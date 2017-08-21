Latest McNaughton Artwork: “You Are Not Forgotten”…

Jon McNaughton has just completed his latest artwork and it represents an incredible vision of the middle-class American family carefully nurturing a sprouting seedling.
“You Are Not Forgotten“:
(click to enlarge)
Visit McNaughton Fine Art HERE – Follow Jon McNaughton on Twitter HERE
Video below from Mr. McNaughton describing his perspective on the painting:
Advertisements
Was just going to post this in the open presidential thread!! Awesome painting…hope we see it in the Oval Office
LikeLiked by 19 people
And maybe a big copy in the Capitol, where they once hung that anti-cop POS that someone thought was art.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Wow. (lump in throat)
LikeLiked by 24 people
Like-wise, wolfmoon1776. This brings tears to my eyes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy smokes….does this work me. Gotta have one
LikeLike
I love it! Is that Obama under Trump’s foot?
LikeLiked by 25 people
Some beautiful ambiguity there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Was wondering that myself…
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, Hillary.
LikeLike
Oh heck, too many to name!
May they ALL be crushed!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The anti-American snake crushed..whoever they may be
LikeLike
Time for Trump to read The Snake.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes perhaps tomorrow at the Rally 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
On his way to work one morning
Down the path, along the lake
A tender-hearted POTUS saw a poor half-frozen snake
“Take me in, oh tender POTUS!”
“Take me in, for heaven’s sake!”
“Take me in, oh tender POTUS!”
Cried the vicious snake
Then Donald smashed the snake’s head.
THE END
LikeLiked by 18 people
LOLZ!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love a story with a happy ending!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laughing so hard at this ! hahahahaha. BOOM ! #stupidsnake #PT45notplaying
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank you 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
o’bama and all his minions.
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
I love President Trump.
Wonderful piece of art.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s great…I like the end where POTUS is crushing the head of the snake. Perfect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Julia Ward Howell’s Battle Hymn of the Republic, third stanza:
I have read a fiery gospel, writ in burnished rows of steel:
“As ye deal with my contemners, so with you my grace shall deal;
Let the Hero, born of woman, crush the serpent with his heel,
Since God is marching on.”
LikeLiked by 25 people
Mope, that was the first thing that leapt out at me from the painting and that verse of Battle Hymn of the Republic was the soundtrack.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s Julia Ward Howe. My mistake.
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/44420/battle-hymn-of-the-republic
LikeLiked by 2 people
And both Julia Ward Howe’s poetry and Jon McNaughton’s imagery derive from:
Gen. 3:15
And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel. (KJV)
LikeLike
Profound! Awesome work and shows truth at its core. Thank God for your talent and President Trump
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m choking up here. Don’t know what to say. This is incredible.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, on the bright side, the snakes did get a bit of recognition.
“They may have power to bruise his heel, but he will have the power to crush their head.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
God warning us to not mess around, even though the battle is won. Michael the archangel kept the LORD between himself and Satan in Jude:
Jude 1:9 Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil and disputing about the body of Moses, dared not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, “The Lord rebuke thee!”
LikeLike
Thanks for giving this its own thread, Sundance! I really choked up when I saw this on from Jon on Twitter.
Fantastic follow-up to The Forgotten Man.
LikeLiked by 10 people
*one
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is an incredible piece of art. Every bit as compelling as The Forgotten Man if not more so.
LikeLiked by 15 people
A beautiful reminder of what can be.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Chamber of Commerce won’t like this concept.
The American middle class are cash cows who are on earth to consume the products of ex American businesses now resident in China……it’s for the middle classes own good… cheaper iPhones and no job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The little girl in front along with the seedling signifies. Hope for our future.
The officers on the right. Signify the new law and order coming.
The young man with the prosthetic leg holding the dog and the man and woman holding the Flags. Signifies sacrifices of REAL AMERICANS!
LikeLiked by 12 people
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
But wait…isn’t that a white middle class family? I’m sure he’ll catch flak for that.
It really needs to be an Syrian father with his “partner”, planting an organic mushroom, with help from their transgender child. Then it would truly represent our country. /s
Oh and PETA is going to have a fit about Trump hurting the snake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PETA is currently busy coming up with 50k for killing a little girls Chihuahua.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fake News Analysis: Nazi Painting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If those are Nazis, sign me up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Seeing “The Forgotten Man” makes me both angry and sad at the same time.
I doubt I am alone in those feelings.
PTL for P Trump……………….how did Candidate Trump pick up on the Forgotten Man…….any idea how it became so attached to the Trump Movement?
Thanks all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for posting this beautiful painting from an amazing artist.
Such symbolism of hope and faith – we must never lose Hope or Faith.
God bless President Trump and God bless us, everyone 🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
Notiice that besides Trump, the recognizable faces in the painting are Pence, Mattis, TRex, and Sheriff Clark. Am I missing anyone else?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I did 👍😁
Fantastic!’
LikeLiked by 1 person
And sheriff joe arpaio too 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is sheriff Joe Minnie? I only saw Sheriff Clark. I must be going blind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enlarge the pic and scan to the right, he’s not wearing glasses or uniform, blue shirt and tie.
I see him maybe it’s just me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ok maybe. guess we have to ask the artist! LOL.
LikeLike
A younger Joe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young version! Toward the back right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Is it Chuck Norris on the far left behind the guy in the denim jacket? And I wonder If the LEO’s resemble those killed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
I was thinking both those myself – but then I thought McNaughton was concentrating on REAL vets and LE, so maybe Chris Kyle instead of Chuck Norris – or maybe an amalgam. I agree, too – the LEOs are probably fallen officers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
LikeLike
Character in the back on the left looks a bit like a mixture of Chris Kyle and the actor who portrayed him, Bradley Cooper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LOVE McNaughton’s work!!! Have visited his website periodically for many years! And shared with friends via email for a long time! Wish I had expendable resources to purchase some of his work!! His ability to transform the TRUTH into masterpieces takes my breath away! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
The SNAKE. Just beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But the libtards will see a confederate monument, not a seedling, and they’ll demand it be torn down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ain’t gonna work.
LikeLike
Wonderful imagery. Love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watering the tree of Liberty
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent 👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strikingly Powerful piece of artwork, Perfect in how the artist depicts the emotions. Thank you Mr. McNaughton!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. McNaughten is very talented, I love his work.
Here’s another interesting picture, I’m not sure where it originated but it got my attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does POTUS in this painting and the family man in the new painting have the same blue plaid shirt? Looks like same to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Face is photo shop of Trumps, original central figure is the everyday man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Empowered Man.
http://jonmcnaughton.com/patriotic/the-empowered-man/
LikeLiked by 2 people
It what makes this whole Kennedy Center so-called honors night, even more obnoxious and absurd.
These tacky entertainers receiving Kennedy awards, like Gloria Estafan (who had some great songs) but c’mon. In terms of worthy of “honors” there are about 20 million farmers, teachers, nurses, soldiers, doctors, scientists, builders and other working people who TRULY deserved to be honored. Not to mention the mothers and fathers, and GRANDPARENTS, surviving day to day to raise the next generation.
Trump stands with the people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey Zephyr, isn’t Norman Lear, that piece of crud, one of the “honorees” that was gonna boycott that event? He can take his secular humanist and communist views and put them you know where!
LikeLike
I love it!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heres a short video of Jon talking about Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How do we buy a print?
LikeLike
Click on visit jon mcnaught here just below the picture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob Ross Lives!!!
LikeLike
“I want a President who will crush the enemies of liberty, justice and American prosperity.”
You can’t distill it down to its essence any better. “Crush” being the operative word.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine receiving this on Christmas morning.
❤️☺️❤️☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas!
It’ll be a fashionable greeting again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. And Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am watching Nikki Haley having her picture taken with a line of soldiers, daisy-chain, one at a time, at Fort Myer, as we post. They’re thrilled, and she has the biggest smile on her face!
These are the real forgotten men and women…maybe not tonight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jon explains his paintings of Obama burning the constitution to Sean Hannity. The subtle messages imbedded in the paintings are very cool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for posting this. Enjoyed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for my duplicate of your post! I hadn’t refreshed page before posting!
LikeLike
Anyone else have 2 hot tears running down the cheeks?
The couple in the picture might be part of the one million people
now with a solid full time job. Perhaps the darkness will be defeated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The darkness will always be defeated. Prayers and sacrifice are all it takes. PDJT has sacrificed much to take on the evil swamp, we will hold him up with prayer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this! Hope in any brush stroke is beautiful. Even more beautiful knowing this is our America right now. We have a President that dreams big. And I love that. The seeds for America greatness are planted. The forgotten ones are the ones rising up, no longer forgotten. God bless America! A difficult but wonderful time to live. Keep the faith… cause I depend on you… all of you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting observation Grace; you focus on the hope………….I can’t look at any version of “Forgotten Man” and not see the despair that Americans have been put thru.
Yes. P Trump is standing there and we have all the hope and faith in this man….but still I have a tinge of fear in my stomach – “what if P Trump (and we) can’t do this”………it scares me to think what happens if we fail going forward.
Bless all.
LikeLike
There is no use fearing. God is guiding him. Whatever happens is His will. We just always have to have faith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Be not afraid”
Keep praying. God has this. Rough waters may still lie ahead, but the Lord will bring us through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be not afraid is right. I don’t know the future but I know He gave us President Trump against all odds. He is transforming our country and the world. This is a great gift. I believe PT has defeated many enemies, some of which we will never know, and more are to be revealed. I guess faith needs acceptance of a gift. Faith is hard ’cause it’s believing in something not seen. You choose to believe or not. There is great freedom in choosing to believe. What ifs don’t matter. The hard part is we give up control. Or at least the control we thought we had. Peace and love to you Bob Thomas. You are one of us! We are the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly breathtaking piece of art.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me this picture speaks of hope, the true strength of Americans united and the fact that American People never give up… that little seedling is pushing through stone..and yet it has survived and is being nurtured. Stay Strong !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why this makes sense:
Trump, as a business man, was always accountable to his customers who Trump had to court one by one, over decades. He was not leading a faceless corporation. The face of the corporation was Trump. He was completely tuned into the wants and needs of his customers to an exceptional degree – he runs 5 star businesses.
Trump understands how to recognize and meet the needs of the people that leave them better off than he found them. Part of that involves unwrapping the cord of government from around our necks, including the debt. Our leaders did forget about us. Not Trump.
God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So much for the false narrative that this Administration doesn’t recognize the diversity of our population.
*BOOM*
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
LikeLike
And what that artwork represents is mocked, mocked in Congress & Senate, mocked in Hollywood, mocked in the media & mocked by the smug leftist mindset
It’s mocked because it truly represents what this country is all about, we the people, we the people of all colors & creeds, believing in the ideal of America, believing in unity & standing as one people, & that’s what President Trump represents
The other side, filled with a sickening hatred of America & her ideals, mocks the absolute beauty of unity & freedom
They can all go to hell, as that artwork also represents a new awakening. That seedling represents our new found clarity & resolve
Let them go to their cocktail parties & mock us, because their party is coming to an end
LikeLiked by 1 person
That seedling also represents our newfound voice rising against decades of suppression and fear.
So much symbolism, the more I look the more I see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow….. tears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent… must watch to learn about all the hidden things in this artists paintings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that Trump has crushed the head of the snake…………………..And the symbolism of the baby tree being planted and nurtured, sowing the seed of freedom
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and no drama, no fear. He just quietly stomped the snake’s head without drawing the attention of anyone (except the viewer) and without averting his attention and focus.
LikeLike
Another of my favorites… Same artist! 🙂
LikeLike
Absolutely STUNNING.. I might have to save up for this one. I love that it’s the same Gent wearing the same clothes for all of his paintings with this theme.
LikeLike
Magnificent!
LikeLike