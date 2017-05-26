President Trump Weekly Address – A Foundation of Economic Prosperity..

President Trump delivers the Weekly Address for May 26th. The primary topics are economic growth, fiscal stability and security.

.

While there is no doubt the professional bureaucratic system (the lobbyists and machinery of the global systems of finance within DC), will fight President Trump’s economic and security approach; in the end Trump’s message of common sense in financial, economic and security policies matters will prevail. Believe it.

No-one has more deliberate resolve than President Donald J Trump.

