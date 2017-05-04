President Trump Meets With Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull…

Prior to delivering remarks aboard USS Intrepid to celebrate the historic military alliance between The United States and Australia, President Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull met on the sidelines for a bilateral discussion. Interesting interpersonal dynamic, brings out a sensibility from President Donald Trump not customarily noted…

During the briefly allowed press Q&A both leaders provided additional thoughts and comments on various current events: Healthcare, legislation, social-media etc.



It’s the first time POTUS has been photographed taking the dominant position in a handshake with an international leader. It denotes a certain amount of skepticism…

Suspicious Cat Remains Suspicious…

