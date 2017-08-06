Kayleigh McEnany Recapping a Week of Real News…

Kayleigh McEnany [@kayleighmcenany] left her job as CNN contributor to take on a role for the Donald Trump campaign. From a production office in Trump Tower Ms. McEnany now will be a spokesperson for delivering news and information as it relates to President Trump.
Probably already has 10X the viewership as CNN.
What’s CNN?
I think it’s and acronym of for “Seeing any?’
Good for her seeing the light & coming over from Vader’s darkside.
Now she will be on the rightside during the coming foodfight. 🙂
From a production office? Can this morph into an alternative to the rest of the televised media?
Perhaps that was a carrot that enticed her move?
Deplorable Network for America ground floor opportunity.
Looks like one of the ways Trump intends to do just that. Bravo.
Brilliant!
Is it possible to get the stink and grime off of a former CNN employee…..cannot imagine how someone can come from Lying CNN and suddenly become TRUSTWORTHY.
My thought exactly.
Ignorance is a terrible thing. She was a the token Conservative pundit at CNN, let go a few days ago.
Joshua and Victor…
You have totally misjudged Ms. McEnany.
She was utterly brilliant, and was pro PDJT and an outspoken supporter of his, in a den of vicious vipers.
She and Jeffrey Lord, fought daily for your President.
Agree! She was brilliant against that Sally creature on many occasions. She holds her own and she was a staunch supporter of Trump.
Treepers, need to check her bio. In a word awesome. Her favorite quote is from Justice Antone Scalia. Good addition for the Trump Team.👍👍
Twitter bio: “Christian. Conservative. Former @CNN Commentator. Harvard Law School, J.D. Georgetown SFS. Oxford University. Cardinals Fan!”
This is one smart young lady and a fine one too!
Website: http://kayleighmcenany.com
Bio: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kayleigh_McEnany
She’s engaged to pro baseball pitcher Sean Gilmartin.
What is the quote? I can’t find it.
We watched her during the whole election cycle. She was unflappable and highly entertaining.
What a great move…
Mor winning!
Oops more.
Actually, when coupled with Winning, I’d say MOAR is the preferred spelling!! 🙂
I don’t watch CNN, so I looked her up. Sounds like she was a go to Trump supporting punching bag on CNN
After graduating from Georgetown University, McEnany worked as a producer for Mike Huckabee’s TV show. She has interned for several politicians including Tom Gallagher, Adam Putnam, and George W. Bush, for both his 2004 campaign and in the White House Office of Communications in the Media Affairs department. On CNN, she is frequently called on to defend President Donald Trump, whom she supported during the 2016 presidential election. She announced her endorsement of Trump for president on February 1, 2016.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kayleigh_McEnany
Word on the street is that CNN and TMZ will be on the selling block…MAGA , baby.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Watch Soros buy CNN. They’ve already been auditioning for him.
Would be nice if Trump got a coalition of his friends to purchase CNN and turn it into the Conservative News Network. Would love to see Trump battle the mainstream media on their own turf–and win.
By the way, is there a web address for the Trump Tower / Kayleigh McEnany news channel?
Wouldn’t it be great if a pro-Trump entity bought CNN?
Imagine watching Cuomo, Lemon, Woofie and the rest of that snake pit praising President Trump and his policies to keep their jobs.
What a sweet dream!
I think this scenario should be added to nightly prayers.
She and Lord were staunch Trump supporters on CNN. I felt bad for her – she was 1 against 6 to 8 at times but she fought back. I wonder if this was Scaramucci’s idea. He had said he had several ideas for communications and that Trump said to do it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What was that? It had the cadence of a news report, but I didn’t hear the word “Russia”. Kinda shorted my circuits for a second.
This is brilliant, and must have CNN frothing at the mouth for any of number of reasons.
After all the abuse she suffered at CNN, it’s great to see her away from there.
Since I don’t watch CNN, I’ve only seen her in clips…and it was hard to watch her have to put up with the insufferable weasels on that channel.
So congratulations, Kayleigh!
Thank you for being such a positive voice for our President.
I hope they send her out around the country to report on all the good things that are happening, as we go forward.
It would be good to see her doing interviews with Trump supporters, too.
So many possibilities.
This is great!
Dana Loesch attacked Kayleigh for being flat-chested – not knowing about her double mastectomy. After learning, Dana doubled down and refused to apologize.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2016/05/11/dana-loesch-kayleigh-mcenanys-cancerous-gene-im-no-different-havent-elected-preventative-work/
Dana is a nasty girl, as Trump would say.
I didn’t know about that.
Loesch probably did that because Kayleigh was a Trump supporter during the primaries…and Dana was a rabid Cruzbot.
I stopped liking Dana Loesch after she joined in on that stunt at the border with Cruz & Glenn Beck, handing out teddy bears to illegals.
I hate it that the NRA has an anti-Trumper like Loesch for a spokeswoman.
THIS. IS. BRILLIANT.
Let’s see who wants to bail out on the other networks to come work on Trump Campaign TV 🙂
Any News on Eric Bollinger suspension from Fox ?
And in 8 years after the President retires, this will already be in shape for Trump TV the Greatest Conservative/American channel in the world 🙂
This is SOOO Cool!!!
President Trump already has a world-wide audience.
Just his @realDonaldTrump has 35,255,245 – as of 7 pm!
This is a CNN I can get behind
Last week there was a leak/rumor that Trump (supporters) might be forming their own news media. Could this be the manifestation of that leak/rumor?
Glad to see her finally get a respectable job. She hung in there as the punching bag at CNN and weathered the 5 to 1 panels while dealing with some serious health issues as I recall. She and Katrina Pearson deserve much more credit than I see they got. Good for her!
Never saw her before, though I heard the name. The less than 2 min video was clear and concise, summing up WH accomplishments for the week. Now if she does a longer video she report on the failures of Congress and call out the left wing Republicans by name.
Now look what they (fake news) made him do. They planted the seeds of their own destruction.
The President is much to smart not to take advantage of a market niche.
The network that needs to be worried is Fox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Lara Lea Trump kicked off this Real News TV last week. Did you know Lara was a TV producer for Inside Edition?
Lara Trump is one of the best public speakers I have heard.
She is a natural and has a beautiful voice
Yup. Knew it long ago. I prefer her in this position over Kayleigh McEnany 100%. Much stronger, professional and more pleasant delivery imo. Not throwing shade at K. McEnany just doing a comparison. K.McEnany will probably move along soon. Again, nothing against her just think someone else would be better suited.
Give Kayleigh some time and she will grow into the part. Trump has a way of mentoring, encouraging and building people to their highest potential.
I’ve watched Corey and Omarosa as well as some of his other surrogates get better and better over time.
But time is of the essence when starting a new venture imo….ya know first impressions and all that. And besides President Trump hardly has time to mentor etc etc anymore he’s got the whole world to contend with ….ummm just a bit preoccupied I’d say.
This gal never did hold my attention when seen of the shows. But that’s just me. I wish her well but as I said I feel she will be moving on rather quickly.
GAFL (Line?), I knew about her work as a producer and Inside Edition. I saw a clip of her doing TTN but didn’t realize that was the “kick-off”. Good for her and Kayleigh to get the truth out.
“The truth will set you free.”
Long. Game.
Profound. ‘For the wisdom of this world is foolishness in God’s sight’
Real news? ’bout time!
