Laura Ingraham Interviews Stephen Miller…

Fox News host Laura Ingraham interviews President Trump Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller:
.
Stephen is fabulous. POTUS in 2024!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope at some point Stephen Miller is a candidate for the House or Senate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calm down. Great interview!
LikeLiked by 3 people
These two people are attracted to each other!
Miller for president in the right year, Laura for first lady!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait…what? Am I picking up what your putting down? Yo saying Laura has the hots for Stevie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that too .
You might be right because he definitely turned on the charm. It’s the first time I’ve seen him smile, let alone LAUGH! If he knew how he comes across when he smiles, he would do more of it.
His smile is so powerful, he has learned to deploy it wisely…to avoid triggering fainting spells in the women who behold it.
you are likely right wheatie
Wheatie, I am laughing at your reply. You could be a romance novel author. Lol
Stevie “guitar” Miller! Oops, wrong one. One is a great song writer, the other, a great patriot & speech writer. I’ll take the latter every time.
I guess CNN was scared to death from the Gallup Poll yesterday!
Folks this tells the TRUE story! Every BS approval poll is such a disgrace. We all know it here at CTH but the majority of Americans don’t. I am so happy that our President has been tweeting his numbers every single day for the past week. What makes these numbers from the Gallup poll so AWESOME is that it is based on the current reality for small business owners versus future expectations. That is not the norm when it comes to this poll.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/215048/small-business-owners-optimism-highest-years.aspx?g_source=ECONOMY&g_medium=topic&g_campaign=tiles
Folks we aren’t just winning but actually kicking ass and taking names! This is truly incredible! A gift from God!
From the article linked above:
Small business owners are more positive about the future than about their current circumstances, a pattern that has generally been the case historically. But, the overall increase in the index this quarter is mainly the result of an uptick in present situation ratings, rather than expectations about the future. The present situation score rose from +36 in the second quarter to +45 in the third quarter, while the future expectations score this quarter remained essentially constant — +61 compared to +59 last quarter. Both of these measures are as high as they have been since 2007.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I get a kick out of who say, “Trump is losing supporters”. Who pray tell me, to whom is Trump losing supporters?….Maxine Waters? Nancy Pelosi? Charles Schumer? Paul Ryan? Mitch McConnell? John McCain?
I can go on and on and the truth is Trump is not losing any supporters. In fact, Trump gains supporters each and everyday. Even an occasional Libtard now and then. Lol
Uplift the working class and not the investor class. We’ve been reduced to working class stiffs for so long now that it’s just nice to hear that they’re (Trump admin) is looking out for us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Laura needs to just slow down and quit interrupting so much. Miller is great when he can complete a sentence w/o being interrupted.
Hopeless. Huge ego and mouth. They all do it, compulsively.
Yes!!!!
LikeLike
I agree….I was going to watch and I did not know Miller was on. Turned the channel cause I saw her last night and I cannot stand the constant interrupting.. I would have watched if I had known Miller was on….I love him.
Love seeing him on my TV—more, please! Hubby said Stephen’s going to be interviewed tomorrow on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. Anyone know about that?
Stephen Miller was born already speaking in complete sentences…and with the vocabulary of a high school senior.
When Stephen Miller walked down the hall in school, the crowd of kids would part like the Red Sea, and watch him in awe…and avoid eye contact, to avoid his withering gaze.
The way to clear the WH press room…is to announce that Stephen Miller will be making an appearance to take their question.
At 31 years old, Stephen Miller is already 427 years old in normal human years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Miller is definitely a prodigy. Of course President Trump would notice and take advantage of his skill set. 🙂
I do believe Stephen is very involved with policy and speeches.
😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Ha, Ha! LOL!
That description is as fabulous as he was in that interview.
View post on imgur.com
Bahwaaaaaa! Curry! That gif doesn’t do him justice with the banner across the bottom, “Trump Aide Miller & CNN’s Acosta Spar Over Immigration”. Makes him appear to be “making eyes” at Acosta.
you got it
The studio sound technicians had their hands full…dampening the growing sound of Laura Ingraham purring.
Even though she is 20 years older than Stephen, she was ill equipped to contain herself in the presence of his greatness.
Democrats are scared out of their minds as well as the Uniparty Republicans that voted in favor of the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill (Roger Wisker, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham, Orrin Hatch, Dean Heller, John Hoeven, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Marco Rubio)! DACA will be disappearing after AG Paxton from TX and ten other AGs go back to court as promised. They have given the WH until September 5th to get rid of DACA before they take matters into their own hands.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-issues/dhss-kelly-tells-hispanic-caucus-daca-might-not-survive-court-challenge/2017/07/12/b1f19686-672b-11e7-9928-22d00a47778f_story.html?tid=a_inl&utm_term=.8499e6d4dce9
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in a closed-door meeting Wednesday that an initiative that grants work permits to nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants may not survive a looming legal challenge.
Kelly’s meeting with the caucus came nearly two weeks after officials from 11 states warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions they would sue the federal government if it does not rescind President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by Sept. 5.
Members of the Hispanic caucus said they urged Kelly to support bipartisan legislation known as the Bridge Act that would effectively preserve the DACA program. But they expressed skepticism that the Republican-controlled Congress would pass any law to spare undocumented immigrants from deportation — or that the Trump administration would defend DACA in court.
Jeff Sessions is going to say, ‘Deport them,’ ” a visibly shaken Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) said in English and Spanish, noting that the attorney general had been a fierce opponent of illegal immigration as a senator from Alabama. “If you’re going to count on Jeff Sessions to save DACA, then DACA is ended.”
Uniparty Republican Lindsey Graham of SC and Democrat Dick Durbin of IL brought back to life the DREAM Act recently. There is no way in hell that the Uniparty will ever try to get this BS Bill passed through either the House or Senate.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/immigration/durbin-graham-file-dream-act-hoping-to-ward-off-legal-challenge-to-daca/2017/07/20/19ade326-6cd4-11e7-b9e2-2056e768a7e5_story.html?utm_term=.ebd9cac0009a
Hoping to fend off a legal challenge to a program that has spared nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation, two veteran senators made a long-shot appeal to President Trump on Thursday to support legislation that would put those immigrants and thousands of others on a path to U.S. citizenship.
“What I’d like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan,” Trump said. “But our country and political forces are not ready yet.”
White House officials signaled this week that the president will not support the Dream Act. “I think that the administration has opposed the Dream Act and likely will be consistent on that,” said Marc Short, the president’s legislative affairs director.
John McCain in his last few days want to bring the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill up for a vote and thinks they can do it even with a Presidential veto. The moron doesn’t realize that he is dying and no one will fight for that garbage that plans to be alive and wants a political future.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/03/mccain-wants-congress-to-pass-gang-of-eight-amnest-bill/
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wants Congress to pass the Gang of Eight’s comprehensive amnesty bill when he returns to the Senate after getting treatments for brain cancer.
However, if our President decided to go all in, he could say that he would support the DREAM Act as long as the following conditions are met:
Continued from above:
RAISE Act is part of the legislation
Kate’s Law is part of the legislation
Sanctuary Cities Law is part of the legislation
Wall Funding for the entire completion of the project is part of the legislation
Democrats can claim their victory for the DACA illegals and have cover for agreeing to everything else! Same is true for the Uniparty Republicans.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/450110/cotton-perdues-raise-act-can-it-pass
The fear that the work permits of 800,000 illegal-alien DREAMers would be allowed to expire without renewal has prompted Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin to reintroduce the DREAM Act. On its own, the bill’s chances of passage are little better than the RAISE Act’s.
But if the supporters of the DREAM Act are scared enough, they might be willing to deal. A package that includes DREAM, RAISE, and enforcement measures to prevent future DREAMer populations from forming, might actually have a chance. I wouldn’t bet my house on it, but it’s not crazy.
From January 19th, day before Inauguration.
The rise of Stephen Miller: From Sessions’ aide to Trump’s inner circle
Excerpt:
When Jeff Sessions first looked at Stephen Miller, he saw potential in the recent Duke University graduate.
Miller, then in his early 20s, took up an offer from the conservative author David Horowitz to visit…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/articles.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/the_star_of_stephen_miller_fro.amp
Shut up, Laura, and let Stephen talk – we did not tune in to listen to you talk – this was ‘Miller Time’ – not your time – we are interested in what Mr. Miller has to say – not what you have to say – go back to school, Laura, and learn how to properly and graciously conduct an interview – please!
What little Mr. Miller had to say was very interesting – he knows President Trump – is well-informed on the issues and well-versed as a strategist – what a valuable member of the Trump Team!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 45,145 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Stephen is fabulous. POTUS in 2024!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope at some point Stephen Miller is a candidate for the House or Senate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Calm down. Great interview!
LikeLiked by 3 people
These two people are attracted to each other!
Miller for president in the right year, Laura for first lady!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait…what? Am I picking up what your putting down? Yo saying Laura has the hots for Stevie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw that too .
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might be right because he definitely turned on the charm. It’s the first time I’ve seen him smile, let alone LAUGH! If he knew how he comes across when he smiles, he would do more of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His smile is so powerful, he has learned to deploy it wisely…to avoid triggering fainting spells in the women who behold it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
you are likely right wheatie
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wheatie, I am laughing at your reply. You could be a romance novel author. Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stevie “guitar” Miller! Oops, wrong one. One is a great song writer, the other, a great patriot & speech writer. I’ll take the latter every time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess CNN was scared to death from the Gallup Poll yesterday!
Folks this tells the TRUE story! Every BS approval poll is such a disgrace. We all know it here at CTH but the majority of Americans don’t. I am so happy that our President has been tweeting his numbers every single day for the past week. What makes these numbers from the Gallup poll so AWESOME is that it is based on the current reality for small business owners versus future expectations. That is not the norm when it comes to this poll.
http://www.gallup.com/poll/215048/small-business-owners-optimism-highest-years.aspx?g_source=ECONOMY&g_medium=topic&g_campaign=tiles
Folks we aren’t just winning but actually kicking ass and taking names! This is truly incredible! A gift from God!
From the article linked above:
Small business owners are more positive about the future than about their current circumstances, a pattern that has generally been the case historically. But, the overall increase in the index this quarter is mainly the result of an uptick in present situation ratings, rather than expectations about the future. The present situation score rose from +36 in the second quarter to +45 in the third quarter, while the future expectations score this quarter remained essentially constant — +61 compared to +59 last quarter. Both of these measures are as high as they have been since 2007.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I get a kick out of who say, “Trump is losing supporters”. Who pray tell me, to whom is Trump losing supporters?….Maxine Waters? Nancy Pelosi? Charles Schumer? Paul Ryan? Mitch McConnell? John McCain?
I can go on and on and the truth is Trump is not losing any supporters. In fact, Trump gains supporters each and everyday. Even an occasional Libtard now and then. Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uplift the working class and not the investor class. We’ve been reduced to working class stiffs for so long now that it’s just nice to hear that they’re (Trump admin) is looking out for us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Laura needs to just slow down and quit interrupting so much. Miller is great when he can complete a sentence w/o being interrupted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopeless. Huge ego and mouth. They all do it, compulsively.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes!!!!
LikeLike
I agree….I was going to watch and I did not know Miller was on. Turned the channel cause I saw her last night and I cannot stand the constant interrupting.. I would have watched if I had known Miller was on….I love him.
LikeLike
Love seeing him on my TV—more, please! Hubby said Stephen’s going to be interviewed tomorrow on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show. Anyone know about that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephen Miller was born already speaking in complete sentences…and with the vocabulary of a high school senior.
When Stephen Miller walked down the hall in school, the crowd of kids would part like the Red Sea, and watch him in awe…and avoid eye contact, to avoid his withering gaze.
The way to clear the WH press room…is to announce that Stephen Miller will be making an appearance to take their question.
At 31 years old, Stephen Miller is already 427 years old in normal human years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Miller is definitely a prodigy. Of course President Trump would notice and take advantage of his skill set. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do believe Stephen is very involved with policy and speeches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, Ha! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That description is as fabulous as he was in that interview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bahwaaaaaa! Curry! That gif doesn’t do him justice with the banner across the bottom, “Trump Aide Miller & CNN’s Acosta Spar Over Immigration”. Makes him appear to be “making eyes” at Acosta.
LikeLike
you got it
LikeLike
The studio sound technicians had their hands full…dampening the growing sound of Laura Ingraham purring.
Even though she is 20 years older than Stephen, she was ill equipped to contain herself in the presence of his greatness.
LikeLike
Democrats are scared out of their minds as well as the Uniparty Republicans that voted in favor of the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill (Roger Wisker, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Bob Corker, Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham, Orrin Hatch, Dean Heller, John Hoeven, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Marco Rubio)! DACA will be disappearing after AG Paxton from TX and ten other AGs go back to court as promised. They have given the WH until September 5th to get rid of DACA before they take matters into their own hands.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-issues/dhss-kelly-tells-hispanic-caucus-daca-might-not-survive-court-challenge/2017/07/12/b1f19686-672b-11e7-9928-22d00a47778f_story.html?tid=a_inl&utm_term=.8499e6d4dce9
From the article linked above:
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly told the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in a closed-door meeting Wednesday that an initiative that grants work permits to nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants may not survive a looming legal challenge.
Kelly’s meeting with the caucus came nearly two weeks after officials from 11 states warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions they would sue the federal government if it does not rescind President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by Sept. 5.
Members of the Hispanic caucus said they urged Kelly to support bipartisan legislation known as the Bridge Act that would effectively preserve the DACA program. But they expressed skepticism that the Republican-controlled Congress would pass any law to spare undocumented immigrants from deportation — or that the Trump administration would defend DACA in court.
Jeff Sessions is going to say, ‘Deport them,’ ” a visibly shaken Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) said in English and Spanish, noting that the attorney general had been a fierce opponent of illegal immigration as a senator from Alabama. “If you’re going to count on Jeff Sessions to save DACA, then DACA is ended.”
Uniparty Republican Lindsey Graham of SC and Democrat Dick Durbin of IL brought back to life the DREAM Act recently. There is no way in hell that the Uniparty will ever try to get this BS Bill passed through either the House or Senate.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/immigration/durbin-graham-file-dream-act-hoping-to-ward-off-legal-challenge-to-daca/2017/07/20/19ade326-6cd4-11e7-b9e2-2056e768a7e5_story.html?utm_term=.ebd9cac0009a
From the article linked above:
Hoping to fend off a legal challenge to a program that has spared nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation, two veteran senators made a long-shot appeal to President Trump on Thursday to support legislation that would put those immigrants and thousands of others on a path to U.S. citizenship.
“What I’d like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan,” Trump said. “But our country and political forces are not ready yet.”
White House officials signaled this week that the president will not support the Dream Act. “I think that the administration has opposed the Dream Act and likely will be consistent on that,” said Marc Short, the president’s legislative affairs director.
John McCain in his last few days want to bring the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill up for a vote and thinks they can do it even with a Presidential veto. The moron doesn’t realize that he is dying and no one will fight for that garbage that plans to be alive and wants a political future.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/03/mccain-wants-congress-to-pass-gang-of-eight-amnest-bill/
From the article linked above:
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wants Congress to pass the Gang of Eight’s comprehensive amnesty bill when he returns to the Senate after getting treatments for brain cancer.
However, if our President decided to go all in, he could say that he would support the DREAM Act as long as the following conditions are met:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Continued from above:
RAISE Act is part of the legislation
Kate’s Law is part of the legislation
Sanctuary Cities Law is part of the legislation
Wall Funding for the entire completion of the project is part of the legislation
Democrats can claim their victory for the DACA illegals and have cover for agreeing to everything else! Same is true for the Uniparty Republicans.
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/450110/cotton-perdues-raise-act-can-it-pass
From the article linked above:
The fear that the work permits of 800,000 illegal-alien DREAMers would be allowed to expire without renewal has prompted Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin to reintroduce the DREAM Act. On its own, the bill’s chances of passage are little better than the RAISE Act’s.
But if the supporters of the DREAM Act are scared enough, they might be willing to deal. A package that includes DREAM, RAISE, and enforcement measures to prevent future DREAMer populations from forming, might actually have a chance. I wouldn’t bet my house on it, but it’s not crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From January 19th, day before Inauguration.
The rise of Stephen Miller: From Sessions’ aide to Trump’s inner circle
Excerpt:
When Jeff Sessions first looked at Stephen Miller, he saw potential in the recent Duke University graduate.
Miller, then in his early 20s, took up an offer from the conservative author David Horowitz to visit…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/articles.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/01/the_star_of_stephen_miller_fro.amp
LikeLike
Shut up, Laura, and let Stephen talk – we did not tune in to listen to you talk – this was ‘Miller Time’ – not your time – we are interested in what Mr. Miller has to say – not what you have to say – go back to school, Laura, and learn how to properly and graciously conduct an interview – please!
What little Mr. Miller had to say was very interesting – he knows President Trump – is well-informed on the issues and well-versed as a strategist – what a valuable member of the Trump Team!
LikeLike