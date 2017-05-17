President Trump Delivers Commencement Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy…

Earlier today President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Great speech – ‘never give up, and never give in’.
[Just a note from having watched and understood Trumpism for years. If President Trump was in the least bit nervous about this current media narrative, you’d be able to tell. He’s not, because there’s no ‘there’ there . DJT is absorbing; he’s watching – not only his political enemies, but the responses from his supposed “allies”. DJT follows a consistent pattern amid controversial frenzy. DJT absorbs this stuff like fuel. DJT is not a politician, he’s on a mission; DJT has nothing to lose; DJT loves his life and family, everything else is less than. No-one is more grounded. Excellence is his hobby. Watch for a presser within the next 24 hours. Timing dependent on tonight’s 5pm media
bombshell hit job.]
Trump is what the kids called “Based”… not to be confused with “Biased”, and very similar to the affliction that “Based” Jeff Sessions has.
When Donald Trump wakes up the morning, he sees a Super Model who he loves and loves him before anything else. Then he sees luxury that’s unsurpassed on earth, in whatever building he’s staying at… which he usually owns (with the exception of the White House). He’s almost immediately in contact with his family, whom all love and respect him, and he them.
His pastor as a child was Norman Vincent Peale, the famous motivational speaker. Everyone in Trump’s world, family or friend, are positive to a fault… He has no financial wants; he doesn’t crave anymore love than he already has abundantly pouring out from his family. He’s well educated, and well respected by millions of people…. He has almost 100% name recognition… WORLD WIDE.
When a man like that has bounty like that; he does’t really concern himself with what a gnat who works for the NY Times says; sure he’ll call them out, and tell everybody how unfair they are… but he’ll never allow it to change what he is and what he wants to accomplish… because his BASE is so solid. Nothing outside of his base can affect him…. he’s the most Based man on earth.
Excellent commentary.
He’s got this folks. Not to worry. We’re winning.
It’s great posts like this that renew my spirit everyday here. Great read.
On a side note, back in 1988 at my small Christian College in Elgin Il, I had the honor of introducing Norman Vincent Peale to our school. He was a beautiful soul.
Can you imagine, as a child, that’s the man you go listen to every Sunday service? Trump said about him
““I still remember the sermons. You could listen to him all day long. And when you left the church, you were disappointed it was over. He was the greatest guy.”
“When a true genius appears in the world, you may know him by this sign, that the dunces are all in confederacy against him.”
Jonathan Swift 1667-1745
Tweeting that out. Thanks for sharing!
SD, a sincere request and its too much to ask from a small Treeper like me! . Please compile a list of back stabbers of POTUS Trump especially from the Political parties and blog about them. Keep the list updated and we the people of this great Nation should unite together to defeat those in any election they ever contest in their life time.
It’d be easier to just make a list of people who are NOT backstabbers!
Yeah, you right Ron the non-backstabbers might be a small list. Thanks for the video.!
Add your interest into the daily thread, there are several here who can assist with that, but it will be a long list!
Iam An American,
Take a look at everyone that represents you in government, from the alderman down the street to the people in Washington. These are the people you can have a direct effect on. It’s your own personal list. If they have been in office more than a term or two and/or you don’t think they represent your voice work your a$$ off to get them out of office.
Chuck, Amen brother. No disagreements with you. But rather than focusing on ‘entire’ DC, if we work on the top 10 on either side of the aisle , defeat them in 2018 election season, it will have tremendous effect on the political class(I pray)!
LikeLike
In addition – please contact your Republican Congresscritters and tell them you expect to see them on every TV channel defending President Trump. We are fed up with the way they cut and run or put a dig in front of any tepid defense they mount.
They need to take a lesson from the dimocrites who rally around when one of theirs is under scrutiny and attack Republicans mercilessly.
The moment a Republican is even whispered about, the Republicans either cut and run or judge as guilty without trial.
We elected Trump and expect them to honor our selection.
Pageoturner, yeah doing that as well. Thanks for the suggestion.
Wait, I thought he had left the country.
The trip begins Friday with a stop in Saudi Arabia, followed by planned visits to Israel and the Vatican. Trump will later attend a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, and a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/17/trump-eyes-reset-with-ambitious-foreign-diplomatic-tour.amp.html
Ah, thanks for that. Some headlines I had browsed led me to believe he was already gone.
Will be interesting.bee will have to see news from outside the us to compare to our own coverage, print and video. Speeches in s.a., israel, and esp after italy(Paris climate accord) will be well worth seeing. 😁
I love Donald Trump. Praying for him
As a Coast Guard Academy graduate myself, years ago, that was an outstanding commencement speech!
My husband too. Semper Paratus!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Si way…….
President Trump is a true leader. People are honored to follow him anywhere. It reminds me of Teddy Roosevelt leading the charge up San Juan Hill. His troops were right there with him and he with them. It also reminds me of George Washington at Valley Forge. He was right there sharing the misery of his troops who were freezing and starving; he gave them inspiration while Washington’s political enemies in Congress (Sound Familiar) were denying critical supplies. Yet, through strength of Washington’s character, we now have the USA.
President Trump is an extension of the Greatness that has led our country in the past and Thank God, it is leading us again. Once the treason of the D-Rats/Rinos/Media is shut down, We the People will come together stronger than at any time in our history. JMO
It’s the difference between DEMANDING respect, and COMMANDING respect. leaders COMMAND, they’re in front turning the direction and respect is given to them freely.
Fakers DEMAND respect…. hence Hillary for instance wanting everybody to have signs that say “I’m With Her!” or whatever nonsense she came up with. Or her “You might ask, Why aren’t I 50 points ahead???!!!!????”
Trump said “Make America Great Again!” and Command of the country was GIVEN to him.
What are the guide-lines for giving lie-detector tests to government workers. Can it be done at any time, or, do employee’s lawyers have to be present?
… for FBI,CIA, NSA, type workers.
Can all their files/personal phones be taken and checked at any time under national security rules?
I am not sure how hard it is to do blanket security check with interrogation of any of these people. We are trying to OUT OUT the leaker’s and spies.
https://news.clearancejobs.com/2011/06/06/how-to-prepare-for-a-security-clearance-polygraph-examination/
I’d like to call for removal of John McCain from the GOP for providing a fake dossier for the sole purpose to defame and slander the President of the Uniterd States. His continuing collusion with the opposite party on attempting to smear and defame the President is not consistent with GOP values and he would better reside in the house of Alinsky with the Democrats……His slander is a danger to the country and his constant calls for conflict with Russia make him a loose cannon and danger to the country…….He no longer represents the party nor the country and his immediate removal is imperative.
If I ever meet him, i’m going to tell him he’s a Traitor and I want my 2008 vote back.
Time for AG Sessions to start announcing some indictments against swamp
People. That will shut them up for a while
So did comey confirm or deny his memo? Is it assumed he’s the leaker?
Joe Lieberman?
He endorsed Hillary for President….
I was at Barnes and Noble today and saw all the leftist magazines and the NeverTrumper toilet paper parading as magazines. National Review had the Rock on the cover and of course the article (“The Celebrity We Need” gag) was written by Bill Kristol’s puppet David French (the same idiot Kristol thought could defeat Pres. Trump in the election) and then Kristol’s the Weekly Standard had on the cover a photo shopped picture of Kushner whispering into Pres. Trump’s ear (the new who controls the WH narrative BS). At first I was highly annoyed. I’m just really sick of the negativity. Then I remembered these are the same trashy people who have tried and failed for 2 years to take Pres. Trump out only for him to get stronger.
The longer Pres. Trump is president, the more the uniparty loses. The economy is growing and the “normies” are starting to notice the media’s bias. Even with fake polls, illegals, dead voters, NeverTrump idiots, fake news, globalist…Pres. Trump and we the people won the election. We will win the battle for the soul of this country too. Like other posters have said, Pres. Trump is a positive man. That will continue to resonate with people. The negativity from the left and the cowardliness of the RINOs will turn people off. Pres. Trump got my attention in June 2015 because he didn’t back down. He wasn’t a coward and the media hated him for it. If the leftwing media hates someone, I will be more incline to listen to that person. I can imagine that will be the same for a lot people sick of the coward RINOs and mean spirited leftist too. The American people can handle crazy, just not insane. The liberals crossed passed insanity a long time ago.
