Wednesday July 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Wednesday July 19th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Kinda like the keystone kops…LMAO!

  2. coveyouthband says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lord, thank you for adding one more thing we don’t deserve, can’t earn, A gift from you… PDJT The ONLY hope for this wonderful country you had a major hand in starting.

  3. Bill Shepherd says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Klaus Eberwein Klaus Eberwein Klaus Eberwein Klaus Eberwein Klaus Eberwein Klaus Eberwein

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:43 am

    • smiley says:
      July 19, 2017 at 2:27 am

      love this….love the texture of the sound…beautiful uncomplicated lyrical simplicity…

      very nice video, too.

      🙂

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:45 am

  7. Lucille says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

    And yet the Left just continues luuuving on her…it’s a mental disease ravaging their frontal lobes….

    Linda Sarsour invokes phony cemetery employee to explain why Jewish cemetery she raised $100,000 for got no money
    July 18, 2017 by Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/linda-sarsour-invokes-phony-cemetery-employee-to-explain-why-jewish-cemetery-she-raised-100000-for-got-no-money

  8. millwright says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Wife and I went grocery shopping today to take advantage of “manager’s specials” etc. For the first time in a long while they had Cook’s “Thick Sliced” ham steaks and I cleaned out the case ! ( The alternative was to special order full case; 16-18 ) So the family has ham steaks to grill or broil . Also bought grilling fish and veggies and frozen cooked jumbo shrimp . ( Yeah we often buy to share with the kid’s , too ! ) Add to this pile a couple of packages of breakfast sausages for a casserole dish I’m wanting to try, a package of kielbasa for a rainy day and some very meaty pork ribs for the barbi . With the usual eggs, dairy, some swiss cheese some staples and incidentals it came to over $200, but I got a laugh in checkout when I asked if anyone had a spare EBT card ! ( This store sees a lot of EBT traffic, and I’m never amused when those users climb into a high-end SUV with a triangle emblem parked in the Fire Zone . )

  9. CoffeeBreak says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:32 am

    I saw a Big Ugly this evening while out and about with a friend. It was Lois Capps without makeup. I’ve seen her plenty but always with her entourage and tons of makeup. Guess she’s enjoying retirement. No, I didn’t speak to her as she’s a private citizen now.

  10. smiley says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Thin Ice

    1969

    egg tempera on panel

    Andrew Wyeth (1917-2009) ~ American, Chadds Ford, PA ~ Realism

    🙂

  11. crossthread42 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:22 am

    IF YOU CAN..
    Please TIP the Mods this evening…
    With the ISSUES with word Press. Tonight’s MODS deserve a BIG, YUGE TIP(s) and Thank you.. keeping up with the Spam Bin..
    As does Our TreeHouse BarTender(s)..

