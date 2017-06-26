Trump Wins – Supreme Court Reinstates President Trump VISA Travel and Immigration Ban – (Full Ruling pdf)…

So much winning. The Supreme Court is letting a version of the Trump administration ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries to take effect, a victory for President Donald Trump. In the decision to lift the stay the court outlined temporary limits to the ban based on status.

The court said Monday the ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen could be enforced as long as they lack a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” The justices will hear arguments in the case in October. President Trump said last week the immigration and travel restrictions would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

#1: Agree to hear case:

[W]e grant both of the Government’s petitions for certiorari and consolidate the cases for argument.

#2: Agree to allow ban to continue:

We grant the Government’s applications to stay the injunctions, to the extent the injunctions prevent enforcement of §2(c) with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.

Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch said they would have let the complete bans take effect without any limits.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, said the government has shown it is likely to succeed on the merits of the case, and that it will suffer irreparable harm with any interference. Thomas said the government’s interest in preserving national security outweighs any hardship to people denied entry into the country.

Here’s the ruling:

362 Responses to Trump Wins – Supreme Court Reinstates President Trump VISA Travel and Immigration Ban – (Full Ruling pdf)…

  1. StateSovereigntyNationalUnion says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    9 – 0 on the Stay is a big political win. If the Executive Orders are racist, then the Supreme Court itself is also entirety racist. Try claiming that one to everyday Americans.

    No doubt some leftists will now try to sell exactly this to their increasingly fringe base. I’m certain they are working on the talking points as I write.

    • StateSovereigntyNationalUnion says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Now would seem to be the ideal time for those who told us they would be moving to Canada after the election, to actually try and determine whether Canada will take them.
      #MAGA

    • Bendix says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      It looks like the court didn’t even attempt to psychoanalyze Trump and decide whether or not he could be considered racist, or whatever it was.
      Imagine that? An individuals perceived beliefs have nothing to do with whether or not something is constitutional?/s

      • Sherlock says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm

        They will still try in October when the actual arguments take place and the final opinion comes down months later. Ginsburg, Sotomayor, and Kagen will probably go down that road, unless they just decide to not even address that portion of the appellate court “reasoning”. I’ll bet those three will try. And they will fail because that is just not the law.

        • OmegaManBlue says:
          June 26, 2017 at 4:53 pm

          The problem is if they go down that path Trump’s mid-east tour can be used to counter it. Also some of the people from those countries on the list face restrictions if they try and enter other muslim countries.

  2. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

  3. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

  6. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm

  7. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm

  8. Anne says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    President Trump will likely go down in History as the best President ever. This article details his amazing accomplishments in just a few months:

    Lawrence Solomon: Trump’s detractors are convinced he’s a buffoon. So why does he keep winning?

    The left has mostly been oblivious to the rate at which Trump is fulfilling the mandate on which he was elected

    President Trump’s detractors consider him a buffoon who can’t get anything done. They do so at their peril. In just five months in office, Trump has racked up a jaw-dropping string of accomplishments. This “buffoon” is buffaloing his critics, most of whom are too blind to see how effectively he’s implementing his agenda.

    (…)

    The left, distracted by Trump’s tweets and obsessed with linking him to Russia, has mostly been oblivious to the rate at which he is fulfilling the mandate on which he was elected. Until the left wakes up, and grows up by accepting that Trump is a legitimate president with whom it must engage, Trump will continue to win, win, win.

    http://nationalpost.com/opinion/lawrence-solomon-trumps-detractors-are-convinced-hes-a-buffoon-so-why-does-he-keeping-winning/wcm/d1887e61-174e-47e1-89c0-eb9b3a7cd904

  9. tuskyou says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    STILL not tired of winning!
    Slowly but surely our nation is getting back to normal. Good, clean family fun at the WH picnic, jobs, optimism about the future and rule of law. Uniparty is getting weaker while our President is as strong as ever.

    I work with a lady who only voted for Trump because of the Supreme Court and she’s already looking forward to who he’ll appoint next.

    • woohoowee says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      The Apprentice was about the only good, clean family fun left on television when I quit watching years back. There’s a yuge niche waiting to be filled.

  10. rashamon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Now, the next step is squashing all those sources for fake visas, passports, birth certificates, social security numbers, school records, etc. that have been doing big business for years, but YUGE business since PDJT came into office. All you have to do is search for them on the Internet to get a made-to-order identity. But then, Bill Ayres and his neighbor-who-shall-no-be-named had that knowledge years ago. Just peruse the cemeteries or hit up a buddy working with birth/death certificates.

    While we’re at it, let’s make an effort to require all candidates for office to present documentation that they meet all requirement stated by law prior to being placed on the ballot AND make it illegal to seal records relating to such requirements. Obviously, unsealing divorce records is not a requirement despite what one of our leaders managed to do when running for senate of his state.

  11. BobinFL says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Just checking my “tired of winning meter”…..nope no where close to tired yet!

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    But what about the children?

    Does this really mean we won’t be able to accept any more of those 200 pound refugee “children” with long beards? No more traditional children’s games like “behead the infidel” will be played on our streets?

    That’s very mean spirited

  13. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:51 pm

  14. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm

  15. trapper says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    All this winning has tired me out. Think I’ll go take a nap.

    Go T!

  16. MVW says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    The lower court decisions to block the ban were absurd. 9th Circuit Court judges are corrupt. Nothing more to say.

  17. sundance says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:13 pm

  18. aur1640 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    When the arena ideas doesn’t work, Libs love judicial activism from the bench. I’m grateful and humbled that the SCOTUS did the about face and told the lower courts to do their F ing jobs!! I love all the winning and it’s not even a year!! 👍😎

  19. dizzymissl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Still not tired of winning! 😆🤣😆

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    President Trump: SOLUTION to PRESERVE 2nd Amendment Rights EVERYWHERE

    Congress passes law requiring every state to recognize “RECIPROCAL Concealed Carry Permits issued to AMERICAN CITIZENS” as a lawful “INTERSTATE COMMERCE TRANSACTIONS” that cross state lines.

    Congress has EXCLUSIVE Constitutional authority to regulate INTERSTATE COMMERCE!

    Article I, Section 8, Clause 3:
    “[The Congress shall have Power] To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes; …”

  21. Pinkie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    This may well turn into a clear-cut win for the government in October when the court hears is the case on the merits.

    But it is not a clear-cut win right now. The stay remains in place for the people that sued (the John Doe with the Iranian wife and the University of Hawaii that had admitted students from the six countries). The Supreme Court upheld the lower courts when it came to these claimants. But Supreme Court held that the lower courts went too far in staying the executive orders in all cases.

    The stay was lifted only for those visa seekers that have no credible connection to the US. There is no constitutional right on the part of an alien to visit the United States and if no US person can show any harm then the stay applies. So essentially the government can ban only those people with no rights. Again, not a clear cut win – except for the lawyers.

    It will be interesting to see what happens in October. By that time, the government will presumably have had the time sought in the executive orders to review the vetting procedures for visa seekers from the six countries.

    • Jim in TN says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      I agree with you. But I also feel that if they do not go any further that it will put us in danger.

      Didn’t the San Bernardino terrorist go to the mid east specifically to find a bride willing to take part in his suicidal jihad?

      Any exception cut out of the president’s powers will be abused to create mayhem.

      There is a big difference between saying we do not think that it is necessary now, and saying that you can never do this thing.

      • Pinkie says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        The government can protect us against specific threats — the question is when a blanket ban is appropriate.

        To use your example, the government could have tried to show that the San Bernardino jihadi wife was a threat and banned her. But the government can’t issue just issue a blanket ban against Americans bringing Muslim wives to the US.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      Troll on.
      Once you’ve read the thread.

    • Sherlock says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Not a “credible” connection, a “bona fide” connection. There is a legal difference.

      • Pinkie says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm

        If you want to nit pick the Court talks about a “credible claim” of a “bona fide relationship” with a US person or entity.

  22. littleflower481 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    The part that remains is bothersome; is Catholic Charities an organization that “refugees” can claim to be affiliated with?

  23. Sherlock says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Oh,and by the way, those ragging incessantly on Jeff Sessions — he came through quite nicely today, didn’t he? Let’s not forget who handled the legal issue for the President, and obtained the early review and lifting of the stay. None other than Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions.

  24. William R. Felder says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    It’s been several good days for President Trump since the Georgia election.

  25. MaineCoon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

  26. Pam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    • K2P2 Ribbing says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      Oh, whoops! I read that as Justice Gorsuch had spent the last two and half months on the BEACH!! That’d be bad for the ol’ skin–guess a BENCH is better! Go Big G!!!!

  27. thluckyone says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Some of you may have read a post from me something like this before and if it’s too much and too often, I apologize and you can just skip it. I can’t seem to shut up today. Ad Rem, please delete this if I’m causing problems.

    AND, it’s just my opinion but I think the American people are the most generous and protective people in the whole world. I have personal experience with this – even though I was born here. Yes, the charitable giving watchers only rate the US in the top 5 for charitable giving but I sincerely believe the citizens of the US will help you or me in any way they can – and they do. As far as I’m concerned the USA is # 1 in helping those in need.

    I said all of that to say this: the whole blessed world should be doing EVERYTHING possible to strengthen and secure the USA and all of her citizens. Why should they do that?
    1) If the USA goes down, the whole WORLD goes down and it won’t be pretty
    2) When the hardworking, generous people of the USA are secure and well-fed they will GIVE THE SHIRTS OFF THEIR BACKS to help people all over the world. Americans will give food, money, protection, technology, medical help, I mean WHATEVER to help people WHEREVER there is need. They do that ANYWAY! Even in BAD times, they always have.
    3) The USA literally is carrying the freedom of the whole world on its military back.

    YOU AIN’T GOT TO HAVE NO NASA SATELLITE TO SEE THIS!!
    So, my point is NOBODY should be dumping their unwanted slackers off on the USA! FOR THE SAKE OF THE WHOLE WORLD the USA must return to STRENGTH and SECURITY and PROSPERITY!

    The WHOLE WORLD should be cheering the SCOTUS decision that re-affirms our President’s constitutionally derived mandate to secure the American people. Remember, IF MAMMA IS HAPPY, the WHOLE HOUSE is happy and Mamma hasn’t been so happy for a long, LONG time.

    But our precious Mother USA is startin’ to feel better. EVERYBODY is gonna win when the American People win. The Members of the GCC already know it, our Asian and South Pacific Friends already know it. Our friends in Eastern Europe already know it and soon enough, the WHOLE WORLD is gonna know it even BEFORE the effects of these last thirty years or so of decline have been healed.

    Winning is not racist! Winning is not selfish! Winning is not detrimental to the well-being of someone else! WINNING IS ENLIGHTENED SELF-INTEREST and EVERYBODY IS GONNA REMEMBER that it is the AMERICANS who are always there when needed (like Mr. Sinclair said so well, so many years ago).

    I think I’m preachin’ to the Choir but I wanna say it anyway: Let’s do everything we can to help our ASTONISHING President take good care of the USA FIRST. Everything else will just pour naturally out of the generosity of the American People. I don’t think ANYBODY is gonna get tired of winning.

    Thanks for letting me rant. I love you all. MAGA!

  29. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Its amusing to watch the Media try to soft-sell this victory, considering how they breathlessly, and direly reported every lower court injunction. You know they don’t want to focus on, when they place it in the middle of a newscast and not upfront.

  30. Mr. Morris says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I am so happy for the 9-0 Supreme Court decision. Thank you Supreme Court and President Trump for helping to protect Americans.

  31. rjcylon says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I never really understood the “controversy” (progressive buzzword) over this. It’s 90 days! Am I missing something? If the left hadn’t have made such a fuss over this, it would have been over already. Originally I thought there would be a several month period for the administration to work out their new system, 90days is basically meaningless, but perhaps that is enough time to “figure out what the hell is going on.”

    WHY are progressives so intent on brining more muslims over here, with zero vetting, at all costs? I think I know the answer but I don’t like what the answer means.

  32. The Devilbat says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Nice win but the ban needs to be extended to ALL muslim infested countries.

    • woohoowee says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      There will come a point in time in which free societies are going to have a conversation regarding how many of what kind of people are to be accepted into their respective countries. At this point t’s only a matter of when those conversations will happen. Either that, or we will see free societies fall.

  33. KBR says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Justice Ginsburg should have recused from any SCOTUS decision having anything at all to do with President Trump due to her earlier anti-Trump political actions.

    Her failure to recuse combined with her outspoken politization of her justiceship, should be grounds for her removal from the court. This outspoken political action along with failure to recuse could set a precedent for the entire SCOTUS to each become politicized activists during any and all future elections. This cannot stand.

    Law and order means not merely waiting for a natural death to occur because offenders are of a high ranking office/highly wealthy class, and elderly.

  34. usayes says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    With the current court composition, a 9-0 decision to lift a stay of an injunction is about as solid an indication that the case on the merits will be decided in PDJT’s favor. As a lawyer who watches the lower courts, I cannot be more thrilled at the B-slap the Supreme Court delivered to those yo-yos in the 4th and 9th circuits – not to mention the sno-ball in Hawaii. MAGA x 9!!!!

  35. blessdog says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    MAGA!! it feels like the tide has turned – SO grateful to NOT hear Russia 24/7 on the thug puppet media…and the brilliant move to stop letting these clowns showboat and obstruct in a daily televised WH presser!

    sundance: 1 small point – PLEASE don’t acquiesce to the deep state mind control propaganda by calling it a “ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries” (even if that’s the truth)
    those words, repeated ad-infinitum, are a perfect example of the way information is manipulated and distorted… i’ve dozens of times watched deep state media operatives correct themselves to make sure that they included the words “majority Muslim” or “mostly Muslim”, to hammer down and reinforce their fake news narrative…
    and as a general rule, one can determine where a person stands by HOW they describe the EO….
    better we describe it for what it truly is and how The President referred to it in his statement today –

    “the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries” – – – PERFECT

    no reference to Islam (which none of the versions had), thus preventing the phony Islamophobia criticism from having any validity…
    and the use of “suspension” instead of “ban” (even ‘though that’s what is is in one sense)< another word that they've weaponized

    just a pet peeve of mine and an interesting subject to ponder…it's so easy to fall into repeating their relentless, FAKE talking points

    anyhow – thanks for your tremendous work in behalf of the truth, as always ;O

