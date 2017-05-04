President Trump Meets With Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull…

Posted on May 4, 2017 by

Prior to delivering remarks aboard USS Intrepid to celebrate the historic military alliance between The United States and Australia, President Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull met on the sidelines for a bilateral discussion. Interesting interpersonal dynamic, brings out a sensibility from President Donald Trump not customarily noted…

During the briefly allowed press Q&A both leaders provided additional thoughts and comments on various current events: Healthcare, legislation, social-media etc.

.

It’s the first time POTUS has been photographed taking the dominant position in a handshake with an international leader.  It denotes a certain amount of skepticism…

Suspicious Cat Remains Suspicious…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to President Trump Meets With Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull…

  1. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Tigress remains irresistible

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Fe says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Like fellow Treeper Weeper, I simply adore suspicious cat 😎

    Meanwhile, PDJT’s body language here reminds me of when he met with the Canadian PM, and his meeting with P44 as the Presiden-Elect. He no likie.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Rickster says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Hahaha, that cat pic and the Presidents look are so in sync it’s, awesome.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. litlbit2 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    The photos including the kitty, awesome! Only Sundance!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. chojun says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Trump likely wants to include Australia in a North Korean-solution coalition. My guess is that Turnbull is a holdout.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Thank you for pointing that out, Sundance.

    I recently noticed Mr. Trump’s preference when shaking hands and tonight’s shake is interesting, indeed.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • nontroll says:
      May 4, 2017 at 10:51 pm

      There is NOTHING President Trump does in public that does not hold meaning. He is hyper aware of appearances.

      Like

      Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Australian newspaper saying that our President postponing his meeting with their PM to celebrate the House passing the Obamacare repeal and replace bill was disrespectful.

    Who gives a rats ass what they and the PM of Australia think! This bastard wants to send 1,250 (mainly men) from Syria to our country. Our Lion was celebrating a Super Bowl win with our House Republicans. This was an amazing day because we are one step closer to eliminating Barry from Hawaii’s legacy! The same bastard that approved these possible Jihadists!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. The Recent Republican says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I’d be suspicious of any leader forcing me to take his garbage — ahem! — I mean, ” impossible to vet Muslim refugees,” off his hands as well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Random Comment says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Perhaps PDJT took the opportunity to suck Turnbull’s brains to understand why Australia only spends about 9% GDP on a high-quality healthcare system that provides universal care whereas USA spends circa 17% GDP.

    Like

    Reply
    • Carolina Kat says:
      May 4, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      They don’t have a vast imported underclass, that’s why.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        May 4, 2017 at 10:31 pm

        If that is 9% of gdp total then it is a huge gap. It would have nothing to do with underclass but you getting ripped off.

        Like

        Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 4, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Australia has more restrictive laws on Medical Malpractice Lawsuits.

      It is tougher to sue there…so there are fewer mega-million-dollar lawsuits.

      We all end up paying for those lawsuits, through higher costs…on everything.
      From bandaids to brain surgery, everyone in the medical business has to load up on expensive med-mal insurance.

      And the cost is passed on to all of us.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. The Renegade says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    No other country has a first lady like this. Good gosh!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      May 4, 2017 at 10:32 pm

      I was thinking how slightly intimidating it must be for other first lady’s to stand next First Lady Melania. Possibly Australia’s First lady might have chosen a little dressier outfit for the evening’s event?? Knowing that she’s be sitting with Melania?

      Oh well…what do I know.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Carolina Kat says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I don’t like Turnbull. He’s the Aussie version of Cameron. Like Romney, fake conservatives. I think Trump can identify a faker from 100 yards.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. pattyloo says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    In the first picture/video, Pres. Trump has the exact same look on his face as when he met with Obama in the Oval Office in Obama’s final days.

    Remember when Obama was trying to be funny by joking that he doesn’t have to answer press questions or something and PDJT looked like ‘yeah whatever, just pack your shit and get out’.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. A.D. Everard says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Did the President HAVE to leave the Aussie Prime Minister waiting…

    …only 3 hours? Could he have made it 3 days? You know, just to get the point across. Turncoat would have been okay… give him a few tinnies to make him feel at home and he wouldn’t give a rat’s behind.

    Like

    Reply
  15. trapper says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Trump cat. Suspicious? Or sizing up the mouse?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s