Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 12th 1:00pm Livestream…

Posted on May 12, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer returns from navy reserve duty and steps back to the microphones to deliver the daily press beating:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFOX10 Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:52 pm

  2. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:53 pm

  3. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:55 pm

  4. boogywstew says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Change the balance of real news representatives vs MSM … PLEASE?

  5. magatrump says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    The only thing the press is interested is to try to play gotcha and promote there Uniparty swamp agenda. They must be getting paid well from Soros.

    • The Boss says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      Right you are. Apparently pussy hat model Chris Stirewalt of FOX has written some useless bit about what needs to be done now (Special prosecutor, special committee, yadda yadda yadda). Chris should just fondle himself or herself (depending upon the mood) and STFU.

  6. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    • conservalicious says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      No matter how much the press harps on President Trumps tweets, it will never stop him from going over their heads to speak directly to the American people and that is what they can’t stand. It literally drives them crazy, LMAO!

      • flova says:
        May 12, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        It’s so great the talking anti-Trump heads and the whole leftist media criticize or mock Pres Trump for tweeting. He’s got them by the you-know-what. They know how effective it is otherwise they would be complimenting him!

        One thing about leftists–they are pretty dumb and 100% unoriginal. Take them by surprise and their lack of a real original strategy is totally exposed. The DC media should all be in a locked unit at St Elizabeths..

  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    KUDOs to Democrats and Media for relentlessly demanding the FULL and COMPLETE Russia investigation … that Comey and McCabe obstructed the FBI from undertaking.
    [DO keep it up in this Press Briefing]

    We’re about to see the FBI investigate “Everything Russian”:
    • Whether Hillary’s Russia Uranium Deal triggered quid pro quo kickbacks,
    • Whether the Clinton Foundation received a dime from Russia,
    • Why Bill got massive Russian speaking fees, and
    • Whether anyone connected to Obama or any of his donor corporations received any favorable Russia treatment after he whispered his on-microphone promise of “more flexibility with Russia” after the 2012 Presidential Election.

    We’re about to see the FBI investigate Democrats’ “Election Interference” and “Governance Destabilization” – FAR more serious than “Election Surveillance” by Russians:
    • Obama Operatives’ interference with Israeli Elections
    • Obama’s personal interference with Brexit Votes
    • Obama and Hillary’s takedown of the Libyan Government
    • Obama and Kerry’s attempted regime change in Syria
    • Etc., etc.

    MAGA!

  8. David says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    There shouldn’t be daily briefings. It should be weekly. They don’t deserve this treat and it’s a torture for Sean.

    • boogywstew says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      Change the balance in the press pool from MSM dominated to Conservative dominated! Sean could rotate more often with Huckabee-Sanders. The White House needs to get the CORRECT version of things out there EVERY DAY!

    • cjzak says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      I agree totally. As long as there isn’t an emergency going on that needs to be updated and talked about daily, then once a week is plenty for these clowns.

    • Steven says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Sorry but Trump Administration’s pace is fast. They accomplish so much DAILY! Yes we need a more diverse press who know what questions to ask.

  9. ALEX says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I would like to thank everyone who comments on this thread…I scan through it at end of day or usually after it’s over in late afternoon to get a feel of what people with similiar views think of how it went etc …It’s very informative folks, so thanks again…

  10. Oldschool says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    There is no need for cancelling briefings and POTUS need not tweet on this one. Delegate Mr. President. While the press secretary cannot control the MSM and what they ask, he/she should control the message, the rules, who is called on and to a large degree, the behavior. The free for all hysterical pressers are the direct result of the press secretary not being in command of the room. There are many things that can be done to regain some professionalism in the romper room. Administration’s communication team needs to own this.

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Actually it would save time if all the questions were written submissions.
      Repeats, noise and grandstanding by the press all eliminated.

    • Tegan says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      Agree…the WH is in charge, not the media (despite what G. Major lectured to Sanders.) that needs to be established ASAP or it will be 4 years of the same.

    • oifoefvet1969 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      Agreed…control the Press Room. If a question is asked, do not EVER reiterate the response or clarify. Literally “Asked and Answered” move to next reporter. If it happens more than twice, Conference is concluded, have a good day. See you tomorrow. Rinse, Wash, Repeat. The End.

      • Oldschool says:
        May 12, 2017 at 2:05 pm

        Yep oif, that would be my approach.

        • flova says:
          May 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm

          Spicer always looks like at any minute he’s going to pee on himself.

          He’s so nervous looking–these arrogant little nothing bottom feeders in the press should be made to look like the little nothings they are.

          Come on. Make Sheriff Clarke the WHPS. These wussies wouldn’t dare challenge him.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Some incredible data showing our President killing it in Ohio and Florida! Better numbers than on November 8th. Keep pushing the “Muh Russia”!

    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/05/06/trump-popular-kasich-mandel-leads-brown-senate/

    53% Approve versus 43% Disapprove in Ohio (we won the state by 8.1)

    https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/05/04/sunshine-state-battleground-poll-trumps-approval-rating-florida-remains-strong/

    52% Approve versus 45% Disapprove (we won the state by 1.2)

    Here is the cherry on the sundae from the article:

    If he was up for reelection today, it is highly likely President Trump would carry the states of Florida and Ohio, again.

  12. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Friday slap down! Let the Games begin!

  13. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Didn’t the fake news tell us on Wednesday Spicer was benched and probably already fired.

  14. crossthread42 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Let’em eat #IceCream! 😄 😄

  15. bflyjesusgrl says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    When asked what he thought about Comey’s firing, Wilbur Ross replied “I didn’t know Comey was a trade issue”. Shut that crap down real quick. Love our Wilburine!!

  16. fedback says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Obvious that McMaster is a military man, he’s almost yelling commands to the press

  17. fedback says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    a decent question from Karl…

  18. fedback says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Drop down and give me twenty.
    Discipline the press McMaster

  19. Jay Chou says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Why is Sean still there? Didn’t the media say he hid behind some bush because he was too chicken to face them? The stupid fake media is absolutely useless.

  20. duchess01 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Question: ‘Can you explain the ‘America First’ policy?’ What part of ‘America First’ don’t you understand? [my question]

  21. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    CNN should cut back to 12 hour coverage. In spite of the male anchors adopting Wolf’s crazed stare into the camera, along with big boy glasses frames, they have nothing to report. Last night they were reduced to analyzing President Trump having two scoops of ice cream with his pie. That’s the Situation, folks!

  22. crossthread42 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Lordy Ann C. Is ONE DUMB.. B***H, I told Her part of Trumps planned trip to the M.E. is part of #MAGA..

    • Sean Supsky says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      I am growing a serious dislike for her. She is constantly bashing President Trump and going on and on about the Wall. It is like she doesn’t understand that there HAS to be a sequence of events that must happen in regards to getting the Wall built.

      • sobriquet4u says:
        May 12, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        I think she may be morphing…she had that “look” on the View. The look they get right before they grow scales.

      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        May 12, 2017 at 2:33 pm

        On the campaign trail our President never said or implied that he would not engage with the rest of the world. He can MAGA and speak to the rest of the world. The two are quite compatible. I hate it when Ann C and company go on these stupid rants. Cernovich does it all the time about McMaster.

  23. duchess01 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Ooooooh! These guys are ‘on point’ – the p-pool must be so confused! Heehaw!

  24. fedback says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Loyalty to the country and the rule of law
    Perfect answer, Sean

  25. fedback says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Canceling the press briefing ?
    Do it !

    • janc1955 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      I’m torn. At first I was cheering the idea, but then I read a comment upthread saying what really needs to happen is the WH needs to take CONTROL of the beatings. I’ve been saying this from the beginning as well. So now I’m not sure which idea I like better. I do think taking CONTROL of the beatings would cause a lot less backlash than canceling them.

      I swear, if I was Sean, I would relish the opportunity to get up at that podium and b-slap every stupid questioner in the room. Anderson Cooper’s eyerolls got nothing on mine. I’d spend most of my time coming up with ways to make it painful for them, and enjoying every minute of it. The presstitutes are predictable and stupid – very easy prey to take down, Monday through Friday, 52 weeks a year.

  26. recoverydotgod says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    So glad to see that Sarah Sanders IMO showed Sean Spicer how to not get emotionally involved with the White House Press Corps. Much better today!

    • teekay says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      Absolutely. The main gripe I had with Sean was getting emotional and defensive. He’s keeping it under control today. As you say, much better.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        May 12, 2017 at 2:39 pm

        It’s important to laugh at the presstitutes, and reject everything about their questions as a starting point. Then recover what is salvageable from their agenda questions and answer that, if anything.

  27. duchess01 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I was correct – they are bypassing the information Sean Spicer provided for them – they have no worthwhile questions to ask – scrambling for words – now a question about ‘refugees’ – when did anyone mention anything about this topic? Sean handled that one quite well – Thanks, Sean!

    • janc1955 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      They have been virtually ignoring both the content of his opening statement and his answers to their questions from the beginning. This isn’t about keeping the public informed for any of them. It’s a whole different, dirty game for them.

  28. Brant says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Regarding tweets and the probable questions, Spicer should tell them, “he’s not talking to you, he’s talking to the American people.”

  29. KenG says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Maybe Mr. Spicer and Ms. Sanders should close out by doing paper/rock/scissors to determine who leads the next day’s briefing. Y’know to better match the maturity level of these press monkeys?

  31. janc1955 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Not sure why Sean feels compelled to entertain virtually every stupid, irrelevant, inappropriate questions these jackals ask. It’s demonstrating he is NOT in control, they are. C’mon Sean!

  32. duchess01 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Oh, no back to FLYNN and COMEY! – what is the matter with these people – OLD NEWS – move on!

  33. Niagara Frontier says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    My complaint is that these people think they are in a debate or argument with the press secretary, and sometimes Spicer falls for it.

    It’s a press conference. Question….Answer….Follow-up question….Answer….Next. Nothing more.

  34. janc1955 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    On the bright side, I’ve muted the sound (watching on FBN), and I like that Sean is smiling and chuckling and almost smirking, while the presstitutes look nasty, angry, and wild-eyed.

  35. bessie2003 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    These continuous questions on a narrative created by and/or for the press to nit-pick the White House Press office over a dead horse story really should just be shut down.

    • janc1955 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Agree. What’s wrong with simply saying, “I’m done with that subject, next!” I don’t see the value in treating this group as if they’re important or significant in any way.

  36. duchess01 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies!

  37. wolfmoon1776 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    PRESSTITUTES!

    PRESSTITUTES!

    PRESSTITUTES!

  38. janc1955 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Okay, time for a shower to wash away the pressstench.

  39. recoverydotgod says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    lol.

    They can either have what they got today…or

  40. Joe Blow says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Watching Jonathan Snarl practically convulse on air now over “the possible existence of recording devices in the WH!!!!”. Sweet mercy, these people are worthless sacks of crapola.

  41. fangdog says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Sarah is better dealing with these “tools” than Spicer. Sarah understands “who” they are whereas Spicer only understands “what” they are.

  42. KBR says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Perhaps Spicer should pause after each item in the daily briefing for questions ON THAT SUBJECT.
    Next subject: questions on that subject?
    Next subject: questions on that subject?

    After that, with any time left, and only ONE question per asker, he could open the floor to other topics. After a question is asked, he could then ask: “does anyone not understand that question and that answer?” “No? Any other questions on that topic?”
    Then “that is not an other question, it is the same question reworded, so my answer is and will be asked and answered when repeats are asked.”

    After 3 repeats, say “that is all for that topic.”

    “Any other topics?”

    Then walk out. Even if the press conference was only 20 minutes long.

    Soon the press will learn to ask questions on the topics covered in the briefing or not get any questions at all.

    (Old college teacher, old supervisor, dealt with many “disruptive kids” in a lecture/classroom setting. This advice would work.)

  43. Joe Blow says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:29 pm

  44. jwingermany says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    I suspect the “tapes” tweet reached the recipients it was supposed to reach. President Trump didn’t just willy-nilly throw that out there. Something is going down soon.

    I think our President has drawn a REAL red line with The Swamp!

  45. fleporeblog says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Sara is fantastic but I really feel that folks are too hard on Sean. This was by far one of Sean’s best performances. The man is willing to learn and we are seeing it play out every single day. He was matter of fact and didn’t engage them at all about the BS of taping in the WH. I honestly think he will get better and better each day that passes by. The man is a patriot that loves his country, us and most importantly OUR President.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Agree …. think he did fine today … I seriously don’t believe that the morons in the room realize that there are many of us watching and commenting on their behavior, attitude and personalities. They are living proof of why the media is held in such well deserved disdain broadly across the board.

      I would, however, encourage Sean to not engage in lengthy conversations with these “journalists” as he did today with that b…..ugh, sorry, almost put something impolite here, female in the orange top. He needs to shut these types off; unless, however, his plan is to let them go on and on, running out the clock.

  46. Howie says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    The WH leaker source haz been uncovered….

    Here is his inside source

  47. David says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Netanyahu about fake news, CNN, NY Times etc…

  48. golsono says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I’m not american, south african, this is the One And Only Go To Site for articles and Intelligent comments.(I have freqented many) So many mis-informed people, not a great variety of news here in darkest africa, But, at least people are open to alternatives ie : not yet completely brainwashed.(dumbed down i read alot) We few Treepers here, are daily growing the ranks, step by step, with the irrefutable Truth of what is true and false in media. The natives are restless. The US of A has recovered (a bit) to fight another day, in the nick of time. MAGA please, your support worldwide runs deep and strong. Perhaps more widespread than I, or any of you, can imagine. This is not politics as such. This is a movement. We no longer need to come out of the woodworks. We are the whole damn lumber avalanche. Keep that momentum. God bless you All, PDJT, his instinctively appointed Great Team, and those who support the movement in obscurity and overtly, With Fortitude, We Will Prevail. ps. I seldom express myself, my good wife prodded me to post my rant #It’sOfficiallyAllOverTheWorld #LovinEveryMinuteOf.It

  49. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    I think it is time for another kindergarten video. They have really been super childish this week.
    Please put some conservative press people in that room. For people who really depend on these daily briefings (Grassley”) this is such a waste of time. I would like to see some good information come out of them.

  50. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    May 12, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    I’d say don’t cancel the briefings just start taking questions from real journalists – Cassandra Fairbanks, Cernovich, etc. just bypass the very fake news media.

