Report: Hope Hicks To Be Named White House Communications Director…

The Daily Caller is reporting that Hope Hicks will be named as Communications Director. Most people familiar with the 2015 campaign origin will remember Hope Hicks as one of the very original members of the small campaign team.
(Via Daily Caller) Hope Hicks will be named the new White House communications director, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.
President Trump has offered the job to Hicks and she has accepted the position, according to a White House insider. Hicks has been close by Trump’s side since the early days of the campaign and is one of his most trusted staffers. She has been serving on the press team in more of a behind-the-scenes role as the director of strategic communications.
The communications director position has been open since President Trump fired Anthony Scaramucci in July, just ten days after the Mooch took over the position from former press secretary Sean Spicer. Trump ditched Scaramucci shortly after he decided to bring on Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new chief of staff. (link)
That is a good choice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe that Mooch guy is all over the press preaching to Trump on how to lose. He played a role (no more GOPe so close to Trump)…but what an arse these last few days, whoa!
“Be more like HRC – that will show em!”
Bannon is battle tested , a trusted ally – he is constantly scanning for how the media will spin Trumps instincts – Trump needs / We need a man on constant watch who thinks like we do.
Hicks will not be heard from , another quiet loyalist – need her too. Happy all those Preibus internal confused, somewhat loyalists are gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spicer and Priebus were completely correct in their strong disapproval of The Mooch.
President Trump is nothing if not decisive. When people aren’t getting the job done he doesn’t drag out the inevitable, he fires them and puts another person in place until he gets someone effective in there.
Some positions (i.e. those requiring Senate confirmation) are a little harder to replace but if Trump wants Bannon or McMaster gone they will be gone. He doesn’t care about “optics” because he knows success wipes away the past.
I’m sure President Trump will be able to run in 2020 using “Are you better off now than you were 4 years ago?” and he will tie results to specific policy initiatives.
And no one will remember personnel shuffles from 3 years earlier.
LikeLike
Turns out Mooch is a fake Trump supporter
LikeLike
Hope seems like a bright young woman who has earned Trump’s trust. If she has been “behind the scenes serving as director of strategic communications”, cannot say I am familiar with what successes she has to show for it. Imo, communications is a weak part of the Trump team. Of course given what they’re up against, it is not an easy gig. Guessing she’ll be better than mooch.
LikeLike
Ms. Hicks seems to be a reasonable choice. She has certainly weathered the storm and seems very devoted to President Trump. Like others, I am still upset over Scaramucci. He is no friend or ally. The man can’t keep his mouth shut. Sad.
LikeLike
I’m finding it very difficult to comment because my sources maybe fake news. Rather than jumping to conclusions based on fake news, I’m attempting to bide my time until the facts are conclusive.
That tip I gleaned from the CTH and Sundance.
LikeLike
She’s been behind the scenes since he started. I wonder if this leak will narrow down who is doing the leaking.
LikeLike
Nice gal, but she is going to have to go up against the swamp jackals, hyenas and alligators in the media. I hope she is able to drop the hammer on them when they get frenzied (which is practically all the time nowadays).
Personally I like Miller in this slot – he can body slam those scumbags almost as good as Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s always best to pick someone you feel you can have full confidence in. Hope Hicks has been one of the few trusted individuals by POTUS’ side since the very beginning. If she truly wants the position, then I have a feeling she could be a very good choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person