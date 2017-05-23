President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…

U.S. President Trump and PA President Mahmoud Abbas participate in joint remarks at the Presidential Palace in Bethlehem: Approx 3:40am EDT
Update – Video Added – President Trump begins by discussing the Manchester Terror Attack.
Schedule below:

SCHEDULE All Times Local//Eastern Time:
- 9:50 AM // 2:50 AM The president participates in an arrival ceremony with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority – Presidential Palace, Bethlehem
- 10:00 AM // 3:00 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with President Abbas – Presidential Palace, Bethlehem
- 10:40 AM // 3:40 AM The president gives remarks with President Abbas – Presidential Palace, Bethlehem
- 1:00 PM // 6:00 AM The president and first lady participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem – Yad Vashem
- 1:15 PM // 6:15 AM The president gives remarks at Yad Vashem – Yad Vashem
- 2:00 PM // 7:00 AM The president gives remarks at the Israel Museum – Israel Museum
- 3:45 PM // 8:45 AM The president and first lady depart Tel Aviv, Israel en route to Rome, Italy – Ben Gurion Airport
- 6:30 PM // 12:30 PM The president and first lady arrive in Rome, Italy – Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport
I’ve been waiting over 10 minutes on right side for it to start! Thought it was my internet not working 😉
Haven’t we written enough checks, in the blood of OUR sons, dumped enough treasure, and wasted enough of OUR time on that benighted part of the world? Where is the Moslem ban? Where is OUR wall? Israel has nuclear stealth bombers, nuclear IRBMs, nuclear submarine launched cruise missiles —- all in violation of the ‘qualitative edge’ policy with the US. We’re tired of being played. Trump must respect THAT!
YOU are wasting OUR time.
I hope that Abbas is truly a leader, that he can subdue the Palestinian terrorists. I hope this works 🙂
I hope so, too, but I am awfully skeptical of the Palestinians. Still, I give our President a lot of credit. If anyone can git r done it would be him.
Abbas is a thug.
That guy Abbas is just another Palestinian/Jordyptian leader begging for alms.
Expect nothing good from him and you won’t be disappointed.
Well done, Mr President.
Leader of the free world
Fedback. Nothing more to say. Our President truly is the leader of (not only) the free world. And that is wonderful. Newt said it best. The WORLD treats him with the respect he deserves, and the insects in our press corp have nothing but contempt. That won’t stand.
The Libtards will be so triggered by this politically incorrect statement. How could he call terrorists “losers?” I can see it all now…Morning Joe: http://i.imgur.com/uVSWFFm.jpg
Morning Schmoe and Shrew Show is up at 6 with the scheme of the day.
Oh Howie, you have conditioned me now just like Pavlov’s dogs. I hear those names and see seals…
The Globalists have lost control of their monster.
‘Drive them out of our societies’
Should be on top of the agenda in all countries
Abbas’s speech was one of making demands. Denouncing the Manchester terrorism, at the same time acting like Palastinians are the innocent victims in an occupied land. You’re losers just like President Trump called the Manchester terrorists and said he’d call all future terrorists losers.
Guess that means Abbas will name himself a loser if he continues in terrorists activities against Israel.
Pres. Trump in Bethlehem on the Manchester terror attack:
“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on ‘losers’, because that’s what they are, they’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers, just remember that.”
“This is what I’ve spent the last few days during my trip overseas talking about. Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children”.
“This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated.”
“All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.”
A mob of serial killers is what they are. So easy to identify and capture if the governing authority had the will to do it. Application of Social Justice instead of Law and Order is what allow the serial killers to thrive.
A tepid response. Not one mention of the source of the “losers”. Radical Islamic Terrorism. “Wicked Ideology”? Seriously? Who is writing this crap? This is right out of the Muslim Brotherhood propaganda book.
They are not losers, they are muslims,
It is not a “wicked ideology”, it is Islam.
Muslims and Islam are the problem and no amount of word play will make it stop.
“Evil Losers”
That’s gonna stick.
When you’ve been tagged by PDJT…it sticks.
And it’s perfect.
They are losing territory too, a little more each day.
He just tagged them. It will stick.
For sure. Heard it on 3 radio stations.
“wicked ideology”
DJT is the man.
“You can not defeat an enemy if you do not correctly define the enemy”
Great remarks. No mealy-mouthed “I’m ok, you’re ok” stuff. The evil ideology of terrorism must be obliterated, as the president says.
So glad to have his steady hand in command.
People know, including the terrorists, that what Trump says he means and he will act on it swiftly.
The evil losers’ days are numbered.
Thanks to CTH for putting in the late-night work on this Trump foreign trip. You guys are doing a great job, as always.
Jennifer Jacobs is Bloomberg leftest hack. Just sayin…
A lot of excellent subtleties in this speech. Hope the Palestinians take the hint.
I love that he threw financing and rewarding terrorists in Abu’s face….the tv people just ignored that part.
Just wanted to add my thanks to Sundance for keeping the information coming, day or night, no matter what.
While most of the media gladly focuses on the terror attack in England (not that it shouldn’t receive its due attention), they barely cover the impact President Trump is having at this moment in the birthplaces of such terrorism. The Fake News leaders are contorting themselves to avoid making the logical connection between the horrible event in Manchester and President Trump’s truly monumental trip and agenda.
It’s comforting to know that we can come here to see our president’s entire statements and gain valuable insight. The media wants to tell us what to think. The Treehouse gives us the complete facts which lead us to the truth.
If someone buys a lot in the west bank who issues the deed?
GOD
…of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
THAT GOD.
LOL…But after the 67 war what went on regarding the ownership of property in the west bank? Jews who lost their property to the NAZI in Germany were eventually given settlements I think. I do not know if they ever got the property back. Same in Japan. All these wars with no victor able to establish control lead to these ongoing problems is what it looks like. The courts in Israel have not even ruled on it. The president might be able to work it out.
I don’t know the answer to your good question re property ownership, post-1967, Howie.
the whole mess is complicated…but, in essence, the “ongoing problems” are basically caused by and the result of the Arab resolve of “the 3 noes” :
no peace with Israel
no recognition of Israel
no negotiations with Israel.
King Hussein tried (secretly) to negotiate w/ Israel, post-1967…but the PLO, the intifada and Arafat got int the way.
int=typo…in the way.
that, plus the continuous intervention, down thru the years, by the UN to insert itself and never allow Israel to achieve “peace”.
whenever the going got too rough for the “palestinians”, here comes the UN to save the day.
WH live stream from wreath laying ceremony up and running
“Losers” might have two connotations. One is the American meaning.
The second (maybe) is an islamic one – mohammed and the koran call those condemned to Hell “losers.” I am no scholar and could be wrong.
President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is increasing very rapidly again – hit 30 MILLION during the weekend.
5/23/17 – 6:30am – 30,237,113
Abbas is a walking pile of human garbage and not even fit to be in the presence of POTUS.
