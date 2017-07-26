T-Rex: “I’m Not Going Anywhere”…

Lots of love and respect for Secretary T-Rex.

The insufferable State Department correspondents, known throughout the world for their globalist banner-carrying tender sensibilities, shout divisive questions to Secretary of State Tillerson during a customary diplomatic photo-op with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrachman Al Thani.

The U.S. media are embarrassing.

The insulting questions shouted in front of the Qatari dignitary included:

♦”Are you committed to staying in your position as Secretary of State?” ♦”How long will you stay for?” ♦”How’s your relationship with the President right now?”

Listen/watch T-Rex respond:

Seriously, just for context – consider the snark and ridiculous media questions against the substantive accomplishments of Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, Secretary Kelly, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, and President Donald Trump:

Advertisements