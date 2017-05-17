President Trump Delivers Commencement Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Great speech – ‘never give up, and never give in’.

[Just a note from having watched and understood Trumpism for years. If President Trump was in the least bit nervous about this current media narrative, you’d be able to tell. He’s not, because there’s no ‘there’ there . DJT is absorbing; he’s watching – not only his political enemies, but the responses from his supposed “allies”. DJT follows a consistent pattern amid controversial frenzy. DJT absorbs this stuff like fuel. DJT is not a politician, he’s on a mission; DJT has nothing to lose; DJT loves his life and family, everything else is less than. No-one is more grounded. Excellence is his hobby. Watch for a presser within the next 24 hours. Timing dependent on tonight’s 5pm media bombshell hit job.]

