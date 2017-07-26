T-Rex: “I’m Not Going Anywhere”…

Lots of love and respect for Secretary T-Rex.
The insufferable State Department correspondents, known throughout the world for their globalist banner-carrying tender sensibilities, shout divisive questions to Secretary of State Tillerson during a customary diplomatic photo-op with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrachman Al Thani.
The U.S. media are embarrassing.
The insulting questions shouted in front of the Qatari dignitary included:
♦”Are you committed to staying in your position as Secretary of State?” ♦”How long will you stay for?” ♦”How’s your relationship with the President right now?”
Listen/watch T-Rex respond:
Seriously, just for context – consider the snark and ridiculous media questions against the substantive accomplishments of Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, Secretary Kelly, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, and President Donald Trump:
Lots of love and respect from all of us to T-Rex, Sundance. Thank you for keeping on top of this stuff.
Love me some T-Rex. Questions from enemedia are entirely predictable based on recent events.
They are domestic enemy.
Yep. T-Rex should have returned the question:”How much longer do you think you’ll be working here?”
I so wish Sec Tillerson had ordered his press secretary to pull that orc’s press pass at the door and tore it up in front of her
THAT, my dear Treeper…..just might happen one day.
I hope cspan catches that moment for prosperity
T Rex knew that this was a long term job so there’s no way he’d step down so soon.
Besides, he is making remarkable history right now. Guys like that don’t just quit.
We knew it would be like this, no surprise. They can’t chip away at the progress, so they’ll distort the image, it’s what they do best.
They ARE scum!
I could write 10 paragraphs regarding our low life MSM, but why, you said it best in 3 words.
When I read that Frank Gaffney article in Breitbart that a Treeper posted on the Daily thread, I got an eye opener into what is going on here.
The State Department is a notorious hot bed of permanent globalist swampers. They are just opportunistically taking advantage of the Sessions kerfuffle to try to throw shade at Tillerson, in my opinion.
Tillerson has worked really hard and done a lot. This stuff takes time. I really hate what we used to call the press. I don’t even know what they are now, other than pests that can spread disease.
Well, I think a lot of those anti-Trump in this administration and departments will soon be out looking for a job, and hopefully Trump closes down public unions and they then have a hard time getting any money from that union (which happens a lot), and learn how hard Trump has been working for them as well and then they shaft him. Tsk! Tsk! You have earned karma.
The Pests.
What was it they used to say about President Bush? Oh yes. Well it applies to them, and double:
The press has no “gravitas”.
They are now pre$titutes….
Tics
I’m so ashamed of how the government and the media treats our president and his administration. They would make us an embarrassment to the world, if the world didn’t see the truth.
If the media stopped their insufferable nonsense they would realize that President Trump and Secretary Tillerson get along incredibly well. Why? Simple, T-Rex is actually *delivering* on the objectives of the administration.
It’s not about personality, it’s about competency.
*delivering*
watch and learn AG Sessions!?!
It’s possible that the Sessions thing is a feint. Rush Limbaugh talked about this today. In January, Sessions was a racist. Now he is a hero to the lefties for the abuse he gets from Trump. Now, he has cover to deport illegals and arrest leakers. Is that it ? I have no idea.
Watching the libs now backing Mr. Sessions is hysterical. Remember that dead beat comedian who told his audience that Comey was fired and they cheered? He had to correct them. hahahaha. These poor libs are chasing their tails.
Classic!
Apparently Sessions is awakening and starting on a part of what Trump wants today. Most of the appointees immediately started working fast and hard, and Sessions we also need for invaders on our soil being taken “care” of.
USAG Sessions has never been asleep.
I agree!
I don’t think Sessions fully understood what he was actually signing up for or just how powerful this movement was when he first endorsed Trump. He still doesn’t. No one has ever seen a president like Donald Trump. I think Sessions believed his fellow Senators and Washington would get on board once they saw what was available to “the party” and there would be business as usual in Washington with more power if Trump won.
Jeff Sessions has had many years in the swamp and I don’t think he realized the swamp had gotten into his blood. Since the election he has been playing his usual “swamp role” thinking inside the DC box. However, because he showed his strong loyalty during the campaign, President Trump is giving him a wake up call, loud and clear and trying to remind him who he is and what his role is. Either get on board NOW or get out of the way. It’s like Sundance said, the Big Ugly has begun and I hope Sessions wakes up and gets on board or quickly gets out of Trump’s way.
And that is how I posted when the rumor came out that Tillerson was unhappy because if PDJT was dissing Sessions he could diss any of them.
I pointed out that Tillerson was performing well and Sessions wasn’t and that Tillerson would recognize that, and would have had to deal with poor performers in his CEO position.
To me the facts of the matter disproved the rumor on the face of it,
Oh, excuse me, I said rumor when our esteemed MSM said “based on anonymous sources”.
Le difference would seem to be: Tillerson = business CEO; Sessions = ex-senator, long-time D.C. politician. I’m starting to think no one with a swamp background is up to the job PDJT has laid out for them.
It really looks that way – if they can be there 25 years either they are part of it, or at the very least consider it acceptable behavior.
They already know they get along well. This insufferable shiz is mean’t to irritate. Every opportunity is mean’t to bagger and insult this administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump and T-Rex are CEOs. They like results, not gossip.
Bingo Sundance. This isn’t a contest to see who can be best liked by Trump, it’s about following the America First agenda & getting the job done
Most of the upper echelon of the Administration are accomplished men & women, alpha’s in their own right, & they don’t need to make friends or get pats on the back
In any dynamic where a group of people are working to accomplish an important & intense goal, there’s going to be clashes, arguments & debate, & tempers will flare. Big freaking deal. That’s the nature of the beast
Something good that comes from a situation with many, many variables & twists & turns, does so by hashing out differing opinions, looking at all sides & coming up with something for the collective good, & that’s going to include fights & skirmishes
What should worry us is when an administration is all on the same page on every issue, (hello Obama) & where rigid ideology & political group think cannot think outside the box
I imagine President Trumps Administration to be like his old boardroom, where honest & competent professionals bicker back & forth while working to produce the best outcome for the company
We’ve all seen what “yes men” do to an administration. I say no thanks
Agree. 100%.
Trump is running his administration like a Fortune 100 corporation. He has picked the strongest department heads to run the government agencies and its management by objective. SOS Tillerson is a total pro and has a difficult task to unwind the years of horrible left wing state craft. Despite the onslaught of the dirty MSM, the Dems and RINO resistance, the Trump administration is delivering on his campaign promises. Imagine if he had a cooperative congress and the dead wood and Dem hold overs in the bureaucracy were cleaned out. I truly hope that he can substantially downsize the government and make it more accountable to the American citizens.
Great comment on the team dynamics. This is how the real world works. Highly talented people arguing and reaching decisions. Exact opposite of the rigid Dem style.
A great leader inspires others to their full potential.
^^^^^This!^^^^^^^^^^ Just this.
It is exactly why DJT is a world-class businessman, and why he will be one of the greatest Presidents we have ever had.
Exactly. Just like it is in the real corporate world.
Of course it is. If your roofer does a great job on your new roof, who cares if he can’t dance.
Ban the reporters, all you need is a camera man
LikeLiked by 5 people
There should be a penalty for fake. Anyone comes up with a fake story gets hit in the mouth. Like kids telling lies in the olden days.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What da? Pure lies
Whatever would we *do* without these wonderful, brilliant “Journalists”?
They are so, SO necessary for the survival of our Republic.
Personally, the DC Media crowd is nothing but a bunch of “players”, doing each other after enjoying their expensed Morton Steaks, martinis and nightly Marriott stays when on the road with the press corp. It’s a tight little clique, all trying to one up the other. The ones that don’t sleep around are already corrupted by the Deep State, the lessers are still figuring out what they can do to get that one big “scoop” of Fake News approved by their Editor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They must be so proud. All of ’em. Both the Arrived and the Wannabes.
In a way I am so ashamed of America, especially the media.
We finally have an American Patriotic President that is truly proud of America, our military & good Americans. Trump is an American Patriotic President who goes around the world bragging on America and Americans, versus Obama who put our country and people down every chance he got.
God bless T-Rex and President Trump.
FWIW, the global media are an embarassment as well. It’s shills and whores will become extinct in a short period of time.
Looks like many are turning away from any media that keeps dishing Trump.
America — we — do not have a media. There is only the propaganda arm of the globalists, who have made it very clear through the U.N. that we Americans are to be replaced by “refugees” from poorer countries. It is our demographic destiny according to their totalitarian minds, including Bushes, Clintons, Obamas, now most of the House and Senate.
MAGA means developing jobs in media, in an investigative journalism profession. it will happen; I wish it would be today. Let us work hard for replacements in 2018,
Its such a shame that our media feels its their job to tear apart our country.
Wow! What a man!
We complain about Fake News, and rightly so, but here’s the thing. Some blogs supposedly (and mostly) on President Trump’s side are also magnifying fake stories for clickbait. Not the Treehouse, but others have been doing this.
Yesterday I read T-Rex threatened to resign on at least two Right leaning blogs, and assumed it was just not true, as it was all third-hand info being reported.
Unfortunately, it is a slippery slope between simply generating website traffic to pay the bills, and desperately inventing or over-magifying stories just to generate Ad revenue. All too often there is money to be made from bad news.
Praise Jesus! I am so glad it was just Fake News!
If you assume it’s all Fake News from the start – and I mean the MINUTE you hear it -, trappedinor, you’ll feel much better.
After all, 99.999999% of the time it IS Fake News after all.
So a faaaar better plan is to just ignore.
“The U.S. media are embarrassing.” Sundance, your post could have just included this one line with nothing else, and it would pretty much say everything that needs to be said.
That aside, a little context: “Sources” say that Tillerson has been upset with Trump undercutting him, and Tillerson views Trump’s tweets about Sessions as unprofessional. So, of course, with that set up they weren’t going to ask him any questions that pertained to Qatar when they could ask about fake news stuff. It is deeply embarrassing. Doubly so. First for asking impertinent questions, and second for impertinent questions being based on fake news.
As an aside, this former State dept. appointee (under Obama) thinks Tillerson is destroying the State dept. If any of this is to be believed, it means Rex has been busy at MAGA. More please.
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/06/29/how-rex-tillerson-destroying-state-department-215319
They should have rules like well run blogs do. No going “Off Topic”. Right SD?
You go off topic you get ignored – or worse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the idea of tearing up the press pass on the first irrelevant, fake news question.
Yeah, destroy like in a GOOD way! 🙂
T-Rex: “How the hell did you ever get a job in journalism? You and whoever hired you need to be fired.”
Rotfl
Love T-Rex
I actually love the fact that they can make jerks out of themselves and while doing so, proving to the whole world what freedoms we all fight to keep! Imagine that happening in any other country on Earth, with the offender just walking away. My favorite line ever has to be “Question Authority”, even if it happens the way it did here!
surprise, surprise, fake news get another one wrong
They can’t ask about the meetings with Qatar, or the funding for the Muslim Brotherhood, or financial sanctions being lifted? Nope they’ve got no idea what is going on with Qatar, and those that do want to cover up the Obama Administration’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood as it is patently a terrorist organization soundly being rejected in the Middle East.
This is getting to be a bit much…….
Who was this disgraceful reporter, shouting out fake questions. Time to start pulling press passes to end this BS
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
clone Scaramucci and have him travel EVERYWHERE there will be press conferences…he fields ALL questions.
“Believe only half of what you see and nothing that you hear.” ~Edgar Allan Poe :
Seems to fit the MSM.
And to think I was called a troll here this week for asking about TRex and the swirling rumors about him. 😂
Thank you for sharing this. So far I think he’s done a great job even if I’m uncertain of his stance on Iran.
If we are able to miraculously drain the sewer that is the shadow governent in the State Department we should throw a CTH Ball to celebrate.
#MAGA
I think we have all taken our turn at being called Troll. Glad to see you didn’t let it bother you any more than I did.
I felt badly laughing at your expense when I saw that – but couldn’t help myself! Actually, I was surprised that nobody called SD himself a troll after his big thumbs-up to Tucker for chastising POTUS, heh!
What we must remember is that nobody involved in MAGA is a saint – they are all merely human…although Trump comes pretty close to being a savior, IMO.
I hope T-Rex knows how much we love him…………and appreciate all his efforts tremendously !
As the US top diplomat he smacked them down in the nicest way, a gentle rolling thunder. 😀
Sec Tillerson may have a lot on his plate very soon as the DPRK is expected t launch a sub-based missile. China has suspended all maritime traffic in the Yellow sea stretching from Shandong to Jiangsu commencing today at 0800 until Saturday. The reason given is to prepare celebrations for the 90th anniversary of the PLA. Today (27th) is the anniversary of the Korean armistice and celebrated as a holiday in the North
See, T-Rex know just how to handle the insufferable media. He was direct and right to the point and didn’t let them waste anymore of his valuable energy and time. Love it!
from the WHanon thread last night:
in response to a question about the President’s rants against Sessions anon says this…
Which would point to the T-Rex “disgruntled employee” piece as a distraction as well. WHanon states to be watching social media and Fox tomorrow for the big 27th “habbening”.
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/134946650
For the record WHanon does not = Bannon or Miller
I had them pegged as Bannon – oh well!
gah that site is up to something… every sscreenshot from that site is being corrupted
The fake news corporate globalist owned media thinks that saying someone like Bannon or Tillerson is on their way out will cause tension in Pres. Trump’s administration and cause Trump voters to be uneasy. However, it just makes the fake news corporate globalist owned media lose credibility with ever lie (they really have no credibility left at this point). It shows their biased for the President and makes them look stupid. More people will distrust them with every lie.
T-Rex has a way with words. The artist in the administration. I love that.
T-Rex’s look on his face is utter amusement to the stupid questions. Got me llaughing.
The American media continue to be an international embarrassment. (And they don’t even realize it).
The man has been in & out of the country while wheeling and dealing in what feels like every country for the last 4 months. I don’t think he has taken a day off!
There they go again. Asking irrelevant questions.
For some reason, everytime I hear/see T-rex, this thought pops into my mind:
President Trump sure has good judgement filling positions in WH!!!
Go with God T-rex 🙂
