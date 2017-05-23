President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…

Posted on May 23, 2017 by

U.S. President Trump and PA President Mahmoud Abbas participate in joint remarks at the Presidential Palace in Bethlehem:  Approx 3:40am EDT

Update – Video Added – President Trump begins by discussing the Manchester Terror Attack.

Schedule below:

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Live StreamRSBN Livestream Link

SCHEDULE All Times Local//Eastern Time:

  • 9:50 AM // 2:50 AM The president participates in an arrival ceremony with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority – Presidential Palace, Bethlehem
  • 10:00 AM // 3:00 AM The president participates in a bilateral meeting with President Abbas – Presidential Palace, Bethlehem
  • 10:40 AM // 3:40 AM The president gives remarks with President Abbas – Presidential Palace, Bethlehem
  • 1:00 PM // 6:00 AM The president and first lady participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem – Yad Vashem
  • 1:15 PM // 6:15 AM The president gives remarks at Yad Vashem – Yad Vashem
  • 2:00 PM // 7:00 AM The president gives remarks at the Israel Museum – Israel Museum
  • 3:45 PM // 8:45 AM The president and first lady depart Tel Aviv, Israel en route to Rome, Italy – Ben Gurion Airport
  • 6:30 PM // 12:30 PM The president and first lady arrive in Rome, Italy – Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Islam, Israel, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to President Trump and President Abbas Deliver Joint Remarks – 3:40am Livestream…

  1. dana426 says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:52 am

    I’ve been waiting over 10 minutes on right side for it to start! Thought it was my internet not working 😉

    Like

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:58 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:18 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:19 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Southrider says:
      May 23, 2017 at 6:02 am

      Haven’t we written enough checks, in the blood of OUR sons, dumped enough treasure, and wasted enough of OUR time on that benighted part of the world? Where is the Moslem ban? Where is OUR wall? Israel has nuclear stealth bombers, nuclear IRBMs, nuclear submarine launched cruise missiles —- all in violation of the ‘qualitative edge’ policy with the US. We’re tired of being played. Trump must respect THAT!

      Like

      Reply
  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:19 am

    I hope that Abbas is truly a leader, that he can subdue the Palestinian terrorists. I hope this works 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. fedback says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:20 am

    Well done, Mr President.
    Leader of the free world

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      May 23, 2017 at 4:24 am

      Fedback. Nothing more to say. Our President truly is the leader of (not only) the free world. And that is wonderful. Newt said it best. The WORLD treats him with the respect he deserves, and the insects in our press corp have nothing but contempt. That won’t stand.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. sundance says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. realcapedcrusader says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:28 am

    The Globalists have lost control of their monster.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:29 am

    ‘Drive them out of our societies’
    Should be on top of the agenda in all countries

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. MaineCoon says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:35 am

    Abbas’s speech was one of making demands. Denouncing the Manchester terrorism, at the same time acting like Palastinians are the innocent victims in an occupied land. You’re losers just like President Trump called the Manchester terrorists and said he’d call all future terrorists losers.

    Guess that means Abbas will name himself a loser if he continues in terrorists activities against Israel.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. A2 says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:36 am

    Pres. Trump in Bethlehem on the Manchester terror attack:

    “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on ‘losers’, because that’s what they are, they’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers, just remember that.”

    “This is what I’ve spent the last few days during my trip overseas talking about. Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children”.

    “This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated.”

    “All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and peace.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      May 23, 2017 at 5:37 am

      A mob of serial killers is what they are. So easy to identify and capture if the governing authority had the will to do it. Application of Social Justice instead of Law and Order is what allow the serial killers to thrive.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • miketrivi says:
      May 23, 2017 at 6:43 am

      A tepid response. Not one mention of the source of the “losers”. Radical Islamic Terrorism. “Wicked Ideology”? Seriously? Who is writing this crap? This is right out of the Muslim Brotherhood propaganda book.

      They are not losers, they are muslims,

      It is not a “wicked ideology”, it is Islam.

      Muslims and Islam are the problem and no amount of word play will make it stop.

      Like

      Reply
  13. wheatietoo says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:45 am

    “Evil Losers”

    That’s gonna stick.
    When you’ve been tagged by PDJT…it sticks.

    And it’s perfect.
    They are losing territory too, a little more each day.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. ahem says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:48 am

    “wicked ideology”

    DJT is the man.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:13 am

    Great remarks. No mealy-mouthed “I’m ok, you’re ok” stuff. The evil ideology of terrorism must be obliterated, as the president says.

    So glad to have his steady hand in command.

    People know, including the terrorists, that what Trump says he means and he will act on it swiftly.

    The evil losers’ days are numbered.

    Thanks to CTH for putting in the late-night work on this Trump foreign trip. You guys are doing a great job, as always.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. PBR Street Gang says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:38 am

    Jennifer Jacobs is Bloomberg leftest hack. Just sayin…

    Like

    Reply
  17. Mystery comment says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:40 am

    A lot of excellent subtleties in this speech. Hope the Palestinians take the hint.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Trish in Southern Illinois says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:01 am

      I love that he threw financing and rewarding terrorists in Abu’s face….the tv people just ignored that part.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Nibbler Myers says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:50 am

    Just wanted to add my thanks to Sundance for keeping the information coming, day or night, no matter what.

    While most of the media gladly focuses on the terror attack in England (not that it shouldn’t receive its due attention), they barely cover the impact President Trump is having at this moment in the birthplaces of such terrorism. The Fake News leaders are contorting themselves to avoid making the logical connection between the horrible event in Manchester and President Trump’s truly monumental trip and agenda.

    It’s comforting to know that we can come here to see our president’s entire statements and gain valuable insight. The media wants to tell us what to think. The Treehouse gives us the complete facts which lead us to the truth.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Howie says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:52 am

    If someone buys a lot in the west bank who issues the deed?

    Like

    Reply
    • smiley says:
      May 23, 2017 at 6:06 am

      GOD

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • smiley says:
        May 23, 2017 at 6:08 am

        …of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

        THAT GOD.

        Like

        Reply
      • Howie says:
        May 23, 2017 at 6:13 am

        LOL…But after the 67 war what went on regarding the ownership of property in the west bank? Jews who lost their property to the NAZI in Germany were eventually given settlements I think. I do not know if they ever got the property back. Same in Japan. All these wars with no victor able to establish control lead to these ongoing problems is what it looks like. The courts in Israel have not even ruled on it. The president might be able to work it out.

        Like

        Reply
        • smiley says:
          May 23, 2017 at 6:39 am

          I don’t know the answer to your good question re property ownership, post-1967, Howie.

          the whole mess is complicated…but, in essence, the “ongoing problems” are basically caused by and the result of the Arab resolve of “the 3 noes” :

          no peace with Israel
          no recognition of Israel
          no negotiations with Israel.

          King Hussein tried (secretly) to negotiate w/ Israel, post-1967…but the PLO, the intifada and Arafat got int the way.

          Like

          Reply
          • smiley says:
            May 23, 2017 at 6:39 am

            int=typo…in the way.

            Like

            Reply
          • smiley says:
            May 23, 2017 at 6:52 am

            that, plus the continuous intervention, down thru the years, by the UN to insert itself and never allow Israel to achieve “peace”.

            whenever the going got too rough for the “palestinians”, here comes the UN to save the day.

            Like

            Reply
  20. fedback says:
    May 23, 2017 at 6:04 am

    WH live stream from wreath laying ceremony up and running

    Like

    Reply
  21. Tonawanda says:
    May 23, 2017 at 6:30 am

    “Losers” might have two connotations. One is the American meaning.

    The second (maybe) is an islamic one – mohammed and the koran call those condemned to Hell “losers.” I am no scholar and could be wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. georgiafl says:
    May 23, 2017 at 6:31 am

    President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is increasing very rapidly again – hit 30 MILLION during the weekend.

    5/23/17 – 6:30am – 30,237,113

    Like

    Reply
  23. miketrivi says:
    May 23, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Abbas is a walking pile of human garbage and not even fit to be in the presence of POTUS.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s