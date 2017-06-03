June 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #135

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

18 Responses to June 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #135

  1. SoCal Patriot says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Proud to call DJT my President.

  2. kimosaabe says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    • Vince says:
      June 3, 2017 at 12:25 am

      Why does Tim Cook’s Apple do so much business in the notoriously polluting China then?

      • Minnie says:
        June 3, 2017 at 12:31 am

        Indeed!

        Hypocrisy much?

      • Bull Durham says:
        June 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

        They don’t manufacture much there. They assemble the gadgets there. Their supply chain is from all over, mostly So.Korea and Japan. The real pollution is from rare earth minerals used in the electronics. Mining and processing rare earths is very toxic. Inner Mongolia is the major source. Baotou is one of the centers for the industry.

    • Ron says:
      June 3, 2017 at 12:39 am

      This is the jerk who has slaves building your IPHONE for you. Conditions so bad they have to put up nets around the buildings to catch all the people trying to KILL THEMSELVES instead of building another f*cking IPHONE

  3. Bamalaker says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Hi. May I humbly make a small suggestion? Could you also add the time to the date when you post a new article (and update). (If you are already doing this I can’t see it) News comes at us so fast now and sometimes it’s helpful to know the time of your postings. Especially for those of us trying to turn off the 24/7 cable news. Thanks for this wonderful website!!

  5. kimosaabe says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:31 am

  7. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Insightful article into our late, unlamented globalist shill president:

    FTA:
    “But Barack Obama, who moved out of the White House on January 20 and, we all hoped, into obscurity, is trying to be the shadow president, refusing to duck out of the spotlight as he tries to discredit President Trump at every turn.

    On Thursday, when Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord — one of Obama’s signature policies — the former president went bat crazy. ”

    http://www.dailywire.com/news/17077/desperate-obama-now-just-getting-downright-weird-joseph-curl?utm_source=dwemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=052917-news&utm_campaign=position2#exit-modal

  8. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:39 am

    What’s the difference between Bigfoot and Obama’s Legacy?

    Bigfoot might actually exist.

  9. rsanchez1990 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:40 am

    It’s amazing how leftists are all of a sudden for small government, for state and city governments to get power back from the federal government, for businesses to make decisions without government interference. I would almost think they’re finally getting it, if the reason for their change of heart wasn’t to follow a quasi-world government and eliminate United States sovereignty.

    • Ron says:
      June 3, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Yup! Did you notice today all the morons advocating the privatization of the Paris Accord? Like we’d care? They’re actually going around saying they’ll solve Global Warming WITHOUT the govenrment’s help.

      Good! That’s what we’ve been trying to say for years! Lets solve EVERYTHING without the government’s ‘help’ !

  10. kimosaabe says:
    June 3, 2017 at 12:41 am

