Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 12th 1:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer returns from navy reserve duty and steps back to the microphones to deliver the daily press beating:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – FOX10 Livestream Link
That’s kinda like asking to see the public restroom…
How thoughtful and patriotic of the President and First Lady to open The People’s House with tours.
The restroom probably smells better…
LOL…now that’s funny.
I said it this morning and now President Trump tweeted it. Pull these farces called press briefings. The story is already written in the press’ mind don’t give them any more. Once a week only.
Then try stopping asking same questions 10 times and be more diverse – was not diversity a hot thing recently?
Is this Grassley’s way of saying “Don’t take my lunchtime entertainment away”?
Chuck has been a stalwart for our President! It is like a big brother advising his younger brother.
Those two could at least wait until they get back to their hotel room, geeze🙄
Ha!
Change the balance of real news representatives vs MSM … PLEASE?
I emailed the white house and strongly requested this.
The only thing the press is interested is to try to play gotcha and promote there Uniparty swamp agenda. They must be getting paid well from Soros.
Right you are. Apparently pussy hat model Chris Stirewalt of FOX has written some useless bit about what needs to be done now (Special prosecutor, special committee, yadda yadda yadda). Chris should just fondle himself or herself (depending upon the mood) and STFU.
and what’s with that creepy laugh of his
No matter how much the press harps on President Trumps tweets, it will never stop him from going over their heads to speak directly to the American people and that is what they can’t stand. It literally drives them crazy, LMAO!
It’s so great the talking anti-Trump heads and the whole leftist media criticize or mock Pres Trump for tweeting. He’s got them by the you-know-what. They know how effective it is otherwise they would be complimenting him!
One thing about leftists–they are pretty dumb and 100% unoriginal. Take them by surprise and their lack of a real original strategy is totally exposed. The DC media should all be in a locked unit at St Elizabeths..
KUDOs to Democrats and Media for relentlessly demanding the FULL and COMPLETE Russia investigation … that Comey and McCabe obstructed the FBI from undertaking.
[DO keep it up in this Press Briefing]
We’re about to see the FBI investigate “Everything Russian”:
• Whether Hillary’s Russia Uranium Deal triggered quid pro quo kickbacks,
• Whether the Clinton Foundation received a dime from Russia,
• Why Bill got massive Russian speaking fees, and
• Whether anyone connected to Obama or any of his donor corporations received any favorable Russia treatment after he whispered his on-microphone promise of “more flexibility with Russia” after the 2012 Presidential Election.
We’re about to see the FBI investigate Democrats’ “Election Interference” and “Governance Destabilization” – FAR more serious than “Election Surveillance” by Russians:
• Obama Operatives’ interference with Israeli Elections
• Obama’s personal interference with Brexit Votes
• Obama and Hillary’s takedown of the Libyan Government
• Obama and Kerry’s attempted regime change in Syria
• Etc., etc.
MAGA!
I am Israeli and it is well known that Obamas elections experts worked with the main opposition of Netanyahu. Plus Soro’s funds and EU funds went to opposition. It’s hard to show a direct link to Obama as there are no wiretaps but it happened. Fortunately Israelis read through it and DNCs propaganda and dirty tricks don’t work in Israel. People read through it.
Yes! Let’s find out all the details about Hillary’s Russia Uranium Deal! Here will be the result…
LikeLiked by 13 people
Hilarious. I just burst out laughing.
Hahaha!!! Awesome 🙂
Thank you for this, a good afternoon laughwas needed greatly😄👍👍👍!!!
Still laughing😄😄😄😂
Don’t forget the attempt by Obama and Hillary to turn Egypt over to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Obama’s interference in the Kenyan elections in which 1000’s died….
There shouldn’t be daily briefings. It should be weekly. They don’t deserve this treat and it’s a torture for Sean.
Change the balance in the press pool from MSM dominated to Conservative dominated! Sean could rotate more often with Huckabee-Sanders. The White House needs to get the CORRECT version of things out there EVERY DAY!
Make press representation proportionate to the votes. The make it an odd number and the liberal MSM presstitutes get the extra one.
I agree totally. As long as there isn’t an emergency going on that needs to be updated and talked about daily, then once a week is plenty for these clowns.
Sorry but Trump Administration’s pace is fast. They accomplish so much DAILY! Yes we need a more diverse press who know what questions to ask.
I would like to thank everyone who comments on this thread…I scan through it at end of day or usually after it’s over in late afternoon to get a feel of what people with similiar views think of how it went etc …It’s very informative folks, so thanks again…
I try to plug this site as much as I can. There are very few sources of comfort out there.
There is no need for cancelling briefings and POTUS need not tweet on this one. Delegate Mr. President. While the press secretary cannot control the MSM and what they ask, he/she should control the message, the rules, who is called on and to a large degree, the behavior. The free for all hysterical pressers are the direct result of the press secretary not being in command of the room. There are many things that can be done to regain some professionalism in the romper room. Administration’s communication team needs to own this.
Actually it would save time if all the questions were written submissions.
Repeats, noise and grandstanding by the press all eliminated.
Agree…the WH is in charge, not the media (despite what G. Major lectured to Sanders.) that needs to be established ASAP or it will be 4 years of the same.
Agreed…control the Press Room. If a question is asked, do not EVER reiterate the response or clarify. Literally “Asked and Answered” move to next reporter. If it happens more than twice, Conference is concluded, have a good day. See you tomorrow. Rinse, Wash, Repeat. The End.
Yep oif, that would be my approach.
Spicer always looks like at any minute he’s going to pee on himself.
He’s so nervous looking–these arrogant little nothing bottom feeders in the press should be made to look like the little nothings they are.
Come on. Make Sheriff Clarke the WHPS. These wussies wouldn’t dare challenge him.
Some incredible data showing our President killing it in Ohio and Florida! Better numbers than on November 8th. Keep pushing the “Muh Russia”!
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/05/06/trump-popular-kasich-mandel-leads-brown-senate/
53% Approve versus 43% Disapprove in Ohio (we won the state by 8.1)
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/05/04/sunshine-state-battleground-poll-trumps-approval-rating-florida-remains-strong/
52% Approve versus 45% Disapprove (we won the state by 1.2)
Here is the cherry on the sundae from the article:
If he was up for reelection today, it is highly likely President Trump would carry the states of Florida and Ohio, again.
From PA (MORE WINNING)
http://www.pennlive.com/nation-world/2017/05/post_5.html
From the article:
That’s the lowest approval rating since polling began for a president this early in his first term, but it’s still enough to get him REELECTED in 2020, according to veteran political analyst and F&M pollster Terry Madonna.
I’m in Florida and we stand behind President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I Expect to see this on the nightly news. I shall hold my breath….
Not.
Friday slap down! Let the Games begin!
Didn’t the fake news tell us on Wednesday Spicer was benched and probably already fired.
I recall General McMaster was on the chopping block as well…MSM toadies 0 vs. President Trump >1,000,000,000,000 😉
This is a great point. That means the left is feeding fake news to InfoWars. They probably deployed some top-shelf “leaks” that Alex swears by.
Let’em eat #IceCream! 😄 😄
Three jeers,
One scoop.
President shout tweet out a picture tonight with 3 scoops on his pie.
Captioned, ‘Just Deserts’
LOL!!
Perfect way to Troll the Media again (his epic Masterclass performance with Rus Amb was almost too delicious), on their way out today, have a pair of stewards handing out ONE cup/scoop of Ice Cream.
When asked what he thought about Comey’s firing, Wilbur Ross replied “I didn’t know Comey was a trade issue”. Shut that crap down real quick. Love our Wilburine!!
“Good Answer, Good Answer!”
I sure am loving him more every time I see him!! You go Wilburine♥♥♥
Awesome response. I love the Wilburine!!!
Obvious that McMaster is a military man, he’s almost yelling commands to the press
Commands the room
“This is a President that listens.”
As a military man McMaster deals with the character of military people. Dealing with this group of wimpy, useful idiot libtards has to be a let down for McMaster. McMaster does a good job giving the press group a good feeling of self importance.
It’s very clear why Trump liked McMaster. AND it’s very clear why the left has been using very sneaky tactics to turn the base against him.
a decent question from Karl…
Drop down and give me twenty.
Discipline the press McMaster
Why is Sean still there? Didn’t the media say he hid behind some bush because he was too chicken to face them? The stupid fake media is absolutely useless.
They also said Bannon was going to be fired, like any minute now. How many weeks ago was that?
Wasn’t a Reince and Kelly Anne on the firing line as well?
Exactly. It’s now very clear that the left has been fomenting division in this way. VERY clear.
Question: ‘Can you explain the ‘America First’ policy?’ What part of ‘America First’ don’t you understand? [my question]
WHO ASKED THAT QUESTION?????!!!!!!
Some dimwit female p-pool person – have to go back to the transcript later – sorry – I am listening – not looking at stupid p-pool people – 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr………
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN should cut back to 12 hour coverage. In spite of the male anchors adopting Wolf’s crazed stare into the camera, along with big boy glasses frames, they have nothing to report. Last night they were reduced to analyzing President Trump having two scoops of ice cream with his pie. That’s the Situation, folks!
Lordy Ann C. Is ONE DUMB.. B***H, I told Her part of Trumps planned trip to the M.E. is part of #MAGA..
I am growing a serious dislike for her. She is constantly bashing President Trump and going on and on about the Wall. It is like she doesn’t understand that there HAS to be a sequence of events that must happen in regards to getting the Wall built.
LikeLiked by 3 people
On the campaign trail our President never said or implied that he would not engage with the rest of the world. He can MAGA and speak to the rest of the world. The two are quite compatible. I hate it when Ann C and company go on these stupid rants. Cernovich does it all the time about McMaster.
Ooooooh! These guys are ‘on point’ – the p-pool must be so confused! Heehaw!
Loyalty to the country and the rule of law
Perfect answer, Sean
YES!!!
Canceling the press briefing ?
Do it !
I’m torn. At first I was cheering the idea, but then I read a comment upthread saying what really needs to happen is the WH needs to take CONTROL of the beatings. I’ve been saying this from the beginning as well. So now I’m not sure which idea I like better. I do think taking CONTROL of the beatings would cause a lot less backlash than canceling them.
I swear, if I was Sean, I would relish the opportunity to get up at that podium and b-slap every stupid questioner in the room. Anderson Cooper’s eyerolls got nothing on mine. I’d spend most of my time coming up with ways to make it painful for them, and enjoying every minute of it. The presstitutes are predictable and stupid – very easy prey to take down, Monday through Friday, 52 weeks a year.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely. The main gripe I had with Sean was getting emotional and defensive. He’s keeping it under control today. As you say, much better.
It’s important to laugh at the presstitutes, and reject everything about their questions as a starting point. Then recover what is salvageable from their agenda questions and answer that, if anything.
I was correct – they are bypassing the information Sean Spicer provided for them – they have no worthwhile questions to ask – scrambling for words – now a question about ‘refugees’ – when did anyone mention anything about this topic? Sean handled that one quite well – Thanks, Sean!
They have been virtually ignoring both the content of his opening statement and his answers to their questions from the beginning. This isn’t about keeping the public informed for any of them. It’s a whole different, dirty game for them.
Sarah was right when she said – ‘The people in this room are obsessed!’
Regarding tweets and the probable questions, Spicer should tell them, “he’s not talking to you, he’s talking to the American people.”
Maybe Mr. Spicer and Ms. Sanders should close out by doing paper/rock/scissors to determine who leads the next day’s briefing. Y’know to better match the maturity level of these press monkeys?
Anyone notice this? http://twitter.com/Crossthread8D/status/863092540656029696/photo/1
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shortcut:
Click on pic
Copy/paste, ‘copy image address’
Also that sullen, bratty look on her face. These media people disgust me.
Is that a “uniform” jacket she is wearing?
If so, for what country, at what rank?
Or is it the newest look for antifa?
Not sure why Sean feels compelled to entertain virtually every stupid, irrelevant, inappropriate questions these jackals ask. It’s demonstrating he is NOT in control, they are. C’mon Sean!
I think it’s especially bad when he responds to a question like this: “What did Clapper mean when he said…..?” Instead of engaging with the reporter, Spicer should say “Why ask me what he meant? Go ask him. They were his words and came out of his mouth.”
Yep. “Why ask me what he meant? Aren’t you a journalist? Isn’t it your JOB to get information from the horse’s mouth?”
Exactly janc.
Oh, no back to FLYNN and COMEY! – what is the matter with these people – OLD NEWS – move on!
My complaint is that these people think they are in a debate or argument with the press secretary, and sometimes Spicer falls for it.
It’s a press conference. Question….Answer….Follow-up question….Answer….Next. Nothing more.
I agree. I would love for him to stop feeling like he has to explain things and elaborate to them.
On the bright side, I’ve muted the sound (watching on FBN), and I like that Sean is smiling and chuckling and almost smirking, while the presstitutes look nasty, angry, and wild-eyed.
LOL – that’s funny, janc!
These continuous questions on a narrative created by and/or for the press to nit-pick the White House Press office over a dead horse story really should just be shut down.
Agree. What’s wrong with simply saying, “I’m done with that subject, next!” I don’t see the value in treating this group as if they’re important or significant in any way.
Buh, Bye Kiddies!
PRESSTITUTES!
PRESSTITUTES!
PRESSTITUTES!
Okay, time for a shower to wash away the pressstench.
lol.
They can either have what they got today…or
Watching Jonathan Snarl practically convulse on air now over “the possible existence of recording devices in the WH!!!!”. Sweet mercy, these people are worthless sacks of crapola.
Uhhh – it’s sort of public knowledge Jonathon.
Sarah is better dealing with these “tools” than Spicer. Sarah understands “who” they are whereas Spicer only understands “what” they are.
Perhaps Spicer should pause after each item in the daily briefing for questions ON THAT SUBJECT.
Next subject: questions on that subject?
Next subject: questions on that subject?
After that, with any time left, and only ONE question per asker, he could open the floor to other topics. After a question is asked, he could then ask: “does anyone not understand that question and that answer?” “No? Any other questions on that topic?”
Then “that is not an other question, it is the same question reworded, so my answer is and will be asked and answered when repeats are asked.”
After 3 repeats, say “that is all for that topic.”
“Any other topics?”
Then walk out. Even if the press conference was only 20 minutes long.
Soon the press will learn to ask questions on the topics covered in the briefing or not get any questions at all.
(Old college teacher, old supervisor, dealt with many “disruptive kids” in a lecture/classroom setting. This advice would work.)
I suspect the “tapes” tweet reached the recipients it was supposed to reach. President Trump didn’t just willy-nilly throw that out there. Something is going down soon.
I think our President has drawn a REAL red line with The Swamp!
I hope the first red line is for the MSM.
Sara is fantastic but I really feel that folks are too hard on Sean. This was by far one of Sean’s best performances. The man is willing to learn and we are seeing it play out every single day. He was matter of fact and didn’t engage them at all about the BS of taping in the WH. I honestly think he will get better and better each day that passes by. The man is a patriot that loves his country, us and most importantly OUR President.
Agree …. think he did fine today … I seriously don’t believe that the morons in the room realize that there are many of us watching and commenting on their behavior, attitude and personalities. They are living proof of why the media is held in such well deserved disdain broadly across the board.
I would, however, encourage Sean to not engage in lengthy conversations with these “journalists” as he did today with that b…..ugh, sorry, almost put something impolite here, female in the orange top. He needs to shut these types off; unless, however, his plan is to let them go on and on, running out the clock.
The WH leaker source haz been uncovered….
Here is his inside source
Oh, is THAT the anonymous “WH official” the press keeps mentioning?
Netanyahu about fake news, CNN, NY Times etc…
I’m not american, south african, this is the One And Only Go To Site for articles and Intelligent comments.(I have freqented many) So many mis-informed people, not a great variety of news here in darkest africa, But, at least people are open to alternatives ie : not yet completely brainwashed.(dumbed down i read alot) We few Treepers here, are daily growing the ranks, step by step, with the irrefutable Truth of what is true and false in media. The natives are restless. The US of A has recovered (a bit) to fight another day, in the nick of time. MAGA please, your support worldwide runs deep and strong. Perhaps more widespread than I, or any of you, can imagine. This is not politics as such. This is a movement. We no longer need to come out of the woodworks. We are the whole damn lumber avalanche. Keep that momentum. God bless you All, PDJT, his instinctively appointed Great Team, and those who support the movement in obscurity and overtly, With Fortitude, We Will Prevail. ps. I seldom express myself, my good wife prodded me to post my rant #It’sOfficiallyAllOverTheWorld #LovinEveryMinuteOf.It
I think it is time for another kindergarten video. They have really been super childish this week.
Please put some conservative press people in that room. For people who really depend on these daily briefings (Grassley”) this is such a waste of time. I would like to see some good information come out of them.
I’d say don’t cancel the briefings just start taking questions from real journalists – Cassandra Fairbanks, Cernovich, etc. just bypass the very fake news media.
