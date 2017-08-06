Kayleigh McEnany Recapping a Week of Real News…

Posted on August 6, 2017 by

Kayleigh McEnany [@kayleighmcenany] left her job as CNN contributor to take on a role for the Donald Trump campaign.  From a production office in Trump Tower Ms. McEnany now will be a spokesperson for delivering news and information as it relates to President Trump.

55 Responses to Kayleigh McEnany Recapping a Week of Real News…

  1. Harry Lime says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Probably already has 10X the viewership as CNN.

  2. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    From a production office? Can this morph into an alternative to the rest of the televised media?

  4. joshua says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Is it possible to get the stink and grime off of a former CNN employee…..cannot imagine how someone can come from Lying CNN and suddenly become TRUSTWORTHY.

  5. daystarminsite says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Treepers, need to check her bio. In a word awesome. Her favorite quote is from Justice Antone Scalia. Good addition for the Trump Team.👍👍

  6. dekester says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    We watched her during the whole election cycle. She was unflappable and highly entertaining.

    What a great move…

    Mor winning!

  7. dekester says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Oops more.

  8. Curry Worsham says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I don’t watch CNN, so I looked her up. Sounds like she was a go to Trump supporting punching bag on CNN

    After graduating from Georgetown University, McEnany worked as a producer for Mike Huckabee’s TV show. She has interned for several politicians including Tom Gallagher, Adam Putnam, and George W. Bush, for both his 2004 campaign and in the White House Office of Communications in the Media Affairs department. On CNN, she is frequently called on to defend President Donald Trump, whom she supported during the 2016 presidential election. She announced her endorsement of Trump for president on February 1, 2016.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kayleigh_McEnany

  9. psadie says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Word on the street is that CNN and TMZ will be on the selling block…MAGA , baby.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      Watch Soros buy CNN. They’ve already been auditioning for him.

    • B Woodward says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Would be nice if Trump got a coalition of his friends to purchase CNN and turn it into the Conservative News Network. Would love to see Trump battle the mainstream media on their own turf–and win.

      By the way, is there a web address for the Trump Tower / Kayleigh McEnany news channel?

    • JoD says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Wouldn’t it be great if a pro-Trump entity bought CNN?
      Imagine watching Cuomo, Lemon, Woofie and the rest of that snake pit praising President Trump and his policies to keep their jobs.
      What a sweet dream!
      I think this scenario should be added to nightly prayers.

  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    She and Lord were staunch Trump supporters on CNN. I felt bad for her – she was 1 against 6 to 8 at times but she fought back. I wonder if this was Scaramucci’s idea. He had said he had several ideas for communications and that Trump said to do it.

  11. WonkoTheSane says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    What was that? It had the cadence of a news report, but I didn’t hear the word “Russia”. Kinda shorted my circuits for a second.

  12. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    This is brilliant, and must have CNN frothing at the mouth for any of number of reasons.

  13. wheatietoo says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    After all the abuse she suffered at CNN, it’s great to see her away from there.

    Since I don’t watch CNN, I’ve only seen her in clips…and it was hard to watch her have to put up with the insufferable weasels on that channel.

    So congratulations, Kayleigh!
    Thank you for being such a positive voice for our President.

    I hope they send her out around the country to report on all the good things that are happening, as we go forward.
    It would be good to see her doing interviews with Trump supporters, too.

    So many possibilities.
    This is great!

  14. webgirlpdx says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    THIS. IS. BRILLIANT.

  15. webgirlpdx says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Let’s see who wants to bail out on the other networks to come work on Trump Campaign TV 🙂

  16. webgirlpdx says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    And in 8 years after the President retires, this will already be in shape for Trump TV the Greatest Conservative/American channel in the world 🙂

  17. georgiafl says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    This is SOOO Cool!!!

  18. fedback says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    This is a CNN I can get behind

  19. Red says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Last week there was a leak/rumor that Trump (supporters) might be forming their own news media. Could this be the manifestation of that leak/rumor?

  20. Oldskool says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Glad to see her finally get a respectable job. She hung in there as the punching bag at CNN and weathered the 5 to 1 panels while dealing with some serious health issues as I recall. She and Katrina Pearson deserve much more credit than I see they got. Good for her!

    • Red says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Never saw her before, though I heard the name. The less than 2 min video was clear and concise, summing up WH accomplishments for the week. Now if she does a longer video she report on the failures of Congress and call out the left wing Republicans by name.

  21. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Now look what they (fake news) made him do. They planted the seeds of their own destruction.

  22. 4430lacey says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    I’m looking for the link to Trump Tower news?

  23. georgiafl says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Lara Lea Trump kicked off this Real News TV last week. Did you know Lara was a TV producer for Inside Edition?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fedback says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Lara Trump is one of the best public speakers I have heard.
      She is a natural and has a beautiful voice

    • nwtex says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      Yup. Knew it long ago. I prefer her in this position over Kayleigh McEnany 100%. Much stronger, professional and more pleasant delivery imo. Not throwing shade at K. McEnany just doing a comparison. K.McEnany will probably move along soon. Again, nothing against her just think someone else would be better suited.

      • georgiafl says:
        August 6, 2017 at 7:36 pm

        Give Kayleigh some time and she will grow into the part. Trump has a way of mentoring, encouraging and building people to their highest potential.

        I’ve watched Corey and Omarosa as well as some of his other surrogates get better and better over time.

        • nwtex says:
          August 6, 2017 at 7:44 pm

          But time is of the essence when starting a new venture imo….ya know first impressions and all that. And besides President Trump hardly has time to mentor etc etc anymore he’s got the whole world to contend with ….ummm just a bit preoccupied I’d say.
          This gal never did hold my attention when seen of the shows. But that’s just me. I wish her well but as I said I feel she will be moving on rather quickly.

    • Red says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      GAFL (Line?), I knew about her work as a producer and Inside Edition. I saw a clip of her doing TTN but didn’t realize that was the “kick-off”. Good for her and Kayleigh to get the truth out.
      “The truth will set you free.”

  25. freeperjim says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:18 pm

  26. All American Snowflake says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Real news? ’bout time!

