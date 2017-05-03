May 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #104

trump-president-3

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:20 am

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:36 am

      The one thing I love about Hillary bringing up Comey is that she knows Muh Russia is dying. It’s fading fast, and that is a very good thing for President Trump.

      • Rainy says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:50 am

        What ever happened with replacing Nunes and the information he had about the leakers and now Sudan Rice and that whole can of worms to be dealt with? Is there still an investigation going on?

        • MakeAmericaGreat says:
          May 3, 2017 at 12:53 am

          I believe that the investigation is ongoing, yes.

          It’s just the constant discussion about Russia and Russia/Trump is dying. There are other things to talk about, and the matter (as far as Trump’s involvement) seems essentially settled. Even if the Democrats wish it were not.

          • Rainy says:
            May 3, 2017 at 1:05 am

            Yes I am glad all the lies and fake stories about Trump and Russia finally came to an end.
            Vicious media, uni party, globalist’s etc……vicious spiritually dead people.

    • Disgusted says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:02 am

      I’d like Mr. Trump to have Mr. Putin to lunch one day and to ask Hillary and Maxine to also please come by to openly explain their claims of collusion and interference for once and for all to both of these leaders in the flesh! On tape, please.

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. sunnydaze says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Nice thank you to the Prez:

    • Alison says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:50 am

      I followed Taurus on twitter during the campaign. His videos were awesome!! So glad he is still at it 🇺🇸👌

      • Karin says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:05 am

        I did too, to some extent. Then forgot about him afterwards.

        These people who were so great in generating pre-election enthusiasm, we’d probably do ourselves a favor by checking in on them every now and again.

        And as a thanks to them. Great people they are.

  7. sunnydaze says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Is it just me or is this site going whacky tonite? Jumping around like crazy.

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:25 am

    • keebler AC says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Mulvaney is a genuine whip. Very impressed with his press conference. I learned that border agents wanted a wall to be able to see to the other side. President DJT’s wall is not going to be just any old wall in the conventional sense. Winning!

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

      Yay!
      Wait…what’s happening?

      • keebler AC says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:04 am

        Work on a 24-foot wall with some kind of see thru layer to allow view of the other side by patrolling border agents started today! The CR provides for this initial wall and staffing to patrol it, as well as beds to put the illegals until transfer. It’s all incredibly well thought out!

  10. Gil says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I hadn’t seen this anywhere and I wanted it to be here as a reminder that we really are blessed to be in this country. It still means freedom to people who know the dregs if socialism and communism.

    https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/05/02/cuban-dissident-beaten-interrupting-communist-may-day-parade-waving-u-s-flag/amp/

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:29 am

    • Bill says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:42 am

      I understand. There will be no wall. There will be no America. Our negotiator and chief failed on every single count.

      • wheatietoo says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:48 am

        Derp.

      • keebler AC says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Go back to France, you’re getting your countries and your leaders mixed up.

        An impasse on the CR would mean no one on either side gets anything, and that includes no increased border staff and equipment to help them succeed at their jobs, no roads paved in readiness for work on the wall, children of America continue to starve on non-nutritious lunches while tax money on cafeteria food is lost, military defense deteriorates. In the real world, not the ivory tower, people have to negotiate. You want everything on your list and give nothing to the other side, you are dreaming unicorns.

      • andrewalinxs says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

        “Their not sending their brightest.”

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:31 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:35 am

    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:41 am

      He needs to be Boehnored.

      • sunnydaze says:
        May 3, 2017 at 12:49 am

        He needs to be Boehnored even more than Boehner needed to be Boehnored.

        Not at all surprised that 91% of Lou’s listeners want Ryan out. It’s a wonder that the 9% can even stand to listen. LOL. They must hit the mute button for a period of time each nite.

        Lou’s really good at those Ryan smack downs.

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:56 am

        Someone said on a post here the other night, a congressman said it was like living in ” Ryan’s world”…….. These people act as if they are as scared of Lyin Ryan as they are of the Billarys ………

    • piper567 says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:48 am

      Nice, but you have to admit its rather a slanted poll. At least we know who listens to Dobbs. Faux has little else to offer.

  14. Bill says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I want to vomit. I let myself think there was still hope for the USA. Clearly, we are dead in the water and the invaders are coming over the bow. My Trump hopes have failed. There will be no wall. America is dead. Time to write it up.

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:39 am

  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Really happy that Team Trump went on the offensive today about what is actually in the budget rather than letting the Dems and the MSM try to spin it as some huge Democrat “win.”

    Trump is slowly, but surely, moving into the “normalization” zone. Cutting deals with Democrats. Less about Russia. More confirmations made. Calling Putin.

    Every day he gets more settled in, the more the nonsense of the election and transition fades away. He makes more friends like Xi, he gets a little bit more of what he wants.

    The road to paradise is a long one. But you never get there if you don’t start. Trump has started the walk, it’s just going to take time.

    Never believe what the media tells you about anything, even some of the ‘conservative’ media that is aligned against Trump. Many of them are part of The Swamp, as Heritage Foundation seems to be.

    That’s why I don’t watch or listen to other media, besides the Treehouse. I don’t want to get upset over a story that I later find out is false.

    I’m really pleased with President Trump and am proud to be his supporter. It’s so damn fun to finally feel good about being an American again.

    • JMScott says:
      May 3, 2017 at 2:01 am

      We should know by now, it is a signature Donald Trump move to let the disinfomedia run with their pure BS for a day or two to whip up a frenzy, then seriously wack their peepee’s, and expose them as lying fools. Retractions coming already…

      I think Mr. Trump has fun doing it.

  17. keebler AC says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Tonight’s the debate between Macarony and LePen. Please make sure to pray. LePen has tweeted that if Macrone is upset by the debate, she’s ok if he wants Hollande to hold his hand. She’s quite awesome, and no worries please, she is not fascism, don’t fall in line with MSM.

  18. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Statement by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis

    Press Operations

    Release No: NR-160-17 
    May 2, 2017

    I am pleased that the Congress has secured a $21 billion increase in funding for our defense. This is an important step toward rebuilding military readiness at a time when we are confronting serious security challenges throughout the globe. These additional funds will accelerate the campaign to defeat ISIS, support ongoing operations in Afghanistan and address critical budget shortfalls.  Everything from new missiles and ammunition, to facility upgrades, to new aircraft are being funded by this bill.
     
    By focusing on military spending, this budget agreement reaffirms the president’s commitment to responsibly fund defense.
     
    As I said upon assuming this office, every action we take will be designed to ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future. This budget agreement helps us do just that. Our troops deserve the resources necessary to defend the United States and our interests around the world.

    https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1170564/statement-by-secretary-of-defense-jim-mattis/

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      May 3, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Yep, and President Trump was talking about this while welcoming the Air Force football team at the White House today. Kind of like a victory lap.

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:53 am

  20. PNWLifer says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Today I had a phone call from the RNC and a money request in the mail. For 8 minutes I went back and forth with the very nice lady calling on behalf of “President Trump’s Advisory Board to the RNC.” Told her that putting President Trump’s name there was putting lipstick on a pig and there was no $$$ coming to the RNC from me until the Republican Party stops obstructing Trump and working against me and the American people. She immediately talked about how Obamacare would take time to repeal and replace. I told her that was utter nonsense that they had eight long years to have it ready to rock and roll and the only reason they didn’t is because they don’t want to repeal it. She switched to mid-terms and if the “Democrats win the House and the Senate they will obstruct everything President Trump wants to do.” I asked her how that was any different than what is happening with the Republicans obstructing him now. She pivoted to “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Senate.” I said, “Let’s talk about Senators McConnell, McCain, Thune, Collins, Graham…and don’t get me started about that piece of schiff Paul Ryan in the House.” I told her that I realized she had a job to read her script, to which she interupted and said she really cared about the future and oh the Democrats and oh North Korea! I repeatedly said maybe she should educate herself about how the Republicans are the bigger problem and to just look at yesterday’s CR as proof. Then she started talking about Ms. Romney Daniel and how awesome she is and how much she cares. I said “I’m sure she’s a nice woman, but her job is to raise money. She affects no legislatio. She raises money. If she supports the same old obstructionist candidates with the money she raises well maybe she’s not such a nice woman.”

    I did ask if anyone actually listens to the recorded calls and she claimed they do which is why they repeatedly state they are recorded. I told her I hope people higher up the RNC food chain actually do listen.

    The RNC mailer was from the treasurer expressing his “concern” that I had “abandoned” the Republican party, so he got a message back how the Republican party had abandoned me and the American people.

    Thanks Sundance and Treepers for the education to go toe to toe with the RNC caller. Y’all should answer those unknown calls from area code 202 and do the same thing!

    • khooeh says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:11 am

      to be frank, while paul ryan is the problem, if you watch the specialists on fox news, it is actually a win for trump. do you know that he and kelly found a way to build the wall? Pelosi and schumer got tricked!

    • starfcker says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:24 am

      That’s a great post, PNW. It is going to take time. I have been relatively unconcerned about the CR. I think it has been a mistake trying to paint it as a win. It was not. It’s not the time to have that fight. I get that. Bigger fish to fry in the short term. Pence was dismal on Rush today. At least Mulvaney put up a fight. But Pence spinning as hard as he was isn’t a good idea. Trust is hard to win back. Getting the obamacare repeal done is now critical. Trump is a bulldozer. Imagine a weaker man in his position. We would be so screwed. Sundance is right. Those stormclouds we’ve been looking at are getting closer. The fight with repuglican inc. is looming ahead. It’s the fight for the country.

  21. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:08 am

  22. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Trump offers to pay millions to air an ad on CNN he knows they won’t allow, CNN doesn’t allow it, Trump complains about it publicly, millions watch the ad at no cost to Trump. Winning! from The_Donald

    Trump offers to pay millions to air an ad on CNN he knows they won’t allow, CNN doesn’t allow it, Trump complains about it publicly, millions watch the ad at no cost to Trump. Winning!

    —–some comments off the thread.
    [–]assaiinterlink
    “I’m going to build an AD and make YOUTUBE-GOOGLE pay for hosting it.”

    [–]ExperimentGoneAwryTX
    Today’s lesson (and every day’s for the last year): Trump always gets you to do what he wants. Not what you want, not what you think he wants.

    [–]asiatrailsSCT
    Sharpens stick – pokes nest multiple times – removes honey – eats – smiles – puts stick away until the next time.

    [–]DestroyerofCobwebsRUS
    Jiu-Jitsu so powerful, it’s like magic.
    Also, like making your little brother punch himself in the face.

    • rumpole2 says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:24 am

      CNN PROVE they are “fake news” by making up a FAKE NEWS story about how “MSM is not FakeNews”
      They cause all of the other fake news networks to AIR THE AD FOR FREE and prove themselves to also be be fake news by repeating CNN’s fake news take on the ad.

      THANKS CNN… big win for Trump.

  23. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:17 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:27 am

      Why yes…that ad now bears the honor of being:

      Banned By CNN!

      • khooeh says:
        May 3, 2017 at 1:49 am

        really a smart move by trump. Showing on CNN actually might make more protest and negativity about trump. But this move of NOT showing make people like trump even more and may get more supporters.

      • rumpole2 says:
        May 3, 2017 at 2:01 am

        CNN have sure proved themselves to be a “Cheap date”

        They refused payment for placing the ad, but caused it to be aired and seen by MILLIONS WORLD WIDE

        Analogous to a date who REFUSES a show and a slap-up meal… but still engages in a night of “passion” 😎

  24. Michaele Clarke says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:18 am

    http://thehill.com/policy/finance/331695-house-panel-to-vote-on-gop-dodd-frank-rewrite

    The House Financial Services Committee is expected to vote Wednesday on a Republican bill to uproot the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

  25. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:19 am

    “They’re absolutely wrong about what’s happening today because we have a team that is absolutely grinding it through on what President Trump promised the American people. And the mainstream media better understand something, all those promises are going to be implemented.”

  26. wheatietoo says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:22 am

    I’ve always said…Conservative Men are just hotter.

    To illustrate this point, I give you Sec Ryan Zinke:

  27. psadie says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:31 am

    There is a coal miner in WV who is going to run against Sen. Joe Manchin and I bet he wins! In my state of PA one of our Rep. State Senators is running against our Democrat Governor Tom Wolf. This is exactly what is needed to be done for the 2018 mid terms and we will get rid of the SOBs once and for all!

  28. sunnydaze says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:36 am

    test

  29. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Sounds like Trump’s second choice for Secretary Of The Army, Mark Green, may be dropping out due to some past statements he made.

    The first person who was considered also dropped out, I think.

    There are two more cabinet-level people who need to be approved for Trump to have a full 24-person cabinet. They are:

    US Trade Representative (Lighthizer)
    Secretary Of The Army (Green)

    Green seems gone, and that’s fine. I’m not attached to him, as I was not attached to the first selection.

    Additionally, the next person to be confirmed for the Department Of Justice is the #3 person, Rachel Brand. I think her official title will be Associate Attorney General.

    Thus, it looks like Trump will have to nominate someone else to be Secretary Of The Army. Not sure exactly when Lighthizer and Brand will be confirmed, but it should be relatively soon. I think both of them are out of committee.

    Once all the cabinet-level people are in, then Trump can start working on the sub-cabinet level people (and more people at DOJ). Hopefully things will speed up now and go faster than they have so far.

    I’ll only be happy when all of Trump’s people are in place, and all of the O-bots are gone.

    • psadie says:
      May 3, 2017 at 1:49 am

      Don’t you just love how the Senate is dragging their feet on AG Sessions people…worried much? Rosenstein was confirmed last week and Rachel Brand was not! They all make me puke!

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        May 3, 2017 at 2:00 am

        Very annoying, and very telling (as you alluded to). They know what’s coming. Hopefully Brand will be confirmed soon.

  30. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 2:04 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 2:05 am

  32. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 2:07 am

  33. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2017 at 2:09 am

