May 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #106

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 9 people
It was a great day to be an American. All because of you Mr. President! God bless you and we love you and Melania. You are our inspiration. I have never been so proud to be an American in decades, truly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Out of the Lion’s roar. Hear us now?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I get a bit edgy when our government expects Turkey to be the guarantor instead of Iran. To me, Turkey has not shown much more desire to stop terrorist than Iran. Maybe im missing something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only difference , and a big one. is that nasty Turkey is still in NATO and all that implies. Iran is firmly in the support terrorism, nuclearisation and a Russian puppet.
LikeLike
Yeah, this is like saying we’re concerned about rattlers but don’t have any worries about our copperhead “ally” Erdogan. SNAKES ALL. Both Iran and Turkey have designs on Syria.
LikeLike
1st time back home isn’t it? Gives me chills! Yay! NYC! ❤
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Our guy is doing it his way too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly….hence the song ❤
LikeLike
Welcome Home Mr. President! ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some more great news!
ALEX shared this wonderful poll that predicted our President would win Florida by 1.6 points on its last poll on November 6th. Keep in mind he won the state of FL by 1.2 points. His approval numbers are 52% Approve while 45% Disapprove (+7%).
Looking at the internals I noticed the following:
40% of Hispanics approve versus 58% of Hispanics disapprove
10% of Blacks approve versus 88% of Blacks disapprove (Democrats were the same %s)
91% of Republicans approve versus 6% of Republicans disapprove
49% of Independents approve versus 40% of Independents disapprove
64% of Whites approve versus 33% of Whites disapprove
In November the national numbers were as follows:
29% of Hispanics voted for PDJT versus 65% of Hispanics voted for HRC
8% of Blacks voted for PDJT versus 88% of Blacks voted for HRC
90% of Republicans voted for PDJT versus 7% of Republicans voted for HRC
48% of Independents voted for PDJT versus 42% of Independents voted for HRC
58% of Whites voted for PDJT versus 37% of Whites voted for HRC
From the article:
The People’s Pundit Daily (PPD) Sunshine State Battleground Poll finds President Donald J. Trump’s approval rating in Florida far above his national numbers. The President is above water in his adopted state, 52% to 45%.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/05/04/sunshine-state-battleground-poll-trumps-approval-rating-florida-remains-strong/
WE ARE WINNING!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Flepore, thank you once again for your attention to the numbers and analysis of them. I appreciate it. The numbers tell the tale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If someone doesn’t pay for what Obama, Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Ben Rhodes and all the rest who had a hand in spying on POTUS Americans and unmasking for political gain………………….I am going to go through the roof!!!
This is a cover-up! I am sick and tired of Democrats getting away with murder. WTH? Do any of the Republicans have cajones or what?!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand the frustration that you are feeling. Especially after hearing Comey’s testimony and the fact Huma Abedin sent thousands of classified emails to Weiner’s laptop and Rice refusing to testify. However, to believe that our President and AG Sessions won’t do anything is being short sighted. Our President is trying to negotiate us out of a situation in NK where millions of lives can be lost. He is fighting and destroying ISIS in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere in the ME.
AG Sessions is putting a tremendous amount of focus on illegal immigration and going after MS-13 minus 93 federal prosecutors.
Our President is on the cusp of killing Obozo’s legacy in the first 150 days of his presidency. The House voted and passed the repeal and replace bill. The Senate will make the bill even stronger before they pass it and our Lion will sign it into law before the end of May. This will clear the way to getting his tax reform bill passed. Sometime next week he will take us out of the Paris agreement which will be the last nail in Obozo’s legacy.
These two giants have these bastards in a slow cooking pot with the heat turned down. The day will come when the heat be turned as high as it can go and they will cook their asses! The anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Can I just say how much I look forward to your posts Fle? It’s true, I do. 😀 You are a blessing and I greatly value your contributions here. You’re always positive, and you share the nuggets of gold that you’ve mined from your digging into the internals of polls and other data, and articles you’ve come across. Very appreciated.
There’s a quote on my calendar at work that I think fits our Lion’s approach to life and it goes like this: Anything is possible if you have the courage to make it happen. I think this fits you too! It fits Sundance.
PDJT has silos of courage and a bigly can-do attitude. He also has silos of patience, and he is taking care of the high priorities as you’ve stated, immigration, southern border security, NK, ISIS, and rest of the mess Obama left for him. AG Sessions has his priorities too. My feeling is there will be a day of reckoning coming for the Obama administration, its not going to go away, the spying, mishandling classified information, covering up their felonious ways, etc etc etc. It’s got to end and there needs to be consequences. We will not forget.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am always eager to see what you have posted, Fe, as well as Flepore, and Wheatie. Remember there are people reading your posts and getting encouragement from it. Never doubt that. Thanks to you all.
LikeLike
I know, I feel like there are veins throbbing in my temples and I want them held accountable NOW. But revenge is a dish best eaten cold, and I suspect there is a plan that will unfold in time.
LikeLike
I am still pissed off about what the Clintons got away with…in the 90’s!
But yeah, it’s like the laws don’t apply to the Dems.
It is so infuriating…I have to take deep breaths and try not to think about it.
I am convinced that they get away with it because of the media.
The media demonizes anyone who tries to hold Dems accountable for their crimes.
Instead of covering the crime that the Dem has done…the media goes after whomever is prosecuting them.
So if and when the Trump admin gets the DoJ shaped up enough to go after the Obama/Clinton Crime Mob…we can count on the media to circle their wagons and go after everyone involved in trying to get justice served.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Wheatietoo, I’m with you. When I think about the stuff they did in the 90’s that they never had to answer for, like selling out to the Chinese, allowing the Norks to get nukes, etc. I just about go full on psycho. They have so much to answer for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was ‘pissed off’ when the American electorate went batty and elected the POS. Twice. And, the electorate almost went to the national asylum and voted for The Lunatic.
Keep counting the days when common sense finally prevailed and the US electorate, said, NO. We want MAGA, and the rest be damned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All these crimes have been legalized by DOJ and Comey.
LikeLike
But only for the Dems.
If a conservative did the same things….ooooh, they would dragging them out in the street and calling for hangings!
LikeLike
Dan Scavino Jr.Verified account @Scavino45
May 3
Happening now: @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, @VP Mike Pence, and President Mahmoud Abbas having a working lunch in the Cabinet Room. pic.twitter.com/AUCrKKwiot – at White House Cabinet Room
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love the Socks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wish I were that little dog. I’d snuggle right in there, too.
LikeLike
For what it’s worth…
Left-Center Bias
These media sources have a slight to moderate liberal bias. They often publish factual information that utilizes loaded words (wording that attempts to influence an audience by using appeal to emotion or stereotypes) to favor liberal causes. These sources are generally trustworthy for information, but may require further investigation. See Also: […]
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/leftcenter/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anything noteworthy on hannity? I havent watched fox much. What is the take on thenew afternoon show?
LikeLike
Donald Trump has been President for just over 3 months and has already done an ENORMOUS amount. He’s already WAY further along with his health care fix than Obama was with his at this stage.
And yet the media writes stories like “Finally, a Victory for Trump”.
What do they mean “Finally”? He’s had many, many major victories, including this alliance with Australia. And “finally” implies that some enormous amount of time has passed, which it hasn’t.
These people really are liars and frauds.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Totally agreed. But I’m enjoying the increasing media irrelevance.
LikeLike
‘Marseille is cut in two’: France’s election identity crisis
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/05/russian-macron-offshore/
It’s not just Le Pen Macron is pointing the finger at.
According to Reuters, Macron – in a manner oddly reminiscent of events that transpired in a certain global superpower’s presidential election – has also blamed Russia.
“He said [Le Pen] had allies spreading ‘false information and lies’ who were ‘in certain cases linked to Russian interests,’” the outlet reports.
Reuters also reports that Russia has denied these allegations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.peta.org/blog/pamela-anderson-gives-melania-trump-a-custom-russian-faux-fur-coat/
Update: The White House has announced that Melania Trump is now fur-free, after she received a faux-fur gift from PETA and Honorary Director Pamela Anderson.
The first lady penned a personal letter to Anderson expressing her gratitude for the “beautiful” Russian faux-fur coat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m calling this “their song” ….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another airline incident, this time an entire family kicked off a plane, including toddlers. The Delta airline employee threatened the parents with jail and implied having their kids taken away. Distgusting young woman who needs to be fired.
Is this something our potus should be involved in fixing? Actual national security vs abusive airline staff that are willfully harming customers? Congress itself wont do much beyond grandstand as they did with the united ceo. Do we need antitrust laws to break up the airlines? Change FAA rules? A few POTUS tweets might be helpful.
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-delta-flight-orange-county-20170504-story.html
LikeLike
As with ALL such incidents I read about and see in the media I will not judge. I need all the facts. The media, as everyone knows, has an agenda. Who am I to call out the airline. I’m passing NO judgment. This was talked about for an hour on talk radio today. Not as awful as the media slant wants it to seem. Something to do with the seat ticketed to someone other than the child iirc. The passenger manifest MUST identify every person on the flight and seat number.
LikeLike
“Is this something our potus should be involved in fixing?”
No.
The Airlines are private companies…even though a lot of people forget this, and regard them like they are a ‘public service’.
Public outrage will fix this.
People should complain to the FAA, since that is the agency that has power over the Airlines.
Also…the DOT.
Elaine Cho, wife of the Turtle, is our new Transportation Secretary.
People should ‘share their thoughts’ with her too!
But really…this is not something that we should expect Pres Trump to ‘fix’.
He’s got enough on his plate as it is.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Put it towards the wall!
LikeLike
Mmm…they would have to sell that cocaine, to get the money.
Heh. Maybe the CIA could take care of that for us.
LikeLike
Hmmm. LePen may have just gotten the break she needs:
BREAKING: MACRON BUSTED! Lied About Tax Evasion – 4Chan /pol/ Posts Images from Macron’s Off-Shore Bank Account!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/breaking-macron-busted-lied-tax-evasion-4chan-pol-posts-images-macrons-off-shore-bank-account/
Looks like this is getting reported in the French press now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is very good news.
Even more startling to someone used to our “Press” is that their press is not just ignoring the story.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I THINK LE PEN HAS THE RACE IN THE BAG.
It never amazes me how stupid politicians are in this day and age of internet/security technology for at some point you will be “caught.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/breaking-macron-busted-lied-tax-evasion-4chan-pol-posts-images-macrons-off-shore-bank-account/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t count on it. The French are never happy unless they’re surrendering.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FTA:
The media continues to repeat the the line Macron uttered: “I don’t have an account in the Bahamas,” and he’s right! He has an account in the Cayman Islands.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You heard it from our President that the “Ransom” subsidy payments are done! Believe me the insurance companies heard that loud and clear. Clip below just with his speech from today.
These morons (from the article below) heard it as well and can take their threats and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.
Health insurers in the last two weeks have written letters to Congress, sent out press statements and spoken up on conference calls, saying they need more certainty about the payments.
Cost-sharing subsidy payments from the government are estimated at $7 billion this year and $10 billion next year. Without them, insurers say they would need to raise rates at least 20 percent next year.
Molina Healthcare Inc , an insurer with over 1 million exchange members, said, “While the debate on AHCA now moves to the Senate, Congress and the Administration must ensure that the state Marketplace exchanges are stabilized through at least 2018,” including finding subsidies and enforcing the mandate that people have health insurance.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/health-insurers-focused-2018-unknowns-obamacare-market-230819248–finance.html
From the article below:
Ryan posted on his website that the GOP alternative is needed following Aetna’s decision and a statement Wednesday by Medica, a Minnetonka, Minn.-based health insurer, that it will not serve Iowa “in the manner and breadth that we do today” without state or federal help.
Ryan said the actions by the two insurers are “continuing a trend of leaving families with few or no options for coverage.”
“This story, being repeated across the country, explains the urgency,” Ryan said.
http://www.courant.com/business/hc-aetna-obamacare-reaction-20170504-story.html
93 out of 99 counties in Iowa will have NO choice! That is a reality that defenders of the messiah can’t explain away. We will hear more and more horror stories similar to the 93 counties in Iowa. The pressure on the Senate will grow every single day. Tune out all the noise and realize it will get done and it will kill Barry’s legacy once and forever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obamacare or the American Health Care Plan. That is their choice. President Trump has them in a box canyon. The wailing and flailing will be epic. There is a bill the president will sign. The whip is coming down on them. Their only hope is long term dithering, finger pointing, and blame shifting. Every day Ocare will deteriorate even more.
LikeLike
MSM leftists reporters on Obamacare repeal…
LikeLiked by 1 person
More beautiful pics of marvelous Melania and dapper Donald AKA Ptrump and FLOTUS Melania Trump…….always love Daily Mail pics
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4475554/Melania-glows-yellow-president-s-New-York.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Planned Parenthood services vs, what is really offered.
LikeLike
LikeLike