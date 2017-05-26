President Trump Weekly Address – A Foundation of Economic Prosperity..

President Trump delivers the Weekly Address for May 26th. The primary topics are economic growth, fiscal stability and security.
While there is no doubt the professional bureaucratic system (the lobbyists and machinery of the global systems of finance within DC), will fight President Trump’s economic and security approach; in the end Trump’s message of common sense in financial, economic and security policies matters will prevail. Believe it.
No-one has more deliberate resolve than President Donald J Trump.
Just wwant to drop my thanks here to sundance for the excellent videos, analysis, and hmor of this site. I can’t think of another place which has this level of detail and an understanding of what President Trump is doing.
Also, “You’re going to love the end result” is a great way to end this talk. That is getting the customer to buy in to what is coming.
“humor”
Bifocals are the pits, folks. Hope you never have to wear them.
INDEED!!
They can be a source of amusement… When I want a different perspective, I wear my glasses upside down… In fact, wearing my glasses upside down while reading the tripe on other sites, it actually makes sense…
Hear, hear!!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
He truly loves us and we love him! America First!
President Trump’s agenda is exactly why he was elected. Miscreants, traitors and globalists, such as McCain, Graham, Sasse, and minor players on the “Republican” side of the aisle will do their level best to derail everything he wants to accomplish, in order to keep his promises to the American people. It is best not to bet against Mr. Trump. Regardless of the lunatic and false pictures these creatures are trying their hardest to force on us, trusting this man is the smartest thing this nation, fed up to the gills with Leftist garbage, has done in decades!
G-d bless President Trump and those of us, in the millions, standing firmly behind him!.
