James Comey Pens Farewell Letter…

Posted on May 10, 2017

FBI Director James Comey pens a farewell letter to his colleagues.  Cue the sad virtue signaling music:

**sniff**

  1. Sedanka says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    “The mission” LOL. He’ll deeply miss the mission to protect the swamp from being drained.

  2. sundance says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  3. Comrade Mope says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I am not going to mock Comey. I think he was in a bad position and the only logical conclusion was his departure. Think of it like a captain of a ship that crashes- whether or not there was any culpability, the captain gets fired. In this case, Comey took the ship off course between the rocks and the icebergs and pinballed off them both. Yeah, I think the immunity that was passed out like candy was terrible, as was the phoney-baloney National Security Investigation on Russian “hacking”, and the clincher- the failure to notify the Gang-of-Eight. Yes, he had to go because he became a liability and was protecting the IC leakers. But mockery is not our strong suit.

    Hillary is still unlikely to be charged with anything because of the immunity deals, not to mention the optics of tossing a former First Lady in jail. While the investigation of the Clintons might have stronger ‘legs’ now, the outcome of any trial and/or punishment is unlikely to produce any jail time. The best we can hope for is some sort of deal whereby she tells all she knows. Who knows, she might rat out Obama.

  4. MaineCoon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Buck Owens & His Buckaroos – Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long

  5. Walt says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    That Awkward moment when you when you think you are important to someone and your not!!!

  7. Mudpie says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Does anyone know how he got back from L.A.? I know he flew out on a govt. plane. Did they Lane Kiffin him and leave him in L.A. to fly commercial?

  8. woohoowee says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    All his farewell letter needed to say: “I’ve been fired and I know it’s true cause

    Still laughing over Comey getting termination notification on tv! LOLOLOL

  9. Pam says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:32 pm

