Successful Interceptor Missile Launch Destroying Intercontinental Ballistic Missile…

May 30, 2017

One of the key elements to remember today -when reviewing articles and information about a successful ICBM intercept by a gound-based launch interceptor missile- is the actual interception happened in space (low earth orbit).

This shield program was the visionary “Star Wars” missile defense system originally proposed by President Ronald Reagan.

The development of Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) systems are in conjunction with an anticipated future ‘space-based’ orbiting intercept system – to create the ICBM defense shield.  Today’s GMD interceptor test was successful.  GMD monitors are on land, sea and in orbit.  Congratulations USAF

Around the clock, every day of the year, the GMD system acts as the nation’s shield and first line of defense to warn, alert and defend against the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

(CALIFORNIA)  […]  Today was the very first live-fire test against an ICBM class target for GMD and the United States defense system against ballistic missiles.

GMD has sensors on land, sea and space to detect threats. Once a threat is detected, a three-stage solid rocket booster blasts the EKV into space. When it is outside the Earth’s atmosphere, EKV takes the mission forward and uses advanced multi-color sensors to detect the incoming warheads.

Instead of using a traditional warhead, EKV destroys the threat by colliding with it — a process known as “hit-to-kill.”  EKVs can destroy missiles using nothing more than the force of this massive collision.

The threat is destroyed at a safe distance out in space to keep Americans safe on the ground.

Missile Defense Agency’s test today involved launching a simulated intercontinental ballistic missile from the Marshall Islands. The objective was to shoot down the “threat” in space by firing an interceptor – the EKV- from the Vandenburg Air Force base in California.

North Korea and other countries have ratcheted up missile development and testing recently. This EKV test is part of ongoing testing planned well before the recent escalation with North Korea’s own tests, but considering the timing, it sends a very strong message.

This is the tenth successful intercept for the EKV. Raytheon’s SM-3 interceptor is another weapon that the U.S. Navy uses to defeat short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats. EKV and SM-3 together have a combined record of more than 40 successful intercepts in space.  (read more)

This entry was posted in Military, N Korea, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

113 Responses to Successful Interceptor Missile Launch Destroying Intercontinental Ballistic Missile…

  2. Brian L says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    So.. What’s Kim gonna do now?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. irvingtwosmokes says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    A big step being able to shoot down at apogee.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. tonyE says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    We should call this the Kim Chee Screen

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. JAS says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    The fat kid spent all of NK’s treasure on ICBM tech that is now de facto obsolete. That spanking must have left a mark LOL!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    It is starting to seem like we are in this one alone. South Korea is all pacifist wimpy, and it seems China either can’t or won’t do anything to stop this. All the reports of Chinese made military equipment and reports of coal coming from the Norks again just goes to show they are not to be relied upon. So, given all of that, thank God for this successful test. I hope it sends a message.

    And thank you to President Reagan for having the vision. May God bless him lovingly.

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  7. irvingtwosmokes says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    This makes MAD obsolete.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      May 30, 2017 at 7:42 pm

      Sure hope you’re right! It would be like a whole new world when there are fewer (literal) nightmares of mushroom clouds rising over major metro areas. “What was duck-and-cover, Mommy?” “There were bomb shelters?” Father God please grant – by your Grace – that nuclear winter is a season we’ll never have to see.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Keln says:
        May 30, 2017 at 8:51 pm

        Ehh…you’re missing the point. Without MAD, world wars are again possible.

        Neither the Soviet Union nor the US ever seriously wanted to strike the other with nuclear weapons. The Cold War was cold precisely because of MAD.

        A full scale war with current weapons would be absolutely devastating. Nuclear weapons are not needed to destroy life as we know it.

        We can avoid such through skilled diplomacy, and we have just the man to pull it off in the White House, but that will not always be the case.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • DoggyDaddy says:
          May 30, 2017 at 9:34 pm

          Any thought of collusion between Trump and Russia should finally be put to bed with this development. Moscow has long viewed these kinds of weapons as being offensive and first-strike. Yes, these are defensive weapons (in our point of view), but from their position these weapons are first-strike enablers because if deployed in sufficient quantity and with a high enough success rate (whatever that threshold may be) they seriously diminish the potential from a Russian retaliatory strike. This is not going to go down well at the Kremlin.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • essential liberties says:
      May 30, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Wrong. This just changes the delivery method by which MAD will occur. For example, the Russians and Chinese have done a lot of work with hypersonic missile tech, even if functional tech is still a ways off. The mice always find a way to beat the new mouse trap.

      Like

      Reply
      • Keln says:
        May 30, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        You do realize that the reentry speed of an ICBM is far beyond “Hypersonic” right?

        Hypersonic is considered speeds above around 1.7 km/s. An ICBM hits a target at closer to 7 to 9 km/s.

        And the Chinese always have such research programs going on. They rarely bear any fruit. They are just in place until they can steal the tech from someone else and then claim it was their own discovery.

        No, the current delivery method of ground launched ICBMs is pretty much as far as you can go without getting into orbital launch platforms.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Keln says:
      May 30, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Yes, this has always been my concern when it comes to ballistic missile defense.

      The one major thing that has kept world powers from all-out war has been the threat of nuclear retaliation. If that is no longer an issue, another way to prevent such wars will need to be sought ASAP.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. Orygun says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    The eyes and body language of the Korean hostages in the photo of the Great One and his family is eerie. I used the term hostage as that is all they are. What an awful situation to be in.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      May 30, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Horrific, I see it as well.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • the right phoenix says:
      May 30, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      Praying for them …

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:34 pm

      I know someone who studied behind the Iron Curtain for a few years.
      He said the minute he arrived by train with other students, they were given a coat for the winter and one pair of shoes. The shoes had no right nor left foot. They were straight. If one shoe was no longer good, they were given another shoe. There is no such thing as a pair of shoes.

      I was in East Berlin shortly after the wall came down. One of those unforgettable trips. I noticed the people had straight shoes also. The babies weren’t smiling either.
      In the photo, the shoes look straight and the babies aren’t smiling.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  9. Joan says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    From what I have read, we do not have anything to protect us from the south.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. sassymemphisbelle says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Noone beats American ingenuity, well done USAF! BRAVO👏👏👏

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  11. rumpole2 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Congrats to President Reagan for having such vision and the determination to take action to start the development of this defense system. I do remember the vociferous opposition to “Star Wars”

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  12. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. JAS says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Fat Kid’s ICBM ambitions are history. So is the regular ground war. If the Chinese had not been involved in the 50’s NK would not have lasted 3-months. The same is true at present. The North Koreans have basically zero advanced technology. it’s all a ruse. If the Chinese get involved then that’s a whole different story.

    There are people that benefit greatly from making the NK threat a hell of a lot bigger than it is, lots of $$$ involved going into the defense industry pockets as it is. Never forget that. In conventional combat we could take them out in a less than a month with air power alone.

    I trust president Trump is going to resolve this very soon one way or another. And if the shooting starts it wont be pretty for either NK or China.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. MOA says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Nice shooting.
    We have to understand that advanced decoys can overwhelm any anti missile missile system.
    Many more decoys than anti-missiles means the ammo belt is soon empty.
    NK is not yet that advanced, so this is protective for a while.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JAS says:
      May 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      Pentagon is spending another 5 billion on that issue. It will get resolved soon. Either by multiple kinetics interceptor vehicles or decoy identification. Decoy ID would be the way to go and would save a ton of money, as well as the start of a new arms race.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • thluckyone says:
      May 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      MOA, you raise an important issue. I’m REALLY starting to like President Trump’s method of working pre-emptively on decoys and stealth missiles: he creates mutually beneficial strategic partnerships. Enough of these partnerships successfully completed could VASTLY reduce the impetus for reaching out to “touch someone” in a nuclear kind of way.

      If anyone can make prosperity so much fun that most nations just don’t need to impress anyone with “conquest”, I believe it’ll be our Lion. Please, PLEASE pray for the success of our President. “They shall beat their swords into profit-sharing… and their spears into Britney dance moves” or something like that. Yes, I’m a wary but hopeful optimist – but it could happen.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 30, 2017 at 10:13 pm

        “…he creates mutually beneficial strategic partnerships. Enough of these partnerships successfully completed could VASTLY reduce the impetus for reaching out to “touch someone” in a nuclear kind of way.

        If anyone can make prosperity so much fun that most nations just don’t need to impress anyone with “conquest”, I believe it’ll be our Lion.”

        Bingo. President Trump knows the way to universal peace is a World-wide Main Street.

        Like

        Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      May 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      Dr. Peter Vincent Pry is Executive Director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security and Director of the U.S. Nuclear Strategy Forum, both Congressional Advisory Boards, and served on the Congressional EMP Commission, the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee, and the CIA. In other words this man knows his stuff.

      From two years ago: EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security: DR. PETER VINCENT PRY. STATEMENT FOR THE RECORD

      Like

      Reply
    • JAS says:
      May 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      Don’t believe that article for a second. The only way NK could kill that absurd number of 90% of Americans would be through EMPs and that over time. And EMPs don’t really work the way that the media portrays them to work. The article is click bait.

      I have friends that are retired Navy experts in electromagnetic tech. They tell me it would take a lot of those to knock us out – proximity is the key because pulse propagation can’t violate physics – inverse square law. And thus NK would need a lot of them.

      And we would have prior notice, that means we could just “open the switches” – disconnect the cascade effect.

      Another important fact is that electronics have been getting a lot more hardened over recent times, this because of the normal evolution of cell phone technologies – long story.

      Finally, delivery must happen in space and we just showed that we can knock those threats down.

      Don’t believe the media. Do your own research.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Linda says:
        May 30, 2017 at 8:29 pm

        Thank you. I was just going to ask if this would defeat the EMP threat.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • kurt72 says:
          May 30, 2017 at 9:00 pm

          Plus we can launch ICBMs from a sub even in the Atlantic and still hit NK. Never mind the Pacific. And we have many subs at sea always. They would be toast in minutes.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • Keln says:
        May 30, 2017 at 9:09 pm

        The only kind of EMPs that would have a real devastating effect would be in the form of nuclear weapons detonated at very high altitude. Not too worried about North Korea achieving that any time soon.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          May 30, 2017 at 9:35 pm

          Keln,
          I don’t understand this stuff like you do, so I have to ask. It has been said for years that even isis and al queda could easily do an emp over the US and that it doesn’t take much ingenuity. They used this fear factor against congress because they refused to give money to update our grids. Now my information could be completely wrong, this is just what I’ve read over the years.

          There are millions of us Americans who do not understand any of this, and it would be nice to have some of the smart Patriots explaining this to us in easy terms. I don’t like being scared over an EMP, and I know I’m not the only one. So, please don’t be too harsh on me for asking what I don’t understand or know. My little brain just can’t wrap itself around some of the complexities in life. Plus, I made sure to ask one of the many nice ones here. 😁

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Keln says:
            May 30, 2017 at 10:06 pm

            Eh, put you through a few years of school on pertinent subjects and I’m sure you could talk about this stuff in your sleep.

            A basic EMP device can be pretty low-tech, and nothing like a nuclear weapon. But such a device would only cause a localized EMP burst.

            It takes an incredible amount of energy, in the form of intense ionizing radiation (as in gamma rays, due to a thing called Compton Scattering), at a high altitude to cause a massive EMP effect that can do damage to a large chunk of a continent.

            High altitude (hundreds of km) is necessary so that the weapon will interact with the upper atmosphere, basically ionizing parts of it. This coupled with the initial electromagnetic pulse from the nuclear implosion itself can cause polarization of the Earth’s magnetic field (specific to that region of course, not the whole thing)…another reason the weapon must be so high up.

            In other words, it shifts the electromagnetic properties of the entire area for a few seconds or so (up to a few minutes). That is just long enough to cause serious damage to any electrical or electronic components not shielded from such an event.

            Think of it like trillions upon trillions of lightning bolts that you can’t see suddenly striking everywhere at once, especially at anything unshielded with an electrical conductor (a wire).

            Bad juju.

            But I don’t expect terrorists to obtain a fully functional, large or moderate yield nuclear weapon any time soon, much less have the capabilities to launch it to a high altitude detonation over the continental US. So that is not really a concern.

            The concern is a non-nuclear, or low-yield nuclear weapon detonated at ground level near a key piece of grid infrastructure.

            We’re talking about knocking a single power plant offline here, or at most that and some of the surrounding urban or suburban area, as well as transformers and other grid gear. Maybe in a coordinated strike, EMP pulses could be used to really frustrate a city like NYC.

            But as far as a threat to the continental US as a whole? I don’t see how terrorists could manage such a thing.

            The greatest EMP threat presently is a massive Coronal Ejection from the Sun.

            With that said, yes, absolutely our grids need to be hardened as much as possible. This includes redundant power sources as well as more flexible switching available.

            The real danger, also, from terrorists or enemies is not an EMP device, but cyber warfare. Electrical utilities really need to ensure that their control systems are completely, physically separated from the internet, and that there is no way for a virus to be introduced into their control systems.

            I’d worry more about that than an EMP event.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
      • Trent Telenko says:
        May 30, 2017 at 9:19 pm

        JAS,

        The vulnerable of the American West’s population to a protracted power outage — via months long collapse of the power grid — in it’s water delivery infrastructure is so large that a major EMP related electrical grid collapse is a “Death of the USA As We known It” event.

        Imagine no water in Las Vegas, Nevada in the middle of summer with all the automobile CPU fried so none of the cars run to evacuate

        Like

        Reply
        • Mark Dietzler says:
          May 30, 2017 at 9:42 pm

          I have a fatalistic attitude about major west coast cities dying due to EMP:

          Those same cities are major leftist strongholds.

          Without the cities, the Left coast goes Republican.

          I would be a liar if I didn’t consider this fact when it comes to the survival of West Coast urban areas…

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        May 30, 2017 at 10:39 pm

        JAS says: “Don’t believe that article for a second. The only way NK could kill that absurd number of 90% of Americans would be through EMPs and that over time.”

        You are forgeting the computers in the semi-trucks and newer cars that can be fried making them dead.

        You are also missing a really big point. JUST IN TIME
        There is no backup beyond about three days for most products in most cities. Disrupt electric in California and the gulf and fry the semis moving food and you affect the entire USA. Riots ensue.

        Top 25 Ports ranked by tonnage (Wiki):

        Take out those big transformers and you can not get a replacement quickly.
        Electric grid large power transformers take up to 2 years to build

        (This post contains excerpts from the Department of Energy document “Large power transformers and the U.S. electric grid”. )

        Large power transformers are essential critical infrastructure to the electric grid, and are huge, weighing up to 820,000 pounds. If large power transformers are destroyed by a geomagnetic disturbance (GMD) electromagnetic pulse (EMP), cyber-attack, sabotage, severe weather, floods, or simply old age, parts or all of the electric grid could be down in a region for 6 months to 2 years. This is because the USA imports 85% of them, there is competition with other nations for limited production and raw materials such as special grade electrical steel, a high cost ranging from $2.5 to $10 million dollars (including transport/installation), and they are custom built, with long lead times to design, bid, manufacture, and deliver, with components depending on long foreign production and supply chains. The United States large power transformers are aging faster than they’re being replaced, and even more are needed for new intermittent renewable generation, which has the potential to damage them if not integrated carefully into the existing electric grid. There are possibly tens of thousands of LPT’s in America, mostly built between 1954 and 1978, so an increasing percentage of these aging LPT’s will need to be replaced within the next few decades.

        ‘a severe geomagnetic storm which struck Earth on March 13, 1989. It occurred during solar cycle 22 and caused the collapse of Hydro-Québec’s electricity transmission system.’ So yes it can occur and that is EXACTLY what Dr Pry was talking about.

        WHY? From the above testimony

        […]Passage of the SHIELD Act to protect the National electric grid is urgently necessary. In 2010, after the House unanimously passed the GRID Act, if one Senator had not put a hold on the bill, today in 2014 the Nation would already be protected …..

        The single most important thing Congress could do to protect the American people from EMP and from all the other threats to critical infrastructures is pass the Critical Infrastructure Protect Act[…]

        Presentation by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry
        New York City ~ April 10, 2014

        North Korea’s third illegal nuclear test on February 12, 2013, was followed by increased international sanctions, that prompted escalating threats from North Korea to make nuclear missile strikes against U.S. allies, South Korea and Japan, and the mainland United States. President Obama denied that North Korea could deliver on these threats, claiming that North Korea does not yet have nuclear armed missiles–despite assessments to the contrary by DIA, CIA, and NATO.

        Three months earlier, on December 12, 2012, North Korea successfully orbited a satellite, the KSM-3, thereby demonstrating the capability to deliver a small nuclear warhead to intercontinental ranges–against any nation on Earth. The Congressional Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Attack assessed that Russia, China, and North Korea (with help from Russia) have probably developed nuclear weapons of special design that produce a low explosive yield and high gamma ray output in order to generate an extraordinarily powerful EMP field. The Russians term these “Super-EMP” weapons. Independently, South Korean military intelligence and a Chinese military commentator in open sources credit North Korea with having Super-EMP warheads….

        http://www.familysecuritymatters.org/publications/detail/emp-threat-from-north-korea-2013

        Like

        Reply
  16. Blaze says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    I guess the next technology will be stealth ICBM’s you can’t see on radar, satellites etc.

    Like

    Reply
  17. SAFVet says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Cue the Air Force Song:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. pyromancer76 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I am more and more grateful to President Reagan for his honor, his foresight, and his ingenuity in putting forward American values and strength. I remember the derision he faced for “Star Wars,” but he never wavered. We are safer today because of his tenure, and President Donald Trump is carrying the banner and the smarts into the future.

    MAGA in every way. This sentiment is not jingoistic, xenophobic, or “racist” in leftist-speak.. Every step for American prosperity and strength brings hope to other countries that they can develop something of the same — and we help them..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. A2 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    When the guidance system was solved on Raytheon’s SM-3 interceptor a number of years back it made the EKV possible. Great team of brilliant young minds at work. Congratulations on Making America Safe Again.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. Neural says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Hopefully little Un doesn’t decide to simply target other more local countries. I’m not sure he just wants to hurt the US, I think he may be more interested in taking out an entire city just to prove he is powerful, regardless of what country that city is in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. rumpole2 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    #WanderingHillary

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    The crazy little fat kid is gonna have a tantrum!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. AnyaArisohn says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    “We launch em, you watch em!”

    Like

    Reply
  25. NoOneButTrump says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I heard the following from a friend. President Reagan visited Cheyenne Mountain. Military leaders described how the mountain would protect them during a missile strike. President Reagan asked of them “what about the town at the base of the mountain?” They answered “there’s nothing we can do for them.” President Reagan said “we owe them a better answer than that.” The strategic defense initiative was born. President Reagan didn’t live to see his dream come to fruition, but we are benefiting just the same.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    This does not surprise me. We (the U.S.) can do anything once we put our mind to it and we have the right leadership in the White House!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  27. Trimegistus says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I’m sorry, this story must be a hoax. I remember back in the 1980s prominent scientists like Carl Sagan telling the public that Reagan’s missile defense plans were physically impossible. That hitting a missile with another missile would be as impossible as slinging a space probe around Jupiter to aim at Saturn. Scientists never lie. The science is settled! Missile defense is impossible!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Keln says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      In Sagan’s defense, back then that did seem pretty impossible.

      They had no idea how advanced computers would become. Nobody knew we would all be carrying computers called “phones” in our pockets that were far more powerful than anything in any computer lab on Earth in the early 80s (the most powerful at the time being the 1985 CRAY-2 Supercomputer…a simple Apple watch is twice as powerful, while a Galaxy S6 is 18x more powerful).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. andyocoregon says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Our world is becoming a much more dangerous place to live, both from the outside and within. Thank God we have President Trump to do all in his power to protect us. Of course he alone cannot make us safe. Americans need to support and assist our President and those who are trying to bring him down need to stop and think seriously about our country’s priorities. I just hope the day doesn’t come when Americans are forced to realize we could have done more to keep us safe. I hope it doesn’t require a catastrophic event much worse than 9/11 to wake up the half of America that is currently distracting us from defending all of us.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Good to know. Relaxing now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. ALEX says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Great job and timing…This should shut up fat boy or make him think..Merkel better keep her trap shut too…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. maiingankwe says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I remember some time ago I was talking with my adorable husband (sorry, couldn’t resist), and I had brought up NK and all of their testing going on. He said, don’t worry hon, we have quite a bit of protection not only in orbit, but surrounding our country. We will shoot down or destroy anything and everything they send our way. I slept better that night and have always thought of what he said when I read about more of their testing in NK.

    I have wondered why none of the msm has mentioned this either. My husband was quick to respond with his answer, so why aren’t these guys talking about what we do have to protect us? They must want us scared and in fear of our lives over NK and the crazy loon running his country.

    The msm has only mentioned this because it was sent their way by our government, otherwise, I would imagine them to continue their silence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. MOA says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Your husband is poorly informed. The existing ground based and naval anti ICBM systems cover some small areas of the USA mostly protecting military assets. Satellite shoot down of inbound ICBMs is in early days.

    Like

    Reply
  33. C-Low says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Trump also added around 55 million to a key program that Obama the great had canceled in 09′. The MOKV or multiple kill vehicle which is how we gets US more in balance with the cost curve as far as missile vs defense, while also giving ability to defeat more advanced future decoyed threats without emptying the magazine.

    https://insidedefense.com/insider/omb-official-trump-budget-add-54-billion-defense-spending

    Good stuff that should have already been deployed not just completing the testing program.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      General Keane was upset today, speaking with Lou Dobbs about the military budget still being underfunded by $40M? Not sure why the skism?

      I would expect PDJT to keep our military honest about cutting in areas we know they may be blowing money. Anyone have a handle on this?

      Like

      Reply
  34. Lawrence says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Praise Jesus and Kek!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  35. keebler AC says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    R.e.a.l Star Wars!

    I also really love that photo of President Trump briskly striding along with a yuge foreign leader doing same. China will come around because power is thru strength and the US has galaxies of it now. None of that wimpy semiotics hand shaking with a midget devised by drama hag teacher coaching.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Walt says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Far too many people here think this is a game-changer. It isn’t. Demonstrating that we can take down one ICBM is very nice, but the real threat is likely to be HUNDREDS of warheads, perhaps many of them decoys. We are at best a decade from being ready to deal with that.

    This successful test does raise the bar for North Korea: They cannot now assume that having even a handful of quick launch nuclear armed missiles is an effective second strike capability that would let them hit us once and then say “better beg for peace because we have worse where that came from. But that’s only a little progress against a truly terrible threat that we just haven’t been able to bother with when it could easily have been defanged.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Daniel says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    I was under the impression that the SDI was internationally banned as weapons in space were somehow out of bounds in some capacity. When did this change?

    Like

    Reply
  38. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    “Thirty-three years before there was ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ there was a real Stars Wars program that changed the course of history. Here’s the remarkable and true story.”

    http://dailysignal.com/2015/12/17/the-real-star-wars/

    Like

    Reply

