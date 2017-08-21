Latest McNaughton Artwork: “You Are Not Forgotten”…

Jon McNaughton has just completed his latest artwork and it represents an incredible vision of the middle-class American family carefully nurturing a sprouting seedling.

You Are Not Forgotten“:

(click to enlarge)

Visit McNaughton Fine Art HERE –  Follow Jon McNaughton on Twitter HERE

Video below from Mr. McNaughton describing his perspective on the painting:

  1. Volgarian8301 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Was just going to post this in the open presidential thread!! Awesome painting…hope we see it in the Oval Office

  2. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Wow. (lump in throat)

  3. parteagirl says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I love it! Is that Obama under Trump’s foot?

  4. Bendix says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I love President Trump.
    Wonderful piece of art.

  5. littleflower481 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    That’s great…I like the end where POTUS is crushing the head of the snake. Perfect.

  6. LINDA May says:
    August 21, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Profound! Awesome work and shows truth at its core. Thank God for your talent and President Trump

  7. Erik Dee says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I’m choking up here. Don’t know what to say. This is incredible.

  8. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Well, on the bright side, the snakes did get a bit of recognition.

    “They may have power to bruise his heel, but he will have the power to crush their head.”

    • MAGA Engineer says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:27 pm

      God warning us to not mess around, even though the battle is won. Michael the archangel kept the LORD between himself and Satan in Jude:
      Jude 1:9 Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil and disputing about the body of Moses, dared not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, “The Lord rebuke thee!”

  9. Sandra-VA says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Thanks for giving this its own thread, Sundance! I really choked up when I saw this on from Jon on Twitter.

    Fantastic follow-up to The Forgotten Man.

  10. Keln says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    That is an incredible piece of art. Every bit as compelling as The Forgotten Man if not more so.

  11. Plato says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The Chamber of Commerce won’t like this concept.
    The American middle class are cash cows who are on earth to consume the products of ex American businesses now resident in China……it’s for the middle classes own good… cheaper iPhones and no job.

  12. Strike1 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The little girl in front along with the seedling signifies. Hope for our future.
    The officers on the right. Signify the new law and order coming.
    The young man with the prosthetic leg holding the dog and the man and woman holding the Flags. Signifies sacrifices of REAL AMERICANS!

  13. Gnu and Improved says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    But wait…isn’t that a white middle class family? I’m sure he’ll catch flak for that.

    It really needs to be an Syrian father with his “partner”, planting an organic mushroom, with help from their transgender child. Then it would truly represent our country. /s

    Oh and PETA is going to have a fit about Trump hurting the snake.

  14. Ferret2 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Fake News Analysis: Nazi Painting.

  15. Bob Thoms says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Seeing “The Forgotten Man” makes me both angry and sad at the same time.

    I doubt I am alone in those feelings.

    PTL for P Trump……………….how did Candidate Trump pick up on the Forgotten Man…….any idea how it became so attached to the Trump Movement?

    Thanks all.

  16. Minnie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Thank you for posting this beautiful painting from an amazing artist.

    Such symbolism of hope and faith – we must never lose Hope or Faith.

    God bless President Trump and God bless us, everyone 🙏

  17. Cathie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Notiice that besides Trump, the recognizable faces in the painting are Pence, Mattis, TRex, and Sheriff Clark. Am I missing anyone else?

  18. b4im2old says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I LOVE McNaughton’s work!!! Have visited his website periodically for many years! And shared with friends via email for a long time! Wish I had expendable resources to purchase some of his work!! His ability to transform the TRUTH into masterpieces takes my breath away! 🙂

  19. Sunshine says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    The SNAKE. Just beautiful.

  20. Matt says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    But the libtards will see a confederate monument, not a seedling, and they’ll demand it be torn down.

  21. NJF says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Wonderful imagery. Love it!

  22. booger71 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Watering the tree of Liberty

  23. bessie2003 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Strikingly Powerful piece of artwork, Perfect in how the artist depicts the emotions. Thank you Mr. McNaughton!

  24. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    It what makes this whole Kennedy Center so-called honors night, even more obnoxious and absurd.

    These tacky entertainers receiving Kennedy awards, like Gloria Estafan (who had some great songs) but c’mon. In terms of worthy of “honors” there are about 20 million farmers, teachers, nurses, soldiers, doctors, scientists, builders and other working people who TRULY deserved to be honored. Not to mention the mothers and fathers, and GRANDPARENTS, surviving day to day to raise the next generation.

    Trump stands with the people.

    • Matt says:
      August 21, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      Hey Zephyr, isn’t Norman Lear, that piece of crud, one of the “honorees” that was gonna boycott that event? He can take his secular humanist and communist views and put them you know where!

  25. Bree says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    I love it!!!!!!!

  26. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Heres a short video of Jon talking about Trump.

  27. Edith Wenzel says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    How do we buy a print?

  28. Peter says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Bob Ross Lives!!!

  29. paulraven1 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    “I want a President who will crush the enemies of liberty, justice and American prosperity.”

    You can’t distill it down to its essence any better. “Crush” being the operative word.

  30. tuskyou says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Imagine receiving this on Christmas morning.
    ❤️☺️❤️☺️

  31. WSB says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I am watching Nikki Haley having her picture taken with a line of soldiers, daisy-chain, one at a time, at Fort Myer, as we post. They’re thrilled, and she has the biggest smile on her face!

    These are the real forgotten men and women…maybe not tonight.

  32. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Jon explains his paintings of Obama burning the constitution to Sean Hannity. The subtle messages imbedded in the paintings are very cool.

  33. Exmil-UK says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Anyone else have 2 hot tears running down the cheeks?

    The couple in the picture might be part of the one million people
    now with a solid full time job. Perhaps the darkness will be defeated.

    • Deb says:
      August 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      The darkness will always be defeated. Prayers and sacrifice are all it takes. PDJT has sacrificed much to take on the evil swamp, we will hold him up with prayer.

  34. Grace Anne says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Love this! Hope in any brush stroke is beautiful. Even more beautiful knowing this is our America right now. We have a President that dreams big. And I love that. The seeds for America greatness are planted. The forgotten ones are the ones rising up, no longer forgotten. God bless America! A difficult but wonderful time to live. Keep the faith… cause I depend on you… all of you.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      August 21, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      Interesting observation Grace; you focus on the hope………….I can’t look at any version of “Forgotten Man” and not see the despair that Americans have been put thru.

      Yes. P Trump is standing there and we have all the hope and faith in this man….but still I have a tinge of fear in my stomach – “what if P Trump (and we) can’t do this”………it scares me to think what happens if we fail going forward.

      Bless all.

      • Joe Blow says:
        August 21, 2017 at 8:47 pm

        There is no use fearing. God is guiding him. Whatever happens is His will. We just always have to have faith.

      • Deb says:
        August 21, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        “Be not afraid”

        Keep praying. God has this. Rough waters may still lie ahead, but the Lord will bring us through.

      • Grace Anne says:
        August 21, 2017 at 9:28 pm

        Be not afraid is right. I don’t know the future but I know He gave us President Trump against all odds. He is transforming our country and the world. This is a great gift. I believe PT has defeated many enemies, some of which we will never know, and more are to be revealed. I guess faith needs acceptance of a gift. Faith is hard ’cause it’s believing in something not seen. You choose to believe or not. There is great freedom in choosing to believe. What ifs don’t matter. The hard part is we give up control. Or at least the control we thought we had. Peace and love to you Bob Thomas. You are one of us! We are the future.

  35. Joe Blow says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Truly breathtaking piece of art.

  36. Sayit2016 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    To me this picture speaks of hope, the true strength of Americans united and the fact that American People never give up… that little seedling is pushing through stone..and yet it has survived and is being nurtured. Stay Strong !

  37. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Why this makes sense:

    Trump, as a business man, was always accountable to his customers who Trump had to court one by one, over decades. He was not leading a faceless corporation. The face of the corporation was Trump. He was completely tuned into the wants and needs of his customers to an exceptional degree – he runs 5 star businesses.

    Trump understands how to recognize and meet the needs of the people that leave them better off than he found them. Part of that involves unwrapping the cord of government from around our necks, including the debt. Our leaders did forget about us. Not Trump.

    God bless President Trump.

  38. Minnie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    So much for the false narrative that this Administration doesn’t recognize the diversity of our population.

    *BOOM*

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

  39. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    And what that artwork represents is mocked, mocked in Congress & Senate, mocked in Hollywood, mocked in the media & mocked by the smug leftist mindset

    It’s mocked because it truly represents what this country is all about, we the people, we the people of all colors & creeds, believing in the ideal of America, believing in unity & standing as one people, & that’s what President Trump represents

    The other side, filled with a sickening hatred of America & her ideals, mocks the absolute beauty of unity & freedom

    They can all go to hell, as that artwork also represents a new awakening. That seedling represents our new found clarity & resolve

    Let them go to their cocktail parties & mock us, because their party is coming to an end

  41. b4im2old says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Excellent… must watch to learn about all the hidden things in this artists paintings!

  42. StormyeyesC says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I love that Trump has crushed the head of the snake…………………..And the symbolism of the baby tree being planted and nurtured, sowing the seed of freedom

    • CharterOakie says:
      August 21, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      Yes, and no drama, no fear. He just quietly stomped the snake’s head without drawing the attention of anyone (except the viewer) and without averting his attention and focus.

  43. b4im2old says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Another of my favorites… Same artist! 🙂

  44. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Absolutely STUNNING.. I might have to save up for this one. I love that it’s the same Gent wearing the same clothes for all of his paintings with this theme.

  45. CharterOakie says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Magnificent!

