in the White House, too.” You’re killin’ me!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump: You are the elites
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they called him crazy and unPresidential before, they must be completely speechless now. They must be beyond horrified at this rally speech. I cannot even imagine the looks on their faces. Head’s exploding everywhere. LOL I am loving this!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boom! The only people giving this hate groups a platform is the MEDIA!!!! BOOM BOOM BOOM!
He is on absolute fire! I love this so much. He is UNAFRAID.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Says TV cameras are turning live red lights off. Says if he didn’t have social media, he probably wouldn’t be here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump: CNN hates me because I have a big voice.
LOLOLOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see the Free Peltier sign!! Hilarious.
Leonard Peltier has been in prison for longer than he was a free man. He was convicted in 1977 of murdering two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in June 1975, despite serious concerns about the fairness of his trial.
Saturday marks his 40th year in US custody, the American Indian Movement (AIM) leader writes in his open letter published by CounterPunch.
The 71-year-old, who admits he’s “not sure I have much time left”, is still being held in a maximum security penitentiary.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump hanging the Antifa albatross around the neck of the corrupt media.
LikeLike
OMG – Trump NAILED the press on manipulation using hate groups! Did you see the black Trump guy go nuts? He GETS it! OMG – Trump just blew away the press!
LikeLike
To quote Dennis Miller…Beautiful Baby, Beautiful.
LikeLike
Absolutely brilliant! He is hammering the Media and going right for the jugular – pointing out what we all know to be true – they are the ones promoting the hatred!
YES – let them hang with it!
LikeLike
PTrump is playing a good game here.
Encouraging the hating media to retaliate and to up their biases in the service of leftard propaganda seems to be the aim. The media will discredit themselves beyond redemption for the US voter by 2020. An excellent planned outcome.
LikeLike