James Comey Pens Farewell Letter…

FBI Director James Comey pens a farewell letter to his colleagues. Cue the sad virtue signaling music:
**sniff**
“The mission” LOL. He’ll deeply miss the mission to protect the swamp from being drained.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump vs entitlement minded political bureaucrats: pic.twitter.com/SOOiolFUPS
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 11, 2017
President Trump vs entitlement minded political bureaucrats: pic.twitter.com/SOOiolFUPS
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 11, 2017
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am not going to mock Comey. I think he was in a bad position and the only logical conclusion was his departure. Think of it like a captain of a ship that crashes- whether or not there was any culpability, the captain gets fired. In this case, Comey took the ship off course between the rocks and the icebergs and pinballed off them both. Yeah, I think the immunity that was passed out like candy was terrible, as was the phoney-baloney National Security Investigation on Russian “hacking”, and the clincher- the failure to notify the Gang-of-Eight. Yes, he had to go because he became a liability and was protecting the IC leakers. But mockery is not our strong suit.
Hillary is still unlikely to be charged with anything because of the immunity deals, not to mention the optics of tossing a former First Lady in jail. While the investigation of the Clintons might have stronger ‘legs’ now, the outcome of any trial and/or punishment is unlikely to produce any jail time. The best we can hope for is some sort of deal whereby she tells all she knows. Who knows, she might rat out Obama.
LikeLike
Buck Owens & His Buckaroos – Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Awkward moment when you when you think you are important to someone and your not!!!
Does anyone know how he got back from L.A.? I know he flew out on a govt. plane. Did they Lane Kiffin him and leave him in L.A. to fly commercial?
All his farewell letter needed to say: “I’ve been fired and I know it’s true cause
Still laughing over Comey getting termination notification on tv! LOLOLOL
Comey crossed the Constitutional Rubicon https://t.co/0ZDXioUFrV pic.twitter.com/axx4ybf1zu
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 11, 2017
Comey crossed the Constitutional Rubicon https://t.co/0ZDXioUFrV pic.twitter.com/axx4ybf1zu
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 11, 2017
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 41,380 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
“The mission” LOL. He’ll deeply miss the mission to protect the swamp from being drained.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am not going to mock Comey. I think he was in a bad position and the only logical conclusion was his departure. Think of it like a captain of a ship that crashes- whether or not there was any culpability, the captain gets fired. In this case, Comey took the ship off course between the rocks and the icebergs and pinballed off them both. Yeah, I think the immunity that was passed out like candy was terrible, as was the phoney-baloney National Security Investigation on Russian “hacking”, and the clincher- the failure to notify the Gang-of-Eight. Yes, he had to go because he became a liability and was protecting the IC leakers. But mockery is not our strong suit.
Hillary is still unlikely to be charged with anything because of the immunity deals, not to mention the optics of tossing a former First Lady in jail. While the investigation of the Clintons might have stronger ‘legs’ now, the outcome of any trial and/or punishment is unlikely to produce any jail time. The best we can hope for is some sort of deal whereby she tells all she knows. Who knows, she might rat out Obama.
LikeLike
Buck Owens & His Buckaroos – Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Awkward moment when you when you think you are important to someone and your not!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone know how he got back from L.A.? I know he flew out on a govt. plane. Did they Lane Kiffin him and leave him in L.A. to fly commercial?
LikeLike
All his farewell letter needed to say: “I’ve been fired and I know it’s true cause
Still laughing over Comey getting termination notification on tv! LOLOLOL
LikeLike
LikeLike